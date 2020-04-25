Sintesis informativa sabado 25 de abril de 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Suman 58 pacientes recuperados de Covid-19 DEL DÍA, GENERAL, PRINCIPAL 25 abril, 202024 abril, 2020 marca Suman 89 casos c...
De la Redacción Oaxaca, Oax.- Los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca (SSO) notificaron al corte epidemiológico de este viernes, ...
Así como San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec con 16 millones 10 mil 706 pesos, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán con 13 millones 92 mil 238 pes...
“La mayoría de los padres son de escasos recursos, trabajan en la prestación de servicios, en estos momentos está todo cer...
Detalló que de un día para otro (jueves para viernes) aumentaron 14 nuevos incendios en Oaxaca; es decir de 124 a 138 conf...
Reportan casi 2 mil contagios en personal de salud El director general de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, señaló que se t...
Movilidad disminuyó 57% por pandemia En los últimos 14 días se registró una disminución de 57 por ciento de movilidad ciud...
La explosión de contagios también se han presentado en Veracruz, un estado con más de 8 millones de pobladores y altas con...
Repatrian a 91 mexicanos varados en Brasil por covid-19 La SRE detalló que el vuelo que traslada a los mexicanos partió du...
Y, contrario al pronunciamiento que hicieron el martes, cuando dijeron que se concentrarían en atender el tema de la pande...
Para el caso de los negocios informales, los beneficiarios derivaron del censo de bienestar y se pretende apoyar a un mill...
Twitter Es la mejor administración de salud con la que podemos contar en estos momentos. Felicidades por el trabajo transp...
Excelente presencia de López-Gatell. Es claro, y hasta ameno, a pesar del tema tan difícil con el que tiene que lidiar. Es...
impactará con mayor intensidad (en ese par), al poseer los sectores manufactureros más grandes de la región. Además, para ...
"No hay ninguna prueba en este momento de que las personas que se curaron de Covid-19 y que tienen anticuerpos estén inmun...
Supera EU los 50 mil muertos por coronavirus Afp, Ap, Europa Press y Reuters | sábado, 25 abr 2020 08:21 Sábado 25 de abri...
En otro mensaje, aseguró que nunca dio permiso al gobernador del estado de Georgia, Brian Kemp, para que abriera negocios ...
El viernes, el Gobierno británico se disculpó luego de que un nuevo sitio web de reservas para pruebas de coronavirus se a...
Sábado 25 de abril de 2020. Washington. El representante comercial de Estados Unidos, Robert Lighthizer, dijo este viernes...
La informacion mas importante de Mexico, Oaxaca y la Costa chica. Suman 58 pacientes recuperados de Covid-19. ¡Arde Oaxaca!; se registran 14 incendios forestales.

Published in: News & Politics
Sintesis informativa sabado 25 de abril de 2020

  1. 1. Suman 58 pacientes recuperados de Covid-19 DEL DÍA, GENERAL, PRINCIPAL 25 abril, 202024 abril, 2020 marca Suman 89 casos confirmados en Oaxaca, de los cuales 20 siguen en aislamiento; la cifra de muertos subió a 11
  2. 2. De la Redacción Oaxaca, Oax.- Los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca (SSO) notificaron al corte epidemiológico de este viernes, dos nuevos casos positivos a Covid-19, lo que suma 89 pacientes atendidos por este coronavirus. El subsecretario de Salud de Oaxaca, Juan Carlos Márquez Heine, señaló que hasta el momento se tienen 573 casos notificados en la entidad, de los cuales 458 han sido negativos, 26 están en espera de resultados de laboratorio, 58 se han recuperado y 20 se mantienen en aislamiento. Señaló que a la fecha se han registrado lamentablemente 11 defunciones, dos registradas este viernes –un hombre de 69 y otro de 57 años de edad-. En la distribución de notificaciones por Jurisdicción Sanitaria, Márquez Heine mencionó que Valles Centrales concentra 55 casos, seguido por la Mixteca con 13, Costa y Tuxtepec registran ocho pacientes, respectivamente, Istmo de Tehuantepec con cuatro casos y la Sierra (Norte) se mantiene con una notificación. Por incidencia por edad, dijo que se han reportado dos casos en edades de 1 a 4 años, uno más de 10 a 14 años, otro de 15 a 19 años, seis en edades de los 20 a 24 años; así como 32 casos en personas de 25 a 44 años, ocho en edades de 45 a 49 años, 18 de 50 a 59 años; al igual que seis casos en pacientes de 60 a 64 años y 16 más en personas de 65 años y más. Dijo además que 48 de los casos han sido diagnosticados en mujeres, mientras que 41 en hombres. De éstos, 29 de los pacientes han requerido hospitalización y 60 han sido atendidos de manera ambulatoria. Puntualizó que la incidencia de mortalidad por esta pandemia, están relacionas a enfermedades como obesidad, diabetes, hipertensión, y distintos padecimientos crónicos degenerativos. Finalmente, exhortó a la población para que lleve a cabo las recomendaciones de sana distancia, aislamiento, de higiene y limpieza, resguardo en casa, uso obligatorio de cubrebocas en el transporte y espacios públicos. Luis Ignacio Policías del estado de Oaxaca y de siete municipios podrán acceder a recursos del Fortaseg El estado de Oaxaca y siete de sus municipios podrán solicitar recursos adicionales en materia de seguridad pública, con motivo de la emergencia sanitaria ocasionada por el virus del COVID-19, para la adquisición de bienes y servicios que son indispensables para la protección personal de los elementos policiales. En este ejercicio fiscal la entidad recibe 256 millones 278 mil 696 pesos en financiamiento conjunto del Fondo de Aportaciones para la Seguridad Pública (FASP) y el programa de Fortalecimiento para la Seguridad (Fortaseg) 2020. Además, los siete municipios beneficiados con el recurso Fortaseg 2020 son: Huajuapan de León con 6 millones de pesos; Juchitán de Zaragoza con 15 millones 426 mil 438 pesos; Oaxaca de Juárez con 23 millones 134 mil 6 pesos; y Salina Cruz con 14 millones 94 mil 217 pesos.
  3. 3. Así como San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec con 16 millones 10 mil 706 pesos, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán con 13 millones 92 mil 238 pesos y Santo Domingo Tehuantepec con 4 millones 456 mil 349 pesos. Las solicitudes de recursos adicionales deberán presentarse desde ahora y hasta el 20 de mayo, pudiéndose ampliar el plazo. Los beneficiarios deberán destinarlos al fortalecimiento del equipamiento de los elementos policiales de las instituciones de seguridad pública, en alineación con los ejes, programas con prioridad nacional y subprogramas aprobados por el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad Pública. El beneficiario deberá indicar en la solicitud los bienes que requiere, hasta por el total del estado de fuerza. Las solicitudes de adecuación deberán contener la justificación de la necesidad, acciones a realizar, y deberán ser presentadas en el formato que la Dirección General de Vinculación y Seguimiento determine. Sólo podrán ser objeto de reprogramación las metas y montos establecidos en el anexo técnico, concertadas en los subprogramas y destinos de gasto determinados en los Lineamientos FORTASEG 2020. Las adecuaciones serán dictaminadas fuera del comité del Fortaseg, por la Dirección General de Vinculación y Seguimiento, de manera conjunta con el Centro Nacional de Certificación y Acreditación, el Centro Nacional de Prevención del Delito y Participación Ciudadana o la Dirección General de Apoyo Técnico, según el origen de la meta convenida y de acuerdo con las atribuciones correspondientes a cada una de las áreas técnicas. Li Valenzuela Extranjeros en Puerto Escondido donan despensas a familias vulnerables PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Oaxaca.- Un grupo de extranjeros residentes en esta ciudad, que se identifican como Amigos del CAM, obsequió despensas para las familias de más de 50 niños con capacidades de aprendizaje diferente, que asistían con normalidad al Centro de Atención Múltiple número 20, hasta que se decretó la suspensión provisional de clases por la pandemia de COVID-19. “Estamos entregando las despensas a las familias de nuestros estudiantes, un sector altamente vulnerable por su situación socioeconómica y por su condición de discapacidad; agradecemos la iniciativa de la licenciada que siempre nos ha apoyado y, en esta ocasión, hizo un llamado a sus conocidos quienes de muy buena voluntad nos han donado despensas, tenemos 54 estudiantes”, señaló Yadira Calimayor, responsable de esta institución. El apoyo cae bien a los apoderados, ya que la mayoría se dedica a la prestación de servicios, mismos que se han visto paralizados por la contingencia sanitaria que ha repercutido con intensidad en este destino turístico.
  4. 4. “La mayoría de los padres son de escasos recursos, trabajan en la prestación de servicios, en estos momentos está todo cerrado y no tienen otra fuente de ingresos, por eso agradecemos el apoyo que ahora estamos entregando”, indicó Yadira, mientras los apoderados firmaban una lista al recibir su despensa. Al CAM número 20, ubicado en el fraccionamiento Agua Marina, asisten niños desde un año de edad hasta jóvenes de 21 años, y cubre todo el proceso educativo: educación inicial, preescolar especial, primaria especial y el taller socio laboral. El centro se fundó hace unos 23 años y es de carácter público; “brinda atención educativa a niños con necesidades educativas especiales, asociados a alguna discapacidad”, precisó Yadira e indicó que, desde la suspensión de clases, se han mantenido en contacto con las familias, haciendo llegar sugerencias para el trabajo en casa. Con anterioridad, encargados de los siete restaurantes de playa Carrizalillo también realizaron acopio de alimentos para personas más desprotegidas. La iniciativa fue promovida por la locataria Lucía Medina Jiménez. “En Carrizalillo fue la primera mesa de ayuda, participaron tanto restauranteros como ambulantes y unos trabajadores; hicimos una colecta y fue un éxito, todos participamos de once de la mañana a cuatro de la tarde, por cuatro días; fueron más de 60 despensas con productos de la canasta básica” y agregó que pese a llevar un mes sin trabajo “pensamos en las personas que no tienen más, de antemano sabemos que nosotros vamos para lo mismo, se nos está acabando el recurso y es por eso que ahora nosotros queremos ayuda”. ¡Arde Oaxaca!; se registran 14 incendios forestales Por Staff Tiempo - Alexi Espinoza El director de la Comisión Estatal Forestal (Coesfo), Aarón Juárez Cruz, informó que hasta la noche de este viernes ocurren 14 incendios forestales en el estado de Oaxaca que son sofocados por brigadistas de esa dependencia y comuneros, así como dos más a los que no han podido acceder debido a que están en zonas de conflictos agrarios. En ese sentido, funcionarios de la Secretaría General de Gobierno (Segego), está interviniendo para poder llegar a un acuerdo con las autoridades comunales de los poblados en pugna, y así ingresar a las zonas de la conflagración. De acuerdo con Juárez Cruz, estos dos incendios están ubicados en Ecatepec, perteneciente a San Carlos Yautepec que colinda con Topiltepec y otro en Constancia del Rosario, Putla. Se presume que fueron provocados por los mismos comuneros, debido a los conflictos agrarios, mientras que el resto se deben a la incesante ola de calor que azota al estado y al país, así como a la fuerte sequía.
  5. 5. Detalló que de un día para otro (jueves para viernes) aumentaron 14 nuevos incendios en Oaxaca; es decir de 124 a 138 conflagraciones, por lo que las brigadas han sido desplazadas a la zona, principalmente en la Sierra Sur; nuevamente en la zona de Juxtlahuaca, paraje El Infiernillo, en la Mixteca; así como San Miguel Chimalapas, en el Istmo; y otro más en Juxtlahuaca en colindancia con Tepejillo. Los incendios activos se encuentran en El Jacahual, Monte negro, Ayotzintepec (reportado el 21 de abril); Ejido Tetela y Ejido Acatlán, ambos ubicados en Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa y reportados el 22 abril; Asunción Cacalotepec, Mixe, Sierra Norte (reportado el 23 de abril). Asimismo en Ranchería Emiliano Zapata, San Juan Quiaije; Llano Obos y Cerro San Miguel, Santa María Ecatepec, Yautepec, Sierra Sur (Zona de conflicto con San Lucas Ixcotepec); Constancia del Rosario, Putla, Mixteca; La Reforma, San Francisco la Paz, Santa María Chimalapa, Istmo (Zona de Conflicto); Chiquihuitán de Benito Juárez, Cañada; y Lázaro Cárdenas, San Felipe Usila, Tuxtepec, Papaloapan; todos ellos reportados este jueves 23 de abril. Mientras que en La hondonada y Rancho Quemado, localidad San Miguel, San Miguel Chimalapa, Juchitán, Istmo; San Pedro Tepalcatepec, San Carlos Yautepec límites con San Pablo Topiltepec (Zona de conflicto); El Pedimiento, Santa Catarina Juquila, límites con Santiago Yaitepec (Zona de Conflicto); y Cerro Caltepec, San Lucas Camotlán, todos ellos iniciados este viernes. Mientras que dos conflagraciones ya han sido reportadas como controladas en San Miguel Tlacotepec, Juxtlahuaca, en la Mixteca y el de El infiernillo, Santiago Juxtlahuaca. El director de la Coesfo hizo un llamado a la prevención y concientización para evitar las quemas de carácter agrícola, así como a acatar la medida de no salir de casa y mucho menos realizar quemas ni controladas ni fogatas de ningún tipo, mucho menos quema de basura que son comúnmente las que se salen de control y propician los incendios forestales. Hasta el cierre del día de hoy viernes suman 138 incendios forestales en el estado. Temas de la conferencia sobre el covid- 19 en México del 24 de abril José Luis Alomía señaló que únicamente 4 mil 502 de los contagios confirmados se encuentran activos; niños podrán enviar preguntas al subsecretario Hugo López-Gatell. MILENIO DIGITAL Ciudad de México / 24.04.2020 19:42:45 Las autoridades de la Secretaría de Salud informaron este viernes que la cifra de fallecimientos por covid-19 en México ascendió a mil 221, y señalaron que se tiene registro de 12 mil 872 casos confirmados. De acuerdo con el director general de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, únicamente 4 mil 502 de los contagios se encuentran activos.
  6. 6. Reportan casi 2 mil contagios en personal de salud El director general de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, señaló que se tiene registró de mil 934 contagios en profesionales de salud, la mayoría de ellos en médicos, seguido por enfermeras. Niños podrán enviar preguntas a López-Gatell Con videos y dibujos, el 30 de abril, los niños y niñas del país podrán enviarle al subsecretario de Salud, Hugo López-Gatell, las dudas que tengan acerca de la pandemia por el coronavirus en el país. El director general de Promoción a la Salud, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, informó que las preguntas serán contestadas en la conferencia de prensa del jueves 30 de abril con motivo del Día del Niño. Ernestina Godoy condena ataques a personal de salud Ernestina Godoy, fiscal general de la Ciudad de México, comentó que no habrá impunidad ni tolerancia contra la agresión al personal de salud,luego de que diera a conocer que dos personas fueron detenidas por tentativa de homicidio en agravio de una enfermera del IMSS, en la alcaldía Gustavo A. Madero. Ante covid-19, más de 30 mil han solicitado asesoría telefónica Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, titular de la dirección general de Promoción de la Salud, comentó que del 14 al 24 de abril, 30 mil 149 personas se comunicaron al número 800 00 44 800 para resolver sus dudas sobre síntomas del coronavirus. "Estas personas fueron atendidas por un especialista que tiene capacitación en materia de coronavirus para saber los síntomas que tenían y así poder llevarlo a una unidad se salud o mantenerlo en casa, si este fuera un caso leve, dijo el titular de la Dirección General de Promoción de la Salud. Hospital Español, saturado de pacientes con covid-19 El subsecretario López-Gatell indicó que el Hospital Español "hoy entró al límite de su capacidad máxima" para atender a pacientes con covid-19 a través del convenio entre hospitales públicos y privados para la atención del virus. "El Hospital Español entró hoy al límite de su capacidad máxima. Platiqué por mensaje con mi amigo e infectólogo, el doctor José Donis, quien es jefe de infectología de ese hospital y me compartió eso". Más de 131 mil han chateado con „Susana Distancia‟ Aproximadamente 131 mil 702 mexicanos han consultado información referente al coronavirus en el chat de WhatsApp de Susana Distancia, plataforma presentada el pasado 21 de abril, y quienes han sido atendidos por un millón 770 mil 323 mensajes de la plataforma. ¿Qué le preguntaron a Susana Distancia? ¿Es verdad que debo llegar a mi casa a bañarme y limpiar hasta mis zapatos? Si tengo que salir al mercado o al super ¿Qué medidas debo tomar para no contagiarme? Si la epidemia aumenta ¿Cerrarán los supermercados? ¿El enjuague bocal y agua salina en la nariz previenen el coronavirus? ¿Perros y gatos pueden transmitir el nuevo coronavirus? ¿Debo desinfectar toda mi casa y lugar de trabajo? ¿Se puede contraer covid-19 al recibir un paquete de China?
  7. 7. Movilidad disminuyó 57% por pandemia En los últimos 14 días se registró una disminución de 57 por ciento de movilidad ciudadana; sin embargo, en fechas recientes hubo un leve incremento en ésta, de acuerdo con datos del Conacyt y reportes por estado, informó el director de Promoción de la Salud, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá. "Volvemos a invitarlos a todos ustedes a que se queden en casa. Es la única forma en que vamos a poder seguir mitigando y teniendo éxito contra la epidemia en el país", dijo. Contagios de coronavirus se disparan 50 por ciento en centro y sureste de México CoviDATA Las autoridades sanitarias han confirmado que mil 934 profesionales de la salud están infectados con covid-19. SELENE FLORES Y RAFAEL LÓPEZ Ciudad de México / 25.04.2020 00:02:17 La incidencia de contagios en México creció 45.1 por ciento en los primeros cuatro días de la fase 3 de la epidemia de covid-19, siendo las zonas del sureste y centro las que tuvieron el alza porcentual más elevada. Los reportes diarios que ofrece la Secretaría de Salud revelan que el 20 de abril había 8 mil 772 diagnósticos positivos, pero hasta el corte de ayer ya sumaban 12 mil 872 casos. Además, la cifra de transmisión del virus se incrementó 10.7 por ciento con respecto a los 11 mil 633 casos reportados el 23 de abril, un promedio similar al aumento de 10.3 por ciento de un día anterior. Este porcentaje se ubicó como el más alto a escala mundial el 23 de abril, seguido por Singapur que registró una alza de 10.2 por ciento; Japón, con 9.6, y Arabia Saudita, con 9.1 por ciento. Incluso en el Estado de México se observó una alza de 121.1 por ciento entre lo que se reportó durante la conferencia vespertina del 20 de abril y los resultados ofrecidos ayer por la noche. Asimismo, en el último día de la fase 2 había 901 contagios, pero cuatro días después esa cifra se elevó hasta los mil 992 casos, una diferencia de mil 91 contagios. El martes pasado el subsecretario de Salud, Hugo López-Gatell anunció el inicio de la fase 3 de la epidemia, donde se presentará un incremento importante de los contagios y muertes por coronavirus en el país. “Estamos en la fase de ascenso rápido, donde se acumularán un gran número de casos y hospitalizaciones, pero que debemos seguir manteniendo la Jornada Nacional de Sana Distancia para que estos sean los mínimos posibles”. Otras entidades que han tenido una subida vertiginosa en los casos positivos por covid- 19 son Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Durango, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tabasco, Veracruz y Zacatecas, con alzas mayores a 50 por ciento. Tabasco es uno de los más llamativo tras acumular 649 infectados desde el inicio de la pandemia; sin embargo, del 21 al 24 de abril se han diagnosticado 252 nuevos casos, que equivalen a una alza de 63.5 por ciento con respecto a los 397 que tenían hasta el término de la fase 2. Actualmente, esa entidad se encuentra entre las cinco con mayor incidencia de casos positivos de covid-19, solo por detrás de Ciudad de México, Estado de México, Baja California y Sinaloa.
  8. 8. La explosión de contagios también se han presentado en Veracruz, un estado con más de 8 millones de pobladores y altas concentraciones en su capital, un ambiente propicio para la propagación del virus si no se respeta el confinamiento. Estudio por regiones La Secretaría de Salud dividió el país en cuatro zonas para el estudio del avance de la enfermedad y en ellas hay incrementos similares tras el inicio de la fase 3. La zona sureste (Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Veracruz, Yucatán, Guerrero, Chiapas, Oaxaca y Campeche) registra 2 mil 128 contagios, con un incremento de 50 por ciento en solo cuatro días. En la zona centro (Ciudad de México, Edomex, Puebla, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala y Querétaro) con 6 mil 687 infecciones, que equivalen, de igual manera, a un aumento de 50 ciento. En la región oeste (BC, BCS, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Michoacán, Sonora, Nayarit y Colima) las infecciones crecieron 42 por ciento; mientras que en la zona norte (Coahuila, NL, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, SLP, Zacatecas y Durango) tuvieron una subida de solo 38.4 por ciento. Con el objetivo de que la transmisión sea cada día más lenta, el subsecretario López-Gatell remarcó que las medidas aplicadas en la fase 3 serán más severas, como la suspensión de actividades no esenciales, el distanciamiento social y la cuarentena. Consecuencias El subsecretario López-Gatell, insistió en que a pesar de que el país se encuentra en fase 3 “seguimos enfrentando resistencia de un segmento del sector empresarial de distintas dimensiones” que se niegan a cesar sus operaciones; por lo que advirtió que “en su momento puede ser constitutiva de uno de los más graves delitos, así de simple”. Recordó que a solicitud del Presidente, el lunes presentarán el “quién es quién” de las empresas que han incumplimiento de las medidas sanitarias. “Ya sea los gerentes, los propietarios o juntas de accionistas, todas estas personas son copartícipes de la responsabilidad de no acatar disposiciones obligatorias, que tienen una base constitucional para proteger la vida”. José Luis Alomía, director de Epidemiología, informó que son mil 934 los profesionales de la salud contagiados; 47 por ciento son médicos, 35 por ciento enfermeros, 15 por ciento tiene otras actividades, 2 por ciento son laboratoristas y 1 por ciento son dentistas.
  9. 9. Repatrian a 91 mexicanos varados en Brasil por covid-19 La SRE detalló que el vuelo que traslada a los mexicanos partió durante la madrugada de São Paulo. MILENIO DIGITAL Ciudad de México / 25.04.2020 10:26:16 La Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores informó que 91 mexicanos fueron repatriados de São Paulo, Brasil, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus covid-19, que hasta el último corte de la Secretaría de Salud, ha dejado mil 221 muertos. A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la dependencia detalló que el vuelo que traslada a los mexicanos partió durante la madrugada con dirección a México. Cabe detallar que este vuelo era de repatriación mutua, por lo que la aeronave trasladó en una primera instancia a 136 brasileños que estaban en México, así como a otros 23 que permanecían en Panamá. Ayer la SRE informó que 10 mil 359 mexicanos han sido repatriados y mil 20 personas continúan en lugares sin disponibilidad de vuelos. Suma bloque Noreste a Durango, Michoacán y empresarios LUCIANO CAMPOS GARZA24 abril, 2020 Reunión de gobernadores del bloque Noreste. Foto: Twitter @mrikelme MONTERREY, N.L. (apro).- Los gobernadores del bloque del Noreste, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León y Coahuila, sumaron a los de Durango y Michoacán, además de empresarios que, en conjunto, reiteraron su petición de actualizar la Ley de Coordinación Fiscal (LCF), pues consideran que la actual es injusta para todas las entidades del país.
  10. 10. Y, contrario al pronunciamiento que hicieron el martes, cuando dijeron que se concentrarían en atender el tema de la pandemia por covid-19, hoy anunciaron que la semana entrante continuarán los trabajos para pedir al presidente de la República, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, un trato fiscal más justo. Rechazaron, además, que la conformación de este bloque significa la creación de una variación de la Conferencia Nacional de Gobernadores (Conago), que conjunta a los mandatarios estatales cuando hacen pronunciamientos. Este viernes, durante su esperada reunión efectuada en Monterrey, los mandatarios del bloque norestense dieron un nuevo bandazo, pues inicialmente habían dicho que presionarían al presidente de México para que les diera más recursos, luego señalaron que se concentrarían en la pandemia, para exponer, cuando pase la emergencia, sus inquietudes respecto a la distribución fiscal, y hoy volvieron a insistir en la reestructuración de la fórmula para el reparto de recursos. Los que hicieron el pronunciamiento fueron los mandatarios Francisco García, de Tamaulipas; Jaime Rodríguez, de Nuevo León; Miguel Riquelme, de Tamaulipas; José Rosas, de Durango, y Silvano Aureoles, de Michoacán. Fue el mandatario michoacano el que expuso que el gobierno federal debe ser más equitativo en el reparto de recursos pactados de los estados, pues el mecanismo actual castiga a los que más aportan. SE inaugura conferencias vespertinas con avances del programa Créditos a la Palabra LA REDACCIÓN24 abril, 2020 Graciela Márquez, titular de la SE, en conferencia en Palacio Nacional. Foto: Miguel Dimayuga CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- La titular de la Secretaría de Economía (SE), Graciela Márquez, inauguró hoy sus conferencias vespertinas diarias con el primer avance del programa Créditos a la Palabra para micros y pequeños negocios formales e informales. Márquez estuvo acompañada por la titular de la Tesorería de la Federación (Tesofe), Galia Borja; el director del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, y Gabriel García, coordinador de programas prioritarios del Banco de Bienestar. Zoé Robledo informó que hasta este viernes el IMSS detectó a 645 mil empresarios formales “solidarios” que no dieron de baja a sus trabajadores, lo que ayudó a que 5.5 millones de personas no perdieran el empleo. El crédito a estos microempresarios será de 25 mil pesos, que se les otorgará a partir de mayo. De ahí habrá un periodo de gracia de tres meses y será en agosto cuando comenzarán a pagar el dinero prestado, dijo. Hasta el cierre de esta semana –abundó– los créditos se darán a las 505 mil 660 micros y pequeñas empresas formales que tienen de uno a cinco trabajadores, y se les aplicará una tasa de 6%; a otras 74 mil 708 que cuentan con cinco y hasta 10, tendrán que pagar una tasa de 7%; los 55 mil 130 negocios que tienen a su disposición de 10 a 50 trabajadores, la tasa es de 8%, y las que las que cuentan con más de 50 empleados (nueve mil 604) pagarán una tasa de 10%. La condición para acceder al crédito es sólo la palabra, sin garantías, aval, ni historial crediticio, además de un procedimiento en el que tienen que ingresar a la página del IMSS y poner sus datos personales y el Registro Federal de Contribuyentes. En su oportunidad, Graciela Márquez señaló que los recursos son bajados directamente de la SE y no de las cuotas patronales del IMSS. Créditos a informales
  11. 11. Para el caso de los negocios informales, los beneficiarios derivaron del censo de bienestar y se pretende apoyar a un millón de personas. Hasta este viernes 24 sólo se ha logrado pactar 214 mil créditos, de los cuales 61% son pequeños comercios como fondas, taquerías, loncherías, antojitos, tiendas de abarrotes, recauderías, ferreterías y papelerías. El 17% son considerados por el censo “fábricas”, y ahí entra la fabricación de prendas de vestir, panaderías, elaboración de muebles, tortillerías, molinos, herrerías, impresión, envases, cervezas y otras bebidas alcohólicas. El restante 22% son los que se dedican a los servicios como salones de belleza o estéticas, carpinterías, transporte público, gimnasios, consultorios médicos, electricistas y plomeros, zapateros, servicios funerarios, despachos de contabilidad, entre otros. Graciela Márquez señaló que no habrá intermediarios, sin embargo, los apoyos para los informales serán a través de tarjetas distribuidas por Banco Azteca, Banco Santander y Banorte, a partir del 4 de mayo. Dinero Hay confianza en el doctor López-Gatell y su equipo // El 95 por ciento de 6 mil 824 ciudadanos avalan su trabajo// Están haciendo un trabajo serio y profesional Enrique Galván Ochoa E n medio de la emergencia sanitaria del Covid-19, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud, Hugo López-Gatell, está sobresaliendo como una de las figuras principales de la estrategia del gobierno mexicano para enfrentar el problema. También ha enfrentado críticas. La encuesta de esta semana planteó una pregunta muy puntual: ¿confías en el doctor López-Gatell y su equipo? La respuesta fue abrumadora: 95 por ciento de 6 mil 824 participantes de toda la República contestó: „sí confiamos‟. Metodología El sondeo fue distribuido por redes sociales. Participaron 6 mil 824 personas; en Twitter, mil 421; en El Foro México, 662 y en Facebook 4 mil 741. Enseguida, algunas opiniones.
  12. 12. Twitter Es la mejor administración de salud con la que podemos contar en estos momentos. Felicidades por el trabajo transparente y bien hecho con las condiciones de este país. @elery170 /CDMX López Gatell es un profesional, además es brillante para comunicar y empatizar. Fue un acierto del gobierno de AMLO ponerlo como vocero. @felixelgato22 /CDMX Es un profesional calificado, que tiene la experiencia y estudios para saber qué medidas tomar y estar a salvo (combatir el virus) @Paulina /Mérida El equipo de López-Gatell está conformado por científicos especialistas, no por payasos, cómicos, periodistas, políticos o cualquier otro ejemplo de fauna similar. @Esperanza Lugo /CDMX El Foro México Detrás del funcionario hay muchas personas del sector salud que a diario están dando la cara contra el coronavirus y por México. José Luis Camacho González /CDMX Me parece excelente el desempeño López Gatell y su equipo. Todos muy profesionales. Nunca había presenciado este grado de intervención del gobierno federal en su conjunto en situaciones críticas de salud en México, es la primera vez que se da a diario este tipo de información y recomendaciones a la población, a fin de prevenir el crecimiento de la pandemia y la reducción en lo posible de algunos decesos. ¡Felicidades al doctor López-Gatell y al gobierno de México encabezado por Andrés Manuel López Obrador! José Nájera /Playa del Carmen El equipo de la Presidencia para enfrentar la epidemia global es de gente que sabe qué hacer con los recursos disponibles. Sus métodos obtienen la información precisa, necesaria y suficiente para tomar las decisiones correctas. Sus críticos son los que ven oportunidad de hacer negocios chuecos en toda crisis, quieren que se use el presupuesto para hacer pruebas sin ton ni son y como no les hacen caso, sueltan todas sus maldiciones y pronósticos que distan mucho de tener una sólida base científica. Los mercaderes de la desgracia se van a quedar relamiéndose los bigotes porque desperdiciar el presupuesto no está en los planes del gobierno. Domingo Olivera /Texcoco Considero que las estadísticas están bien pero a veces no nos informan qué pasa con los cadáveres, hay mucha duda de que si una persona entra al hospital ya no se sabe nada de ese paciente y sólo entregan cenizas ¿de quién? Además en las clínicas del IMSS e Issste hay quejas de que a los pacientes se les trata mal en su diagnóstico, en fin hay dudas. Fernando Murillo Pacheco /Zapopan Excelente desempeño de López-Gatell y su equipo, pues nos mantiene informados de los avances de la pandemia y orienta sobre las medidas de protección individual y colectiva para no contagiar o contagiarse. Además sus herramientas digitales de primer mundo. Gracias doctor López-Gatell. sJosé Rubén Mitre /CDMX Facebook Son personas preparadas y tienen mucho trabajo día a día, la gente sólo exige sin conocer y comparado con otros países siento que vamos bien, la ciudadanía también tiene que hacer lo que le corresponde. Blanca Martínez /CDMX
  13. 13. Excelente presencia de López-Gatell. Es claro, y hasta ameno, a pesar del tema tan difícil con el que tiene que lidiar. Es enérgico cuando se requiere y se ha ganado la posición de autoridad ante la pandemia. Patricia Aguilar /Cuernavaca Gracias al sector salud por darnos a conocer los datos de la pandemia. Espero celebrar con vida y salud el fin de ésta que azota al mundo, dando gracias a Dios y a la información que se nos está ofreciendo para proteger nuestras vidas. Rodolfo Concha /León, Guanajuato El vocero se conduce con profesionalismo y, lejos de ocultar información como pretenden hacer creer los desinformadores, ha manejado datos pertinentes en cada fase de esta contingencia. Ángel Hernández /CDMX Los epidemiólogos mexicanos están muy bien preparados. López-Gatell y su equipo coordinan muy bien el gran trabajo y esfuerzo que se realiza en todas las unidades médicas del país. Esperemos que esto pase pronto y que todo vuelva a la normalidad. Genaro Taddei /Hermosillo Twitter: @galvanochoa FaceBook: galvanochoa Correo: galvanochoa@gmail.com México SA Caída económica// Annus horribilis Carlos Fernández-Vega M ás allá del terrible panorama sanitario, para nadie es un secreto que 2020 será un annus horribilis para la economía mundial. Los pronósticos más optimistas (FMI) apuntan hacia un desplome global no menor a 3 por ciento, aunque en las economías avanzadas la caída promedio sería de 6 por ciento. La estadunidense se hundiría 5.9 por ciento y el derrumbe en la zona euro promediaría -7.5 por ciento. De acuerdo con esas estimaciones, en 2021 todas las economías crecerían, pero con un ritmo insuficiente para tapar el profundo agujero de 2020. Y entre los pronósticos de este annus horribilis sobresalen dos: el de la economía china que, con todo, registraría un crecimiento de 1.2 por ciento, y el de India, con un avance de 1.9 por ciento. Los demás son negativos. Para el caso latinoamericano la pandemia de Covid-19 impacta por medio de factores externos e internos, cuyo efecto conjunto conducirá a la peor contracción que la región ha sufrido desde 1914 y 1930. Se prevé una contracción regional promedio de -5.3 por ciento para 2020 (Cepal). Pero no todo es la pandemia, porque antes de ella “América Latina y el Caribe ya acumulaba casi siete años de bajo crecimiento, con un promedio de 0.4 por ciento entre 2014 y 2019. La crisis que sufre la región este año, con una caída del PIB de -5.3 por ciento, será la peor en toda su historia. Para encontrar una contracción de magnitud comparable hace falta retroceder hasta la Gran Depresión de 1930 (-5 por ciento) o más aún, hasta 1914 (-4.9) (ídem). Para la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe, la crisis del nuevo coronavirus se ha transmitido a la región a través de cinco canales: reducción del comercio internacional; caída de los precios de los productos primarios; intensificación de la aversión al riesgo y empeoramiento de las condiciones financieras mundiales; menor demanda de servicios turísticos y reducción de las remesas. Se prevé un fuerte aumento del desempleo con efectos negativos en pobreza y desigualdad. Las dos mayores economías latinoamericanas se sacudirán: de acuerdo con las estimaciones de la Cepal, la brasileña caerá 5.2 por ciento y la mexicana 6.5 por ciento (una proporción negativa similar a la que registrarían Argentina y Ecuador), en el entendido de que la interrupción de las cadenas de valor producida por la pandemia
  14. 14. impactará con mayor intensidad (en ese par), al poseer los sectores manufactureros más grandes de la región. Además, para nuestro país el desplome económico estadunidense golpeará el volumen de remesas, al igual que –roto con descosido– los precios petroleros. Ante tal panorama, la Cepal promueve repensar el modelo de inserción de la región y las alternativas de reactivación a la luz de los cambios estructurales que ocurrirán en la globalización y el mundo post Covid-19. La pandemia ha alterado las relaciones económicas y sociales de un modo radical y sus consecuencias trascenderán su duración. Es altamente probable que sea un catalizador de los cambios que se observaban en la configuración de la producción y el comercio a nivel mundial en la última década. Entonces, con pandemia o sin ella, el modelo de globalización basado en redes internacionales de producción, con una elevada dispersión geográfica, mostraba signos de agotamiento visibles en el estancamiento secular de muchas economías, la pérdida de dinamismo del comercio y la alta volatilidad desde la crisis financiera mundial (de 2008). La expansión de la crisis productiva ha puesto de manifiesto las vulnerabilidades de la interdependencia, a nivel de países y empresas, y puede llevar a cambios significativos en la organización de la producción a escala mundial. Ha quedado en evidencia la vulnerabilidad de las redes internacionales de producción ante fenómenos imprevistos de gran magnitud, y la consecuente necesidad de dotarlas de una mayor resiliencia. Las rebanadas del pastel Enrique Alfaro frente al espejo: Por los pendejos que siguen sin entender (las medidas contra la pandemia). cfvmexico_sa@hotmail.com OMS: no hay pruebas de que infectados de Covid-19 estén inmunizados Afp | sábado, 25 abr 2020 09:14 El director general de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, durante una conferencia en Ginebra, Suiza. Foto Xinhua / Archivo Ginebra. No existen pruebas de que las personas que dan positivo en los test de diagnóstico estén inmunizadas frente al nuevo coronavirus, advirtió este sábado la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), considerando que los llamados "pasaportes de inmunidad" pueden favorecer la propagación de la pandemia.
  15. 15. "No hay ninguna prueba en este momento de que las personas que se curaron de Covid-19 y que tienen anticuerpos estén inmunizadas frente a una segunda infección", señaló la OMS en un comunicado. "A la fecha de 24 de abril de 2020, ningún estudio ha evaluado si la presencia de anticuerpos al SARS-Cov-2 (nuevo coronavirus) confiere inmunidad frente a una futura infección por este virus en los seres humanos", afirmó. Algunos gobiernos han propuesto que se entreguen documentos que acrediten la inmunidad de las personas sobre la base de pruebas serológicas que revelen la presencia de anticuerpos en la sangre, con el fin de levantar el confinamiento y permitir poco a poco la vuelta al trabajo y la reanudación de la actividad económica. Sin embargo, la eficacia de la inmunidad con anticuerpos no está demostrada en este momento y los datos científicos disponibles no justifican la concesión de un "pasaporte inmunitario" o de un "certificado de ausencia de riesgo", advirtió la OMS. "Las personas que creen estar inmunizadas contra una segunda infección porque dieron positivo en esas pruebas podrían ignorar las recomendaciones de salud pública. Recurrir a este tipo de certificados podría, en consecuencia, aumentar los riesgos de que la transmisión continúe", insistió. Además, la OMS considera que las pruebas serológicas actualmente utilizadas "necesitan de una validación adicional para determinar su exactitud y fiabilidad". En particular, deben permitir distinguir la respuesta inmunitaria al nuevo coronavirus de los anticuerpos producidos por una infección de otro de los seis coronavirus humanos conocidos, cuatro de los cuales provocan resfriados benignos y los otros dos son los del MERS (Síndrome Respiratorio del Medio Oriente) y el del SRAS (Síndrome Respiratorio Agudo Severo). "Las personas infectadas por uno u otro de esos virus son susceptibles de producir anticuerpos que interactúan con anticuerpos producidos en respuesta a la infección provocada el SARS-CoV-2", y es entonces imperativo poder identificarlos, señaló. 200 mil personas han muerto por COVID-19 en el mundo; contagios llegan a los 2 millones 865 mil Por Redacción / Sin Embargo La trágica lista de los países más afectados por la pandemia, tanto en casos como en muertos, está encabezada por Estados Unidos, donde se conoce de 924 mil 576 casos de COVID-19, de los que 52 mil 782 han resultado letales. Ciudad de México, 25 de abril (RT).– 200 mil 698 personas han fallecido a escala global por el coronavirus, según datos estadísticos recolectados por la Universidad Johns Hopkins (Estados Unidos). El número total de contagios detectados en el mundo es de 2 millones 865 mil 938. La trágica lista de los países más afectados por la pandemia, tanto en casos como en muertos, está encabezada por Estados Unidos, donde se conoce de 924 mil 576 casos de COVID-19, de los que 52 mil 782 han resultado letales. Lo siguen Italia, España, Francia y el Reino Unido, con 26 mil 384, 22 mil 902, 22 mil 245 y 20 mil 319 muertes, respectivamente. Entre tanto, sigue creciendo el número de personas recuperadas. Actualmente, se sabe de 810 mil 327 casos resueltos positivamente, la mayoría de ellos en Alemania, Estados Unidos, España, China y Irán. (109 mil 800, 99 mil 346, 95 miml 708, 78 mil 138 y 68 mil 193 recuperaciones, respectivamente).
  16. 16. Supera EU los 50 mil muertos por coronavirus Afp, Ap, Europa Press y Reuters | sábado, 25 abr 2020 08:21 Sábado 25 de abril de 2020. Washington. Aun cuando el número de muertes por el nuevo coronavirus en Estados Unidos superó ayer los 50 mil, la Casa Blanca acusó a los medios de comunicación de sacar de contexto las declaraciones hechas el jueves por el presidente Donald Trump, en las que sugirió estudiar la posibilidad de combatir al Covid-19 con inyecciones de desinfectante, rayos ultravioleta o una luz muy potente. El mandatario afirmó que lo dicho fue sólo sarcasmo. Esta controversia se gestó cuando la pandemia alcanzó ayer en el país un saldo de 51 mil 17 muertos (3 mil 332 en un día), 890 mil 524 contagiados y 96 mil 667 recuperados, según un recuento de la Universidad Johns Hopkins. El presidente Trump declaró en numerosas ocasiones que los estadunidenses deben consultar a los médicos respecto a los tratamientos contra el coronavirus, un punto que insistió durante su rueda de prensa de ayer (jueves), sostuvo Kayleigh McEnany, vocera de la Casa Blanca, en un comunicado. McEnany acusó a la prensa de comportarse de manera irresponsable y de sacar de contexto las palabras del mandatario para abrir sus noticias con titulares negativos. El comunicado no menciona directamente a los limpiadores o la luz ultravioleta, como refirió el mandatario, pero el asunto del texto era: La Casa Blanca sobre desinfectante. El magnate dijo en su conferencia del jueves que los científicos deberían explorar si la ingesta de desinfectante en el cuerpo de los enfermos podría ayudarlos a eliminar la enfermedad. ¿Hay alguna manera de hacer algo así mediante inyección o como una limpieza?, preguntó, y se respondió: Sería interesante comprobarlo. Alentado por una investigación –presentada por el asesor científico del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional, William N. Bryan– que indica que los rayos del sol podrían acabar con el virus, el presidente mencionó la posibilidad de recurrir a luz ultravioleta o a una luz muy potente, que se podría proyectar en el interior del cuerpo. Trump hizo todas estas sugerencias en presencia de la doctora Deborah Birx, coordinadora de la respuesta a la crisis del coronavirus en Estados Unidos, pero ella no pudo disimular preocupación y molestia, por lo que las redes sociales hicieron memes con sus expresiones. Expertos médicos, marcas de desinfectantes, entre ellas Lysol o Dettol, y autoridades sanitarias estadunidenses e internacionales –como la jefa adjunta de los servicios británicos, Jenny Harries– inmediatamente alertaron a la población de que bajo ninguna circunstancia se deben ingerir productos desinfectantes o de limpieza para tratar o prevenir el coronavirus. La comunidad científica cuestionó la metodología sobre la efectividad de los rayos solares. Trump explicó así sus declaraciones en su conferencia de prensa de ayer: Sólo hice la pregunta de manera sarcástica a periodistas, como ustedes, para ver qué sucedería. Ayuda económica Como se tenía previsto, el presidente firmó un nuevo paquete de ayuda económica de 483 mil millones de dólares –que se suman a los 2.2 billones aprobados a finales de marzo– para apoyar a la economía estadunidense, duramente afectada por las restricciones impuestas ante la pandemia de coronavirus. Es una buena noticia para las pequeñas empresas y es una buena noticia para los trabajadores, dijo el mandatario durante la ceremonia de promulgación de la ley, tras su aprobación el jueves por la Cámara Baja y el martes por el Senado. Por la mañana tuiteó que prometió enviar respiradores a Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador e Indonesia, tras mantener sendas conversaciones telefónicas con sus pares de esas naciones, como parte de la ayuda estadunidense a otros países contra la pandemia.
  17. 17. En otro mensaje, aseguró que nunca dio permiso al gobernador del estado de Georgia, Brian Kemp, para que abriera negocios considerados fuera de las recomendaciones federales de cuarentena para contener la propagación del coronavirus, pero las peluquerías, spas y barberías operaron con servicios limitados y sujetos a restricciones de distanciamiento. La pandemia ha dejado en América Latina y el Caribe 6 mil 815 muertos y 142 mil 389 contagios, de acuerdo con un reporte de la agencia Afp. En las favelas de Brasil, el país más afectado de esta región con 3 mil 670 muertes, la población distribuye alimentos y ayudas económicas, limpian las calles y confeccionan de manera casera cubrebocas ante la ausencia de las autoridades locales para frenar el virus. Líderes de los pueblos indígenas de la Amazonia pidieron ayuda internacional humanitaria ante el abandono en el que se encuentran y el riesgo que corren por la pandemia. Ecuador, otra nación severamente afectada con 576 decesos, duplicó los casos de coronavirus ayer después de que las autoridades sanitarias lograron procesar miles de pruebas rezagadas, por lo que pasó de 11 mil 183 a 22 mil 719, aunque el gobierno dijo que las alertas de emergencias en el sistema de salud pública están bajando. Decenas de presos se amotinaron en la cárcel de Villa Devoto, en Buenos Aires, para protestar contra las condiciones higiénicas en las instalaciones por temor a contraer el virus. La Asamblea Legislativa de El Salvador puso fin abrupto a su sesión la noche del jueves, luego de que el presidente, Nayib Bukele, advirtió de una sospecha de coronavirus en el recinto, que fue abandonado rápidamente por los congresistas. Reino Unido se convierte en el quinto país en rebasar los 20 mil fallecimientos por COVID-19 El total de muertes por la enfermedad puede ser más alto debido a que solo contabiliza los decesos que han ocurrido en hospitales. BLOOMBERG / REBECCA SMITH Las muertes por el nuevo coronavirus en hospitales en Reino Unido superaron las 20 mil, lo que lo convierte en el quinto país en superar esa marca, mientras que el Gobierno señaló que el brote podría estar llegando a su punto máximo. Los fallecimientos aumentaron este sábado en 813, desde los 684 del viernes, por lo que el total se ubicó en 20 mil 319 según datos del Departamento de Salud. Esa fue la cifra más alta de muertes diarias desde el 21 de abril. Solo Estados Unidos, Italia, España y Francia han reportados más decesos por la pandemia del COVID-19 que las autoridades británicas. Las cifras de mortalidad corresponden al día en que se registran, no al día en que ocurrieron, y solo incluyen pacientes que mueren en un hospital, por lo que el número total de decesos es probablemente más alto ya que miles de personas de la tercera edad han muerto en asilos. Otras 4 mil 913 personas dieron positivo para la enfermedad, y el número total de casos alcanzó los 148 mil 377. Se llevaron a cabo unas 28 mil 760 pruebas, cifra inferior a la capacidad del país de alrededor de 51 mil y muy por debajo del objetivo de 100 mil pruebas por día para fines de abril. Reino Unido ha estado buscando aumentar la capacidad y el número de instalaciones de prueba disponibles.
  18. 18. El viernes, el Gobierno británico se disculpó luego de que un nuevo sitio web de reservas para pruebas de coronavirus se agotara poco después de su apertura. Las autoridades habían ampliado la elegibilidad en el programa de pruebas para incluir a 10 millones de trabajadores y sus familias. Los 5 mil kits de pruebas para el hogar que estaban disponibles en el primer día de apertura del programa se agotaron en un par de minutos, dijo James Slack, portavoz del primer ministro Boris Johnson, a periodistas. Luego, el sitio web se cerró para solicitudes después de que se asignaron otras 15 mil citas para acudir a centros de diagnóstico. Simon Eccles, director de información clínica de Salud y Cuidado, dijo este sábado en Twitter que los kits para el hogar también se reservaron rápidamente al día siguiente. "Sé que es frustrante, pero estamos aumentando la capacidad de laboratorios, suministro y logística todos los días", escribió. Reporta Francia 369 decesos en 24 horas Afp | sábado, 25 abr 2020 13:04 París. La epidemia del nuevo coronavirus se cobró 369 vidas en las últimas 24 horas en Francia, lo que deja el saldo provisional en 22.614 muertos, informó el sábado la Dirección General de Sanidad. La enfermedad ha matado a 14.050 personas en los hospitales, es decir un aumento de 198 decesos, la cifra más baja en un mes. En los geriátricos, los decesos ascienden a 8.564, con un aumento de 171 casos en 24 horas, también a la baja, según el texto. El número de pacientes en cuidados intensivos por COVID-19 se sitúa en 4.725, 145 menos que el viernes. Sin embargo, en las últimas 24 horas, ingresaron 124 nuevos enfermos de COVID-19, según la Dirección General de Sanidad (DGS). Este importante indicador de la presión de la epidemia sobre el sistema hospitalario había vuelto a superar el viernes la barrera de los 5.000 pacientes ingresados, por primera vez desde el 29 de marzo. Con todo, la DGS subrayó que "el importante número de pacientes en cuidados intensivos, por todas las causas (7.525), es un 50% superior a las capacidades iniciales de cuidados intensivos de Francia". "El aumento observado en el número de pacientes en cuidados intensivos, al margen de la epidemia de COVID- 19, demuestra la necesidad del seguimiento y del tratamiento de los pacientes aquejados de enfermedades crónicas y de la atención en urgencias de las patologías agudas graves", agregó la DGS. "Si se interrumpe el seguimiento durante mucho tiempo, las descompensaciones en enfermedades crónicas se vuelven todavía más graves [...] Animamos fervientemente a las personas enfermas a ponerse en contacto con su médico o con el servicio que se ocupa de su seguimiento", recalcó la DGS en su comunicado. El T-MEC entra en vigor el primero de julio, anuncia EU Reuters | sábado, 25 abr 2020 08:32
  19. 19. Sábado 25 de abril de 2020. Washington. El representante comercial de Estados Unidos, Robert Lighthizer, dijo este viernes que notificó al Congreso que el nuevo acuerdo comercial entre su país, México y Canadá entrará en vigor el próximo primero de julio, un mes más tarde de lo inicialmente propuesto. Lighthizer manifestó en un comunicado que tanto México como Canadá habían adoptado las medidas necesarias para cumplir con sus compromisos bajo el T-MEC, que remplaza el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), vigente desde hace 26 años. Algunos industriales, incluidos los fabricantes de automóviles, habían solicitado retrasar la implementación, debido a las dificultades que enfrentan por la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus. A petición del presidente estadunidense, Donald Trump, los tres países comenzaron en agosto de 2017 la revisión del TLCAN, que entró en vigor el primero de enero de 1994. El nuevo pacto comercial modificó diversos parámetros en la industria manufacturera, sobre todo en la industria automotriz. Los cambios implican nuevas normas de contenido de origen de materias primas, sobre todo de acero y aluminio, así como un incremento a los salarios en México a los trabajadores de ese ramo, entre otros. El T-MEC también instauró nuevas reglas para el comercio digital, la eliminación de patentes para mantener bajos los precios de medicamentos biológicos y normas más estrictas acerca del cuidado del medio ambiente.

