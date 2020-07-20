Sintesis informativa lunes 20 de julio de 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lunes 20 de Julio de 2020 Puerto Escondido Oaxaca México Comunicado Continúan las obras de autopistas de Oaxaca a la Costa...
Con el firme compromiso de concluir la autopista Oaxaca- Istmo que contribuirá a detonar el desarrollo económico del sures...
De esta manera, el recorrido inició en el entronque “Ventanilla” ubicado en el kilómetro 204, lugar donde inicia la autopi...
Oaxaca, Oax.- El gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa dio a conocer que de acuerdo con datos de las autoridades sanitarias ...
Asimismo, a nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat expresó su reconocimiento y agradecimiento a las y los...
Sin embargo, con el paso de los días y el aumento en la gravedad del asunto, el panorama comenzó a ser poco alentador, al ...
Y si así fuera, pues híjole, está de no creerse ¿no?”, comenta la mujer, extrañada y como negándose a aceptar que la medid...
Además de esto, se instalarán filtros sanitarios en las entradas a la Central de Abasto principalmente en los días con más...
Gerardo Valdivieso Parada / Amando Orozco Se desatan compras de pánico en Juchitán por anuncio de cierre total de comercio...
Detalló que, ante este escenario, propuso al gobernador flexibilizar el ingreso para atención en el Hospital Insabi Covid ...
Desde el primer contagio de Covid-19 reportado en esta población jeromeña la autoridad municipal que encabeza Rogelio Chen...
En este sentido, desde este domingo, el personal del Ayuntamiento notificó la disposición a los propietarios de los difere...
Por lo que a partir de esta fecha, las autoridades determinaron que el uso del cubrebocas es obligatorio, y quién no cumpl...
En el Informe Trimestral entregado a la Secretaría de Finanzas en los que reportó los trabajos realizados entre enero y ma...
Ambición que contagia y mata; Jara y Neri, políticos criminales  Enloquecidos por la soberbia y la ambición futurista los...
La esperanza de cambio y combate real a la corrupción prometidas por los morenistas, que decían que todo cambiaría, en sól...
En tales condiciones, pretextó que el Consejo Nacional de Morena determinó que quienes fueron electos en el año 2015 conti...
ARENA POLÍTICA 20/07/2020 direccion LOZOYA, ESCAPARATE POLITICO Mario CASTELLANOS ALCAZAR Sin duda que los mexicanos están...
denunciando y presentado pruebas contundentes en contra de sus superiores de la administración del expresidente Enrique Pe...
Lo que sí, Obrador, le está apretando el cierre de las tuercas a la oposición: PRI; PAN; PRD, entre los partidos tradicion...
AMLO anuncia créditos y apoyos a familias de personas muertas por covid-19 López Obrador rindió honores a las víctimas del...
6. Mejorar el sistema de salud pública con más y mejores hospitales, equipos, médicos, especialistas, enfermeros, enfermer...
Robo de combustible se redujo a 3.5% Detalló que el promedio diario de robo de combustible se redujo a 3.5 por ciento, "ya...
su mayoría en la Cámara de Diputados para desechar las cuatro quintetas de candidatos finalistas y ordenar la reposición d...
AMLO garantiza agua para los agricultores de Chihuahua El Presidente dijo que "no se les va a dejar sin agua" a los agricu...
Comparación de un vehículo comercial con el del mismo tipo y "blindaje artesanal" que mostró un video que se le atribuye a...
Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 18:51:59 Al corte del día de hoy, en México han muerto hasta el momento 39 mil 184 personas ...
El espacio público abierto y cerrado: La ocupación hotelera al 25 por ciento y áreas comunes deben estar cerradas cerradas...
En Hidalgo han muerto 879 personas por coronavirus En el caso de Hidalgo se cuentan con 5 mil 452 casos acumulados confirm...
López-Gatell descarta diferencias con gobernador de Tabasco; irá la próxima semana al estado López-Gatell aseguró que no e...
Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 22:10:16 La Secretaría de Salud reporta que todos los estados ya acumulan más de mil casos d...
Mapa de defunciones por coronavirus en México La Secretaría de Salud reporta que la Ciudad de México, el Estado de México,...
Reporta Cuba cero casos locales de covid- 19, pero uno importado Por primera vez en 4 meses, el gobierno de Cuba notifica ...
Cuba logró mantener cierto control de la enfermedad cerrando desde marzo sus aeropuertos y el turismo -solo se reciben vue...
Después de Estados Unidos, los países con más víctimas mortales son Brasil con 79 mil 488 muertos y 2 millones 98 mil 389 ...
Estas últimas lineas contienen lo substancial. El ataque, según podría interpretarse, consistiría en el desaparecido presu...
Y ese acuerdo se dio tanto en San Lázaro como en el recinto senatorial. En aquel entonces algunos legisladores de oposició...
Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 23:50:45 El plan de austeridad impulsado por la 4T para captar recursos que serán usados par...
Actualmente el país se encuentra en una situación económica crítica tras quedar paralizada por el confinamiento que realiz...
Zoé Robledo sufre accidente en Chiapas; hay un muerto El director del IMSS, además de un colaborador y el conductor del ve...
El funcionario se encontraba en la entidad tras una gira de trabajo, entre las actividades que realizó está la inauguració...
Más adelante, una reportera le preguntó al Jefe del Ejecutivo federal si consideraba que valían la pena todos los benefici...
  1. 1. Lunes 20 de Julio de 2020 Puerto Escondido Oaxaca México Comunicado Continúan las obras de autopistas de Oaxaca a la Costa e Istmo Este sábado se constataron los trabajos de construcción de las autopistas que conectarán a la ciudad de Oaxaca con las regiones de la Costa e Istmo por parte del Gobierno del Estado. Estas obras contribuirán en la reducción de tiempo para el traslado de personas y productos.
  2. 2. Con el firme compromiso de concluir la autopista Oaxaca- Istmo que contribuirá a detonar el desarrollo económico del sureste de México, el gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa y el titular de la Unidad de Inversiones de la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Jorge Nuño Lara, supervisaron los trabajos que se realizan en el subtramo Mitla - entronque Tehuantepec, en el kilómetro 169.3. De esta manera constataron los trabajaos de construcción en el entronque San Pedro y San Pablo Ayutla, en el kilómetro 80+100; así como la súper estructura del Viaducto 3 y 4 ubicado en Loma Larga, en el kilómetro 88. Murat Hinojosa aseveró que este recorrido forma parte del seguimiento coordinado entre la Federación y el Gobierno de Oaxaca a los trabajos de las autopistas en la entidad. Previamente, con la representación del gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, el secretario de las Infraestructuras y el Ordenamiento Territorial Sustentable (Sinfra), Javier Lazcano Vargas, acompañado del titular de la Unidad de Inversiones de la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Jorge Nuño Lara, realizaron un recorrido de supervisión y verificación de los avances de obra en el tramo 4 (26.3 Km) y Tunes 3 “Santa Martha”. El titular de Sinfra, destacó que en este recorrido se da continuidad a los proyectos del Mandatario Estatal a desarrollar en la entidad; ya que a pesar de la pandemia, la instrucción es de seguir trabajando por el bienestar y crecimiento de Oaxaca, con la suma de esfuerzos y voluntades con la federación en beneficio de las familias oaxaqueñas, para lograr una mayor conectividad. La autopista Oaxaca- Costa, cuenta con 104 kilómetros en total, iniciando en Barranca Larga, municipio de Ejutla de Crespo, al entronque “Ventanilla”, kilómetro 204 de Santa María Colotepec, intersección con la Carretera Federal 200.
  3. 3. De esta manera, el recorrido inició en el entronque “Ventanilla” ubicado en el kilómetro 204, lugar donde inicia la autopista, y la cual hace intersección con la Carretera Federal 200. Posteriormente, se supervisó la aplicación de carpeta asfáltica en el kilómetro 200, así como la construcción del puente “La Pita”, en el kilómetro 197+300. Asimismo, en un cuarto punto se constató los avances en la construcción del puente “Santa María Colotepec”, ubicado en el kilómetro 193, en el entronque con camino a Santa María Colotepec y la Carretera Federal 200; de ahí se trasladaron al kilómetro 183 donde supervisaron la construcción de carpeta asfáltica. El recorrido también abarcó un sexto punto, en el kilómetro 178 + 260, inicio del “Tramo 4” kilómetro 178 + 000, donde se realiza la construcción de carpeta asfáltica terracería y pavimentos. Finalmente, ambos funcionarios realizaron la verificación y supervisión de la construcción del túnel “Santa Martha”, en el kilómetro 172 +360. Istmo y Cuenca, ‘focos rojos’ por Covid-19 DEL DÍA, GENERAL, PRINCIPAL 20 julio, 202020 julio, 2020 marca Ante el incremento de contagios y defunciones en estas regiones, el gobernador Alejandro Murat decretó confinamiento por 10 días, así como redoblar tareas de contención y mitigación; el uso de cubrebocas es obligatorio
  4. 4. Oaxaca, Oax.- El gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa dio a conocer que de acuerdo con datos de las autoridades sanitarias del Gobierno Federal, las regiones del Istmo de Tehuantepec y la Cuenca del Papaloapan, en las dos últimas semanas han incrementado considerablemente el nivel de contagios y defunciones a causa del Covid-19. “Ha sido pública y notoria la conducta de algunos ciudadanos que, contra todo principio de preservación de la salud y la vida, han participado en todo tipo de celebraciones y concentraciones públicas”, expresó el mandatario. Por lo anterior, Murat Hinojosa expuso que con pleno respeto a la autonomía municipal y en coordinación estrecha con el Gobierno Federal, así como con las presidentas y presidentes municipales de estas dos regiones, se ha determinado la aplicación de medidas que entrarán en vigor a partir de este lunes 20 de julio: 1. Iniciará un confinamiento voluntario de 10 días a partir del primer minuto de mañana y hasta el último minuto del miércoles 29 de este mismo mes, con el fin de revertir la ola de contagios. 2. Se designaron enlaces del Gobierno del Estado para coordinar con la Federación y las autoridades municipales, acciones urgentes de contención y mitigación en la Cuenca del Papaloapan e Istmo de Tehuantepec. 3. El cubrebocas seguirá siendo de uso obligatorio en todo el estado, sin embargo, en los municipios del Istmo y la Cuenca habrá vigilancia particular para su portación. El Gobernador subrayó que a pesar que hay una disminución de contagios en la región de Valles Centrales, es importante que las y los ciudadanos no “relajen las medidas de prevención”, toda vez que “esta enfermedad existe, está entre nosotros y no tiene cura”, enfatizó.
  5. 5. Asimismo, a nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat expresó su reconocimiento y agradecimiento a las y los trabajadores del sector Salud, quienes no han dejado de trabajar un solo minuto por la preservación de la vida de las y los oaxaqueños. “Las y los oaxaqueños somos un pueblo guerrero y solidario. Y de esta, solo hay una forma de salir: unidos, creando las mejores oportunidades para construir el Oaxaca que nos permita seguir creciendo como la gran familia que somos”, finalizó. Acumula Oaxaca 8 mil 704 casos y 824 decesos Los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca (SSO) informaron que al corte epidemiológico de este 19 de julio se han registrado 190 casos nuevos a Covid-19, con lo que suman 8 mil 704 contagios en todo el estado. La dependencia detalló que se han notificado 13 mil 656 casos, de los cuales cuatro mil 037 han sido negativos, 915 son sospechosos en espera de resultados por laboratorio y se han recuperado 7 mil 397 pacientes. En cuanto a defunciones, la entidad acumula 824. Las comorbilidades asociadas siguen siendo la diabetes, hipertensión arterial, obesidad e insuficiencia renal. Erick Moises Regreso al semáforo rojo alarma a comerciantes y locatarios de Oaxaca Llevan apenas, a lo mucho, un par de semanas operando bajo la ‘nueva normalidad’; sin embargo, debido al repunte en el número de contagios y casos positivos de coronavirus (COVID-19) en la entidad, los mercados corren el riesgo de suspender, nuevamente, sus actividades, lo cual representaría un duro golpe para la economía en general, pero sobre todo para la de los locatarios. Pasaron semanas y meses desde el pasado mes de marzo, cuando se anunció que los inmuebles en donde se registraran aglomeraciones masivas de gente tenían que cerrar sus puertas para evitar algún contagio o propagación masiva del virus. En un principio, la medida fue acatada por los comerciantes, quienes pensaron que la pandemia pasaría pronto.
  6. 6. Sin embargo, con el paso de los días y el aumento en la gravedad del asunto, el panorama comenzó a ser poco alentador, al grado de que los comerciantes, principales afectados, tuvieron que echar mano de sus ahorros, debido a que por la contingencia sanitaria no podían llevar a cabo sus actividades productivas. Apenas en días pasados se informó que la entidad pasaba a color naranja en el semáforo epidemiológico, lo cual representaba que aunque con estrictas normas sanitarias y rigurosas medidas de convivencia social, el comercio, las ventas y más actividades podrían reanudarse de manera habitual. Repuntan casos de COVID-19 Todo parecía encaminado a transitar a color verde hasta el viernes, cuando el subsecretario de Salud federal, Hugo López-Gatell, informó que hubo un repunte en los casos de COVID-19 en el estado, por lo que Oaxaca debería volver a color rojo. Esta situación, que abre las puertas a otro periodo prolongado de confinamiento y suspensión de actividades, siembra el miedo entre los comerciantes. “Da un poco de coraje porque parece que están jugando con uno ¿no? Parece que no hay autoridad para controlar esto y no hay quien ponga orden. Se están burlando porque ni dan apoyo, ni hay programas, ni dejan vender, ni dan material para enfrentar esto… yo creo que ya sería el acabóse si viene otro cierre de varios meses”, señaló el señor Carmelo, comerciante. Por otra parte, hay quienes no creen en la medida de volver al semáforo rojo y apelan a que se trate de un error o que incluso se eche abajo esta decisión, pues los más afectados son los locatarios de mercados como el 20 de Noviembre, el Benito Juárez o el de Artesanías J.P. García, quienes hasta la semana pasada llevaban más de tres meses sin abrir sus negocios. “Ay no, no me diga eso, ¿en serio?”, pregunta la señora Marcela, con una mueca que refleja tristeza, decepción y sorpresa. “Pero si apenas vamos arrancando de nuevo, no creo, oiga… a lo mejor y se equivocaron y es en otro estado, pero aquí no, no nos han dicho nada.
  7. 7. Y si así fuera, pues híjole, está de no creerse ¿no?”, comenta la mujer, extrañada y como negándose a aceptar que la medida es real. Temen colapso económico Y es que si bien la entidad ya había logrado pasar a semáforo naranja, lo cual representaba menor riesgo de contagio para la población, gran parte de la ciudadanía se confió y bajó la guardia a tal grado de que en algunos lugares ya se podían ver fuertes cantidades de gente congregada, mayor número de personas en las calles y, lo peor, olvidando un poco medidas primarias como el uso de cubrebocas, gel antibacterial y la sana distancia. “O sea que entonces esto va pa’ largo otra vez, ¿no?... y es lógico porque mire, luego luego que dijeron ya se podía abrir y todo, al menos aquí el Centro se llenó, la gente comenzó a llegar aquí como si no hubiera nada, parecía normal. Y sí, no le voy a negar que agradecemos eso, porque nosotros como comerciantes de eso vivimos, del turismo, de los visitantes, pero sí se debió controlar. Ahora mire, ¿cuánto nos duró el gusto?”, reflexionó el señor Saúl. Esta situación de regreso al semáforo rojo para la entidad, podría representar el último paso para un colapso económico, pues habría nuevamente cierre de negocios, suspensión de actividades, cancelación de eventos y una baja considerable en las actividades productivas. Ana Lilia Acuerda Cabildo uso obligatorio de cubrebocas en la capital de Oaxaca El Cabildo municipal capitalino aprobó un acuerdo en el que destaca el uso correcto de cubrebocas será obligatorio en todo el territorio de Oaxaca de Juárez, además del reforzamiento de las medidas sanitarias preventivas como los operativos y filtros sanitarios. Los regidores señalaron que esta disposición es necesaria para que la ciudadanía continúe con su derecho a la movilidad, pero también a la salud, ya que con el uso correcto “se podría salvar vidas''. En sesión extraordinaria, celebrada la noche de este domingo, se aprobó que se reforzarán los operativos de vigilancia en establecimientos comerciales, mercados públicos y puestos en la vía pública para el cumplimiento de las disposiciones emitidas por el ayuntamiento.
  8. 8. Además de esto, se instalarán filtros sanitarios en las entradas a la Central de Abasto principalmente en los días con más afluencia de este lugar y lo cual se mantendrá hasta el 31 de julio. También se instruyó que la Dirección de Seguridad Pública junto con la Secretaría de Movilidad instale filtros y operativos de vigilancia en las terminales de autobuses de primera y segunda clase para establecer “mecanismos de seguridad sanitaria”. Gerardo Valdivieso Parada Ediles istmeños "combaten" fiestas y eventos masivos ISTMO DE TEHUANTEPEC, Oaxaca.- Ante el alargamiento de la contingencia por la pandemia de la COVID-19 y aún con la recomendación de las autoridades locales, estatales y federales de no hacer actos masivos, en los municipios de la región se realizan festividades y eventos que congregan a cientos de personas, sobre todo, en domicilios particulares. En el caso del municipio de Santo Domingo Ingenio, en donde luego de denuncias en redes sociales y en la Comandancia de la Policía Municipal por la fiesta que se celebró en el barrio Comején, la autoridad municipal que encabeza Amelia Gómez Ríos decidió aplicar arresto administrativo y una multa de 2 mil 500 pesos al organizador de la fiesta y al grupo musical que acudió a amenizar el festejo. Para evitar futuras aglomeraciones con motivo de algún festejo o festividad patronal, la autoridad municipal informó que está investigando al proveedor de cerveza que realizó la venta para aplicar la misma sanción, así como la clausura temporal del depósito. En Unión Hidalgo, el presidente municipal, César Carrasco Vicente, no ha podido evitar desde el inicio de la contingencia la realización de festividades y fiestas en su municipio, que le ha llevado a limitar los accesos a la población sin que pueda poner orden en su población. Para este sábado estaban contemplados algunos eventos masivos en la población como un torneo de pesada de becerro. Ante este escenario, el edil tuvo que pedir el auxilio de la Guardia Nacional que realizó un operativo en Unión Hidalgo, en un trabajo coordinado con el Ayuntamiento, con lo que se busca “evitar la realización de eventos masivos y evitar la aglomeración para cortar con la cadena de transmisión de la COVID-19-Coronavirus”, dijo el edil.
  9. 9. Gerardo Valdivieso Parada / Amando Orozco Se desatan compras de pánico en Juchitán por anuncio de cierre total de comercios Ante incremento de casos COVID-19 JUCHITÁN, Oaxaca.- Aunque apostarle a medidas restrictivas en vez de hacer campañas de desinfección no le ha funcionado al Ayuntamiento juchiteco, lo largo de esta contingencia, el presidente municipal Emilio Montero Pérez, propuso cerrar centros comerciales, bancos, casas de empeño, Coppel, Elektra, así como el ambulantaje, semiambulantaje y expendios de todo tipo establecidos en el parque central, durante esta semana. La propuesta del edil se originó tras la confirmación, el viernes por la noche, de que la entidad oaxaqueña regresará a semáforo rojo a partir de este lunes, luego del acelerado avance del coronavirus. “Como la mayoría de la población sabe, y por fin se ha dado cuenta, los contagios y muertes causados por la COVID-19 han ido en aumento, sobre todo en las últimas dos semanas, por ello tenemos que asumir nuestra responsabilidad y tomar ya esta medida que es ciertamente drástica, pero sobre todo es necesaria”, expuso el edil morenista por la vía virtual. Añade que las y los locatarios del mercado “5 de Septiembre”, así como quienes expenden sus productos en el parque “Juárez”, podrán realizar sus ventas en sus domicilios, tomando con responsabilidad las medidas preventivas que han sido ampliamente difundidas por la autoridad municipal, a través de diversos medios impresos, electrónicos y radiofónicos. “Con el envío de circulares a las negociaciones y el apoyo de las fuerzas del orden, pondremos en marcha esta medida, que probablemente provocará reacción negativa de algunas personas, pero nos debe guiar el bien y la salud de la mayoría de la población, antes que cualquier otra consideración”, señaló el alcalde. Emilio Montero explica que se plantea este cierre total del lunes 20 al viernes 24 de la próxima semana, y se espera que de este modo pueda frenarse la gravedad del escenario actual; adelanta que de ser necesario se permitirá la apertura de los centros comerciales y de abasto el miércoles 22, sólo para surtir a minoristas, pues de lo contrario ocurrirían las aglomeraciones que se pretenden evitar. El munícipe juchiteco explicó que, según estadísticas de especialistas en la materia, un cinco por ciento de la población de este municipio va a requerir terapia intensiva, es decir, de 120 mil habitantes que tiene la ciudad, 6 mil personas necesitarán esa terapia. En tanto que el 2 por ciento, 2 mil 400 personas, serán las posibles muertes.
  10. 10. Detalló que, ante este escenario, propuso al gobernador flexibilizar el ingreso para atención en el Hospital Insabi Covid de esta ciudad, así como apoyo para reforzar las medidas preventivas, atención médica y vigilancia epidemiológica, brigadas permanentes para toma de muestras o en su caso módulos móviles de brigadas en el municipio, y -por supuesto- apoyo alimentario para toda la población. Fuentes municipales revelaron ayer que este lunes, desde las 04:00 horas, en un operativo que encabezarán elementos de la Guardia Nacional, se pondrá en marcha el cierre total de la actividad comercial en Juchitán. Protagonizan "compras de pánico" JUCHITÁN, Oaxaca.- El anuncio sobre la posibilidad de cerrar todos los establecimientos comerciales, como una medida extrema para cortar la cadena de transmisión de la COVID-19, provocó una reacción entre la ciudadanía que se volcó a las tiendas para realizar compras de pánico. Este sábado, los juchitecos acudieron a las tiendas de autoservicio a comprar en mayor número que otros días -sobre todo de víveres, productos de limpieza y desinfectantes- provocando largas filas a las afueras de algunos establecimientos. Este anuncio también coincidió con la quincena, lo que pudo haber contribuido a que los ciudadanos decidieran acudir a hacer sus compras de manera habitual, que se vinieron a sumar a las personas que fueron a abastecerse ante el temor por el cierre de las tiendas. En las entradas de las tiendas se encuentran los filtros sanitarios para prevenir la COVID-19 como la toma de temperatura y la dotación de gel antibacterial; esto provoca también las largas filas. Aunque lo declarado por el edil, Emilio Montero Pérez, solo fue como una probabilidad, toda vez que esta propuesta no ha sido aprobada por el Cabildo, se notó el incremento de clientes comprando productos para prevenirse ante el cierre señalado. Las autoridades municipales indicaron que, de llevarse a cabo esta medida, podría ser a partir del próximo lunes, con el propósito de reducir el alza de contagios de coronavirus en el municipio. Trascendió que, para este mismo sábado, el Cabildo estaría tomando la decisión de cerrar temporalmente todos los establecimientos comerciales, a partir de este lunes y durante los próximos cinco días, aunque podrían reabrir un día para evitar que las familias caigan en el desabasto. Gerardo Valdivieso Parada Prohiben acceso a Ciudad Ixtepec para foráneos Ante el cierre de comercios en Juchitán CIUDAD IXTEPEC, Oaxaca.- Cuando todavía no se aplica el cierre total de comercios en la ciudad de Juchitán, en los filtros sanitarios ubicados en los accesos de Ixtepec están impidiendo la entrada de ciudadanos juchitecos que acuden a realizar compras y a otras actividades a esta ciudad.
  11. 11. Desde el primer contagio de Covid-19 reportado en esta población jeromeña la autoridad municipal que encabeza Rogelio Cheng López, aumentó las medidas sanitarias con la instalación de filtros que inspeccionan cada uno de los vehículos, incluidos los autobuses de pasajeros, y aplican la desinfección obligatoria de unidades y personas. Inoperante el filtro sanitario de Juchitán En cambio, en Juchitán, la autoridad municipal no llevó a cabalidad los trabajos de un filtro sanitario instalado en las entradas de la ciudad. En este filtro ubicado en el canal 33, los policías municipales sólo ven pasar los vehículos. La autoridad juchiteca ha llevado a cabo otras medidas restrictivas como mandar a cerrar comercios y mercados. Pero la última medida es ya desesperada al determinarse cerrar la totalidad de los comercios y bancos. En Ixtepec, el Comité de Salud decidió no dejar entrar a personas que no sean de esta ciudad. Les prohíben el paso a los vehículos y personas que provengan de la ciudad de Juchitán. Para esto, los interesados tienen que mostrar su identificación para acreditar que viven en Ixtepec y poder tener acceso. En Ixtepec están funcionando los bancos, los comercios y las grandes tiendas, aunque existen todavía ciertas restricciones como el cierre de bares y cantinas. Ante la protesta de los comerciantes, la autoridad permitió la apertura bajo ciertas restricciones. Cierre total de comercios inicia este lunes En tanto, en Juchitán, el presidente municipal Emilio Montero Pérez acordó con las fuerzas del orden de los niveles federal, estatal y municipal realizar el cierre de todo el comercio formal e informal en la ciudad del 20 al 24 de junio, en cumplimiento del nuevo acuerdo del Cabildo juchiteco, ante el crítico repunte del coronavirus en el municipio. El munícipe refirió que la medida implicará el cierre total del Centro Histórico, por parte de la Guardia Nacional, las Policías Estatal y Municipal, así como las Policías Vial Estatal y Municipal, que impedirán la instalación de comerciantes de puestos fijos y semifijos, mismos que deberán realizar sus ventas durante este periodo en sus domicilios. Detalló que serán cerrados los centros comerciales, bancos, casas de empeño, las tiendas departamentales Coppel y Elektra, así como el comercio en vía pública y los expendios de todo tipo establecidos en el primer cuadro.
  12. 12. En este sentido, desde este domingo, el personal del Ayuntamiento notificó la disposición a los propietarios de los diferentes comercios, en tanto que el lunes 20, a partir de las 5 de la mañana, las fuerzas de seguridad patrullarán las calles y avenidas del Centro, y vigilarán que ningún comercio abra sus puertas y, en su caso, cerrarán aquellos que estén renuentes a respetar la medida. Durante los cinco días, el personal de Protección Civil estará realizando la desinfección de las calles y avenidas del Centro Histórico, a fin de reducir el riesgo de contagio entre los ciudadanos que tengan necesidad de transitar por la zona. Cárcel para quien no use cubrebocas en La Venta Existe preocupación en la población ante el incremento de fallecimientos; no hay funeraria en la población  Faustino Romo Martínez Al igual que en otras poblaciones, en la agencia municipal de La Venta, perteneciente al municipio Juchiteco, se están tomando medidas más drásticas para lograr la concientizarían de la población ante el aumento de casos del Covid-19, y como consecuencia el deceso de los enfermos. Trascendió que a la fecha se han registrado 4 casos activos, 6 sospechosos y ya han perdido la vida 3 personas, por lo que existe gran preocupación entre las autoridades, pues se han implementado todas las medidas sanitarias en la población instalando filtros en los accesos, sin que esto haya funcionado. Ante esta situación, las autoridades han decidido recrudecer las acciones, por lo que ante la falta de conciencia y disciplina de los pobladores, se decidió aplicar la sanción administrativa de privación de la libertad de 4 a 8 horas. Esta medida se aplicará con la finalidad de obligar a la población a utilizar el cubrebocas, como una medida para evitar el contagio, además de hacer conciencia de la importancia de seguir aplicando las medidas de la sana distancia, usar gel anti bacterial, lavarse las manos y quedarse en casa.
  13. 13. Por lo que a partir de esta fecha, las autoridades determinaron que el uso del cubrebocas es obligatorio, y quién no cumpla estas medidas, podría ser sancionado con la cárcel. Asimismo, se determinó que todas las tiendas de abarrotes deben acatar a no vender bebidas embriagantes. Asimismo, quedan estrictamente prohibidos todos los eventos sociales, fiestas, cumpleaños, bautizos, eventos políticos, velorios, todo esto con la finalidad de evitar la aglomeración y por el mayor contagio. Hacen un llamado a toda la población en general a tomar conciencia, ya que las funerarias de Juchitán no se dan abasto para el sepelio, debido a la gran demanda de los servicios por las muertes del Covid-19. Finalmente indicaron que cada persona tendrá que asumir su responsabilidad, al no tomarse en serio las medidas necesarias. CAO hace menos obras con más dinero En el presente año, en tres meses proyectó 202 kms y en 2019 realizó en ese mismo lapso 839 kms Carlos Alberto Hernández Pese a contar con más del doble de presupuesto en el presente ejercicio fiscal que en el anterior, Caminos y Aeropistas de Oaxaca (CAO) solo tenía contemplado realizar como meta 202 kilómetros carreteros, en contraste con los 839 kilómetros alcanzados en 2019.
  14. 14. En el Informe Trimestral entregado a la Secretaría de Finanzas en los que reportó los trabajos realizados entre enero y marzo de 2020, la dependencia estatal involucrada en la contratación de empresas fantasma para simular obra según confirman investigaciones del SAT, se tienen asignado 216 millones 458 mil 235 pesos para 28 obras y una meta de 202. 382 kilómetros. Sin embargo, hace un año en el mismo periodo (de enero a marzo), se había destinado 93 millones 808 mil 084 pesos para la ejecución de 46 obras y una meta de 839. 031 kilómetros. Es decir, con un menor presupuesto se realizó una mayor cantidad de obras y más kilómetros de caminos. Mientras que en el rubro de carreteras alimentadoras se destinó para el presente ejercicio 181 millones 759 mil 201 pesos, lo cual se destinaría a 7 obras y cuya meta es de 55. 53 kilómetros. Y en el mismo lapso de tiempo pero de 2019, CAO aplicó 92 millones 600 mil 597 pesos en 26 obras de mejoramiento, rehabilitación, reconstrucción y ampliación con una meta de 143.79 kilómetros. A su vez, en caminos rurales, en el primer trimestre del 2020, la dependencia a cargo de David Mayrén Carrasco contempló la ejecución de 21 millones 518 mil 452 pesos para 19 obras y una meta de 146. 085 kilómetros. En el mismo periodo de tiempo pero de hace un año, el organismo invirtió un millón 207 mil 536 pesos para la ejecución de 20 obras y con una meta de cumplimiento de 743 kilómetros. Derivado de esta irregularidades en la administración y ejecución de obra, el Congreso local urgió a diversos organismos públicos, a implementar tareas de revisión, inspección y fiscalización de los recursos ejercidos por Caminos y Aeropistas de Oaxaca (CAO). Los representantes populares solicitaron al Órgano Superior de Fiscalización del Estado de Oaxaca (OSFE) la modificación del programa anual de auditorías, visitas e inspecciones 2020, e incluya la revisión y fiscalización del dinero asignado y ejercido por la dependencia estatal. De paso, exigieron al titular del Poder Ejecutivo instruir al titular de la Secretaría de la Contraloría y Transparencia Gubernamental, José Ángel Díaz Navarro para que, realice la inspección, revisión y fiscalización del monto ejercido por CAO. En el documento, el Congreso de Oaxaca remarca que la falta de transparencia, visión y fiscalización en el manejo de la hacienda pública, hace que crezca la percepción de corrupción en los organismos públicos.
  15. 15. Ambición que contagia y mata; Jara y Neri, políticos criminales  Enloquecidos por la soberbia y la ambición futurista los morenistas Salomón Jara Cruz, Sesul Bolaños López y Francisco Martínez Neri exponen al contagio y muerte por el coronavirus del COVID-19 a decenas de sus seguidores.  El argumento falaz para pretender justificar sus campañas anticipadas, que pueden ser impugnadas ante el Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), es movilizar a sus seguidores en apoyo del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador. La pandemia del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 ha sacado a flote las peores miserias de algunos seres humanos por su simple apariencia corporal más que por sus sentimientos, en realidad, verdaderos animales salvajes, como hienas. Al igual que el coronavirus COVID-19 las miserias de la condición humana, como la ambición y corrupción sin límite ni llenadera, no están sujetas a condición socioeconómica ni a edad ni sexo. Se hacen más visibles en los políticos. “El hombre es un lobo para el hombre” lupus est homo homini afirmó el filósofo inglés del siglo XVIII Thomas Hobbes en El Leviatán, publicado en 1651, frase extraída de la obra dramática Asinaria, del comediógrafo latino Plauto. Enloquecidos por la soberbia y la ambición futurista los morenistas Salomón Jara Cruz, Sesul Bolaños López y Francisco Martínez Neri, exponen al contagio y muerte por el coronavirus del COVID-19 a decenas de sus seguidores. El argumento falaz para pretender justificar sus campañas anticipadas, que pueden ser impugnadas ante el Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), es movilizar a sus seguidores en apoyo del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
  16. 16. La esperanza de cambio y combate real a la corrupción prometidas por los morenistas, que decían que todo cambiaría, en sólo dos años, se fue al caño. Todo ha quedado en mentiras. Son la misma porquería que el PRIAN. En pleno rebrote de la pandemia y en víspera del regreso al semáforo rojo y al confinamiento total, comunidades oaxaqueñas se aíslan; promueven toque de queda y cierre de comercios e imponen el uso obligado del cubrebocas. Con el apoyo de los incondicionales de su tío, el senador Salomón Jara Cruz, Sesul Bolaños López se “agandalló” a la brava la presidencia del Comité Ejecutivo Estatal del Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (Morena) en Oaxaca. Militantes de Morena denunciaron las triquiñuelas del sobrino de Salomón, vivillo desde chiquillo, porque utilizó una simple declaración de la Comisión Nacional de Honestidad y Justicia, para proclamarse presidente del partido. Los morenistas inconformes coincidieron en señalar que es por demás evidente que Sesul Bolaños López estará al servicio de los intereses políticos futuristas de su tío, como lo hizo desde la Secretaría de Desarrollo Agropecuario. Los críticos de la tribu de Salomón y Sesul en Morena exigen que se investigue la escandalosa corrupción de ambos ex funcionarios por el desvío de 1200 millones de pesos, en SEDAPA, en el gobierno de Gabino Cué Monteagudo. La diputada federal Irma Juan Carlos, comisionada especial de Morena en Oaxaca, impuso por prelación a Sesul Bolaños como nuevo dirigente estatal, quien fungía como secretario general ante la ausencia de presidente del CEE. Para justificar la imposición y apoyar la candidatura de Salomón Jara, la legisladora dijo que por la contingencia por Covid-19, no hubo condiciones para realizar asambleas ni el proceso interno para elegir a un nuevo comité directivo.
  17. 17. En tales condiciones, pretextó que el Consejo Nacional de Morena determinó que quienes fueron electos en el año 2015 continuarán en sus funciones, hasta que se emita una nueva convocatoria de elección de dirigentes estatales. Como era de esperarse, de inmediato, el impuesto presidente estatal de Morena recibió el respaldo de los 24 diputados locales, los 11 legisladores federales y los dos senadores del Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional. Sesul Bolaños López sostuvo que la unidad es fundamental para el proceso electoral intermedio de 2021, pero más todavía para las elecciones en 2022, asegurando que la próxima Gobernación de Oaxaca será para Morena. Aseguró que Morena postulará a los mejores hombres y mujeres a puestos de elección popular, advirtiendo que no cederá a chantajes ni a presiones de ningún tipo, porque es tiempo de mantener la unidad y apoyar a López Obrador. A pesar del elevado número de contagios por el nuevo coronavirus, el ex diputado federal Francisco Martínez Neri, actuó con irresponsabilidad, al convocar a decenas de personas en un auditorio ubicado en Santa María Atzompa. Hasta el sábado ese municipio localizado en la región de los Valles Centrales, conurbado a la capital oaxaqueña, tenía 224 casos positivos de Covid-19, nueve de ellos reportados ese mismo día, los que seguramente aumentarán. Con escasas medidas de prevención, el ex rector Francisco Martínez Neri, quien aspira a la candidatura a la Gobernación por Morena, se “destapó” el sábado en la asamblea del Movimiento por la Transformación de Oaxaca. Poco o nada importaron las obligadas recomendaciones sanitarias preventivas de no realizar actos públicos masivos, como ocurrió en el auditorio municipal de Santa María Atzompa con apoyo del ayuntamiento de San Jacinto Amilpas. El “destape” de Francisco Martínez Neri en San Jacinto Amilpas contó con el apoyo y presencia de los legisladores federales Daniel Gutiérrez Gutiérrez y el ex dirigente magisterial de la Sección XXII de la CNTE, Azael Santiago Chepi.
  18. 18. ARENA POLÍTICA 20/07/2020 direccion LOZOYA, ESCAPARATE POLITICO Mario CASTELLANOS ALCAZAR Sin duda que los mexicanos están a la expectativa de lo que suceda en relación al invitado “especial”, además, de un trato preferencial, que la justicia mexicana dará al ex Director de Petróleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya Austín, en su calidad de extraditado para ser juzgado por los presuntos delitos de asociación delictuosa, operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita, cohecho y los que se le imputen. Fue extraditado de la Costa del Sol, Málaga, España, donde fuera encarcelado, a solicitud del gobierno mexicano. Llegó a México, el viernes 17 de julio del presente año, sin que hasta el momento haya pisado el reclusorio, luego de haber recibido su primera prebenda conferida en su calidad de testigo protegido o colaborador en apego al criterio de oportunidad, establecido en el artículo 257 del Código Nacional de Procedimientos Penales. Fue internado en un hospital de la ciudad de México, por desnutrición y males en el esófago, según dictamen médico a petición de sus defensores, en donde estará en recuperación durante 10 o 15 días, lo que parece una obra de teatro- y ya empezamos con presuntas falacias. Es inédito, este caso emblemático, favorecido por el Sistema Acusatorio Penal, que otorga ciertas garantías al indiciado, que de cumplir con sus promesas se “soltar la lengua” es “decir si canta”, y si, lo hace bien,
  19. 19. denunciando y presentado pruebas contundentes en contra de sus superiores de la administración del expresidente Enrique Peña Nieto y otros, inmiscuidos en actos de corrupción, Lozoya, podría alcanzar la extinción de la acción penal o bien, su condena será reducida sustancialmente. Sí, pero Lozoya tendría que “encajonar” el mismo ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, al ex Secretario de Gobernación, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong y al ex Secretario de Hacienda y Crédito Público y de Relaciones Exteriores, Luis Videgaray, quienes pueden ser los autores intelectuales de la estela de la corrupción, que dejaron a la presente administración del gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Los delitos que pesarían sobre estos ex servidores públicos- y otros desde luego, entre ex gobernadores, diputados y senadores, coludidos con aquel famoso “Pacto por México”, que le abrió la puerta a la escandalosa corrupción de la administración peñanietista, son sin duda, los sobornos donados por la empresa constructora brasileña, Odebrecht, por la cantidad de 10. 5 millones de dólares, al gobierno de Peña Nieto, desde su campaña electoral a la presidencia de México, para la entrega de obras públicas, desde luego, el puente de estos sobornos, fue sin duda, Lozoya. Otro fraude, que pesa a Peña Nieto, es lo relacionado a la compra de la empresa del complejo de agro nitrógenos con un costo indebido de los 275 millones de dólares, ubicada en el sur de Veracruz, la cual no produce un solo gramo de fertilizantes, lo que representó un vil fraude a las arcas nacionales en detrimento de la economía mexicana. Lo que sí, es decepcionante para los mexicanos, volver a contemplar un panorama en donde se refleja el manejo y posible flexibilidad de la justicia mexicana para apuntalar a la Cuarta Transformación de México, además, porque se vislumbra una tentativa figuración para evidenciar la aplicación de la ley, ahora, que la prioridad sexenal del presidente Obrador, es combatir la corrupción, por lo que tiene que barrer las escaleras de arriba – abajo. Incluso, el presidente ya dio línea, al manifestar que no es partidario de ejecutar penalmente a los ex presidentes de México, incluyendo, tácitamente a Enrique Peña Nieto, pese, a que dijo, que no será tapadera de ningún corrupto, pero si se tratara de hacer una consulta a la ciudanía mexicana, el sería el primero en no votar por el encarcelamiento de los presidenciales, palabras más palabras menos. Con dicho pronunciamiento, Obrador, demuestra, que esta situación no es tan clara, ni democrática, ni de respeto a la voluntad del pueblo, solo por no anclarnos al pasado, como lo manifestará el creador de la Cuarta Transformación. Sin embargo, López Obrador, se está jugando su futuro político, porque sí todo le sale bien, seguirá siendo el “astro rey”- y si le sale mal, no digamos, que va para abajo ,el populismo y el poder del este gobierno, que hasta ahora se mantiene, pero por lo visto, la extradición de Lozoya, es un asunto político ya arreglado, desde luego, con reflectores y tintes electorales de las elecciones que se avecinan para el año 2021 para elegir a 15 gobernadores, diputados y presidentes municipales del país, de ahí, que la moneda está en el aire.
  20. 20. Lo que sí, Obrador, le está apretando el cierre de las tuercas a la oposición: PRI; PAN; PRD, entre los partidos tradicionales, que advierten la integración del Bloque Opositor Amplio (BOA) para derrocar a MORENA en el proceso electoral del año 2021. Cuando menos, el presidente Obrador, conjuntamente con MORENA, están midiendo fuerzas con el PRI, aunque este último partido ya no tiene aliento, pero si por las dudas, ahí les va, la guerra, empezando por la corrupción del ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, quien tuvo como brazo operador de la corrupción a Emilio Lozoya. carloscastellanos52@hotmail.com Ante covid-19, gobierno e IP firman convenio para reactivar industria turística La reducción en el consumo turístico equivale a 1.6 billones de pesos y se encuentran en riesgo alrededor de un millón de empleos dentro del sector, dijo Luis Humberto Araiza López, presidente de la Asetur. REDACCIÓN Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 12:53:22 La Asociación de Bancos de México (ABM), la Confederación de Cámaras Nacionales de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo (Concanaco-Servytur), la Conferencia Nacional de Gobernadores (Conago), la Conferencia Nacional de Municipios de México (Conamm) y la Asociación de Secretarios de Turismo de México (Asetur), firmaron un convenio de colaboración para integrar la Alianza Nacional Emergente por el Turismo (ANET) que tiene como fin reactivar el sector, uno de los más afectados por la crisis generada por el covid-19. "Es un instrumento para restablecer la estrategia y acciones necesarias para superar este gran reto que enfrenta la industria turística nacional”, dijo Luis Humberto Araiza López, presidente de la Asetur, quien añadió que es preciso que existan esfuerzos a fin de actuar a tiempo para evitar que esta crisis se vuelva crónica. Indicó que la reducción en el consumo turístico equivale a 1.6 billones de pesos y se encuentran en riesgo alrededor de un millón de empleos dentro del sector. Aunado a ello, sostuvo que las aerolíneas enfrentan una situación financiera grave en el país y el transporte turístico terrestre ha estado prácticamente detenido. Por su parte, el sector hotelero llegó a registrar ocupaciones promedio por debajo del 5 por ciento, de acuerdo con cifras de la la Asociación Nacional de Cadenas Hoteleras y la Asociación de Hoteles y Moteles de la República Mexicana.
  21. 21. AMLO anuncia créditos y apoyos a familias de personas muertas por covid-19 López Obrador rindió honores a las víctimas del coronavirus y presentó un decálogo de compromisos para ayudar a los familiares así como capacitar al personal de salud. MILENIO DIGITAL Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 15:09:29 El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador envió condolencias a las familias de las víctimas del coronavirus covid-19, y presentó un decálogo de compromisos de su administración que incluye el apoyo con créditos, becas y pensiones a quienes "hayan perdido a sus seres queridos por la pandemia". "Familiares, hijos, nietos no se han podido despedir de sus padres y abuelos, vamos a pensar cuando se vaya esta pandemia cómo recordar a los fallecidos en plazas públicas para que siempre estén en nuestra memoria y corazón" López Obrador presentó un decálogo, reiterando su convicción de recordar con cariño y respeto a las víctimas del coronavirus y seguir luchando para garantizar el derecho de toda la población a la salud y a la vida. Entre los compromisos anunciados en el decálogo, que juró a nombre del gobierno de México, destaca evitar enfermedades ocasionadas por el hambre y pobreza; impartir en educación básica la materia de educación para la salud, entre otras. Decálogo de compromisos de AMLO 1. Continuaremos gobernando sin permitir la corrupción ni el derroche para contar con presupuesto público suficiente y atender las demandas de empleo, garantizar buenos salarios y bienestar del pueblo de México. 2. Evitar que se padezca de enfermedades producidas por hambre y pobreza. 3. Dar mayor importancia a la medicina preventiva y promover el ejercicio físico y el deporte. 4. Establecer e impartir en el nivel básico de escolaridad, en todas las escuelas públicas, la materia de educación para la salud. 5. Realizar una campaña permanente en medios de comunicación sobre la importancia que tiene para la salud una alimentación nutritiva y el grave daño que ocasiona el consumo de productos chatarra.
  22. 22. 6. Mejorar el sistema de salud pública con más y mejores hospitales, equipos, médicos, especialistas, enfermeros, enfermeras, camilleros y otros trabajadores. 7. Atender con prioridad las enfermedades crónicas como la hipertensión, la diabetes, los padecimientos renales, la obesidad, el tabaquismo, el alcoholismo y la drogadicción, entre otras. 8. Crear más escuelas de medicina y enfermería, así como iniciar este mismo año el programa de becas para la formación de 30 mil médicos especialistas, en México o en el extranjero, para la atención de las enfermedades más frecuentes y dañinas en el país. 9. Hacer valer el artículo 4º constitucional para garantizar el derecho del pueblo a la salud con atención médica, pruebas, análisis, vacunas y medicamentos gratuitos. 10. Ayudar con créditos, pensiones y becas para el bienestar a familias que hayan perdido a sus seres queridos por la pandemia del COVID-19. López Obrador aseguró que nunca dará la espalda a quienes sufren y necesitan de su gobierno y se comprometió y dijo que se realizará un homenaje solemne a quienes han perdido la vida "por esta terrible pandemia". Los temas de AMLO en La Mañanera del 20 de julio La Mañanera El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador da conferencia en Palacio Nacional. Consulta aquí cuáles fueron los temas destacados. PEDRO DOMÍNGUEZ Ciudad de México / 20.07.2020 09:45:34 El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador presentó el informe mensual sobre seguridad pública en el país, acompañado del secretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC), Alfonso Durazo, quien destacó que elhomicidio doloso tiene una tendencia histórica de menos 0.8 por ciento de enero a junio y aseveró que van cuatro meses a la baja en cifras absolutas. "El homicidio doloso está muy perfectamente localizado en el país, son regiones que tienen alta tendencia en homicidios dolosos", dijo Durazo en La Mañanera.
  23. 23. Robo de combustible se redujo a 3.5% Detalló que el promedio diario de robo de combustible se redujo a 3.5 por ciento, "ya lo bajamos, la meta es llevarlo a 2 por ciento, esta reducción es cada vez más compleja". Y afirmó que desde el 1 de diciembre de 2018 se han ahorrado 95 mil 323 millones de pesos al daño patrimonial por el abatimiento de este delito. Guardia Nacional avanza en cuarteles El comandante de la Guardia Nacional, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, informó quese han construido 79 de 81 cuarteles previstos para este año, "en cuanto a construcción de cuarteles, de los 81 que se tenían que construir en 2019 se han construido ya, tenemos los 78 y solamente nos quedan estos tres en Durango que están por terminar". "Con esto tendríamos el total de cuarteles que se tenían previstos y se está avanzando ya en la construcción de los 79 cuarteles que están considerados para este año", agregó. Indicó que la Guardia Nacional ha desactivado 3 mil sitios apócrifos que simulaban operaciones de la Secretaría de Bienestar, del Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) y del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) y, sobre todo, "sitios que hacen creer o que anuncian productos médicos que útiles para atender la enfermedad de covid-19". Sedena han desplegado 47 mil elementos para atender coronavirus El general de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, dio a conocer que se han desplegado 47 mil 864 elementos para la atención de la emergencia sanitaria por coronavirus, con actividades enfocadas al despliegue en instalaciones hospitalarias, seguridad y aplicación de medidas sanitarias en aeropuertos, fabricación de insumos médicos, transporte aéreo humanitario, centros de aislamiento voluntario, entre otras. "Para la atención a la emergencia sanitaria tenemos 47 mil 864 hombres realizando una serie de actividades enfocadas a esta atención", comentó. Que nuevos consejeros del INE sean personas íntegras: AMLO López Obrador se dijo a favor de que los nuevos consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) sean personas íntegras, honestas y con vocación democrática, luego de que legisladores emplazaron a Mario Delgado a imponer
  24. 24. su mayoría en la Cámara de Diputados para desechar las cuatro quintetas de candidatos finalistas y ordenar la reposición del proceso de evaluación. "Que se elija bien, que sea gente recta, verdaderos demócratas, íntegros, para que se garantice la voluntad de los ciudadanos, que se destierre por completo el fraude electoral y que se establezca una auténtica democracia", puntualizó. AMLO: respeto, pero no comparto opinión de Trump sobre coronavirus El Presidente afirmó que respeta, pero no comparte la opinión de su homólogo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien declaró que se debeponer más atención a México y a Brasil que a su país respecto a la pandemia de coronavirus. "Respeto el punto de vista del presidente Trump, desde luego no lo comparto, pero no voy a confrontarme con él. Pero estamos haciendo lo que nos corresponde, estamos actuando con responsabilidad para salvar vidas y repito, a pesar de los pesares, considero que vamos bien, desde luego no estamos contentos, satisfechos", añadió. Emilio Lozoya ya hizo una primera declaración, dice AMLO López Obrador aseguró que está a favor de que la Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) inicie procedimientos similares a testigos protegidos, tras laextradición del ex director de Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, desde España, "considero que si existe el marco legal en el país para hacer algo parecido, debe aplicarse este procedimiento". Comentó que Emilio Lozoya ya hizo una primera declaración a la fiscalía,"en donde empieza a mencionar a personalidades, a políticos y de manejo de dinero" e indicó que sus "revelaciones serán trascendentes, muy fuertes", por lo que se debe cuidar al ex director de Pemex, pues no por permanecer en un hospital se le debe dejar con poca vigilancia. "Pero que a este señor lo cuiden, dicen algunos que no está en la cárcel, está en un hospital, pues hay que cuidarlo, no sólo su salud, sino cuidarlo físicamente. No porque esté en un hospital se le deje solo, con poca vigilancia. Entonces, lo que va a decir, si cumple con el compromiso, van a ser revelaciones trascendentes, muy fuertes", planteó.
  25. 25. AMLO garantiza agua para los agricultores de Chihuahua El Presidente dijo que "no se les va a dejar sin agua" a los agricultores de Chihuahua, luego de los presuntos enfrentamientos con la Guardia Nacional. "Quiero dirigirme a los agricultores de Chihuahua, en particular los de la región de Delicias Camargo que están movilizados, no todos, preocupados porque les han dicho que se van a quedar sin agua, eso es absolutamente falso, es una mentira, no se les va a dejar sin agua", indicó. Video del CJNG se grabó en límites de Jalisco y Michoacán El secretario de la Defensa Nacional afirmó que el video del CJNG fue grabado en los límites de Jalisco y Michoacán y es consecuencia a presuntas amenazas de 'El Marro' contra 'El Mencho'. "Pretende mostrar la célula con mayor fuerza en el CJNG con movilidad potencia blindada y volumen de fuego. Coincide con el cumpleaños de 'El Mencho', va enfocado a ese apoyo a este liderazgo, y el segundo video enfocado a una amenaza directa contra 'El Marro' y al cártel de Santa Rosa", detalló. Ningún registro de que CJNG haya usado vehículos que exhibe: Sedena Néstor Jiménez y Alonso Urrutia | lunes, 20 jul 2020 10:23 Ciudad de México. La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena) realizó un análisis de dos videos difundidos en redes sociales, en los que se muestran supuestos integrantes del cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) con vehículos de “blindaje artesanal”, así como la presencia de 75 personas que se ostentan como “grupo élite”. El secretario de la Defensa, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, presentó hoy el análisis durante la conferencia del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Subrayó que no se cuenta con reportes de enfrentamientos armados en los que haya registro del uso de dichos vehículos, y sólo se conoce de “una participación” de este grupo en 2019 contra policías de Villagrán, Guanajuato, pero sin uso de estas camionetas. “No se han enfrentado abiertamente contra ninguna fuerza de seguridad en este tipo de vehículos” o en alguna acción delictiva, agregó Sandoval. Además, detalló que hay indicios de que el video fue grabado entre los límites de Jalisco y Michoacán. Dijo que dicho grupo “élite” es encabezado por Juan Carlos González, alias El R3. La difusión del video inició el 17 de julio, coincidente con el cumpleaños de Rubén Oceguera, El Mencho, quien encabeza la agrupación delincuencial, dijo el secretario.
  26. 26. Comparación de un vehículo comercial con el del mismo tipo y "blindaje artesanal" que mostró un video que se le atribuye al 'cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación'. La imagen fue presentada en la conferencia presidencial del 20 de julio de 2020. En uno de los videos se muestran 80 armas, entre ellas una ametralladora calibre 50, 10 fusiles Barrett calibre 50, 54 fusiles de asalto, seis aditamentos lanzagranadas y nueve armas más “de otra naturaleza”, explicó. Entre los vehículos se aprecia una camioneta doble rodada con dos torretas, nueve camionetas pick up, con blindaje, una camioneta Hummer con blindaje, entre otros. En total, “son 19 vehículos que presentan características comerciales, de los cuales 12 con blindaje artesanal y siete solamente con ajustes para montar armamento”. Recordó que hace unas semanas José Antonio Yépez, El Marro, identificado como líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima, advirtió igualmente en un video que pediría ayuda a grupos del norte del país para combatir al CJNG, por lo que el titular de la Sedena refirió que el segundo video publicado por este último grupo podría ser consecuencia del mensaje expresado por Yépez. Temas de la conferencia sobre el coronavirus en México del 19 de julio A partir de mañana entran en vigor los cambios en el semáforo epidemiológico en el que 14 estados del país estarán en semáforo naranja, mientras que otros 18 están en rojo. MILENIO DIGITAL
  27. 27. Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 18:51:59 Al corte del día de hoy, en México han muerto hasta el momento 39 mil 184 personas y 344 mil 224 casos acumulados, así lo informó José Luis Alomía, director general de Epidemiología. A partir de mañana entran en vigor los cambios en el semáforo epidemiológico en el que 14 estados del país estarán en semáforo naranja, mientras que otras 18 entidades en rojo. Quintana Roo, Yucatán y Baja California Sur regresan al color de alerta máxima por la pandemia, luego de estar en semáforo naranja y permitir la entrada del turismo. ¿Qué se puede hacer en color rojo? Actividades que pueden realizarse son las siguientes:
  28. 28. El espacio público abierto y cerrado: La ocupación hotelera al 25 por ciento y áreas comunes deben estar cerradas cerradas. Los restaurantes pueden vender comida sólo a domicilio. Las estéticas, barberías y peluquerías sólo pueden ofrecer servicio a domicilio siguiendo las medidas de higiene. Aforo de 25 por ciento en parques y plazas públicas no infantiles. En mercados y supermercados, el aforo debe ser de 50 por ciento y una persona por familia. Eventos deportivos pueden realizarse a puerta cerrada Gimnasios, cines, plazas comerciales, templos de culto o iglesias, museos y bares permanecen cerrados. Conoce a detalle los temas más importantes de la conferencia del día de hoy: A nivel nacional, 38 por ciento de camas para pacientes en terapia intensiva están ocupadas Al día de hoy hay una disponibilidad del 62 por ciento de camas para pacientes en terapia intensiva; Tabasco sigue siendo el estado con mayor ocupación hospitalaria con el 64%, Nuevo León en un 63% y Baja California con 58%. En el caso de la Ciudad de México su ocupación hospitalaria es del 45 por ciento y la entidad con menos ocupación es Morelos con 17 por ciento. Respecto a la ocupación de camas en atención general los estados con mayor ocupación son: Nuevo León, Tabasco, Nayarit, Puebla y Veracruz. A nivel nación llega al 44 por ciento. Estiman en el Edomex 53 mil 771 casos de coronavirus Respecto al municipio mexiquense, la curva de defunciones ha disminuido, actualmente se han registrado 5 mil 665 personas. El Estado de México cuenta actualmente con 46 mil 280 casos acumulados confirmados y estiman la existencia de 53 mil 771. En ese sentido también estiman 5 mil 951.
  29. 29. En Hidalgo han muerto 879 personas por coronavirus En el caso de Hidalgo se cuentan con 5 mil 452 casos acumulados confirmados de coronavirus y han fallecido 879 personas tras la pandemia. Para esta semana, la Secretaría de Salud estima 5 mil 653 casos acumulados y 729 casos activos. Morelos, con 3 mil 605 casos acumulados La entidad de Morelos ha registrado hasta el momento 775 defunciones a causa del coronavirus covid-19 mientras que cuando con 3 mil 605 casos acumulados. Cuautla y Cuernavaca con ciudades del estado que ha registrado aumento de casos del coronavirus mientras que Temixco y Emilia Zapata tiene una cantidad menor de casos. Presentan nueva plataforma con estadísticas del coronavirus La Dirección General de Epidemiología de la Secretaría de Salud puso a disposición una nueva plataforma con el despliegue de datos de casos activos, acumulados y defunciones de personas por el coronavirus en municipios y estados del país. A través de la página web https://covid19.sinave.gob.mx/ los usuarios pueden consultar tableros, mapas y gráficas con dichos datos y pueden imprimirse. Covid-19 es enfermedad de corta duración, dice López-Gatell Hugo López-Gatell, subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud, aseguró que el coronavirus covid-19 es una enfermedad de corta duración puesto que en el 80 por ciento de las personas contagiadas solamente duran enfermas 14 días.
  30. 30. López-Gatell descarta diferencias con gobernador de Tabasco; irá la próxima semana al estado López-Gatell aseguró que no existen diferencias con el gobernador morenista de Tabasco, Adán Augusto López e incluso mencionó que el viernes podrían acudir a presentar la iniciativa que se lanzó en Chiapas hace dos días. El funcionario federal dijo que existe una excelente relación con el gobernador de Tabasco así como la secretaria de Salud estatal Silvia Roldán. López Gatell llama a equipos de futbol a reforzar medidas ante contagios En otro orden de ideas, López-Gatell hizo un llamado a equipos de futbol a reforzar medidas sanitarias para evitar contagios El funcionario federal reiteró que las actividades deportivas masivas se abrirán al público hasta que el semáforo epidemiológico se encuentre en verde. López-Gatell descarta una sanción a la Liga Mx puesto que hay una buen disposición de la liga pero exhorta a los integrantes de ésta a cumplir con las medidas sanitarias. Mapa covid-19 en México; Edomex y CdMx, con 31 por ciento de total de contagios El Estado de México y la Ciudad de México son las entidades con mayor cantidad de casos acumulados y activos de covid-19. RICARDO LARA Y MONTSE H. TULA
  31. 31. Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 22:10:16 La Secretaría de Salud reporta que todos los estados ya acumulan más de mil casos de covid-19, lista que encabezan la Ciudad de México y el Estado de México, que han reportado más de 30 por ciento del total de contagios que se han registrado en el país. De acuerdo con las cifras presentadas por la dependencia, entre el Estad de México y la Ciudad de México han albergado 109 mil 69 casos de los 344 mil 224 contagios que se han presentado en el país, lo que representa 31.68 por ciento. En tanto, Colima y Zacatecas son los estados que menos casos han presentado y los únicos con menos de dos mil contagios acumulados desde el inicio de la pandemia en México. Casos de coronavirus en México por estado La Ciudad de México, el Estado de México, Guanajuato, Veracruz y Nuevo León son las entidades con más casos activos estimados en el país. La Secretaría de Salud reporta que en el país hay 344 mil 224 casos confirmados de covid-19 acumulados y 40 mil 478 activos; sin embargo, estima que hay alrededor de 847 contagios acumulados y 50 mil 98 pacientes con síntomas de la enfermedad. En tanto, hay alrededor de 217 mil 423 personas que se recuperaron tras contraer coronavirus, lo que representa 63 por ciento del total de contagiados en el país.
  32. 32. Mapa de defunciones por coronavirus en México La Secretaría de Salud reporta que la Ciudad de México, el Estado de México, Baja California y Veracruz son las enridades que más defunciones han reportado por covid-19. De acuerdo con los datos presentados, la letalidad de covid-19 en México es de 11.4 por ciento, lo que implica que por cada 100 personas contagiadas han muerto al menos 11.
  33. 33. Reporta Cuba cero casos locales de covid- 19, pero uno importado Por primera vez en 4 meses, el gobierno de Cuba notifica que no se reportaron casos de contagio local de covid-19, pero reporta un caso importado en una persona que viajó al extranjero 19/07/2020 13:22 REUTERS / FOTO: REUTERS Hay otros casos sospechosos que podrían dar finalmente positivo en los siguientes días, pero las cifras se mantienen bajas en Cuba en relación a países de AL. LA HABANA. Por primera vez en cuatro meses no se reportaron hoy casos de contagio local del nuevo coronavirus en Cuba y la única persona que dio positivofue una viajera aislada desde su llegada al aeropuerto. La mujer, una cubana de 76 años, arribó asintomática, explicó el director de Epidemiología de la isla, Francisco Durán en su informe diario a la población. No se indicó de qué país procedía la viajera ni la fecha exacta de su arribo. Hoy es un día que parece ser de los más favorables que hemos tenido”, manifestó el epidemiólogo. Desde el aeropuerto como está establecido en el protocolo (la viajera) se fue a un centro de aislamiento, a la provincia de donde ella es, Granma -en el oriente del país- y allí se le realizó el PCR (el test) en tiempo real”, agregó. Hay otros casos sospechosos que podrían dar finalmente positivo en los siguientes días, pero las cifras se mantienen bajas en Cuba en relación a países de América Latina. Tampoco se reportaron decesos este domingo. Desde el 11 de marzo cuando comenzó la epidemia se acumularon 2 mil 446 resultados positivos al covid-19 en la isla y de ellos 87 personas fallecieron. En todos estos meses se han realizado más de 200 mil tests diagnósticos.
  34. 34. Cuba logró mantener cierto control de la enfermedad cerrando desde marzo sus aeropuertos y el turismo -solo se reciben vuelos humanitarios con ciudadanos cubanos- y suspendiendo las clases, el transporte y las actividades públicas o culturales, entre otras medidas. En la isla es sistema de salud es gratuito y universal. Recién entre finales de junio y comienzos de julio se comenzó un plan de flexibilización de la cuarentena, pero no cesaron la búsqueda activa de casos mediante visitas de médicos y enfermeros casa por casa y medidas de protección obligatorias como el uso de barbijos. Actualmente hay 49 casos activos, la cifra más baja en meses, indicó Durán. Más de 14 millones y medio de personas se han contagiado de Covid-19 Afp | lunes, 20 jul 2020 08:56 Trabajadores de salud con equipo protector esperan instrucciones durante un recorrido de monitoreo en Mumbai, India. Foto Afp París. La pandemia de nuevo coronavirus ha provocado al menos 606 mil 605 muertos en el mundo desde que la oficina de la OMS en China dio cuenta de la aparición de la enfermedad en diciembre, según un balance establecido por AFP este lunes a las 11 horas GMT en base a fuentes oficiales. Desde el comienzo de la epidemia más de 14 millones 528 mil 490 personas en 196 países o territorios contrajeron la enfermedad. De ellas al menos 7 millones 935 mil 600 se recuperaron, según las autoridades. El domingo se registraron en el mundo 4 mil 584 nuevas muertes y 224 mil 583 contagios. Los países que más fallecidos registraron según los últimos balances oficiales son Brasil con 716 nuevos muertos, India (681) y Estados Unidos (514). La cantidad de muertos en Estados Unidos asciende a 140 mil 534 con 3 millones 773 mil 260 contagios. Las autoridades consideran que un millón 131 mil 121 personas sanaron.
  35. 35. Después de Estados Unidos, los países con más víctimas mortales son Brasil con 79 mil 488 muertos y 2 millones 98 mil 389 casos, Reino Unido con 45 mil 300 muertos (294 mil 792 casos), México con 39 mil 184 muertos (344 mil 224 casos) e Italia con 35 mil 45 muertos (244 mil 434 casos). Entre los países más golpeados, Bélgica registra la mayor tasa de mortalidad, con 85 decesos cada 100 mil habitantes, seguido de Reino Unido (67), España (61), Italia (58) y Suecia (56). China, sin tener en cuenta los territorios de Hong Kong y Macao, registró un total de 83 mil 682 personas contagiadas, de las que 4 mil 634 murieron y 78 mil 799 sanaron totalmente. El lunes a las 11 horas GMT y desde el comienzo de la epidemia, Europa sumaba 205 mil 420 fallecidos (2 millones 951 mil 326 contagios), América Latina y el Caribe 162 mil 462 (3 millones 830 mil 779), Estados Unidos y Canadá 149 mil 416 (3 millones 883 mil 598), Asia 50 mil 972 (2 millones 114 mil 908), Medio Oriente 23 mil 17 (un millón 10 mil 923), África 15 mil 166 (723 mil 293) y Oceanía 152 (13 mil 672). Este balance fue realizado utilizando datos de las autoridades nacionales recopilados por las oficinas de AFP y con informaciones de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Dinero Pensadores en busca de un fideicomiso // México: buena calificación en turismo// Lozoya: no gustó el primer capítulo Enrique Galván Ochoa ▲ La parroquia de la Sagrada Familia, en la colonia Portales, ofrece confesiones al aire libre para evitar contagios de Covid-19. Entre el sacerdote y el feligrés se coloca una mampara, además de que es obligatorio de uso de cubrebocas.Foto Cuartoscuro E l escritor Enrique Krauze, al deslizar recientemente estas líneas en Twitter: el gobernador @Enrique Alfaro honra la tradición liberal de Jalisco. También Mariano Otero enfrentó gallardamente el acoso injusto del gobierno y pasó a la historia por resistir, mostró la crisis que están viviendo los pensadores del viejo régimen. Al perder el mecenazgo del gobierno federal, y del Presidente en particular, han tenido que buscar clientela de medio pelo. Se acabaron los recursos para los seminarios, las asesorías, las publicaciones, los viajes al extranjero, los centros de estudios tipo Fox. Para su mayor infortunio, al cierre de la llave de los recursos federales, ha venido a sumarse la pandemia, que diezmó el patrocinio de los grandes empresarios. Algunos han perdido el filón de los contratos de Pemex, como en el caso de Jesús Reyes Heroles. Una treintena de ellos han salido a la luz pública a protestar. En su carta dicen que, aun cuando el triunfo del Presidente fue inequívoco, ha ido concentrando el poder en sus manos. Invocando una supuesta cuarta transformación menoscaba las capacidades del gobierno, toma decisiones unipersonales, polariza a la sociedad en bandos artificiales, desacredita la autoridad de los órganos especializados como el INE y ataca toda forma de expresión que no se identifique con su visión política.
  36. 36. Estas últimas lineas contienen lo substancial. El ataque, según podría interpretarse, consistiría en el desaparecido presupuesto para algunos abajo firmantes. Proponen la formación de una alianza ciudadana que restablezca el rostro de la pluralidad ciudadana en las elecciones parlamentarias del año próximo para asegurar que la Cámara de Diputados recobre su papel como contrapeso constitucional al Poder Ejecutivo. Sin embargo, el camino que sugieren parece irreal. Formar una alianza ciudadana en tiempos del Covid-19 no se antoja materializable; los partidos de oposición están minados por los escándalos de corrupción de Genaro García Luna y Emilio Lozoya; la idea de otro bloque parecería mala copia del BOA, que ya formaron Los Sorianitos, por lo que ganar las elecciones, aun con la ayuda de Lorenzo Córdova y Ciro Murayama no sería fácil. Por otro lado, deberían estar claros respecto de lo que realmente necesitan, aunque tal vez se negarían a admitirlo: un fideicomiso generoso que restablezca los ingresos perdidos. No es algo deleznable la idea, podría intentarse cuando haya pasado lo peor de la tormenta económica, a condición de que sigan siendo críticos, es decir, que no vuelvan, algunos, a su antigua condición de aplaudidores, porque lo que más ayuda a un gobierno es la auditoría de la opinión independiente. Turismo Son tantas las notas negativas que recibe el país que resulta una grata sorpresa la calificación del World Economic Forum. México se ubicó como el mejor país en el índice de competitividad de viajes y turismo en la región de América Latina, por lo que ingresó por primera vez al top 20 de las 140 naciones que incluye. Subió tres lugares hasta posicionarse en el lugar 19, el mejor de la región de Latinoamérica, seguido por Brasil, en el lugar 32. Sus mayores ventajas incluyen recursos culturales y viajes de negocios con 138.5 por ciento por encima del promedio global, recursos naturales con 90.8 por ciento e infraestructura de transporte aéreo con 28.2 por ciento arriba del promedio. Ombudsman social Asunto: un mal inicio La diligencia del MPF de la FGR para brindar servicios médicos hospitalarios a Emilio Lozoya Austin es un exceso y un flagrante abuso del MPF, dado que hasta donde se sabe Lozoya no tenía ningún padecimiento o enfermedad, además de que es una persona joven y no hubo ningún reporte o indicio mínimo en ese sentido de las autoridades penitenciarias españolas. Parece un gran montaje propio de Genaro García Luna y Carlos Loret de Mola de la época del calderonato. Sin embargo, se puede deducir sin mayor esfuerzo que se trata de urdir un fraude procesal para beneficiar a Lozoya. Javier Espejel/Ciudad de México R: Pasma la velocidad con que le hallaron un lugar de lujo no Covid-19. Twitter: @galvanochoa FaceBook: galvanochoa Correo: galvanochoa@gmail.com México SA Lozoya: negocios en lo oscurito // Legisladores: coimas al por mayor Carlos Fernández-Vega Más falso que un billete de tres pesos, el 21 de noviembre de 2013 Emilio Lozoya, entonces director general de Petróleos Mexicanos, declaraba ante los integrantes de Comisión de Energía de la Cámara de Diputados que “no existen negociaciones en lo oscurito” con los partidos políticos (especialmente con el PAN) para acelerar la aprobación de la reforma energética presentada por Enrique Peña Nieto apenas tres meses atrás (12 de agosto de ese mismo año). Por el contrario, decía, el Ejecutivo federal es respetuoso de la soberanía del Congreso. Como siempre, la realidad era diametralmente contraria al discurso de Lozoya (y del gobierno peñanietista en general), y para propios y extraños resultaba obvio que tanto el emisor de dicho mensaje como buena parte de los oyentes a duras penas aguantaban la risa cómplice, porque para esas fechas muchos de ellos ya habían transado una buena bonificación para acelerar el proceso legislativo en torno a la reforma energética y, desde luego, pronunciarse a favor de ella.
  37. 37. Y ese acuerdo se dio tanto en San Lázaro como en el recinto senatorial. En aquel entonces algunos legisladores de oposición denunciaron dicha operación ilegal, pero más allá de ese pequeño detalle los pagadores y receptores de tal bonificación se manifestaban más que confiados, por no haber pruebas de la supuesta acción, aunque lo cierto es que las coimas tuvieron el resultado deseado por Emilio Lozoya, Luis Videgaray y Enrique Peña Nieto: la reforma fue aprobada por el Congreso en un abrir y cerrar de ojos, y lo mismo sucedió en las legislaturas estatales. Nunca los legisladores fueron tan veloces como entonces. Sin embargo, ninguno de ellos consideró la posibilidad de que fueran video grabados –al estilo Carlos Ahumada– a la hora de “negociar en lo oscurito”, transar y ponerle número al soborno que recibirían por la mencionada acción ilegal, y siete años después ese grupo de diputados y senadores de varios partidos políticos sudan profusamente y están al borde de un ataque de nervios, porque saben que la Fiscalía General de la República tiene acceso a esas grabaciones, proporcionadas por el mismo personaje que presumía no negociar en lo oscurito. La ruta que siguió la reforma energética y la respuesta de los legisladores (no todos, pero sí la mayoría) da cuenta del enjuague: el 12 de agosto de 2013 Peña Nieto presentó la iniciativa al Senado; cuatro meses después, el 11 de diciembre de ese mismo año, esa instancia del Legislativo aprobó (95 votos a favor y 28 en contra) y la remitió a la Cámara de Diputados, en donde, un día después (12 de diciembre) fue aprobada (353 votos a favor, 134 en contra). De inmediato, los muchachos de San Lázaro enviaron la reforma aprobada a los congresos estatales para su lectura, análisis y eventual ratificación, lo que hicieron en apenas cuatro días. Por ello, el 18 de diciembre el Congreso de la Unión emitió la declaratoria constitucional y el 20 Peña Nieto la promulgó. Nunca fueron tan veloces. Vendrían más negociaciones en lo oscurito, con sus respectivas coimas, porque faltaban las leyes secundarias de la reforma y cada una de ellas tenía precio. Total, las coimas salían de las arcas de Pemex, sin que ello fuera significativo, porque la puerta que la reforma abrió de par en par permitía multimillonarios negocios privados a costillas de la nación. Tal proceso siguió la misma ruta: el 30 de abril de 2014 Peña Nieto envió al Senado nueve iniciativas de leyes secundarias en materia energética y a la Cámara de Diputados tres por su contenido fiscal y presupuestal. En menos de tres meses, el Congreso de la Unión aprobó todo, y fueron felices, porque el México moderno iba viento en popa. Pero algo falló: ¿quién imaginó que Emilio Lozoya Austin caería en desgracia, encendería el ventilador y abriría la boca en un intento por salvar su pellejo? La novela apenas comienza. Las rebanadas del pastel Día tras día Alonso Ancira se hunde un poco más. La cabeza visible de Altos Hornos de México, hoy preso en España, es el siguiente en la lista. cfvmexico_sa@hotmail.com Burócratas de la 4T podrían aportar "voluntariamente" hasta 2 mil millones de pesos El plan de austeridad impulsado por la 4T para captar recursos que serán usados para incrementar insumos en materia de salud y apoyar la economía nacional, podría alcanzar los dos mil 342 millones de pesos al año. RAFAEL LÓPEZ
  38. 38. Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 23:50:45 El plan de austeridad impulsado por la 4T para captar recursos que serán usados para incrementar insumos en materia de salud y apoyar la economía nacional, podría alcanzar los dos mil 342 millones de pesos al año, ya que existen al menos 25 mil 536 altos mandos de 25 dependencias del gobierno federal que están en posibilidad de aportar voluntariamente un porcentaje de su salario. Una revisión de los Analíticos de Plazas del Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación 2020, revela que si todos los funcionarios públicos cumplieran con la cuota que les corresponde, que va desde el 5% hasta 25% de su sueldo, el gobierno federal captaría anualmente al menos 2 mil 342.2 millones de pesos adicionales. Dicha cantidad de dinero equivale al presupuesto para este año de la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (2,378 mdp) y a 61% de la partida para la Cámara de Senadores. Si se compara con el monto disponible para el programa Sembrando Vidas, los 2 mil 342 mdp de las aportaciones voluntarias de funcionarios públicos, apenas representan 10% del dinero disponible para el programa de Sembrando Vida para este año. La dependencia que puede aportar más dinero mediante las aportaciones voluntarias es la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, pues cuenta con 6 mil 828 servidores públicos que pueden, conjunto, dar 603.3 millones de pesos anuales. Una quinta parte de esos recursos (122.4 mdp) provienen del sector central de la dependencia y el resto se divide entre sus 18 entes, destacando elServicio de Administración Tributaria que podría generar hasta 249.6 millones de pesos mediante esta medida. La Secretaría del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales se ubica como la segunda dependencia que puede brindar más aportaciones voluntarias. Los analíticos de plazas revelan que mil 928 trabajadores cuentan con un nivel de subdirector o mayor lo cuales pueden aportar hasta 180.9 millones de pesos.
  39. 39. Actualmente el país se encuentra en una situación económica crítica tras quedar paralizada por el confinamiento que realizó la mayoría de la población con el fin de reducir la propagación del coronavirus. Las autoridades sanitarias señalan que esta medida evitó un colapso en el sistema de salud nacional, pero generó que entre marzo y mayo 20 millones de mexicanos vieran mermados sus ingresos. El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explicó el viernes pasado que los recursos que se obtengan de esta medida de austeridad serán utilizados para mejorar las capacidades en hospitales públicos que atienden enfermos de covid-19 y también servirán para apoyar a los sectores más afectados por la crisis económica. Por tal motivo las aportaciones voluntarias que entreguen los altos mandos del gobierno cobran una mayor notoriedad ante la situación actual, de hecho los mil 629 funcionaridos de la Secretaría de Gobernación sumarían hasta 137.2 millones de pesos, mientras que los mil 565 de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes podrán donar 136.1 millones anuales. En contraparte las entidades que pueden entregar una cantidad de dinero menor son la Consejería Jurídica del Ejecutivo, la Comisión Reguladora de Energía y la Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos, cada una de ellas alcanzaría un máximo de 12, 19.9 y 20.3 millones de pesos. En un comunicado emitido desde el 5 de abril pasado, López Obrador señaló que “se bajarán los sueldos de los altos funcionarios públicos y seeliminarán los aguinaldos desde el cargo de subdirectores hasta el de presidente de la República”. Sin embargo, un día después el titular del Poder Ejecutivo reculó sobre la decisión de privar a los burócratas de una prestación de ley como el pago anual y la reducción salarial tras señalar que “es voluntario” donar esta parte de su ingreso. Aunque resaltó que “estar en un gobierno que busca la transformación y ser insensibles” resulta contradictorio, por lo que si él pudiera donar más de lo que establece el plan de apoyo lo haría. El gobierno federal busca obtener al menos unos 3 mil millones de pesos con el recorte de salarios de altos funcionarios y la eliminación del aguinaldo como parte de las medidas para afrontar la crisis económica que se generará como consecuencia del cierre masivo de negocios y comercios por la epidemia de covid-19 en el país.
  40. 40. Zoé Robledo sufre accidente en Chiapas; hay un muerto El director del IMSS, además de un colaborador y el conductor del vehículo están en revisión médica. MILENIO DIGITAL Y ABRAHAM JIMÉNEZ Ciudad de México / 19.07.2020 22:01:29 Zoé Robledo, director general del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), sufrió un accidente automovilístico en el Libramiento Sur Federal de Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas (carretera Aeropuerto Internacional Ángel Albino Corzo), informó el instituto. El director del IMSS informó en su cuenta de Twitter que sufrió una fractura en el brazo derecho además de un esguince cervical y lamentó la muerte del conductor del vehículo con el que se impactó. Robledo expresó sus condolencias a la familia de la persona fallecida y agradeció al personal del IMSS en Chiapas, por atenderlo tras el accidente. En tanto, el IMSS informó mediante un comunicado que Robledo "sufrió una fractura de radio fragmentada y un esguince cervical grado 1", mientras que Javier López Méndez, quien vijaba con él "presentó fractura en la doceava costilla izquierda y fue hospitalizado en la Clínica Multiservicios que tiene convenio con el Instituto para su seguimiento médico". Agregó que "el conductor que acompañaba al titular del IMSS sufrió contusiones leves" y que el conductor del otro vehículo falleció en la ambulancia que lo trasladaba a un hospital.
  41. 41. El funcionario se encontraba en la entidad tras una gira de trabajo, entre las actividades que realizó está la inauguración de una unidad hospitalaria móvil para atender a pacientes covid-19. Apenas en junio pasado, el titular del IMSS resultó positivo a covid-19, por lo que estuvo en aislamiento 15 días tras los cuales se reincorporó a sus tareas al frente del instituto. Primeros reportes indican que el accidente se produjo cuando un vehículo particular color blanco, tipo Spark de la marca Chevrolet, se impactó de frente contra la camioneta que trasladaba al titular del IMSS cuando se dirigía al Aeropuerto Internacional Ángel Albino Corzo. Aparentemente, el conductor del vehículo compacto perdió el control de su unidad, impactándose de frente contra la camioneta que trasladaba al funcionario federal. Además, se reportó que el Robledo fue trasladado al hospital privado San Lucas, en la capital de Chiapas Tuxtla Gutiérrez Lozoya hizo ya declaraciones y señala a políticos y da detalles de desvíos de recursos, dice AMLO Por Redacción / Sin Embargo SECCIÓN MÉXICO “Hay que cuidar al señor, porque según información que se tiene, ya incluso hizo una primera declaración que presentó formalmente a la Fiscalía, en donde ya empieza a mencionar a personalidades, a políticos y del manejo de dinero”, dijo hoy el Presidente. Ciudad de México, 20 de julio (SinEmbargo).– Emilio Lozoya Austin, exdirector de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), ya hizo una primera declaración en la que habla de políticos y de desvíos de recursos públicos, reveló esta mañana el Presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “Hay que cuidar al señor, porque según información que se tiene, ya incluso hizo una primera declaración que presentó formalmente a la Fiscalía, en donde ya empieza a mencionar a personalidades, a políticos y del manejo de dinero”, dijo. Durante su conferencia de prensa matutina, el mandatario mexicano destacó que “hay que cuidarlo”, luego de que fuera cuestionado sobre por qué el exfuncionario del equipo de Enrique Peña Nieto no ha pisado la cárcel y fue llevado, en cuanto llegó, a un hospital privado. “Que a este señor lo cuiden. Dicen algunos ‘está en un hospital, no en una cárcel’. Pues hay que cuidarlo, no sólo por su salud, porque también merece eso como cualquier ser humano, sino cuidarlo físicamente. Ayer estaba yo planteando el que no es porque esté en un hospital se le deje solo, con poca vigilancia”, agregó. Desde Palacio Nacional, López Obrador contó que, según leyó en diversos medios de comunicación, “que se filtró esa declaración. Ya se tiene. Ya casi es del dominio público. Ya casi la están publicando y al parecer es real, es cierta”. “Lo que él va a decir, si cumple con el compromiso que tiene con la Fiscalía, pues van a ser revelaciones trascendentes, muy fuertes. Hay que cuidarlo. Otro es también que declaro cuál es mi postura para que no se vaya malinterpretar. Yo definí cuál es mi postura que vamos a heredar del régimen neoliberal”, añadió.
  42. 42. Más adelante, una reportera le preguntó al Jefe del Ejecutivo federal si consideraba que valían la pena todos los beneficios que se le podrían otorgar a Lozoya Austin por colaborar con la Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), y él aseguró que “vale la pena todo lo que va a decir”, ya que “es de mucha utilidad pública porque ayuda a purificar la vida pública, a limpiar de corrupción a México, a desterrar la corrupción que no es pandemia, es peste”. “Es el principal problema del país. Va a ayudar muchísimo porque no es tener en la cárcel a una, dos, a tres, a cinco, a 10, a 20, a mil personas. No es sólo eso, es que no se repitan esos hechos vergonzosos y que se acabe con la idea errónea de que sólo vale el que tiene y que hay que triunfar a toda costa sin escrúpulos morales de toda índole”, afirmó. Asimismo, se manifestó “de acuerdo con la Fiscalía para que se inicien estos procedimientos de testigos protegidos”, pues “esto se practica en Estados Unidos y otros países y considero que si existe el marco legal en el país para hacer algo parecido, debe de aplicarse este procedimiento porque así se tiene información”. “Antes no se sabía cómo actuaba la delincuencia de cuello blanco. Se presentaba nada más o se sabía de la delincuencia organizada, pero no se conocía el modus operandi de la delincuencia de cuello blanco. Entonces es muy interesante que todos los mexicanos sepamos cómo eran estas transas, o para decirlo de manera coloquial, cómo es que transaban. La gente imagina, pero no hay conocimientos, detalles de cómo funcionaba la red de componendas y de complicidades en el régimen, sobre todo en el periodo neoliberal”, comentó AMLO. Con discreto operativo coordinado por la Fiscalía General de la República, Guardia Nacional y la Policía de la Ciudad de México, elementos de estas corporaciones mantienen una vigilancia constante en el Hospital Ángeles del Pedregal, donde se presume es atendido Emilio Lozoya. Foto: Rogelio Morales, Cuartoscuro “El hecho de que haya este procedimiento, por el cual se le puedan incluso reducir castigos o penas si lo establece la ley a cambio de que aporte información de implicados, porque pues no es uno, siempre es una red. ¿O qué nada más las bandas son del crimen organizado? No. También la delincuencia de cuello blanco es redes, en algunos casos tienen hasta representantes en los medios de comunicación. Entonces conocer todo esto es pedagogía, es enseñanza, es no repetición, es lo que siempre he sostenido, el que se estigmatice la corrupción”, concluyó. El que fuera director de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) entre 2012 y 2016 está acusado de recibir 10.5 millones de dólares en sobornos de la compañía brasileña Odebrecht y de participar en un fraude de 280 millones de dólares por la compraventa de una planta de fertilizantes. Lozoya aterrizó el pasado viernes en México desde una cárcel española con supuestas grabaciones que implicarían a varios políticos en la trama de sobornos, por lo que entró en un programa de testigos protegidos de la Fiscalía. La llegada de Lozoya al país causó revuelo por su inmediato ingreso hospitalario, una maniobra que López Obrador defendió este lunes “no sólo por su salud, que también merece eso como cualquier ser humano, sino (para) cuidarlo físicamente”. La Fiscalía General de la República informó que al exdirector de Pemex se le “encontró anemia desarrollada y problemas sensibles en el esófago, así como una debilidad general en toda su salud”.

