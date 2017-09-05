Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017

Reconoce fiscal aumento de homicidios dolosos en Oaxaca de un 12% Por Sayra Cruz Desde hace 6 años se ha registrado un inc...
Hasta el reporte de la última semana, la instancia registró 603 casos de esta naturaleza y un número similar a los homicid...
Para atender el desastre provocado por las lluvias en 21 municipios de la entidad, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa solicitó la de...
Indicó que se desplegaron brigadas médicas y de fumigación para el control vectorial para evitar posibles brotes epidemiol...
Mientras que en el centro histórico se reportó la caída de bardas y cornisas en algunas casas antiguas; en las zonas altas...
Evidencias ESCAPARATE POLÍTICO Por Felipe Sánchez Hay signos muy reveladores que nos llevan a pensar lo siguiente: que, as...
SAN PEDRO POCHUTLA, OAXACA Ayer al filo del mediodía, habitantes de la agencia de policía de Playa Zipolite se manifestaro...
El día de ayer, el Frente de Transportistas Unidos de la Costa, sufrió una reestructuración de su nueva mesa directiva, co...
El padre fue trasladado al hospital Comunitario Básico de Río Grande, en donde falleció, mientras que la madre murió en su...
No hay estudios toxicológicos ni un reconocimiento de las afectaciones por la extracción de titanio, por lo tanto, no hay ...
Presenta informe hoy la contraloría interna Confirman en el INE anomalías en renta de vehículos ALONSO URRUTIA Al confirma...
Dinero Es suyo el Ferrari, pero el procurador no lo declaró Piden expulsión de senadores panistas Gentilicio de los capita...
accidente. Un socavón más se reportó ayer lunes en la calle de Nezahualpilli y División del Norte, en la colonia Xotepingo...
México SA TLCAN: silencio total Finaliza segunda ronda Trump: ¿más tuitazos? CARLOS FERNÁNDEZ-VEGA Hoy debe concluir la se...
personal ocupado (sectores privado y público; comerciales, la mitad de ellas), 40 por ciento más que en 2003, cuando sumar...
Si bien la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF) detectó y denunció estos esquemas fraudulentos desde hace años –en fe...
Para Jesús Zambrano, diputado por el PRD, el esquema de desvío de recursos revelado por en la investigación La Estafa Maes...
Una investigación del portal Animal Político y Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad reveló que entre 2013 y 2014 ...
La Sedesol, a cargo aún de Rosario Robles; Banobras, al mando el Gobernador electo por el Estado de México Alfredo del maz...
• La información presentada se refiere a resultados públicos de la fiscalización superior de las Cuentas Públicas 2013 y 2...
“Imagínese usted cuántos cientos de políticos y empresarios mexicanos podrían ir a la cárcel si se iniciaran investigacion...
países algunos fiscales para sacar a la luz los grandes actos de corrupción y que pueda llevar a la cárcel a un exmandatar...
importante de la Red Globo, el máximo canal de comunicación de Brasil, ha sido nombrado numerables veces envuelto en estos...
El Informe elaborado por Fundar, Centro de Análisis e Investigación, reveló que el Gobierno federal ha gastado de 2013 a l...
Educación Pública (SEP) las entidades federales que más han gastado en 2015 y 2016, a pesar de los recortes presupuestales...
Se encontró que de 2013 a 2016, el gasto aumentó 31.21 por ciento, pasando de los 8 mil 154 millones de pesos a los 10 mil...
pobreza, pero a Prospera, este año le quitaron 17 millones de pesos, que no es mucho, pero sí es dinero que se gastan en p...
sobre el tópico, con Floyd Mayweather, Luis Suárez y John Cena como protagonistas. Conviene destacar que en una fotografía...
A partir de la fecha de este anuncio, todos los tipos de actividades de financiamiento para la emisión de nuevas monedas d...
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017

48 views

Published on

La informacion mas completa de Mexico, Oaxaca y la Costa chica. Reconoce fiscal aumento de homicidios dolosos en Oaxaca de un 12%. Aprueban fondo de 3 mil mdp para afectados por lluvias en Oaxaca.

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sintesis informativa 05 09 2017

  1. 1. Reconoce fiscal aumento de homicidios dolosos en Oaxaca de un 12% Por Sayra Cruz Desde hace 6 años se ha registrado un incremento en el índice delictivo en la Cuenca, Costa y Valles Centrales: Rubén Vasconcelos OAXACA DE JUÁREZ, OAXACA El titular de la Fiscalía General del Estado de Oaxaca (FGEO), Rubén Vasconcelos Méndez, informó que los homicidios dolosos aumentaron en un 12 por ciento este año, como resultado de varios factores de tipo social, político y en algunos casos, la delincuencia organizada.
  2. 2. Hasta el reporte de la última semana, la instancia registró 603 casos de esta naturaleza y un número similar a los homicidios culposos. El fiscal reconoció que desde hace seis años se ha registrado un incremento en el índice delictivo en algunas regiones como Cuenca del Papaloápam, Costa y en Valles Centrales. Los homicidios derivan de factores sociales, políticos y relacionados con la delincuencia, en puntos específicos donde grupos de Veracruz llegan por medio del “efecto cucaracha” y cometen los ilícitos. “Sí se ha dado el incremento en el número de homicidios porque a diferencia de otros estados donde la delincuencia organizada es el factor, en Oaxaca hay otros motivos que tenemos que identificar de manera adecuada”, expresó. Afirmó que la coordinación de seguridad entre instancias federales, estatales y municipales pretende prevenir que se siga dando el aumento de homicidios. Asimismo, el fiscal Rubén Vasconcelos Méndez señaló que la negligencia, la desorganización y otras trabas burocráticas entorpecieron la investigación de feminicidios, que pretenden destrabar en este ejercicio. Clasificados como feminicidios para este periodo de 2017, la instancia reconoció 17 casos, de las 74 muertes violentas contra mujeres. El funcionario aseguró que su finalidad es dar resultados en la detención de acusados, vinculaciones a proceso y sentencias. “Nuestro ámbito es de resolución para garantizar el esclarecimiento de los casos”, patentizó. En los tres meses al frente de la dependencia, contabilizó cinco sentencias condenatorias, la aprehensión de siete personas por este delito contra las mujeres, así como la vinculación de esas personas a procesos. Finalmente, la Fiscalía reportó en los logros de este mes, 57 vehículos con reporte de robo recuperados y 24 motocicletas; cumplimiento a 90 órdenes de aprehensión, 147 detenidos, de los cuales son 12 por lesiones, 23 por robo, 10 por secuestro, 20 por delitos contra la salud, 6 violencia intrafamiliar, 8 por robo de vehículo, 7 cometieron -supuestamente- fraude y 47 por otros delitos. Aprueban fondo de 3 mil mdp para afectados por lluvias en Oaxaca MARIO JIMENEZ LEYVA Jaqueline Robles
  3. 3. Para atender el desastre provocado por las lluvias en 21 municipios de la entidad, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa solicitó la declaratoria de emergencia al Gobierno Federal, al tiempo que informó que derivado de la gestión realizada por los daños de las tormentas Beatriz y Calvin, ya fueron autorizados más de 3 mil millones de pesos para Oaxaca. En conferencia de prensa realizada en Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, donde se registraron los mayores daños, el mandatario indicó que en este momento la prioridad es orientar la atención hacia el aseguramiento de las viviendas para evitar riesgos para las familias, así como en la limpieza y saneamiento de las zonas afectadas para prevenir enfermedades. Acompañado por presidente munucipal de Xoxo, Alejandro López Jarquín, así como de funcionarios de los tres niveles de gobierno, el gobernador informó sobre las acciones desarrolladas el domingo en la zona devastada y que en breve se realizará una evaluación de las necesidades para que se resarzan los daños y establezcan medidas de seguridad preventivas. Agradeció el apoyo de las entidades que se han sumado al apoyo de los damnificados, como Liconsa, que dotó de 21 mil litros de agua potable y leche, que serán entregados por los sistemas DIF estatal y municipal a la comunidad afectada. El Ejecutivo, destacó el interés de su gobierno por contar con un mapa de riesgos actualizado y los elementos informativos necesarios que permitan advertir y operar acciones de protección a la población. Afectaciones El coordinador estatal de Protección Civil, Amado Bohórquez Reyes, rindió un informe de los daños, resaltando las afectaciones a las vías de comunicación y el desbordamiento de ríos en regiones como la Mazateca, Cuenca, Valles Centrales y Sierra Norte. Antes el director de Conagua en Oaxaca, César Lagarda Lagarda, informó que las lluvias registradas el pasado fin de semana elevaron los niveles de los Ríos Atoyac, Salado y San Felipe, pues el nivel de la tormenta fue de 49 milímetros y con intensidad elevada hasta por dos horas, gracias a los remanentes del Huracán Lidia y la presencia de la Onda Tropical No. 31. El funcionario federal lamentó que las inundaciones sean – en parte - producto de las grandes cantidades de basura que se tiran en las calles, lo que provoca taponeos en alcantarillas, también dijo, la maleza que se extiende en los afluentes impide el flujo correcto del agua que termina estancándose en algunas zonas afectando a la comunidad. Lagarda indicó que permanecen activos los protocolos de emergencia por parte de la dependencia que trabaja en estrecha coordinación con el gobierno estatal. Alerta sanitaria en Oaxaca; aplican plan emergente tras inundaciones El titular de Salud estatal, Celestino Alonso Álvarez, dijo que se desplegaron brigadas médicas y de fumigación para evitar posibles brotes epidemiológicos y brindar atención médica a la población. ÓSCAR RODRÍGUEZ04/09/2017 09:32 PM Oaxaca La Secretaría de Salud del estado emitió una alerta sanitara y aplicó la fase 1 de un plan emergente en las zonas inundadas por el desbordamiento de ríos, donde hay riesgo de que la población civil damnificado padezca de contagios por dengue, zika y chikungunya, además enfermedades diarreicas y de la piel. El titular de la dependencia, Celestino Alonso Álvarez, explicó que el plan sanitario se focalizará en los cinco núcleos poblaciones de Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, donde el desbordamiento de ríos, generó inundaciones donde se evidenciaron mezclas de drenaje con residuos sanitarios. Además de que el agua anegada puede ser vector de mosco trasmisores de contagios como el Zika, el dengue y el chikungunya.
  4. 4. Indicó que se desplegaron brigadas médicas y de fumigación para el control vectorial para evitar posibles brotes epidemiológicos y brindar atención médica a la población afectada. El secretario de Salud señaló que por indicaciones del gobernador Alejandro Murat, se estableció un frente común con autoridades municipales, Protección Civil, Bomberos y la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena) para atender con prontitud las necesidades de las familias afectadas. Alonso Álvarez informó que una brigada de la Unidad de Inteligencia para Emergencias en Salud (UIES), acudió a la zona a fin de coadyuvar y contrarrestar los daños en las localidades. Asimismo indicó que en las regiones de la Mixteca y Valles Centrales se encuentra una brigada de Regulación Sanitaria, cumpliendo con acciones de verificación del sistema de abastecimiento de agua, cloración del vital líquido y dotación de plata coloidal. De igual manera, anunció que personal de los SSO estará dando pláticas de saneamiento básico y manejo higiénico de alimentos, para evitar casos de Enfermedades Diarreicas Agudas (EDAS). Especificó que brigadas de los SSO realizan visitas domiciliarias y otorgan atención médica en los refugios, ubicados en los municipios de Huajuapan de León, Santiago Juxtlahuaca, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán y Santa Inés Yatzeche. Activan Plan DN-III por inundaciones en Oaxaca A causa de las lluvias registradas durante las últimas horas por la onda tropical 31, la ciudad y zona metropolitana de Oaxaca registró inundaciones en zonas habitacionales, derrumbes en terrenos de laderas, un número indeterminado de vehículos anegados y el desbordamiento de ríos. Para auxiliar en lo inmediato a los damnificados, el Ejército, la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública y la Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil (Cepco) activaron elPlan DN-III para auxilio a la población en los municipios de Oaxaca, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, Villa de Etla, San Bartolo Coyotepec, Villa de Zaachila, entre otros. En la capital de Oaxaca se determinó el cierre parcial de la carretera federal 190, por un derrumbe en el cerro del Fortín, en tanto que la circulación en los puentes Valerio Trujano y Bicentenario quedó suspendida por el aumento del nivel del río Atoyac.
  5. 5. Mientras que en el centro histórico se reportó la caída de bardas y cornisas en algunas casas antiguas; en las zonas altas, hubo el desprendimiento de tierra sobre algunas casas y patios. Durante esta jornada la autoridad no reportó fallecidos o personas lesionadas por esta causa. Los cuerpos de rescate atendieron llamadas de auxilio por percances automovilísticos y la caída de motociclistas, registrados en el pavimento mojado. Protección Civil reportó la evacuación de unas 50 familias de la colonia Mi Ranchito, en el municipio conurbado de Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, anegada por el desbordamiento del afluente que limita con ese asentamiento. Sin embargo, los damnificados rechazaron abandonar sus hogares, ante el posible robo de patrimonio. Este domingo, personal de Protección Civil también evalúa otras zonas afectadas por estas lluvias en las regiones de la Cuenca del Papalopan, Cañada y Mixteca. La Comisión Nacional del Agua, a través del Organismo Cuenca Pacifico reporta que las lluvias continuarán presentándose en la entidad derivado de la onda tropical número 31, el canal de baja presión sobre el occidente del Golfo de México, y la cercanía de la onda tropical número 32. Desbordamiento de río destruye 3 casas en la Costa Por Agencias El desbordamiento del Río Verde destruyó tres casas en la comunidad de El Azufre, perteneciente a la Villa de Tututepec en la región de la Costa. Debido a las intensas lluvias que se registran en la parte central del estado, el nivel de dicho río subió hasta desbordarse lo que generó daños en la zona. Durante las inundaciones por las tormentas tropicales Ingrid y Manuel en el 2013 el bordo de contención que protegía a esta comunidad fue destruido en su totalidad y hasta el momento no ha sido restaurado. El Azufre es una comunidad afrodescendiente que se localiza en la desembocadura del Río Verde.
  6. 6. Evidencias ESCAPARATE POLÍTICO Por Felipe Sánchez Hay signos muy reveladores que nos llevan a pensar lo siguiente: que, así como se ve que es inaplazable el encarcelamiento de algunos de los más avariciosos ladrones de la banda de saqueadores de Gabino (me aseguran que la rata mayor pactó impunidad), hay otra cuestión inminente. Que la justicia alcanzará a algunos de los presidentes y administradores municipales del trienio pasado, que arrasaron con las arcas públicas ¿Cuáles son esas señales? Los sabuesos ven lo siguiente: La desaparición de la ASE a pesar de varios diputados del MORENA que se hicieron los “muertitos” y no asistieron a la sesión; el avance de la Ley Anticorrupción que camina a pesar de la apatía y complicidad evidente de los retorcidos diputados que no se cansan de poner trabas. Está igualmente la persistencia del Instituto de Acceso a la Información Pública cuyos consejeros han revelado la resistencia tenaz de muchos funcionarios públicos (sujetos obligados) a correr las cortinas para que la ciudadanía se entere de lo que hacen todas las instituciones que reciben dinero público. La recientemente creada Fiscalía Anticorrupción que aunque sin recursos, anuncia ganas de trabajar. Está reducido a un cazador sin armas. De todo esto, lo más importante es la voluntad política y la decisión que ha externado el gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, de acotar la corrupción en las esferas de su administración. Algunas de mis fuentes aseguran que, precisamente por eso, es perentoria la conclusión de investigaciones contra los ediles rateros pero igualmente imperiosa es la captura de los cómplices de Gabino. El único encarcelado, por el momento, es el extitular de la SSO, Germán Tenorio. Me dicen que ha colaborado bastante con información. Los datos que aporta este galeno, permite a los sabuesos atar cabos para conocer el modus operandi de los más grandes saqueadores del patrimonio de los oaxaqueños. Cómo operaban, de qué manera sacaban el dinero de la Secretaría de Finanzas, las falsas operaciones comprobatorias. Todo, según me dicen, lo tienen documentado y soportado. Aparte de los peces gordos, los Secretarios, hay algunos charales de medio peso que sirvieron de “burreros”. Es decir, fueron los encargados de llevar dinero del presupuesto de Oaxaca para cruzadas políticas en Puebla (para eso la dupla Gabino-Diódoro, sellaron amistades y complicidades inmutables). Pobladores de Zipolite exigen Sistema de Agua Por Archivaldo García Asimismo se acordó que se establecerá un seguimiento continuo de trabajo con la agencia de policía, mostrando el Plan Municipal de Desarrollo
  7. 7. SAN PEDRO POCHUTLA, OAXACA Ayer al filo del mediodía, habitantes de la agencia de policía de Playa Zipolite se manifestaron en el palacio municipal en exigencia de contar con obras públicas. Los pobladores encabezados por la agente de policía, Berenice Díaz Gómez reclamaron la falta de atención del cabildo que encabeza Víctor Cruz Vázquez, en rubros como agua, alumbrado público, y seguridad pública, “de éstos compromisos que estamos tratando con usted presidente, queremos una minuta de acuerdos, en caso de que no se cumplan los trabajos le aseguro que aquí estaremos haciendo presencia como medida de protesta”, señaló Benjamín Martínez, prestador de servicios turísticos en Zipolite. Juan José Cruz Ortiz de la colonia Roca Blanca pidió que el personal calificado que tiene el ayuntamiento se desplace al destino turístico para coadyuvar a elaborar el censo de lámparas, “y también que se genere un estudio de gabinete para el sistema de drenaje para que quede como antecedente y podamos ir avanzando en nuestras prioridades”, acotó. En la minuta de acuerdos se estableció que se trabajará en construcción de pavimentación de arterias viales, rehabilitación del alumbrado público, sistema de agua, apoyo del camión recolector de basura tres días a la semana y establecer estrategias de seguridad pública. El edil externó que se establecerá un seguimiento continuo de trabajo con la agencia de policía, mostrando el Plan Municipal de Desarrollo 2017-2018, aseguró llevar a cabo las tareas que le corresponde a Zipolite, “es un destino turístico con reconocimiento nacional e internacional, mañana mismo se desplazan trabajadores de obras públicas para iniciar los puntos de la minuta, vamos colaborar con sus habitantes para erradicar sus necesidades y a partir de enero próximo arrancamos con la obra del sistema de agua”, concluyó Víctor Cruz Vázquez. Cambian mesa directiva de Transportistas de la Costa de Oaxaca Por Mario Méndez El Frente de Transportistas Costa está integrado en su mayoría por concesiones de San Pedro Jicayán, Pinotepa de Don Luis, San Pedro Atoyac, Santo Domingo Armenta SANTIAGO PINOTEPA NACIONAL, OAXACA
  8. 8. El día de ayer, el Frente de Transportistas Unidos de la Costa, sufrió una reestructuración de su nueva mesa directiva, con la finalidad de velar por los intereses de más de 300 concesionarios de la Costa de Oaxaca. La nueva directiva, que fue electa por los representantes de las 18 organizaciones del transporte agremiados a este frente, son Antonio Guevara Rojas en calidad de Presidente; Emilio Toscano Bracamontes, como Secretario y Lucero Galán Larrea, en la Tesorería. En cuanto al Consejo de Vigilancia, los representantes transportistas eligieron como Presidente a Matías Castellanos Mendoza y como Secretario Ausencio Cisneros Colón; quienes desde ayer tomaron protesta e iniciaron sus funciones respectivas, informó Guevara Rojas. Señaló, el líder transportista que después de una entrevista con el titular de la Secretaría de Vialidad y Transporte (SEVITRA) en la ciudad de Oaxaca, se llegó a un acuerdo de trabajar como lo marca la concesión de las 300 unidades. Dijo que las directivas de las 18 organizaciones que estuvieron en dicha asamblea de reestructuración en el Ciruelo, agencia de este municipio que, respetarán las indicaciones de la SEVITRA de trabajar como lo estipula cada concesión. Explicó que la modalidad de viajes especiales de cualquier población a esta ciudad, se realizará, primero, dejando al pasaje en cualquier parte de esta ciudad y regresar vacío o esperarlo y regresarlo a su lugar de origen, “Traer y regresar sin pasaje o traer y esperar según el usuario determine”. Señaló además, que serán los elementos de la Policía Vial quienes vigilarán el cumplimiento de lo estipulado en cada concesión y, ellos mismos, serán los responsables de emitir las sanciones, “ningún particular o transportista podrá detener a nuestras unidades”. El Frente de Transportistas Unidos de la Costa está integrado en su mayoría por concesiones de San Pedro Jicayán, Pinotepa de Don Luis, San Pedro Atoyac, Santo Domingo Armenta, Mártires de Tacubaya, Santa María Cortijos, Llano Grande, Lo de Soto, Santiago Tapextla, entro otros. Aclaró que, no pertenecen a ningún partido político, que cada concesionario tiene la libertad de militar donde bien le parezca, “tampoco tenemos ninguna vinculación con la Unión Campesina Democrática(UCD)”. Finalmente acordaron que van a respetar cada uno de los estatutos a los que se llegó el acuerdo por cada uno de los intregrantes del frente. Asesina a sus padres a machetazos en Río Grande, Oaxaca Redacción Una persona, conocida como el "Beme" atacó a sus padres con un machete, las víctimas, ambos de 57 años, fallecieron debido a la gravedad de sus lesiones. El parricidio ocurrió en la colonia Vicente Guerrero de la comunidad de Río Grande, perteneciente al municipio de Tututepec, Oaxaca.
  9. 9. El padre fue trasladado al hospital Comunitario Básico de Río Grande, en donde falleció, mientras que la madre murió en su domicilio. El agresor fue detenido gracias al apoyo de la ciudadanía y de los cuerpos policíacos. Siendo presentado ante el Ministerio Público de Río Grande. Ecocidio e impunidad de mineras en Chiapas En la reserva de la biosfera El Triunfo hay 25 concesiones que operan sin reglamento ni norma alguna y sus efectos han provocado graves problemas de salud entre los habitantes. El área natural protegida. (Especial) REPORTAJE / REDACCIÓN05/09/2017 04:35 AM En la reserva de la biosfera El Triunfo, en Chiapas, hay 25 concesiones mineras que suman 240 mil hectáreas que superan el doble de la extensión territorial de la misma y que operan sin reglamento ni norma alguna, y sus efectos han provocado graves problemas de salud entre los habitantes de la región, además de que no respetan el derecho a consulta de los pueblos afectados por la explotación de las minas. De acuerdo con una investigación realizada por Impunidad Cero, que encabeza Federico Reyes Heroles, la operación de las 25 concesiones se hace sin que la Secretaría de Economía (SE) especifique los criterios de su entrega, además de que tanto esa dependencia como la Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (Semarnat) no publican la información correspondiente a los proyectos, los concesionarios, o las manifestaciones de impacto ambiental. En la investigación de Ana Ávila para Impunidad Cero, titulada "Minería en México: impunidad, violaciones a derechos humanos, ecocidios y opacidad", se revela que no hay supervisión de los organismos encargados de medir el impacto ambiental de los megaproyectos mineros en la zona. Además, entre los efectos de la operación de las minas, hay consecuencias para la salud de los habitantes de la región que han presentado nuevas enfermedades asociadas con el consumo de agua contaminada. Tampoco se respeta el derecho a consulta de los pueblos afectados por la exploración y explotación de minas. Cuando se realiza, se hace de forma deficiente o con información manipulada, violando los derechos de los afectados. Impunidad Cero destaca en la investigación, que presentará el próximo miércoles pero que adelantó a MILENIO, que el sector minero se caracteriza por la falta de transparencia, la dificultad para encontrar información pública y de interés para las personas y la contradicción en los datos oficiales. En 2015 se desató el conflicto contra las minas Cristina, Casas Viejas y El Bambú, localizadas a unos kilómetros del área natural protegida El Triunfo, Chiapas. Los pobladores de los ejidos que cubren los terrenos de explotación se dieron cuenta de que algunos tenían convenios con la minera y otros no; a unos les ofrecían una camioneta, a otros una renta, "dependía de la necesidad de la persona", señaló Miguel Ángel Mijangos Leal, de la Red Mexicana de Afectados por la Minería (Rema). Denunció que fueron casa por casa en el municipio de Acacoyagua para ver quiénes habían llegado a un acuerdo con los empresarios mineros y quiénes no. Pero las irregularidades empezaron a ventilarse cuando el daño estaba hecho. Después de meterse al agua de los ríos Cintalapa y Cacaluta, a los habitantes de Acacoyagua les salía un sarpullido en la piel que, con el tiempo, se convertía en llagas; además veían cómo los peces se morían. Las mujeres embarazadas parían bebés que nacían ya con heridas en la piel. El médico del municipio de Escuintla reportaba índices más altos de cáncer. El problema que ocurre en Chiapas es solo una muestra de lo que sucede en muchas regiones del país, cuando a las comunidades que habitan dentro de una zona minera se les considera poco o parcialmente a la hora de explorar y explotar una región del territorio nacional.
  10. 10. No hay estudios toxicológicos ni un reconocimiento de las afectaciones por la extracción de titanio, por lo tanto, no hay un tratamiento adecuado para las enfermedades. El médico de Acacoyagua Juan Velázquez calcula que de 2005 a 2015 la tasa de muertes por cáncer subió de 7 a 22 por ciento. "Los cánceres de todo tipo, pero principalmente de hígado se volvieron las primeras causas de muerte en la localidad", declaró el médico a medios a finales de 2016. La doctora Sandra Moreno Andrade, quien trabaja en la Universidad de Ciencias y Artes de Chiapas, explicó que no hay investigaciones científicas que den cuenta de lo que sucede en la región del Soconusco, a consecuencia de la contaminación de las minas. Incluso, añadió, se hizo una postulación de financiamiento con Conacyt para poder documentar y medir las afectaciones de contaminantes al agua, pero no se aprobó. Acacoyagua está en la parte baja de un área natural protegida de 119 mil hectáreas de nombre El Triunfo, reserva donde se protegen dos ecosistemas: el bosque de niebla y la selva tropical húmeda, hábitats de más de 80 especies de aves y vertebrados en peligro de extinción. Además hay 500 especies de vertebrados y tres mil especies de plantas vasculares, de acuerdo con el director del área natural protegida, Juan Carlos Castro. De acuerdo con Impunidad Cero, durante el desarrollo de la investigación se encontró que en la reserva de El Triunfo hay 25 concesiones mineras, las cuales suman 240 mil 578 hectáreas, territorio que rebasa en 121 mil 401 hectáreas a la propia reserva de la biósfera, pues de acuerdo con la página oficial de las APNs, ésta tiene una extensión de 119 mil 177 hectáreas. Los efectos de no proteger El Triunfo golpean a 400 mil personas, según Juan Carlos Castro, quien destacó que dentro de la reserva hay 29 ejidos, un bien comunal y cientos de propiedades privadas. Las hay pequeñas y hasta de 200 hectáreas que son de cafetaleros alrededor de las zonas núcleo, según Juan Carlos Castro. De acuerdo con el Panorama Minero de Chiapas, elaborado por la Dirección General de Minas que depende de la SE, en el estado hay 111 concesiones mineras (al 31 de enero de 2016), lo que equivale a 16 por ciento del territorio. En México la industria minera aporta 3 por ciento del producto interno bruto (PIB) y 8.8 por ciento del PIB industrial. Tan solo en Chiapas, de los municipios que conforman el área natural protegida, el de Escuintla es el que cuenta con más concesiones. Son seis en total y fueron otorgadas entre 2011 y 2013. Le sigue el municipio de Ángel Albino de Corzo, con cinco concesiones; Siltepec y Mapastepec, con cuatro, y Pijijiapan, La Concordia y Acacoyagua, con dos. El Servicio Geológico Mexicano señala en el Anuario Estadístico de la Minería Mexicana que para el período de 2015 hubo un monto de 493.4 millones de dólares de inversión privada en actividades de exploración, misma que representa una disminución por cuarto año consecutivo, a partir de un monto de 798 millones que alcanzó en 2012. Además, el PIB del sector minero no petrolero registró en 2014 una tasa de crecimiento anual del 1.8 por ciento, inferior a las tasas de crecimiento de los cuatro años anteriores, dato tomado del Inegi. La investigación refirió que de acuerdo con el Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad (Imco), los montos recaudados por concepto del Impuesto Sobre la Renta, el Impuesto al Valor Agregado y el Impuesto Especial sobre Producción y Servicios ingresan a la Tesorería de la Federación y se distribuyen conforme a lo establecido en el Presupuesto de Egresos, y el resto de la legislación aplicable a las finanzas públicas, considerando la Ley de Coordinación Fiscal por lo que se refiere a la participación que corresponde a los Estados y Municipios. Sin embargo, fue hasta 2015 cuando la SHCP publicó información desagregada que permite conocer el monto que por concepto de Impuesto Sobre la Renta proviene de la industria minera, que fue de 29 mil 497 millones de pesos contra los 33 mil 826 millones de 2014 y se integra a la bolsa general del presupuesto federal y no se les da un destino específico.
  11. 11. Presenta informe hoy la contraloría interna Confirman en el INE anomalías en renta de vehículos ALONSO URRUTIA Al confirmarse las irregularidades detectadas en el arrendamiento de mil 965 vehículos en contrato multianual por 935.4 millones de pesos por parte del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), la contraloría interna presentó una denuncia de hechos para deslindar responsabilidades. El contrato del servicio integral para arrendar y administrar el parque vehicular ha implicado un elevado costo para el INE, derivado de precios altos por unidad y por servicios adicionales que no han sido plenamente utilizados. En su informe anual de gestión que conocerá hoy el Consejo General –que la semana pasada aprobó solicitar una partida histórica de 25 mil millones de pesos para 2018–, la contraloría interna advierte la persistencia de tendencias a solicitar mayores recursos de los que se necesitan, por lo que subraya lo urgente que es que el INE establezca con mesura los requerimientos presupuestales que presenta anualmente para autorización; tome acciones eficaces para avanzar correcta y ordenadamente en los calendarios presupuestales y de adquisiciones y revierta la inercia histórica presentada en materia de ejercicio de recursos. La contraloría enfatiza en la contratación de un número mayor de plazas de las que realmente son necesarias y demanda al INE hacer una revisión rigurosa de la dimensión que deben tener las estructuras de las unidades responsables, establezcan sus necesidades reales y garanticen la administración de los recursos públicos federales asignados para ese fin cumplan con los criterios de eficiencia, eficacia, economía, racionalidad y austeridad. El exhorto se basa en que el INE mostró tener excedentes en su disponibilidad financiera al punto que tuvo la capacidad –dice la contraloría– que en 2016 pudo sufragar el costo total de la elección de la Asamblea Constituyente que ascendió a 427.9 millones de pesos, cuyos recursos no fueron originalmente considerados en su presupuesto, pero cuyo ejercicio extraordinario que hizo el INE no afectó sus funciones sustantivas. Al exhibir el dispendio del INE en sus gastos la contraloría refiere: en 2017 el INE adquirió 13 mil chalecos para supervisores y capacitadores electorales en comicios locales, pero sólo contrató a 7 mil 756, eso es, un pago de 2.2 millones de pesos de bienes que no utilizó. Entre los casos de ejercicio del gasto de forma irracional, el más grave es el contrato con la empresa Jet Van Car Rental: derivado del análisis exhaustivo realizado durante el periodo otorgado para dar seguimiento a la implementación de las acciones emitidas se confirmó la existencia de irregularidades vinculadas con hechos, actos y omisiones en las que presuntamente incurrieron servidores del INE, motivo por el cual se formalizó la presentación, ante la Subcontraloría de Asuntos Jurídicos, de una denuncia de hechos para proceder en apego a la norma. Aun cuando se reporta que el INE reclamó al proveedor el cumplimiento de diversas condiciones, subsiste el problema de fondo: el precio pactado al inicio del contrato no garantizó las mejores condiciones para el INE, por lo que el Órgano Interno de Control se encuentra valorando las irregularidades manifiestas. En el rubro de adquisiciones, el órgano destaca que más de 40 por ciento de las mismas se realizan con contratos firmados el último trimestre del año, lo que con frecuencia exponen al INE a incumplimientos por parte de los proveedores y servidores públicos, hacen cuestionable la justificación real para obtener los bienes y servicios adquiridos y hacen discutible el uso o beneficio obtenido en favor del instituto. El informe documenta el desfasamiento entre la aprobación de inversiones y su ejercicio como es el caso del Fondo para la Atención Ciudadana y Mejoramiento de Módulos del INE en el que se advierte que el tiempo que transcurre entre que un proyecto es aprobado hasta que se inicia su implementación llega a ser de más de dos años, por lo que esos recursos no son aprovechados de manera pertinente.
  12. 12. Dinero Es suyo el Ferrari, pero el procurador no lo declaró Piden expulsión de senadores panistas Gentilicio de los capitalinos: ‘‘socavonenses’’ ENRIQUE GALVÁN OCHOA En su declaración patrimonialcorrespondiente a este año, en el portal DeclaraNet de la Secretaría de la Función Pública, el procurador general de la República, Raúl Cervantes Andrade, quien podría convertirse en fiscal hasta el año 2026, hace dos manifestaciones insólitas: no aceptó hacer público su patrimonio y tampoco sus posibles conflictos de intereses. ¿Por qué insólitas? Porque el encargado de impartir justicia debería ser tan transparente como si viviera en una casa de cristal. Ahora que el escándalo del Ferrari se desató, Cervantes Andrade acepta que el automóvil es de su propiedad; si aparece registrado en una casa de interés social en Xochitepec, Morelos, es por un ‘‘error administrativo’’. Lo adquirió en 2011, alega, cuando no ocupaba ningún cargo en el gobierno federal, sino trabajaba en el despacho CEA-Abogados SC. Según esto, tiene residencia legal en Morelos, pero lejos de la casa de interés social, en la calle Yecapixtla, Lomas de Cocoyoc, municipio de Yautepec. ¿Será otro ‘‘error administrativo’’? Lomas de Cocoyoc es un pequeño fraccionamiento de lujo de 3 mil casas. Un Ferrari habría llamado la atención; los vecinos dicen que nunca lo han visto. El apoyo que recibió de un grupo de senadores del PAN se resquebraja. Sólo tiene, firme, al PRI… sin embargo, sus votos no son suficientes. En Los Pinos ya están buscando a otro carnal. Senadores y diputados en crisis Pero mientras Los Pinos da luz verde, la nueva mesa directiva de la Cámara de Diputados sigue en suspenso como protesta por la imposición del ‘‘fiscal carnal’’. El jefe de la bancada priísta, César Camacho Quiroz, ya desesperó. Dice que analiza recurrir al Poder Judicial. Sin embargo, no está previsto en la Constitución que la Suprema Corte tenga facultades específicas para intervenir en circunstancias como éstas. En otro escenario, senadores del PAN piden la expulsión de sus colegas Ernesto Cordero, Roberto Gil Zuarth, Javier Lozano, Salvador Vega Casillas y Jorge Luis Lavalle, porque –los acusan– se vendieron a Peña Nieto. Son los votos que necesita para sacar adelante la designación del carnal. La bancada azulhabía acordado proponer al puesto de presidente de la directiva del Senado a Adriana Dávila y Laura Rojas, pero incurrieron en una traicion. Vendieron sus votos, dicen, a cambio de que Cordero ocupe la presidencia de la Cámara alta (bastante baja en estos días, por cierto). Cordero ganó triste celebridad cuando fue secretario de Hacienda; dijo que con 6 mil pesos al mes una familia podría vivir de lujo y hasta enviar a los chicos a colegio privado. Socavones El viernes esta sección publicó una carta del ingeniero petrolero Ricardo López, quien, entre otros conceptos, expresó los siguientes: ‘‘Hay algo que NO están diciendo las autoridades de Protección Civil, ni de Conagua y menos el gobierno metrobusero de Mancera. La presencia de socavones en Ciudad de México será cada vez más frecuente. La enorme cantidad de habitantes ha requerido una también enorme explotación de los acuíferos. El nivel freático (nivel del agua en el subsuelo), que antes se encontraba entre 8-12 metros, ha bajado hasta los 80 metros en algunas partes de la ciudad’’. Desafortunadamente tuvo razón. La madrugada del lunes se abrió un nuevo socavón, ahora en el cruce de Eje 8 Sur Popocatépetl y San Felipe, colonia Xoco, en la delegación Benito Juárez. El hoyo tiene 1.5 metros de diámetro. Los vecinos piden agilicen reparación, pues temen algún
  13. 13. accidente. Un socavón más se reportó ayer lunes en la calle de Nezahualpilli y División del Norte, en la colonia Xotepingo, en Coyoacán. Ayer conversé con el ingeniero López. Me dijo que, sin ser catastrofista, la situación de riesgo para los capitalinos ya está creada desde muchos años atrás y seguirán ocurriendo los socavones. Marcha por la salud Este martes 5 de septiembre el grupo de vecinos que se opone al Metrobús L7, cuya ruta pasará por el Paseo de la Reforma, llevará a cabo una marcha por la salud. Recordarán que dichos autobuses utilizan diésel de ultra bajo azufre, cuyo componente ‘‘emite 80 por ciento más óxidos de nitrógeno’’. El grupo vecinal partirá a las 10 de la mañana de Reforma esquina Arquímedes bajo el lema: ‘‘El autobús de Mancera nos matará si no hacemos algo ahora’’. Ombudsman Social Asunto: no hay chile… No me creo lo del quinto Informe de Peña Nieto. ¿Cómo vamos a estar mejor que hace cinco años? Pues solamente vean el precio de la gasolina y cada uno de los productos de la canasta básica, de la luz y el gas, y comparen cuál era el salario entonces y cuánto es ahora. Ahí tendrán un parámetro que invariablemente les dará la respuesta. Xavis Sam /Oaxaca (vía Facebook) R: Somos unos ingratos. ¿Acaso no vivimos en el lobby del paraíso? Ya lo dijo en alguna ocasión: ‘‘No hay chile que les embone’’. Twiteratti Señor procurador, la neta, si no le alcanza para la tenencia no se compre un Ferrari. Si lo que no alcanza es la moral, no se postule para fiscal. Diego PetersenFarah@DiegoPetersen … Alejandra Barrales, la patrona y dueña del PRD, aconseja a sus integrantes abandonar el partido… O sea, ‘‘entre menos burros más olotes’’. @Cabeza_depollo Gentilicio para #CDMx: ‘‘Socavonenses’’ (¿o ‘‘Socavoneños’’?) @reaza00 Twitter: @galvanochoa FaceBook: galvanochoa Foro: elforomexico.com/encuestas/ galvanochoa@gmail.com
  14. 14. México SA TLCAN: silencio total Finaliza segunda ronda Trump: ¿más tuitazos? CARLOS FERNÁNDEZ-VEGA Hoy debe concluir la segunda ronda de negociación y modernización del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), y elequipo nacional se mantiene con la boca sellada, amparado en una cláusula de confidencialidad que ella misma impuso, de tal suerte que los mexicanos que dice representar siguen sin saber ¿qué pasó, qué trataron, qué acordaron, qué avanzaron y qué costó habrá que pagar? Hasta ahora, y con toda la alharaca que ha cubierto tal negociación, lo único que los mexicanos han ganado con la primera y segunda rondas de negociación ha sido un espeso mutis del gobierno peñanietista que dice velar por sus intereses. Al término de la primera ronda de negociaciones, ¿qué informó el secretario Ildefonso Guajardo? Que México tiene un plan B. ¿Y en qué consiste? Esa historia ya no la contó, de tal forma que si alguien quiere saber cómo va el numerito, pues que se aguante. Y lo mejor del caso es que tal disposición estará vigente de aquí a 2021. ¿Así o más transparentes? La primera ronda se llevó a cabo en Washington (16-20 de agosto); la segunda en México (primero-5 de septiembre) y la tercera será en Canadá (23-27 de este mismo mes), y lo único que desde el inicio y oficialmente se hainformado es que trilateralmente se trabaja en 25 mesas para tratar temas como acceso a mercado de bienes, inversión, reglas de origen, facilitación comercial, medio ambiente, comercio digital, pequeñas y medianas empresas, anticorrupción y aunque usted no lo creatransparencia. El discurso oficial –incluido el correspondiente al informe de gobierno de EPN– habla de plan B y de nada en contra del interés nacional, pero no convence a nadie, pero sí denota desesperación en la parte gubernamental, porque es previsible que el salvaje de la Casa Blanca reviente la posibilidad de acuerdo alguno a golpe de lo único que sabe hacer: imposición, violencia y chantaje. No está en los planes del gringo mantener el TLCAN y sí, en cambio, aterrizar dos acuerdos comerciales bilaterales (con Canadá rosas y flores; con México duro y a la cabeza). Pero incluso si la negociación llegara a resultar positiva para Peña Nieto y sus empresarios, sólo sería útil para apretar aún más la concentración de la actividad exportadora nacional, en la que sobresalen los consorcios trasnacionales que son presumidos como lasprincipales exportadoras mexicanas, que no son otras que, por ejemplo, General Motors, Daimler Chrysler, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Nissan, Sony, Hewlett Packard. En este sentido, la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal) ha documentado quemás de 73.3 por ciento de exportaciones mexicanas son realizadas por 340 empresas que representan sólo uno por ciento de todo el mercado exportador. En México el número de empresas exportadoras disminuyó de 1.1 por ciento respecto al total de negocios en el país en 2012 a 0.7 por ciento. No obstante, el monto promedio exportado por empresa se duplicó, pasando de 5.5 millones a 10.7 millones de dólares. La Cepal detalla que el número de empresas exportadoras y las exportaciones están altamente concentradas, y la tendencia es que se concentre aún más. En 2005, de acuerdo con cifras de la Secretaría de Economía, 37 mil 344 empresas participaban en el mercado exportador (en proporciones brutalmente desiguales, desde luego); para 2016 el número se había reducido a cerca de 34 mil, pero el ingreso asociado creció y creció, mientras el país y sus habitantes se mantienen en la lona. En el primero de los años citados las compañías realmente beneficiarias del comercio exterior sumaban 601 (no necesariamente mexicanas) y apenas representaban 0.02 por ciento del universo empresarial del país. En el segundo, sumaron 340 y significaron 0.8 por ciento de dicho universo, mismas que acaparan 73.3 por ciento de las exportaciones y del ingreso que tal actividad genera. Como ayuda de memoria vale mencionar que los censos económicos 2014 –levantados por el Inegi– registraron que ese año existían en el país 4 millones 230 mil unidades económicas legalmente inscritas y con
  15. 15. personal ocupado (sectores privado y público; comerciales, la mitad de ellas), 40 por ciento más que en 2003, cuando sumaron poco más de 3 millones. Y con base en ese dato se sabe que es mínima la participación de las empresas mexicanas en la actividad exportadora. El organismo especializado de la ONU señala que entre 2002 y 2008 las firmas exportadoras de América Latina crecieron en general a una tasa más elevada que el número total de empresas y que los aumentos de la población, lo que abrió algunas esperanzas de que disminuyeran las brechas con los países desarrollados. Sin embargo, al considerar la dinámica de años recientes, esas brechas están aumentando, ya que en casi todos los países de la región ha disminuido la proporción de empresas que exportan. La zona tiene el mismo número de compañías exportadoras que España o Corea, o bien la tercera parte de las que existen en Estados Unidos y Alemania. Además, en los países desarrollados las compañías exportadoras representan entre 3 y 9 por ciento respecto de su total de empresas, pero en los países latinoamericanos la única excepción es Costa Rica, que registró 3 por ciento. En el resto de los países analizados, las exportadoras no llegan ni a un punto porcentual de todo el sector privado. Además, 85 por ciento de dicha actividad es con Estados Unidos, amén de que México, gracias al TLCAN, se ha convertido en una República maquiladora, en donde lacompetitividad se basa en salarios entre 10 y 15 tantos menores a los que se pagan en Estados Unidos y Canadá, algo que ni lejanamente el gobierno peñanietista pretende alterar. De igual forma, México debe importar una cantidad creciente de productos para poder terminar los que aquí se elaboran y así exportarlos. Entonces, no parece el cuento de hadas que el gobierno insiste en vender. Pero tranquilos, que ya viene latercera ronda, en Canadá, y el salvaje de Donald Trump volverá a los tuitazos. Las rebanadas del pastel A toda máquina: ¿será que Ricardo Cervantes, actual procurador general de la República y delfín de Peña Nieto para encabezar la supuesta fiscalía anticorrupción, pretende combatir velozmente la ilegalidad con un Ferrari registrado con información falsa? Igual decide que Emilio Lozoya sea su copiloto. Sería un gran comienzo. Twitter: @cafevega D.R. cfvmexico_sa@hotmail.com A través de universidades, 11 dependencias federales operaron mega estafa millonaria: MCCI POR LA REDACCIÓN , 4 SEPTIEMBRE, 2017NACIONAL CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- Con la ayuda de universidades estatales y mediante un complejo esquema fraudulento, 11 dependencias del gobierno federal desviaron tres mil 433 millones de pesos entre 2013 y 2014, reveló una investigación periodística publicada esta tarde por Animal Político y Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI). Tres dependencias destacaron en aquella “estafa maestra”: la Secretaría de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol), entonces a cargo de Rosario Robles Berlanga; Banobras, durante la administración de Alfredo del Mazo Maza – gobernador electo del Estado de México–, y Pemex, en plena gestión de Emilio Ricardo Lozoya Austin. En 2013 y 2014, las dependencias firmaron “convenios” con universidades estatales por siete mil 670 millones de pesos. Estas instituciones educativas, a su vez, tomaron comisiones –por mil millones de pesos, según la investigación– y posteriormente contrataron una cadena de empresas –muchas de ellas “fantasmas”– para supuestamente realizar los servicios. Sin embargo, de los siete mil 670 millones de pesos erogados en convenios con las universidades, no se sabe dónde quedaron tres mil 433 millones de pesos. Y, según la investigación mencionada, 128 de las 186 empresas que fueron contratadas “no debían recibir recursos públicos, porque no tienen ni la infraestructura ni personalidad jurídica para dar los servicios para los que fueron contratados, o simplemente porque no existen”.
  16. 16. Si bien la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF) detectó y denunció estos esquemas fraudulentos desde hace años –en febrero de 2015, Apro documentó cómo la Sedesol de Rosario Robles desvió 845 millones de pesos con esta maniobra–, el trabajo publicado hoy permite entender la magnitud de la estafa operada desde el gobierno federal. De acuerdo con el reportaje, además de la Sedesol, de Banobras y de Pemex, participaron en el fraude el Fondo de la Vivienda del ISSSTE (Fovissste), las secretarías de Comunicaciones y Transportes (SCT), de Educación Pública (SEP), de Agricultura (Sagarpa) y de Economía (SE), así como el Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (SENASICA), el Registro Agrario Nacional (RAN) y el Instituto Nacional para la Educación de los Adultos (INEA). Por parte de las instituciones educativas, fueron involucradas la Universidad Autónoma del Estado de México (UAEM), la Universidad Autónoma del Carmen, la Autónoma de Morelos (UAEMOR), la Universidad Popular de La Chontalpa, la Universidad Juárez Autónoma de Tabasco, la Politécnica del Golfo de México y la Universidad Tecnológica de Tabasco, así como el Instituto Técnico Superior de Comacalco. #LaEstafaMaestra: Oposición pide indagar el desvío de 3.4 mil mdp; el PRI evita dar su postura Legisladores del PRD, PAN y PT pidieron que se investigue el desvío de más de 3.4 mil millones de pesos. En tanto, Emilio Gamboa y Ricardo Ramírez, ambos diputados federales por el PRI, evitaron opinar sobre el tema. Animal Político publicó #LaEstafaMaestra, reportaje que documentó desvíos millonarios a través de ocho universidades públicas.Cuartoscuro Redacción Animal Político Septiembre 5 2017 15:17 FONDEA el periodismo independiente Diputados y senadores de los partidos de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), de Acción Nacional (PAN) y del Trabajo (PT), pidieron que se investigue el desvío de recursos públicos por parte de dependencias del gobierno federal. Este 4 de septiembre, Animal Políticoreveló cómo, a través de ocho universidades públicas, dependencias del gobierno federal desviaron 3 mil 433 millones de pesos, subcontratando empresas fantasmao que presentaron irregularidades por las que no debían ser contratadas.
  17. 17. Para Jesús Zambrano, diputado por el PRD, el esquema de desvío de recursos revelado por en la investigación La Estafa Maestra es “una demostración clara de hasta dónde ha llegado la corrupción del gobierno mexicano actual”. El diputado opinó que este caso “viene a reforzar la necesidad de que tengamos un Sistema Nacional Anticorrupción (SNA) pronto, debidamente culminado e integrado, y que al mismo refuerza nuestra convicción de que no puede ni debe haber pase automático del actual procurador a la Fiscalía General”, y señaló que también refrenda la necesidad de tener una Fiscalía Anticorrupción “absolutamente autónoma e independiente del gobierno”. Por su parte, Ernesto Cordero, senador por el PAN, coincidió en que la nueva Fiscalía General debe ser capaz de investigar casos de desvíos como el documentado por Animal Político. Cordero dijo que por lo que hay que preocuparse es por “si el diseño institucional de la actual Procuraduría o de la futura Fiscalía va a ser capaz, independientemente de quién la dirija, de investigar estas cosas”. De acuerdo con el senador, el diseño institucional de la actual Procuraduría no es capaz de realizar una indagatoria de esta magnitud, al igual que el diseño que enviaron al Senado desde la Cámara de Diputados. “Es dinero de todos, dinero de impuestos que no se puede estar desviando a organizaciones fantasma”, mencionó en entrevista. El diputados Rogelio Castro (Morena) presidente de la Comisión Anticorrupción, aseguró que se debe trabajar en una reforma a las leyes para buscar mecanismos que logren un control más eficiente de los recursos, además de exhortar a la ASF de que haga algunas averiguaciones más profundas y que se denuncie incluso a los funcionarios que pudieran estar implicados.” Mario Delgado, senador por la Ciudad de México, dijo que “de comprobarse este mecanismo sistemático de defraudación, sería muy importante que fuera el primer gran caso del SNA, para ver quiénes estuvieron involucrados”. Acompañado de los legisladores de la bancada del PT, Delgado informó que este martes 5 de septiembre promovieron un punto de acuerdo para pedir a la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF) una investigación sobre el caso, y destacó que, por tratarse de un esquema que involucra a instituciones educativas, deben fiscalizarlos con mayor razón “porque es uno de los mejores destinos que tiene el gasto público, la educación”. El PRI evita pronunciarse sobre el desvío El diputado Ricardo Ramírez, integrante de la Comisión de Transparencia y Anticorrupción de San Lázaro, mencionó que el caso “tiene que ser materia de investigación”; sin embargo, evitó opinar al respecto, porque, dijo, “no tengo ningún elemento para poder calificar si hay una conducta irregular”. Sobre si se discutirá el tema en la Comisión de la que forma parte, Ramírez dijo que debe haber una investigación legal, y que “no se necesita mayor actividad legislativa para hacer una investigación de esta naturaleza”, pues los procedimientos están previstos en los ordenamientos correspondientes. Animal Político buscó a Emilio Gamboa, coordinador del PRI y presidente de la Junta Política del Senado, para conocer su opinión sobre el caso, pero el legislador evitó pronunciarse sobre el tema. Aquí puedes consultar la investigación sobre la contratación de empresas fantasma y el presunto desvío de más de 3.4 mil millones de pesos. El Gobierno federal desvía millones con empresas fantasma: MCCI y Animal Político; la SFP responde Por Redacción / Sin Embargo
  18. 18. Una investigación del portal Animal Político y Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad reveló que entre 2013 y 2014 al menos 11 dependencias habrían desviado dinero público a través de 186 empresas a las que se otorgaron contratos irregulares. Estos desvíos se lograron por medio de dependencias como la Secretaria de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol) y Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), así como universidades públicas que por una comisión se hicieron cómplices de la estafa. El Gobierno Federal, a través de la Secretaría de la Función Pública, informó mediante un comunicado, que la información de la investigación proviene de “resultado públicos de la fiscalización superior de las Cuentas Públicas 2013 y 2014” y que su momento notificó a las dependencias y entidades correspondientes para atender y solventar éstas y otras observaciones. En algunos casos, la ASF incluso presentó denuncias penales, mismas que están en curso, además de investigar a otros 40 servidores públicos federales. ADEMÁS EPN oculta 12 millones 406 mil 136 expedientes en menos de 5 años; más que cualquier Presidente Ciudad de México, 5 de septiembre (SinEmbargo).- Al menos 186 compañías fantasma a nombres de mexicanos que ni siquiera sabían que fueron usados para una “gran estafa” recibieron 7 mil 670 millones de pesos del Gobierno federal, de acuerdo con una exhaustiva investigación llamada “La gran estafa” del portal Animal Político y Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI). De acuerdo con la investigación de seis meses, 186 compañías recibieron 7 mil 670 millones de pesos del Gobierno federal a través de contratos que violaron la Ley General de Adquisiciones, y que se reportaron en las Cuentas Públicas de 2013 y 2014. Más de 3 mil 433 millones de pesos se esfumaron y su destino fueron las empresas fantasma creadas a nombres de los mismos mexicanos. Estos desvíos, detalla la investigación, se lograron por medio de dependencias como la Secretaria de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol) y Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), así como universidades públicas que por una comisión se hicieron cómplices de la estafa.
  19. 19. La Sedesol, a cargo aún de Rosario Robles; Banobras, al mando el Gobernador electo por el Estado de México Alfredo del mazo maza; la Sep con Emilio Chuatffet, FOVISSTE a cargo de José Reyes Baeza Terrazas. En tanto a Pemex los convenios se firmaron a partir de 2011, cuando Juan José Suárez era su director y Felipe Calderón estaba en Presidencia. No obstante, los tratos siguieron con Emilio Lozoya. “También la Secretaría de Agricultura, cuyo titular era Enrique Martínez y Martínez; el Instituto Nacional para la Educación de los Adultos, con Alfredo Llorente Martínez; el Registro Agrario Nacional, con Manuel Ignacio Acosta Gutiérrez; la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes con Gerardo Ruiz Esparza como secretario, y la Secretaría de Economía, con Ildefonso Guajardo”, exponen en la investigación. Entre las universidades que destacan en los convenios sobresalen: la Universidad Autónoma del Estado de México y su Fondo de Fomento y Desarrollo de la Investigación Científica y Tecnológica (FONDICT), la Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Morelos, entre otras. La investigación elaborada por Animal Político y MCCI es contundente, los datos recabados indican que desde 2010 iniciaron las alianzas. Desde esa fecha hasta hoy en día se han firmado 2 mil 61 convenios, que involucran 31 mil 668 millones de pesos. ADEMÁS #GobiernoEspía | Informe revela cómo el Estado mexicano espía a periodistas y defensores de DDHH EL GOBIERNO RESPONDE El Gobierno Federal, a través de la Secretaría de la Función Pública (SFP), respondió a las afirmaciones que se presentan en la investigación realizada y dada a conocer por Animal Político y Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad. De acuerdo con un comunicado, al dependencia aseguró que:
  20. 20. • La información presentada se refiere a resultados públicos de la fiscalización superior de las Cuentas Públicas 2013 y 2014, emitidos por la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF, http://www.asf.gob.mx/). • En su momento, la ASF notificó a las dependencias y entidades de la Administración Pública Federal, las acciones correspondientes para atender y solventar éstas y otras observaciones. • En algunos casos, la ASF incluso presentó denuncias penales, mismas que están en curso (http://bit.ly/2eFahTH). • En cuanto tuvo conocimiento oficial de los hallazgos, en su momento y en el ámbito de sus atribuciones, la Secretaría de la Función Pública inició las acciones necesarias para que dichas dependencias y entidades proporcionaran a la ASF la información y documentación que atendiera los requerimientos formulados. • Esta Secretaría tiene conocimiento de que las dependencias y entidades señaladas han ido solventando las observaciones, en un trabajo permanente con la ASF. Sin embargo, en pleno respeto a las competencias legales, corresponde a la ASF informar sobre el Estado que guarda la solventación de observaciones y acciones promovidas a las entidades fiscalizadas. • En lo que corresponde a sus atribuciones, después de ser notificada por la ASF, la SFP —mediante los Órganos Internos de Control— realizó las revisiones administrativas necesarias e inició el procedimiento de responsabilidad administrativa en contra de 10 servidores públicos, en 3 dependencias federales señaladas en el reportaje. • Asimismo, se investiga a otros 40 servidores públicos federales relacionados con estas observaciones. • En cuanto a las instituciones de educación superior mencionadas en el reportaje, corresponde a sus propios órganos internos de control, auditar, investigar y, en su caso, sancionar. Además, la SFP señaló que “toma conocimiento de la información presentada por Animal Político y MCCI para incorporar cualquier posible nuevo hallazgo a sus investigaciones y procedimientos en curso. En todos los casos, esta Secretaría realizará las investigaciones correspondientes hasta sus últimas consecuencias, e iniciará los procedimientos de responsabilidades que conforme a derecho correspondan”. Políticos y empresarios corruptos al borde de un ataque de nervios Por Alejandro Calvillo
  21. 21. “Imagínese usted cuántos cientos de políticos y empresarios mexicanos podrían ir a la cárcel si se iniciaran investigaciones sobre el uso de recursos y contratos en México”. Foto: Iván Stephens, Cuartoscuro En un país donde las elecciones de autoridades se dan bajo el control del poder político de los partidos y las influencias de ciertos sectores económicos, donde la corrupción y la impunidad han marcado el devenir, donde los contubernios entre poderes políticos y económicos llegan al grado de confundir a unos con otros, la posibilidad de que se elija un Fiscal General de la República independiente, libre de conflicto de interés, pone a los políticos y empresarios corruptos al borde de un ataque de nervios. La corrupción en los gobiernos y en los partidos políticos es una práctica extendida por el planeta entero, reducida y controlada en varias naciones del norte de Europa donde existen fuertes controles autónomos, instituciones independientes, mecanismos de transparencia y estrictas regulaciones del conflicto de interés. Sin controles sociales, todo gobierno se dirige a la corrupción, el ejercicio del poder lleva inevitablemente en esa dirección si no existen la vigilancia y claras y duras sanciones contra esa práctica, contra el beneficio personal a partir de los recursos públicos. En México la corrupción ha sido la práctica política imperante, salvo escazas excepciones, el enriquecimiento exprés ha sido el motor de las carreras políticas. Así, nuestro país se ha convertido en uno de los primeros lugares en el mundo en cuanto a corrupción e impunidad. Este ha sido el mejor caldo de cultivo para la delincuencia organizada y desorganizada, para la creación de una sociedad con profunda desigualdad, para una sociedad que pierde referentes éticos, de servicio, de comunidad. En Brasil, España, Colombia, Guatemala y en muchos otros países, la confianza y esperanza en los partidos políticos se ha perdido totalmente y ha resurgido, en algunos casos, con las acciones de fiscales contra la corrupción. Son los fiscales los que han llevado a la cárcel a expresidentes, líderes políticos, legisladores, funcionarios públicos y una serie de empresarios y agentes a sus servicios, coludidos con los llamados servidores públicos. Pensar en que puede llegar a ocupar el cargo de Fiscal General de la República en México un verdadero servidor público que comience a actuar como lo han hecho en otros
  22. 22. países algunos fiscales para sacar a la luz los grandes actos de corrupción y que pueda llevar a la cárcel a un exmandatario, a legisladores, líderes de partidos políticos, empresario, cabilderos y todos los que se han involucrado en nuestro país en grandes actos de corrupción, pone al borde de un ataque de nervios a políticos y empresarios corruptos que se han coludido. Imagínese usted cuántos cientos de políticos y empresarios mexicanos podrían ir a la cárcel si se iniciaran investigaciones sobre el uso de recursos y contratos en México. En una plática con una experta en investigaciones sobre el manejo transparente de recursos y rendición de cuentas de la ciudad de Nueva York, me confirmaba que la gran corrupción se da, sin duda, con las grandes obras. De ahí que el mayor escándalo que vivimos a escala regional en América Latina es justamente de una constructora, el caso de Obedrecht. Internamente vivimos el de OHL, una empresa que llegó a México con bonos basura y de la mano de ciertos políticos se apoderó del mercado de la construcción de las grandes obras. El mejor ejemplo de los que puede ocurrir en México con un Fiscal independiente, sin compromisos políticos, y comprometido con el ejercicio efectivo de la ley, es el de Brasil. Varios ciudadanos brasileños me han comentado que son los fiscales los que tienen en este momento la mayor confianza de los ciudadanos de ese país. Los procesos de investigación de la corrupción entre políticos y empresarios han llevado a la cárcel a una serie de legisladores y políticos de muy diversos partidos, a funcionarios de la empresa Petrobras, a dueños de otras empresas privadas, a cabilderos, etcétera. Las sentencias van de 2 hasta 23 años y la lista de sentenciados es larga y sigue creciendo. Ningún partido ha quedado limpio en este proceso, desde el PT hasta la derecha gobernante. Denuncias contra 5 ministros del actual presidente de Brasil, contra los presidentes de la Cámara de Diputados y del Senado, legisladores y contra más de 200 personas sin fuero. Las denuncias contra el expresidente Lula Da Silva hablan de montos que suenan ridículos frente a los montos no comprobados y desviados de varios de los exgobernadores mexicanos a los cuáles se les siguen procesos, en la mayoría de los casos, muy débiles, por una PGR que no da señales de interesarse en avanzar. No vemos denuncias firmes frente a Javier Duarte quien enviaba dinero en efectivo en aviones al Estado de México. El caso de Obedrecht es público, se ventila en los medios y está llevando a la investigación de presidentes y expresidentes en la región. En México se conoce el caso a través de los medios, a través de la prensa internacional. Las investigaciones que conocemos en México por corrupción la han hecho los periodistas, no la PGR, las investigaciones más recientes las conocemos por organizaciones civiles, no por la PGR. La investigación por corrupción en Brasil conocida como Lava Jato o “autolavado” se ha extendido hasta 1997, al gobierno de Fernando Henrique Cardoso, cuando comenzó a instalarse un mecanismo de comisiones. Estas investigaciones han incluido el descubrimiento de la donación de 98 millones de reales por parte de empresas a los candidatos a la presidencia en la segunda ronda de 2014. Por su parte, un socio
  23. 23. importante de la Red Globo, el máximo canal de comunicación de Brasil, ha sido nombrado numerables veces envuelto en estos actos de corrupción. Existe actualmente una profunda crisis en el legislativo y tiene, en mucho, relación con el nombramiento del Fiscal General de la República (FGR), en que el “establishment” busca llevar al actual Procurador de la República al cargo de FGR y quienes se oponen. El PAN se encuentra enlodado en esta situación más allá de las declaraciones que hagan en sentido contrario quienes han tomado la presidencia del Senado. El senador Cordero recibió el voto del priismo para ocupar la presidencia del Senado, el partido que quiere al Dr. Cervantes, actual Procurador General de la República y militante de ese partido, como FGR. Lo anterior hace suponer que hay un acuerdo entre ese grupo del PAN ligado al expresidente Calderón y el priismo. Y de ahí se vienen muchas preguntas: ¿es para garantizar la protección desde la FGR de dos administraciones o es solamente un acuerdo del PRI para contribuir a que un grupo más aliado tome el control del PAN, o es para ambos? Con un FGR independiente, millones de documentos reservados podrían salir a la luz, miles de investigaciones podrían ir al fondo, nuestro país podría dar un paso importante en un cambio urgente, los ciudadanos podríamos comenzar a tener cierta esperanza en nuestro sistema de gobierno. Por un Fiscal General de la República que cumpla con los criterios de independencia y libertad de conflicto de interés. EPN ignora al Congreso y da 37 mil mdp a medios, cifra histórica; generoso con Televisay Azteca Por Daniela Barragán
  24. 24. El Informe elaborado por Fundar, Centro de Análisis e Investigación, reveló que el Gobierno federal ha gastado de 2013 a la fecha, 37 mil 725 millones de pesos en publicidad oficial, esta cantidad es, por ejemplo, cuatro veces el presupuesto del Programa de Productividad Rural de Sagarpa y también es cuatro veces el presupuesto de un año de Becas de Posgrado de Conacyt. Televisa y Tv Azteca son los medios que más se han beneficiado de estos gastos y son la Secretaria de Salud, la Secretaría de Desarrollo Social y la Secretaría de a Educación Pública las entidades federales que más han gastado en 2015 y 2016, a pesar de los recortes presupuestales que se les han aplicado. ADEMÁS Quitan 46 mil millones a Salud y pagan más en publicidad: mucho Narro en TV, cero campaña de VIH Ciudad de México, 5 de septiembre (SinEmbargo).- El Gobierno federal ha gastado de 2013 a la fecha, 37 mil 725 millones de pesos en publicidad oficial. La cantidad superó en 15 mil 162 millones de pesos lo aprobado por el Congreso e hizo caso omiso del recorte del 10 por ciento que Hacienda decretó desde 2015, como parte del recorte al gasto público. El Informe elaborado por Fundar, Centro de Análisis e Investigación, indica que esta cantidad es, por ejemplo, cuatro veces el presupuesto del Programa de Productividad Rural de Sagarpa y también es cuatro veces el presupuesto de un año de Becas de Posgrado de Conacyt. Nunca antes en la historia de México un Presidente había gastado tanto en publicidad, como Enrique Peña Nieto. El mandatario del Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) rompe con todas las marcas de sus antecesores. Para poder dar tanto a los medios, el Presidente debió brincarse, año con año, los presupuestos aprobados por el Congreso. Televisa y Tv Azteca son los medios que más se han beneficiado de estos gastos y son la Secretaria de Salud (SSa), la Secretaría de Desarrollo Social (Sedesol) y la Secretaría de a
  25. 25. Educación Pública (SEP) las entidades federales que más han gastado en 2015 y 2016, a pesar de los recortes presupuestales que se les han aplicado. El informe precisa que el gasto, que tan sólo para 2016 fue de 10 mil 698 pesos, se ha realizado a pesar de que desde 2015, la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP) se anunció que los gastos de Comunicación Social tendrían un recorte del 10 por ciento. Además, se detectó un sobreejercicio constante, ya que se ha gastado 71.86 por ciento más del monto aprobado por la Cámara de Diputados. Es decir, 15 mil 162 millones de pesos. En el último año, 10 medios fueron los que concentraron el 49 por ciento del gasto. Por medios, televisión se llevó el 35 por ciento, radio el 19 por ciento, medios impresos el 17 por ciento e Internet entre el 7 y el 5 por ciento. Para Fundar, el tema de la publicidad oficial se enmarca en el contexto de las agresiones a la prensa, que vive “uno de los años más mortíferos”. “Estamos a mitad del año y el país lamenta la muerte de siete periodistas. La continua violencia e inseguridad socavan peligrosamente la libertad de expresión y el derecho a la información […] a la par de esta terrible realidad existen fenómenos menos visibles pero que juegan también un papel determinante en el deterioro de la situación el clima adverso que enfrentan los periodistas. Tal es el caso de comunicación oficial”, sostiene el estudio. ADEMÁS El gobierno de Peña gastó en medios 34 mil millones en 4 años, y el ganón fueTelevisa: Art 19 Otra causa del estudio es el seguimiento a la promesa no cumplida del Presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, que fue la de crear una instancia reguladora de la publicidad oficial, sin embargo, hasta la fecha no se ha hecho nada. Por eso se insta a diseñar mecanismos que garanticen la rendición de cuentas en materia y avanzar hacia una regulación, “para garantizar medios de comunicación independientes y sólidos”.
  26. 26. Se encontró que de 2013 a 2016, el gasto aumentó 31.21 por ciento, pasando de los 8 mil 154 millones de pesos a los 10 mil 699 millones de pesos. De seguir la tendencia actual Peña Nieto ejercerá un monto cercano a los 60 mil millones de pesos en este rubro al final de su administración. Paulina Castaño, investigadora de Fundar, detalló que la televisión ha recibido 12 mil 705 millones de pesos, lo que contrasta con los medios de Internet que considera, ha sido un gasto marginado. Agregó que fueron cinco dependencias las que acapararon el 34 por ciento del gasto: Promotur, el IMSS, la SEP, Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública y la Sedesol. Javier Garduño, también de Fundar, comentó que la tasa de crecimiento de 7.5 del gasto, el monto es sumamente elevado en un contexto en que se ha insistido qué hay una crisis en las finanzas públicas y de contención del gasto público. Informe Prensa 2013-2016 on Scribd “En esta época donde se difunde información del Quinto Informe, uno está cansado de la cantaleta de que lo bueno cuenta y cuenta mucho en el contexto de una deuda que sigue creciendo y no se atiende a los grupos vulnerables”, agregó. Carlos Brito, de la Red por los Derechos Digitales, comentó el hecho de que en medios tampoco han entrado al debate y es un caso de normalización que es inaceptable. “En Internet, el poco dinero no significa que los grupos económicos no se estén consolidando, ya qué hay medios digitales autónomos que han pasado a formar parte de los grandes. La censura en internet es evidente cuando por ejemplo, en una conferencia ocurre una protesta, se subió aMilenio y La Jornada dos horas después de quitó. Era una protesta por el asesinado de Rubén. Nos enteramos que hubo llamadas para solicitar ese acto. No hubo una explicación de los motivos periodísticos para bajar esas notas. ¿Cuántas notas son retiradas de los medios digitales y no nos damos cuenta?”, agregó. Para Ana Cristina Ruelas, Directora de Artículo 19 México, la publicidad oficial se ha convertido en uno de los tipos de violencia más complejos contra la libertad de expresión. “Los periodistas tienen que decidir si la plata o el plomo. Y la plata siempre viene primero. En Artículo 19 consideramos que si se regulará la publicidad las agresiones a periodistas bajarían 25 por ciento. Estamos viendo conforme se van acercando las elecciones federales el gasto aumenta porque el gobierno necesita garantizar un control de la información. Para la sociedad civil y los medios independientes es complicado crear una contranarrativa a la del Gobierno federal”, dijo durante la conferencia de prensa. Precisó que el problema no es la publicidad oficial o el pago a medios, sino la no rendición de cuentas y el uso indiscriminado del dinero con el objetivo de controlar el flujo de la información. Rocío Stevens, de Oxfam México, comentó que la estructura del gasto de la publicidad es un espejo de la economía mexicana, en el que unos pocos hacen las reglas del sistema, las capturan en detrimento del poder público. “El poder puede capturar las ideas frente a la elección de un nuevo presidente el siguiente año. El Gobierno mexicano está orgulloso de sus logros como el de la reducción de la
  27. 27. pobreza, pero a Prospera, este año le quitaron 17 millones de pesos, que no es mucho, pero sí es dinero que se gastan en publicidad. El 93.5 por ciento de los hogares tiene una televisión y eso indica qué hay más población con tele, que con agua. Se le dedican cinco horas diarias a la televisión y ahí está el mayor gasto y Televisa es quien continúa acaparando las preferencias. Quien ve los canales de esa televisora, [se da cuenta que] es la que además tiene más carencias, pero es la que recibe la peor calidad de la información y eso es desastroso, porque tiene una narrativa gubernamental que se construye oro realidad”, agregó. “La no regulación nos lleva a inflar el ego de los políticos. Los 36 mil 261 millones de pesos equivalen 24 millones de pesos diarios y eso es el salario mínimo de 300 mil personas en este país”, agregó Rocío Stevens. Paris Hilton se suma a la difusión de las ICO’s SEPTIEMBRE 5, 2017 GUSTAVO LÓPEZ La reconocida empresaria, modelo, actriz y cantante, Paris Hilton, recientemente ha anunciado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que participará en una Oferta Inicial de Monedas (ICO). *** Nombrada Lydian, la empresa afirma que el proyecto consiste en el desarrollo de una herramienta basada en la cadena de bloques, con miras a reducir el fraude publicitario y maximizar la eficacia de los gastos de marketing. En su cuenta de Twitter, Paris Hilton escribió: ¡Con ganas de participar en el nuevo token @LydianCoinLtd! #ThisIsNotAnAd #CryptoCurrency #Bitcoin #ETH #BlockChain”. Cada vez son más los famosos que anuncian su apoyo a las criptomonedas y se suben al barco de las ICO’s. De hecho,Diario Bitcoin ha publicado otras notas
  28. 28. sobre el tópico, con Floyd Mayweather, Luis Suárez y John Cena como protagonistas. Conviene destacar que en una fotografía de Instagrampublicada hace un año, Hilton y Stephan Tual, quien fue parte del proyecto Ethereum desde el primer día, son el foco de atención. El título de la imagen señala que la modelo“está a punto de aventurarse en el nuevo milenio de la tecnología y los servicios sociales de una manera deslumbrante”. El equipo detrás de Lydian todavía no ha sido anunciado, pero un video promocional de YouTube subido por Gurbaksh Chabal incluye fases del empresario y ex convicto –en 2014 fue condenado a tres años de libertad condicional por cargos de violencia doméstica– hablando en el programa de entrevistas “Oprah”. Aunque todavía no hay información más detallada sobre el proyecto, es de esperar que en las próximas semanas aparezcan nuevos datos. Según reportes de CoinDesk, las iniciativas financiadas a través de ICO’s han recaudado más de $1.800 millones desde el año 2013. Banco Central de China suspende todas las ICO a nivel nacional SEPTIEMBRE 4, 2017 SHADOWARGEL A razón de la medida implementada por la principal autoridad financiera del país asiático, se registró una caída importante en los precios de las principales criptomonedas del mercado. *** La principal institución bancaria del país asiático anunció formalmente la prohibición general de carácter inmediato de todas las ofertas de preventa inicial de nuevas criptomonedas (mejor conocidas como ICO), afirmando que las mismas constituyen una práctica ilegal para la recaudación de fondos. De acuerdo con un comunicado emitido por el Banco Popular de China, la autoridad impuso la prohibición financiera a las campañas de preventa bajo el alegato de que las mismas “han perjudicado gravemente el orden económico y financiero en la nación”. De acuerdo con información publicada por la agencia Yicai, durante la primera mitad del año 2016, el país asiático registró una inversión promediada en 400 millones de dólares en campañas ICO. En un fragmento del anuncio traducido al español se lee lo siguiente:
  29. 29. A partir de la fecha de este anuncio, todos los tipos de actividades de financiamiento para la emisión de nuevas monedas digitales deben cesar inmediatamente. Las organizaciones y las personas que hayan completado las campañas de financiamiento deben hacer los arreglos respectivos para garantizar la debida repatriación de los activos y así sucesivamente. Se deben proteger los intereses de la nación y manejar adecuadamente los riesgos asociados”. El anuncio publicado en el sitio web de la entidad bancaria también fue respaldado por varios entes gubernamentales, entre ellos China Securities Regulatory Comission, China Banking Regulatory Comission, China Insurance Regulatory Comission y el Ministerio de Industria y Comercio, instituciones que formaron un comité de investigación sobre los ICO antes de ser publicado el comunicado previamente mencionado. De acuerdo con varias agencias de noticias, la medida se hace extensiva a las empresas y compañías que ya habían completado sus respectivas campañas de preventa, las cuales deben restituir los fondos a sus inversionistas. Además, el comité también preparó una lista con un total de 60 plataformas que han llevado a cabo sus propios ICO, con la intención de que los entes reguladores y las autoridades hagan las debidas inspecciones, así lo informó una fuente que emitió declaraciones para el portal de noticias Caixin. Como se había informado previamente a finales del mes de agosto, las autoridades del país asiático sostuvieron una reunión para discutir sobre las regulaciones sobre los ICO,en la cual se habló de la posibilidad de prohibir las mismas a lo largo del territorio nacional. Tengamos presente que laAsociación Nacional de Finanzas para la Internet de Chinaemitió una advertencia dirigida a los organizadores de losICO considerando que estas campañas constituían una amenaza para la estabilidad del sector financiero del país. A razón de las medidas tomadas por China en relación a las campañas de preventa de monedas, se registró una caída importante en los precios de las principales criptomonedas del mercado, como lo es el caso de Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, entre otras. Diversos medios de noticias digitales aseguran que este efecto está asociado de forma directa con las medidas tomadas por el Banco Central del país asiático.

×