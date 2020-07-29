Megaradioexpress - Sintesis informativa miercoles 29 de julio de 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUMPLIMOS 11 AÑOS EN WWW.MEGARADIOEXPRESS.COM.MX ESTE 28 DE JULIO DE 2020 Por: Genaro Aragón Reyes / www.megaradioexpress....
espiritualidad de hermandad y a mis familiares que siempre están conmigo en las buenas y en las malas, les reitero a todos...
Rebasa Oaxaca los 10 mil contagios por Covid-19 PRINCIPAL 29 julio, 202029 julio, 2020 Isaias La entidad registró en las ú...
En cuanto a la atención medica en la entidad, dijo que la ocupación hospitalaria se encuentra al 49.4%, de esta cifra, el ...
Han fallecido 154 migrantes oaxaqueños por Covid-19 en EU DEL DÍA, GENERAL, NACIONALES 29 julio, 202029 julio, 2020 marca ...
Recalcó que en lo que va de este 2020, han gestionado la repatriación de 142 restos mortuorios -115 hombres y 27 mujeres- ...
Los permisos que otorgó el ISSSTE vencieron la semana pasada, por lo que se les otorgó unos días más a los trabajadores pa...
FRANCISCO MEJÍA Ciudad de México / 28.07.2020 20:20:53 La Red Nacional de Organismos Civiles de Derechos Humanos Todos los...
Pero además la población mazateca y chinanteca, quienes bajan de las partes altas del municipio a vender su productos o de...
A través del Subsecretario de Educación Básica, Marcos Bucio Mújica, la autoridad educativa en el país dio a conocer que l...
De acuerdo al análisis denominado Estructura Programática a emplear en el PPEF 2021, del Centro de Estudios de la Finanzas...
Avances 188 cabeceras municipales sin acceso pavimentado 108 cabeceras municipales seleccionadas 50 caminos concluidos de ...
Manifiestan que los estados informan a la SHCP o en algunos casos a través de las secretarías de Finanzas, pero no dejan c...
Los proyectos anteriores, se inspiran sin lugar a duda en el fomento a la modernidad, bajo un modelo sustentable, que cond...
O como cuando a principios de este año se anunció que el avión se rifaría a través de la Lotería Nacional, con billetitos ...
agravándose, como es la Pandemia por Covid-19 que ya se escapó de las manos al subsecretario de Salud López-Gatell… Está e...
Sin ser simplista ni mucho menos simplona, la explicación es muy simple y sencilla: Ambas son resultado de las amplísimas ...
Ante la clausura de su próspero negocio, presuntamente ilegal y el rechazo en la Colonia del Maestro, el pastor Aldivar Rí...
Al mismo tiempo, demandamos el apoyo y solidaridad de las diversas organizaciones de periodistas en Oaxaca y el país con l...
ARENA POLÍTICA 28/07/2020 direccion LAS AÑORANZAS DE LA GUELAGUETZA Mario CASTELLANOS ALCAZAR. Juan Carlos Rivera, no rind...
recuperar sus ganancias, de la reventa de los boletos, que cada año entrega a los intermediarios, está promoviendo la cele...
hacer gala de influyentismo, pero, además, la fiesta tradicional no fue motivo de lucro y comercialización, como cada año,...
próximas elecciones por la administración del gobierno municipal, cada uno de los hombres y mujeres cada uno está haciendo...
Juan Cruz Nieto, es un hombre experimentado en la dirección y administración pública, así lo ha demostrado en los cargos q...
Sin embargo, el doctor precisó que no se determinará la obligatoriedad del usar esa protección porque confían en el buen j...
de que los virus, en este caso el SARS-CoV2, salgan de las vías respiratorias, boca, nariz, de una persona que esté vivien...
En México, se han contagiado de coronavirus 841 bebés menores de un año, de los cuales han muerto 40, de acuerdo con datos...
Municipios con más casos Municipios con más casos activos: 1.- León (Guanajuato): 1,019 2.- Puebla (Puebla): 893 3.- Centr...
d de México, son las demarcaciones que más muertes han acumulado más defunciones por covid-19. Coronavirus Municipios con ...
Los temas de AMLO en La Mañanera del 29 de julio La Mañanera El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador da conferencia en P...
Han llamado al 911 para pedir ayuda, 600 mil mujeres, niñas y adolescentes La titular de la Secretaría de Gobernación, Olg...
sustantiva; estamos trabajando el presupuesto para las mujeres, está en muchos lugares, atención a violencia, seguridad pú...
No se va a dejar sin apoyo a la gente: AMLO tras acuerdo por fideicomisos López Obrador puntualizó que se necesita resolve...
Audiencia de Emilio Lozoya por caso Agro Nitrogenados El juez de control del Centro de Justicia Penal Federal del Reclusor...
Audiencia de Emilio Lozoya por caso Odebrecht La fiscalía le imputó delitos de asociación delictuosa, cohecho y operación ...
Acusan a Lozoya de ocultar cuentas cuando coordinaba campaña de Peña Nieto La Fiscalía General de la República indicó que ...
Al tomar el cargo de director general de Pemex, en su declaración patrimonial, Lozoya dijo que ser titular de la cuenta ju...
Osorio Chong se ampara por investigación de ASF sobre la compra de una casa A este amparo se suma el 620/2020 que tramitó ...
Documentos del Consejo de la Judicatura Federal, a los que MILENIO tuvo acceso, indican que el amparo que presentó el prii...
No es este un asunto más de negocios sucios hechos al amparo del poder. No se trata de otro tramposo al que se procesa, ni...
Quienes eso afirman pretenden normalizar la corrupción y trivializar una tragedia: la de este país en el que tanta gente c...
(claro, en lugar de la hoy villana favorita de la oposición, Isabel Arvide, que si bien tiene un pasado oscuro y siniestro...
En el marco de los hechos señalados por las y los agentes del Ministerio Público de la Federación, el señor Lozoya fue uti...
Astillero No sólo Lozoya, también Carrera Panizzo // Operador en Agronitrogenados // Lozoya y FGR, sobre rieles // Consula...
México SA Lozoya, en vías de abrir la cloaca // No podrá romperles la madre Carlos Fernández-Vega A pesar de todas los chi...
Los Centros Nueva Vida y el dinero perdido de Zhenli Ye Gon RODOLFO MONTES28 julio, 2020 El gobierno no encontró evidencia...
Yo acabo de mandar, ordené que me hicieran una investigación hasta donde se pueda para saber dónde quedó el dinero, porque...
El mismo día (18 de julio de 2019), a las 13:33 horas, sin presentar ninguna prueba, Calderón tuiteó: “El dinero decomisad...
La Coordinación Administrativa sostuvo que, derivado de una búsqueda exhaustiva en sus archivos, “no se localizó informaci...
Al respecto, en la solicitud de información 0001200235009 se pidió al Secretariado Técnico del Consejo Nacional contra las...
La informacion mas importante de Mexico, Oaxaca y la Costa chica. Rebasa Oaxaca los 10 mil contagios por Covid-19. Han fallecido 154 migrantes oaxaqueños por Covid-19 en EU.

  1. 1. CUMPLIMOS 11 AÑOS EN WWW.MEGARADIOEXPRESS.COM.MX ESTE 28 DE JULIO DE 2020 Por: Genaro Aragón Reyes / www.megaradioexpress.com.mx Amigas y amigos todos, hoy estamos cumpliendo 11 años de estar trabajando con el Portal y la Radio por internet, a través de: www.megaradioexpress.com.mx Genaro Aragón Reyes, director Hemos estado promoviendo el destino turístico de Puerto Escondido, la cultura, la salud, la ecología y el bien vivir, dentro de otras tantas actividades en favor de la comunidad regional, estatal y nacional En nuestra cabina de transmisión han estado muchísimas personalidades de los diferentes sectores que conforman nuestro entorno social, quienes han utilizado nuestro medio de comunicación para dar a conocer al mundo sus acciones y promocionado sus causas y negocios Durante estos años una basta información que hemos generado en nuestra redacción y reproducido la información periodística de los compañeros y de los diferentes medios de comunicación escrita y digital, el programa de Carmen Aristegui, los videos de los Youtuber, hemos llevado nuestros comentarios e información a través de nuestra columna de: Como Machaca el Tiburón, además mucha información que se está recopilando a diario en la Síntesis Informativa A todas y a todos mis amigos y compañeros que estuvieron comunicándose en mi programa mis agradecimientos y mi consideración de mi más alta estima por brindarme su apoyo moral y por fortalecer mí
  2. 2. espiritualidad de hermandad y a mis familiares que siempre están conmigo en las buenas y en las malas, les reitero a todosy a todas que estoy agradecido porque han sido el motor propulsor para seguir adelante Como director de este medio de comunicación, ahora en estos momentos difíciles de pandemia y crisis económica, como hace 11 años lance el Portal y la Radio por internet, a partir de hoy estoy emprendiendo un gran proyecto de vida. Garsavida es concepto para compartir contigo nuestra experiencia de los beneficios y propiedades de la sal de Himalaya, el chocolate sin azúcar, la estevia y el uso del bicarbonato en los sueros caseros Por otra parte, como emprendedor y conocedor de los sistemas de duplicación y redes de mercadeo, también estoy generando beneficios económicos y apoyando a la comunidad para que goce de buena salud, consumiendo productos naturales 100%, para fortalecer nuestro organismo ante los posibles contagios. Ser preventivos es cambiar nuestros hábitos alimenticios, es decir, a través de nuestros alimentos proveer los sistemas de inmunidad de nuestro cuerpecito con un potencial de hidrógeno al 100% un organismo con alcalinidad y bien oxigenado, de esta manera nuestras defensas podrán enfrentar al mismísimo coronavirus, sin duda alguna es la forma más económica para salir adelante en esta pandemia Seguiremos llevando al mundo la buena vida, y para los y las emprenderás una oportunidad de cómo hacer dinero, para lograr la libertad que toda persona merece En este programa no se trata de vender el producto, no es una pirámide, tampoco comercialización de venta directa, en pocas palabras aquí ganamos por consumir, por recomendar lo que, a nosotros no da resultados palpables en buena vida y en economía, es un proyecto fuerte porque no tenemos competencia y nuestros productos son vitales en la vida y sin problemas de monetización Se trata pues, de diversificar y duplicar nuestro esfuerzo y economía a través de la recomendación de persona a persona, la idea fundamental es que todos tengamos un buen estilo de vida, estar sanos y salvo de enfermedades crónicas degenerativas que se adquieren por radicales y una mala alimentación aunado al bombardeo publicitario de las empresas de la industria agro-alimentaria, que procesan productos industrializados, ultraprocesados, que están afectando la vida” Ahora con la fuerza del emprendimiento y nuestros sueños, por muy difícil e inalcanzable que parezca, seguiremos avanzando y sumando voluntades para lograr este gran proyecto de vida y economía que benefician a todos, Venceremos la soberbia y la incredulidad con nuestro ejemplo y actitud, porque gozaremos de buena vida todos y todas las personas que estén en este maravilloso programa. Por favor no te quedes con la duda, llamaa mi celular - 954 126 50 11 o comunícate vía WhatsApp, envía un mensaje y comenta tu inquietud y yo me comunico contigo… Para concluir si no me crees, el tiempo, y si el todopoderoso nos los permite me dará la razón, y si tienes algo mejor, yo le entro contigo.
  3. 3. Rebasa Oaxaca los 10 mil contagios por Covid-19 PRINCIPAL 29 julio, 202029 julio, 2020 Isaias La entidad registró en las últimas 24 horas 31 decesos por el virus, con lo que suman 918; siguen activos 603 casos y 839 son sospechosos Oaxaca, Oax.- Los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca (SSO) reportaron este martes 28 de julio, que en las últimas 24 horas se contabilizaron 31 fallecimientos más, por lo que la cifra global de pérdidas humanas a causa de la pandemia se situó en 918 muertes. La subdirectora general de Innovación y Calidad de la institución, Rosa Lilia García Kavanagh, en representación del secretario de Salud, Donato Casas Escamilla, informó que este martes se reportaron 133 nuevos contagios de Covid-19, con lo que la cifra de contagios acumulados suma 10 mil 061, cifra que representa alrededor del .25% del total de la población del estado. En el reporte de este martes, la funcionaria detalló que 839 pruebas fueron catalogadas como sospechosas en espera de resultados, y 4 mil 369 han sido descartadas. Asimismo, se dieron de alta a 98 pacientes este martes, con lo que la cifra de personas que se han superado la enfermedad alcanzó los 8 mil 540.
  4. 4. En cuanto a la atención medica en la entidad, dijo que la ocupación hospitalaria se encuentra al 49.4%, de esta cifra, el 57.8% corresponde a camas en observación y el 30.2% de cuidados intensivos; actualmente permanecen activos 603 casos en aislamiento y en constante monitoreo por el personal del sector. Explicó que en la última actualización del informe epidemiológico de la emergencia sanitaria, se une a la lista de contagios la población de San Andrés Paxtlán con un caso, por lo que a la fecha el virus se mantiene activo en 103 municipios de los 570 del territorio oaxaqueño. Detalló que por distribución geográfica los Valles Centrales concentra 6 mil 548 casos acumulados, de estos 326 están activos; Tuxtepec reporta mil 401 contagios y 89 aún cursan con la enfermedad; el Istmo con 987 notificaciones y 79 pacientes que presentaron síntomas en los últimos 14 días; la Mixteca 572 positivos, de esta cifra 75 personas aún se encuentran en aislamiento; la Costa 384 pacientes y 28 activos; la Sierra (Norte) con 169 confirmados y seis aún con la presencia de la infección respiratoria. En su intervención, la coordinadora de Trabajo Social de los SSO, Paulina Santiago Gómez, al exponer el tema “Acompañamiento al familiar de paciente Covid”, señaló que el ingreso de un ser querido a un centro médico y particularmente a una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), puede significar un evento traumático, un estresor adicional para los familiares. Añadió que las y los profesionales de trabajo social del Sector tienen un papel fundamental, ya que son quienes brindan un acompañamiento al familiar durante todo el proceso médico, desde una perspectiva de escuchar, identificar necesidades, brindar información, orientación y de procurar el derecho humano. Finalmente, la experta hizo un llamado a las y los oaxaqueños para que se sumen con total compromiso a las acciones de mitigación del virus, como son: quedarse en casa y las medidas sanitarias y de higiene, con el propósito de evitar más ingresos hospitalarios a causa de este padecimiento.
  5. 5. Han fallecido 154 migrantes oaxaqueños por Covid-19 en EU DEL DÍA, GENERAL, NACIONALES 29 julio, 202029 julio, 2020 marca Al corte del 26 de julio se tiene contabilizados mil 861 mexicanos que perdieron la vida por esta contingencia en el país vecino Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oax.- El Gobierno del Estado, a través del Instituto Oaxaqueño de Atención al Migrante (IOAM), informa que con base en la información recibida por la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE), asciende a 154 el número migrantes oaxaqueños fallecidos en los Estados Unidos a causa de la COVID-19. La directora general del IOAM, Aída Ruiz García, señaló que al corte del 26 de julio se tiene contabilizados un total de mil 861 mexicanos que perdieron la vida por esta contingencia y Oaxaca se encuentra en el tercer lugar, por debajo de Puebla con 517 y Guerrero con 189, respectivamente. Puntualizó que por indicaciones del gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, el IOAM brinda el acompañamiento a las familias de los migrantes afectados, así como la asesoría legal y el costo al 100% del traslado de la Ciudad de México a su comunidad de origen. No obstante –dijo- el IOAM coadyuva únicamente como receptor del traslado gestionado por el Consulado Mexicano que corresponde a la determinación geográfica en donde sucedió el deceso, de tal manera que la única persona autorizada para abrir los restos es el familiar que solicitó el apoyo.
  6. 6. Recalcó que en lo que va de este 2020, han gestionado la repatriación de 142 restos mortuorios -115 hombres y 27 mujeres- de los cuales, 27 corresponden por COVID-19. Siete de la región de la Mixteca, ocho Valles Centrales, cuatro Sierra Sur, tres Costa, dos Istmo, y uno respectivamente tanto para Sierra Norte, Cañada y Cuenca del Papaloapan. Finalmente, Ruiz García recordó que el IOAM habilitó al inicio de esta contingencia el correo:ioam.juridico.2004@gmail.com y el número 951 127 5499 para brindar asesoría jurídica; para el servicio de traslado de restos mortuorios a través del correo: ioam.traslados20@gmail.com, o bien, en el número telefónico 951 242 51 14. Hospital General de Juchitán reanuda servicios bajo protesta Los trabajadores laboran bajo protesta en demanda de la investigación del robo cubrebocas KN95  José Nieto Personal del Hospital General “Macedonio Benítez Fuentes” de esta ciudad juchiteca, retornaron a sus labores luego de vencer el plazo otorgado por las autoridades de los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca (SSO), para frenar el alto índice de contagios por Coronavirus (Covid-19) en este lugar. La Delegada de la sección 35 del Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Secretaría de salud (SNTSA), Yolanda Sánchez Ulloa, dio a conocer que se vencieron las licencias médicas que otorgó el Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (ISSSTE), y algunos permisos que le dieron al personal que dio positivo por contagio de Covid- 19 durante las pruebas rápidas de laboratorio.
  7. 7. Los permisos que otorgó el ISSSTE vencieron la semana pasada, por lo que se les otorgó unos días más a los trabajadores para que se recuperaran de sus afecciones y como medida preventiva para prevenir contagios. En tanto, la dirigente sindical dio a conocer que a partir de la presente semana se reanudaron todos los servicios que ofrece el hospital general de esta ciudad, por lo que hasta el momento se han realizado tres cesáreas en donde las madres y los recién nacidos presentan buena salud. Sánchez Ulloa destacó que esta unidad es considerada como TRIAGE, el cual es un sistema que sirve de selección y clasificación de pacientes en los servicios de urgencia, basado en sus necesidades terapéuticas y los recursos disponibles. Lo anterior permite una gestión del riesgo clínico para optimizar la atención y la seguridad de las personas, por lo que este lugar es la puerta de entrada del paciente al hospital INSABI Covid-19 para una atención especializada. Es por ello que de igual manera se da atención a los pacientes que presenten síntomas relacionadas con la enfermedad. No obstante, la base laboral demanda que se investigue el robo de las más de mil piezas de cubrebocas KN95 quirúrgicos, el cual aseguran es uno de los motivos que originó el contagio de más de 170 trabajadores por no contar con el equipo de protección necesario para la atención de pacientes contagiados de Covid-19. Alcalde de Oaxaca multa quienes no usan cubrebocas sin decreto, denuncia ONG Para la ONG “resulta preocupante por ser medidas drásticas y violatorias en materia de derechos humanos”. Sin embargo, el cabildo alega que están respaldadas en fundamentos jurídicos.
  8. 8. FRANCISCO MEJÍA Ciudad de México / 28.07.2020 20:20:53 La Red Nacional de Organismos Civiles de Derechos Humanos Todos los Derechos para Todas y Todos, denunció que el gobierno municipal de San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, pretende imponer multas y prisión a quien no use cubrebocas cuando ni siquiera ha sido publicado el decreto correspondiente. El arresto sería de hasta 36 horas o el pago de dos UMA (Unidad de Medida y Actualización) de alrededor de 174 pesos. Fue el pasado 19 de julio cuando el cabildo dispuso esto con el argumento de “mitigar los impactos de la pandemia que azota al municipio”. Para la Red, esto “resulta preocupante por ser medidas drásticas y violatorias en materia de derechos humanos”. Sin embargo, el cabildo alega están respaldadas en fundamentos jurídicos. Dicha resolución no fue mostrada a la ciudadanía “de forma escrita, pública y transparente” tal como lo establece los artículos 136 de la Ley Orgánica Municipal y el sexto de la Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos. La ONG denunció que no se tomó en cuenta a la población vulnerable y madres de familia “que muchas veces prefieren comprar el cubrebocas para sus hijos y no para ellas”.
  9. 9. Pero además la población mazateca y chinanteca, quienes bajan de las partes altas del municipio a vender su productos o de compras no están enteradas “por lo que pudieran no entender las medidas que ni siquiera han sido claras”. A su vez, la Comisión Regional de Derechos Humanos Mahatma Gandhi A.C., señaló que “al no emitir un documento oficial ante la ciudadanía tiene como consecuencia que las medidas carezcan de validez y que cualquier multa o detención que se llegue a realizar sea condenatoria en materia de derechos humanos”. Pese a las críticas, el pasado 23 de Julio el presidente municipal, Noé Ramírez Chávez, afirmó que a partir del lunes 27 iniciaron dichas sanciones administrativas. “Las medidas tomadas por el cabildo son a todas luces un abuso de autoridad porque no son la institución correspondiente ni competente de acuerdo al artículo 134 de la Ley Orgánica y al artículo 29 constitucional ya que la restricción de garantías estrictamente competen al Presidente de la República”, concluyeron. Suspendida en Oaxaca cualquier actividad previa al inicio del ciclo escolar: IEEPO DEL DÍA, EDUCACIÓN, GENERAL 29 julio, 202029 julio, 2020 marca Hasta nuevo aviso la Fase Intensiva del Consejo Técnico Escolar, la jornada de limpieza escolar, exámenes de admisión y los trámites de inscripciones y reinscripciones en educación básica. Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax.- En atención a las indicaciones de la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP), el Instituto Estatal de Educación Pública de Oaxaca (IEEPO), informa la suspensión, hasta nuevo aviso, de las actividades previas para el inicio del ciclo escolar 2020-2021, especialmente las correspondientes a la Fase Intensiva del Consejo Técnico Escolar; la Jornada de limpieza escolar; exámenes de admisión y los Trámites de inscripciones y reinscripciones, en educación básica. Como lo ha señalado el gobernador Alejandro Murat Hinojosa y el director general del IEEPO, Francisco Ángel Villarreal, el propósito es privilegiar la salud y la vida de escolares, del personal educativo y sus familias.
  10. 10. A través del Subsecretario de Educación Básica, Marcos Bucio Mújica, la autoridad educativa en el país dio a conocer que las condiciones de la emergencia sanitaria que causó la propagación del COVID-19, prevalecen aún en todo el territorio mexicano, lo cual implica continuar con las medidas de distanciamiento social. Bajo este contexto, la SEP anunció que en breve sesionará el Consejo Nacional de Autoridades Educativas (Conaedu), en la cual se definirá y establecerá de manera conjunta, la Ruta Estratégica para el inicio del ciclo escolar 2020-2021, que permita garantizar el derecho de las niñas, niños, adolescentes y jóvenes de aprender aún en situaciones de emergencia, pero sobre todo garantizando la salud y bienestar de la comunidad escolar. El pasado 5 de julio del año en curso, se publicó en el Diario Oficial de la Federación, el Acuerdo Secretarial número 12/06/20, cuyo objetivo principal fue el de regular acciones específicas y extraordinarias ante la emergencia sanitaria para la conclusión del ciclo escolar 2019-2020, así como para el inicio del ciclo escolar 2020-2021. En el documento, se indicó que las disposiciones señaladas fueron emitidas con motivo de fuerza mayor, caso fortuito y emergencia sanitaria, y que estarían sujetas a lo que indicarán las autoridades competentes en materia de salud. Luis Ignacio Asegura recursos para la pavimentación de caminos a las cabeceras municipales de Oaxaca Para el PPEF 2021 incorporan el programa federal A fin de garantizar los recursos financieros para los trabajos de pavimentación de caminos a las cabeceras municipales, la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP) propuso incorporar el programa Mejora en la Conectividad Municipal a través de caminos rurales y carreteras alimentadoras al Proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación (PPEF) 2021.
  11. 11. De acuerdo al análisis denominado Estructura Programática a emplear en el PPEF 2021, del Centro de Estudios de la Finanzas Públicas de la Cámara de Diputados federal, también se propone otorgar subsidios a las comunidades para la conservación y reconstrucción de caminos rurales y carreteras alimentadoras. El documento establece que en el Ramo 09, intitulado “Comunicaciones y Transportes” propuesta del Ejecutivo contempla el alta del programa U004 “Mejora en la conectividad municipal a través de caminos rurales y carreteras alimentadoras”, el cual pretende el desarrollo de municipios con comunidades de media, alta y muy alta marginación a través del otorgamiento de subsidios para la pavimentación de caminos que den acceso a cabeceras municipales; así como para la construcción, modernización, conservación y reconstrucción de caminos rurales y carreteras alimentadoras. Además, derivado del acuerdo por el que las empresas de participación estatal mayoritaria dejaran de estar coordinadas y agrupadas al Ramo 09 “Comunicaciones y Transportes”, se elimina el Programa E022 “Operación y Conservación de infraestructura ferroviaria”. Cabeceras municipales Cabe destacar que el programa de pavimentación de caminos rurales a las cabeceras municipales fue puesto en marcha por el presidente de la República, Andrés Manuel López Obrador el 22 de diciembre de 2018, en el municipio de San Juan Evangelista Analco, con la entrega que hizo el presidente de los primeros 50 cheques a las autoridades de usos y costumbres en la Sierra de Juárez. En el país existen 2 mil 457 municipios de los cuales mil 100 son de alta y muy alta marginación y, además, 874 tienen población indígena, algunos con una presencia superior al 40 por ciento, por lo que estableció un universo prioritario de 547 municipios, de muy alta y alta marginación y población indígena superior al 40 por ciento. De estos 547 municipios se incorporaron al programa 230 cabeceras municipales, la mayoría del estado de Oaxaca. En el caso de la entifad, hay más de 188 cabeceras municipales sin acceso pavimentado por lo que se seleccionaron 108 cabeceras municipales, que fue el universo que dio inicio el año pasado, de los cuales se han concluido más de 50 caminos. En su reciente visita a la entidad, el presidente López Obrador aseguró que el programa no quedará sin recursos y que es compromiso de su administración que al final de su sexenio todos los caminos a las cabeceras municipales de la entidad estén pavimentados. En el 2019 la asignación para este programa fue de alrededor de mil 600 millones de pesos y se logró una meta de 300 kilómetros en dos carriles.
  12. 12. Avances 188 cabeceras municipales sin acceso pavimentado 108 cabeceras municipales seleccionadas 50 caminos concluidos de pavimentación Luis Ignacio Aún no informa Sefin a la Secretaría de Hacienda sobre deuda pública en Oaxaca A pesar de que la Secretaría de Finanzas ya licitó los 3 mil 500 millones de pesos de deuda para obra pública autorizada por el Congreso, y que las dependencias ejecutoras ya asignaron las obras, aún no se inscribe el adeudo en el Registro Público Único de la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP). Hasta el 13 de julio, la deuda pública del estado registrada en la SHCP ascendía a 16 mil 310 millones 455 mil 820 pesos, que es casi el mismo saldo al cierre del ejercicio fiscal 2019, de 15 mil 992 millones 516 mil 78 pesos. Las autoridades estatales habían anunciado que a fin de atenuar los efectos económicos de la crisis sanitaria, las obras a ejecutar con recursos de esta deuda se adelantarían, de tal manera que la Secretaría de las Infraestructuras y Ordenamiento Territorial Sustentable (Sinfra) ya ejecuta algunas por medio de Caminos y Aeropistas de Oaxaca (CAO). Pero ni así se informa del empréstito. Esto a pesar de que la Ley de Disciplina Financiera requiere que los estados reporten a la SHCP la adquisición de deuda y sus características, la cual se refleja en el Registro Público Único de Financiamientos y Obligaciones de Entidades Federativas y Municipios vigente. Transparencia Mexicana y Tojil identificaron que los gobiernos estatales no están informando a la ciudadanía sobre la deuda adquirida para enfrentar la emergencia.
  13. 13. Manifiestan que los estados informan a la SHCP o en algunos casos a través de las secretarías de Finanzas, pero no dejan claro qué parte de la deuda será invertido en la emergencia o la reactivación económica. Dicen que de acuerdo con el registro de deuda de la SHCP, el gobierno federal y 11 estados contrataron deuda pública en el primer semestre del año. Oaxaca no incluye en su página oficial o página de la Secretaría de Finanzas información actualizada al 2020 sobre la deuda pública que han contratado. En el periodo que coincide con la crisis sanitaria, el conjunto de estados y la Federación contrajo deuda por 146 mil 522 millones 265 mil 476 pesos. “En el contexto COVID-19 y la situación económica que se prevé podría extenderse, se hace indispensable que las autoridades presenten información clara, abierta, transparente y verdadera a la ciudadanía”, dice Transparencia Mexicana. Un nuevo pacto social: Oaxaca y las obras cargadas de futuro, inspiradas en comunicar a pueblos aislados y olvidados Jorge Nuño Jiménez| El Universal México.- La semana pasada nos enteramos de un nuevo amanecer para el sur-sureste, muy especialmente en la región de Oaxaca, el arranque y puesta en marcha de grandes obras de infraestructura de gran alcance, cargadas de futuro, inspiradas en comunicar a pueblos aislados y olvidados. Es muy loable la coordinación y cooperación del gobierno de esa entidad federativa y del gobierno federal. No obstante, de pertenecer a distintos partidos, encontraron un camino de concordia y cooperación en bien de la población. Dignas de encomio son las obras de gran calado, que comunicaran a la capital oaxaqueña con el Istmo de Tehuantepec, se proyecta un puerto de contenedores, 10 parques industriales, un ferrocarril moderno, una carretera de alta velocidad. Estas obras se unirán con Tren Maya que en su recorrido comunicará a las entidades de Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Campeche y Yucatán, creando una ruta de prosperidad para el Sureste. Este es el mejor homenaje al símbolo de nuestra dignidad, Benito Juárez. Impulsando a Oaxaca como un nodo de comunicaciones rápidas y seguras, con sus destinos turísticos de la costa como es Huatulco y Puerto Escondido. Lo anterior sin duda atraerá nuevas inversiones nacionales y extranjeras. Es notable que con estas vías de comunicación se logrará el progreso y la modernidad de los sectores agrícola y pecuario existentes. La integración con el eje transístmico del Puerto de Salina Cruz a Coatzacoalcos, que fuera un viejo sueño actualmente hecho realidad fomentará el desarrollo de nuevas actividades económicas. Las arterias Barranca Larga-Ventanilla y Mitla-Tehuantepec, darán un empuje al potencial turístico de Huatulco y Puerto Escondido, propiciando un mayor crecimiento y creación de empleos en la zona. Actualmente, el recorrido entre la ciudad de Oaxaca y la costa es de seis horas y media, con las nuevas obras será de solo dos horas y media. Estas vías permitirán a la población acceder a servicios de educación y salud con mayor oportunidad, fomentarán la actividad económica, reduciendo los costos de transporte para sus bienes. El estado de Oaxaca posee enormes recursos naturales, culturales, e históricos, está bañada por el Océano Pacifico. Una vez terminadas estas obras constituirán un verdadero “pacto social”, restituyendo a la población su “derecho al desarrollo” y materializando la redistribución de la riqueza y erradicación de la pobreza.
  14. 14. Los proyectos anteriores, se inspiran sin lugar a duda en el fomento a la modernidad, bajo un modelo sustentable, que conduzca a través de la educación e innovación, a la sociedad del conocimiento. Inspirando confianza y fe en el porvenir de la región del sureste que permanecía abandonada. La sociedad mexicana reclama a sus gobiernos tanto federal como estatal, un nuevo proceso de cambio con rumbo y justicia social, que aproveche estas comunicaciones para el bien de la población. En medio de la tormenta y crisis por esta pandemia que ha paralizado a la economía mundial, erigiéndose como una “espada de Damocles”, México no se queda inmóvil impulsa el cambio, entiende que toda crisis es oportunidad, abandonando etapas de confort, incuria y dejadez, en pos de un nuevo paradigma de transformación económica, social y cultural, declarándole la guerra a la verdadera enfermedad: la pobreza y la miseria. México tiene un nuevo destino en el concierto de naciones, ser un actor respetable y respetado. Director del Centro de Estudios Económicos y Sociales del Tercer Mundo ¡El avión… el avión..! Joél Hernández Santiago Al fin y al cabo parece igual: México es una “Isla de la fantasía” en donde se cumplen los sueños de quienes quieren soñar su vida feliz; en donde los conflictos soterrados desaparecen, aunque sea por un momento, mientras se convive en ese espacio flotante en el que la armonía y la ventura predominan antes del fatal regreso a la realidad… Así este país mexicano en el que desde 2018 nos han traído de arriba para abajo en eso del avión presidencial “José María Morelos y Pavón”. El tema se ha vuelto lo mismo un factor reproche por la ostentación, el abuso y el mundanal extremo de poder ‘de los de antes’, como de recuperación de recursos por la gran cantidad que costó la nave; lo que se pagó, se ha pagado y lo que se debe… Pero, sobre todo, lo del avión ha servido al actual gobierno federal como distractor de los grandes problemas nacionales que hoy vive el país y que rebasan por mucho la importancia con eso de “¡El avión-el avión!”. Y cada vez que hay problemas graves que se debaten en el ámbito social y para los que no hay respuesta de gobierno, se utiliza el globo de Cantoya para distraer el público nacional y para mostrar el ‘antes’ y ‘después’ de gobierno, como cuando se anunció que el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador viajaría siempre, por el país, en vuelos comerciales, ‘como cualquier hijo de vecino’.
  15. 15. O como cuando a principios de este año se anunció que el avión se rifaría a través de la Lotería Nacional, con billetitos de 500 pesos hasta hacer la recuperación de por lo menos 300 millones en los que se tasaba –en ese momento- el precio de la aeronave. Esto es, a esa fecha un avalúo de la ONU colocó el precio base del Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en 150 millones de dólares. La famosa rifa, que se utilizó asimismo como distractor, atrajo la atención de todos por lo ingenuo y hasta cómico de la situación. ¿Quién podría ganarse el avión? ¿Qué haría con él? ¿En dónde lo pondría para resguardarlo? ¿Cuánto le costaría mantener el avión? ¿Y el combustible? ¿Y tantos otros gastos? ¿Venderlo? ¿A quién? Si el mismo gobierno mexicano no lo ha podido vender a precio de ganga ¿cómo hacerlo? Se anunció que el nuevo avalúo es de 130 millones de dólares –ya no los 150 que anunciaron hacía seis meses- y que esa es la base para la venta del avión. Se dijo que hay dos compradores muy afianzados y que uno de ellos depositó un millón de dólares para garantizar la compra. Todo esto sí. Pero no. El avión sigue ahí. El presidente insiste en no utilizarlo porque “es fruto del pecado de gobiernos anteriores” (El inició para la compra del avión comenzó en el gobierno de Felipe Calderón y se concretó durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto. Así el avión de 57 metros de longitud con capacidad para 80 pasajeros, se recibió el 3 de febrero de 2016). [Según un informe de gobierno, en noviembre de 2012 se suscribió un contrato por arrendamiento financiero entre la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) y BANOBRAS, por un término de 15 años, por seis mil 94 millones 689 mil 887 pesos. De 2012 a 2020 se pagaron ocho anualidades con un total de: 2 mil 255 millones 842 mil 960.66 pesos. Y de 2021 a 2027 se pagarían: tres mil 838 millones 846 mil 926.34 pesos. Llegando a la cantidad de: seis mil 94 millones 689 mil 887 pesos.] [En el documento también se explica que en caso de pagar el capital que se adeuda en este mes de julio de 2020, se puede llegar a tener un ahorro de mil 938 millones 847 mil 550.27 pesos por concepto de intereses, pues se pagarían únicamente 4 mil 155 millones 842 mil 336.73 pesos.] El tema ahora es que está en México. Está a la venta, sin enganche y sin fiador. El presidente ha dicho en distintas ocasiones que está a punto de venderse, pero sigue ahí, tan campante, costando millones su resguardo y mantenimiento… ¿hasta cuándo? Es el avión que sirve, de tiempo en tiempo, para distraer la atención nacional de los asuntos que importan aún más y que siguen sin solución o peor aún,
  16. 16. agravándose, como es la Pandemia por Covid-19 que ya se escapó de las manos al subsecretario de Salud López-Gatell… Está el tema de la inseguridad en el país que aumenta su criminalidad cada día, sin solución; está la crisis económica muy a la vista y será desastrosa para todos en el país; está la relación con el gobierno de Donald J. Trump que hace y deshace a su modo en México… Y está también la pregunta de: ¿Cuánto se ha gastado de recursos públicos de México en el traslado del presidente y sus acompañantes, estancia y alimentación por el uso de transporte aéreo público en el poco más de año y medio de gobierno?… ¿Y el tiempo presidencial gastado en aeropuertos? “¡El avión-el avión!” joelhsantiago@gmail.com Muertos, el gran negocio de pastor en la pandemia julio 29, 2020  Por la clausura de sus crematorios, el pastor José Aldivar Ríos bloqueó, con un grupo de choque, calles del Centro Histórico, ante la negativa de las autoridades de los SSO a ceder a sus presiones y chantajes.  Los porros contratados por los propietarios de funerarias agredieron, otra vez, a cuatro reporteros, entre ellos a Othón García, que cubrían la protesta, como ocurrió el 19 de febrero en el Tribunal Agrario. Dos son las mayores maldiciones de México y de Oaxaca: La corrupción e impunidad. Por más escandalosa que sea la corrupción, ésta tiene garantizada prácticamente de manera sempiterna la total impunidad.
  17. 17. Sin ser simplista ni mucho menos simplona, la explicación es muy simple y sencilla: Ambas son resultado de las amplísimas redes de complicidad. Y éstas han sido construidas hilando fino generacionalmente. Totalmente entendible, jamás justificable por ningún motivo, porque en la real politik el poder se ejerce, disfruta y abusa del mismo, con los familiares, amigos, compadres, socios, y todos finalmente cómplices. Salvo excepciones cada vez menores a México y Oaxaca le siguen gobernando los mismos grupos y mafias de la partidocracia. Lo de menos es la chaqueta que se pongan trianual o sexenalmente como ha ocurrido. Con genial perversidad los grupos y mafias de la partidocracia gobernante utilizan como socios o prestanombres, incluso, a ministros religiosos, particularmente pastores de las diversas iglesias cristianas. Dichos ministros usan a la religión como plataforma y portafolio de jugosos negocios que van del nacimiento a la muerte, a través de clínicas y hospitales, ópticas y en algunos casos, mediante funerarias. Al parecer es el caso del representante legal de la empresa Memorial Casa Funeraria y Crematorio, Dr. José Aldivar Ríos, presunto pastor cristiano y Director General de Doxa Internacional Casas Paternas A.C. Aldivar Ríos, responsable de Memorial Casa Funeraria y Crematorio en San Sebastián, Etla, aseguraba que operaba con permisos en regla desde el año 2017, sin embargo, no los presentó, por lo que fue clausurado.
  18. 18. Ante la clausura de su próspero negocio, presuntamente ilegal y el rechazo en la Colonia del Maestro, el pastor Aldivar Ríos creó la Asociación de Funerarias de Oaxaca y se impuso como dirigente de la misma. Ahora, para presionar y chantajear a las autoridades de los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca, bloquearon varios cruceros estratégicos de la capital oaxaqueña, ante la negativa gubernamental a ceder a sus demandas. Con carrozas y vehículos de transporte público, cerraron las Calles de Tinoco y Palacios y JP. García en los cruces con Morelos, Independencia e Hidalgo, además del crucero de Independencia y 20 de Noviembre. Aldivar Ríos y los dueños de las funerarias, presuntamente contrataron a un grupo de choque, para enfrentar a los automovilistas que se negaran a respetar los bloqueos en las calles del Centro Histórico. Los porros contratados por los propietarios de funerarias agredieron, otra vez, a cuatro reporteros, entre ellos a Othón García, quienes cubrían la protesta, como ocurrió el 19 de febrero en el Tribunal Agrario. En apoyo y solidaridad con los cuatro compañeros periodistas agredidos exigimos la intervención de la Fiscalía General del Estado y de la Defensoría de los Derechos Humanos del Pueblo de Oaxaca (DDHPO). Elevamos nuestra más enérgica condena a esta nueva agresión a periodistas y exigimos la intervención de la Fiscalía General del Estado y de la Defensoría de los Derechos Humanos del Pueblo de Oaxaca (DDHPO).
  19. 19. Al mismo tiempo, demandamos el apoyo y solidaridad de las diversas organizaciones de periodistas en Oaxaca y el país con los cuatro compañeros reporteros agredidos, para que la agresión no quede impune. El pastor José Aldivar Ríos y los dueños de las funerarias pretendieron justificar el hecho de radicalizar su movilización de protesta, debido a que las autoridades se niegan a dar respuesta a sus demandas. Enloquecido y desesperado por no conseguir presionar y chantajear a las autoridades de los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca, el presidente de la Asociación de Funerarias, amenazó con irse a paro en todo el estado. Por tal motivo, demandamos al Secretario de Salud y Director de los Servicios de Salud de Oaxaca, Donato Casas Escamilla, no ceder a las presiones y chantajes del pastor Aldivar Ríos y los dueños de las funerarias. Asimismo, es obligación insoslayable del titular de los SSO, Donato Casas Escamilla, respetar y hacer respetar la ley, por lo que debe demandar a la Fiscalía General intervenir e investigar a José Aldivar Ríos. Expresamos, por tanto, nuestro apoyo y solidaridad a los paramédicos agredidos al igual que los reporteros y les exhortamos a interponer las denuncias correspondientes ante la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGEO). alfredo_daguilar@hotmail.com director@revista-mujeres.com
  20. 20. ARENA POLÍTICA 28/07/2020 direccion LAS AÑORANZAS DE LA GUELAGUETZA Mario CASTELLANOS ALCAZAR. Juan Carlos Rivera, no rinde cuentas. La Guelaguetza oaxaqueña no vibró este año en el corazón de los oaxaqueños, por cuestiones ajenas a la voluntad del pueblo, gobierno o de los grupos étnicos de la entidad, pero sí, flotó en el recuerdo de propios y extraños, de lo que es el acervo cultural de las comunidades indígenas, que tienen el legado de sus ancestros, hecho cultura y una gran diversidad de usos, costumbres y tradiciones. Los Lunes del Cerro, como se le conoce históricamente a la Guelaguetza oaxaqueña a celebrarse el lunes siguiente a la fiesta religiosa de la Virgen del Carmen (16 de julio) y el aniversario de la muerte de Benito Juárez García (18 de julio), esta vez, el 20 y el 27 de julio, no tuvo su presentación, debido a la crisis pandémica del fatal coronavirus, por motivos de normatividad y cumplimiento sanitario. Esta vez, la Guelaguetza, no fue motivo de lucro de los organizadores ni del Secretario de Turismo del Gobierno del Estado, Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos, quien, para
  21. 21. recuperar sus ganancias, de la reventa de los boletos, que cada año entrega a los intermediarios, está promoviendo la celebración de esta fiesta para el próximo mes de diciembre, pese al rechazo de los oaxaqueños, porque se ve con fines lucrativos. Por supuesto que no llegaron a la capital oaxaqueña, miles de turistas nacionales e internacionales, que cada año, por estas fechas llegan con anticipación para admirar, disfrutar y compartir la fiesta nativa de los oaxaqueños, que proviene de su propia historia, que emana, de sus 16 grupos étnicos, que aprovechan para demostrar sus habilidades culturales, que se traducen en hospitalidad, su música, sus lenguas autóctonas, sus danzas, bailables, sones, jarabes, chilenas, fandangos, sus versos picarescos, y todo lo relacionado al intercambio de su producción agrícola, artesanal y gastronómica. Por cierto, el auditorio de la Guelaguetza lució vació, sin alma y sin el estruendo de los aplausos, pero también, el gobierno estatal y la cepa de los políticos oaxaqueños resintieron la falta de oportunidad para hacer gala de ostentación y alarde de sus influencias con sus invitados especiales, o para relacionarse políticamente en las esferas del gobierno estatal y federal, en el caso de los invitados especiales. Todo fue monotonía; esta vez, no se escuchó el canto de la chirimía, la armonía de los sones, bailables y fandangos, esa música original de las ocho regiones de la entidad, tampoco, se vio la vestimenta de los hombres y mujeres, que ejecutan las coreografías, los arreglos y repertorios musicales, los cantos alegres, los versos picarescos del Istmo de Tehuantepec, la Costa, los Valles Centrales, la Cuenca del Papaloapan y todo lo relacionado a la cultura oaxaqueña. Los atuendos brillaron por su ausencia, de las mujeres bellas de la región de Tuxtepec, Tehuantepec, los Valles Centrales, la Costa, Pinotepa Nacional y demás regiones, de vistosos colores, aretes, collares y toda la indumentaria de los bailables, sones y fandangos, de acuerdo a la idiosincrasia de cada comunidad participante. Falto la convivencia pura de los oaxaqueños, en cada región, en cada comunidad, en cada rincón y en cada comunidad, en los que se realizan, la presentación de los Lunes del Cerro, a los que acuden propios y extraños, con una sola intención, que se encierra en la máxima solidaridad y entrega mutua de la Guelaguetza, que fluye recíprocamente de corazón a corazón y con el alma en las manos. En fin, la multiplicidad de las culturas étnicas oaxaqueñas, esta vez, no fueron el escaparate político del gobierno estatal y funcionarios, que aprovechan la ocasión para
  22. 22. hacer gala de influyentismo, pero, además, la fiesta tradicional no fue motivo de lucro y comercialización, como cada año, sucede en la venta y reventa de boletos, que son entregados a los recomendados e influyentes, menos a los oaxaqueños de bajos recursos económicos, porque las entradas se vuelven un privilegio, solo al alcance de la clase pudiente. Aparte, de que esta fiesta se ha vuelto elitista, no obstante, que se ha sofisticado con el tiempo, pues va perdiendo su originalidad y esencia, incluso, ya no participan los auténticos bailarines, sino, que cada vez, los integrantes de las delegaciones son los amigos, los recomendados, los hijos y familiares de los influyentes. Al respecto el Secretario de Turismo del gobierno estatal, Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos, esta vez, no dijo nada, respecto al número de visitantes y la derrama económica, no hubo canturreos, como cada año. Esta celebración representa millonarios ingresos y fraudes, pues, a nadie se rinde cuentas y todo queda en cifras alegres, nadie sabe, nadie supo de los millones de pesos- y en donde se quedan, todo queda en manos de los funcionarios. La Guelaguetza oaxaqueña data desde la conquista mexica, la cual se realizaba antiguamente en honor a la diosa del maíz tierno Xilonen, hoy a la diosa del maíz, Centeotl; representa la multiplicidad de las culturas étnicas, desde su origen, en el año 1932, cuando Oaxaca cumplía 400 años de haber sido nombrada como ciudad por el Rey Carlos V. Según, el investigador Salvador Sigüenza, la Guelaguetza es de origen zapoteco y tiene dos connotaciones de ayuda mutua y reciprocidad, en momentos cruciales de la vida (bodas, nacimientos, defunciones). Es solidaridad y confianza en el mundo indígena. carloscastellanos52@hotmail.com LA HEGEMONÍA DE JUAN CRUZ NIETO LO COLOCA EN LA TENDENCIA MÁS FUERTE PARA OCUPAR LA PRESIDENCIA MUNICIPAL DE SALINA CRUZ Por: Genaro Aragón Reyes / megaradioexpress.com.mx Al igual que en otras municipalidades, en Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, se inquieta la gallera de aspirantes para contender en las
  23. 23. próximas elecciones por la administración del gobierno municipal, cada uno de los hombres y mujeres cada uno está haciendo lo propio para llegar a ocupar esta gran responsabilidad de administración del gobierno municipal, favoreciendo fuertemente las tendencias ciudadanas al ingeniero Juan Cruz Nieto Megaradioexpress.com.mx, a seguido de cerca la trayectoria de servicios públicos desempeñadospor el ingeniero Juan Cruz Nieto, en nuestra redacción sabemos de los cargos desempeñados exitosamente, como: Jefe del Departamento de Capacitación Pesquera, Dirección Estatal de Pesca del Gobierno del estado de Oaxaca, docente y jefe del Departamento de Control Académico, Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos del Mar en Pto. Madero, Chiapas, fundador y director de la Casa de la Cultura, en Pto. Madero, Chiapas, director del CETMAR de Salina Cruz, Oaxaca,fundador y director del Instituto Tecnológico del Mar 05 de Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, asesor del director técnico de la Dirección General de Educación en Ciencia y Tecnología del Mar,subdirector académico, del Instituto Tecnológico de Boca del Río, encargado de la Dirección de Instituto Tecnológico de Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, administrador y presidente del Concejo Municipal, San Pedro Huamelula, Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, encargado de la Administración Municipal de San Juan Mixtepec, en Juxtlahuaca, Oaxaca, encargado de la dirección del Instituto Tecnológico del Valle de Oaxaca, director del Instituto Tecnológico de Salina Cruz, director del Instituto Tecnológico de Oaxaca, director de Operación y Seguimiento de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Agropecuario, Pesca y Acuicultura del gobierno del estado de Oaxaca y director de Operación de la Unidad de Educación Media Superior Tecnológica Agropecuario y Ciencias del Mar de la Secretaría de Educación Pública. En base a toda esta experiencia recapitulada en la vida profesional del ingeniero Juan Cruz Nieto, nos da la pauta para emitir nuestra opinión en cuanto a escribir sobre la grandeza del hombre, que según el dicho popular se mide de la cabeza al cielo, y no de la cabeza al suelo, más lo que los medios de comunicación están haciendo publico y la inquietud de la gente a favor de su paisano, como un aspirante con ventajas distinguidas en el concepto de política y administración. Por lo que las mayorías de las familias del Puerto de Salina Cruz, están decididos a emitir su voto de confianza en favor de Juan Cruz Nieto, han entendido el lenguaje popular que reza“el pueblo que no conoce la historia, puede que vuelva a lo mismo”, razón demás,porque Napoleón Bonaparte, dijo "Aquel que no conoce su historia está condenado a repetirla” por lo que Juan Cruz Nieto, en estos menesteres de política y administración, ofrece certeza y las familias saben qué hará un buen papel ante las futuras generaciones, a quienes hay que procurar e inculcar las bases y raíces que requiere laadministración de gobierno municipal de Salina Cruz, en la actualidades importante que los actores políticos estén preparados para procurar el desarrollo de su ´pueblo
  24. 24. Juan Cruz Nieto, es un hombre experimentado en la dirección y administración pública, así lo ha demostrado en los cargos que ha ostentado en las diferentes áreas en las que se ha desempeñado, así lo evidencian sus hechos que lo identifican ante la sociedad como el líder capaz de corregir los errores cometidos por otros, y que promete confianza para desempeñar el cargo de presidente municipal. Así lo están mostrando las tendencias en las encuestas de Informativo Salina Cruz, donde la comunidad en su mayoría está apoyando decididamente al ingeniero Juan Cruz Nieto, con justa razón, porque el aspirante rebaza en todo las perspectivas para direccionar y administrar las voluntades e intereses de la municipalidaddel Puerto de Salina Cruz, que requiere urgentemente de transparencia, atención ciudadana y seguridad, es apremiante atender las necesidades para una nueva renovación en el progreso del pueblo, que termine con los vicios que se han hecho costumbre en las administraciones que han sido evidenciadas públicamente López-Gatell confía en el juicio de los mexicanos para el uso del cubrebocas ROSALÍA VERGARA28 julio, 2020 Cubrebocas obligatorio en el Metro de la Ciudad de México. Foto; Octavio Gómez CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).– Ante la insistencia sobre por qué no usa el cubrebocas para evitar contagios por covid-19, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud, Hugo López-Gatell respondió que no se opone a utilizar la mascarilla y reiteró que el gobierno de México lo recomienda.
  25. 25. Sin embargo, el doctor precisó que no se determinará la obligatoriedad del usar esa protección porque confían en el buen juicio de la gente. “Y aquí, cuando viene esta otra explicación, algunas personas se inquietan, que no lo vamos a hacer una medida obligatoria, desde el Gobierno de México, y eso no quiere decir que no lo recomendemos”, aclaró en la conferencia de prensa vespertina sobre la covid-19. El motivo, dijo, es porque considera que la sociedad está conformada por personas maduras y conscientes capaces de tomar decisiones favorables no solo para su propia salud, sino la de los otros. Nota relacionada: México rebasa los 400 mil contagios desde el inicio de la pandemia “El cubrebocas es principalmente una medida de protección de los otros, no de uno mismo porque no es una barrera protectora. Entonces, en suma, use su cubrebocas especialmente en los espacios cerrados como complemento a lo otro, pero no deje de conservar la sana distancia, quedarse en casa, lavarse las manos veinte veces las manos al día”, añadió. Mientras se quitaba los lentes, se limpiaba las manos con alcohol en gel y se preparaba para ponerse un cubrebocas, señaló: “Hemos dicho muchas veces desde el inicio de la epidemia sobre el cubrebocas, hay lineamientos que están publicados en el sitio coronavirus.gob.mx, hay acuerdos de la Secretaría de Salud que están publicados en el Diario Oficial de la Federación que hablan de la utilidad del cubrebocas. “Por alguna razón, algún segmento de la población, pareciera insistir en la idea de señalar, como si fuéramos enemigos del cubrebocas o estuviéramos opuestos al cubrebocas. No es el caso, queremos hacer un video, como el que hicimos de la epidemia larga, un video que se titule: ‘usa tu cubrebocas’, se va a llamar el video y va a mostrar las innumerables ocasiones que hemos hablado del cubrebocas”, añadió. Recordó que la directora general del Centro Nacional para la Prevención y el Control del VIH y el Sida e integrante del equipo científico del gobierno federal en temas de infectología y salud pública, Alethse de la Torre Rosas, ya hizo una demostración pragmática aquí del uso del cubrebocas. “Yo tengo el mío aquí, me lo he puesto en muchas ocasiones –dijo mientras se colocaba gel antibacterial en las manos–, siguiendo las recomendaciones de la doctora De la Torre, hay que lavarse las manos con agua y jabón deseablemente o utilizar el alcohol gel con la técnica abreviada de la OMS, para prepararse para ponerse el cubrebocas y luego usarlo”. Agregó: “¿Cuál es la utilidad principal del cubrebocas? Lo dije esta misma mañana, en la conferencia matutina, con el presidente, disminuir la probabilidad
  26. 26. de que los virus, en este caso el SARS-CoV2, salgan de las vías respiratorias, boca, nariz, de una persona que esté viviendo temporalmente con el virus, que esté infectada, que esté con la enfermedad, o no enfermedad”. El funcionario destacó que hay una estimación de que el 20% de las personas pasan el periodo asintomático y pueden propagar el virus SARS-CoV2 causante de la enfermedad covid-19. La importancia del periodo asintomático todavía está en proceso de estudio, la evidencia científica es poco focalizada y hay unos pocos estudios en donde se ha podido hacer seguimientos estrechos de personas, y no se ha determinado la importancia general del portador asintomático, pero, a pesar de ello, se ha recomendado”, indicó. En ese momento, tomó el cubrebocas color azul, se lo colocó y lanzó la recomendación: “usen su cubrebocas, usen su cubrebocas”. Al quitárselo, reiteró: “Es una medida auxiliar que complementa al lavado de manos, agua y jabón preferentemente, al alcohol gel, complementa la sana distancia que es importantísima, complementa la protección del estornudo con el ángulo del codo, complementa quedarse en casa, cuando se está con síntomas, y estas medidas, en conjunto, como lo señaló en repetidas ocasiones la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) pueden ayudar a disminuir la transmisión”. Mapa del coronavirus en México; han muerto 40 bebés La Secretaría de Salud reportó que en México se han contagiado de coronavirus 841 bebés. RICARDO LARA Y MONTSE H. TULA Ciudad de México / 28.07.2020 22:04:14
  27. 27. En México, se han contagiado de coronavirus 841 bebés menores de un año, de los cuales han muerto 40, de acuerdo con datos de la Secretaría de Salud. En la base de datos abiertos sobre la pandemia, publicada por la dependencia, se observa que en lo que va de julio, 294 menores de un año contrajeron covid-19 en el país, de los cuales fallecieron nueve. En tanto, 2 mil 858 mujeres embarazadas se han enfermado de covid-19 desde que inició la pandemia, en febrero, y hasta el momento, han muerto 50. Casos de coronavirus en México por estados La Ciudad de México, el Estado de México y Guanajuato son los estados con mayor número de casos activos estimados tienen. La Secretaría de Salud reporta que en el país se han recuperado aproximadamente 261 mil 457 personas que contrajeron covid-19, lo que representa 64.92 por ciento del total de contagiados. La ciudad de León, en Guanajuato, es el municipio que más casos activos de coronavirus tiene, mientras que Puebla es la localidad que más contagios a acumulado a lo largo de la pandemia. Coronavirus
  28. 28. Municipios con más casos Municipios con más casos activos: 1.- León (Guanajuato): 1,019 2.- Puebla (Puebla): 893 3.- Centro (Tabasco): 870 4.- Mérida (Yucatán): 782 5.- Monterrey (Nuevo León): 571 Municipios con más casos acumulados: 1.- Puebla (Puebla): 12,193 2.- Iztapalapa (Ciudad de México): 11,399 3.- Centro (Tabasco): 9.103 4.- Gustavo A. Madero (Ciudad de México): 8.690 5.- León (Guanajuato): 8,843 Mapa de defunciones por coronavirus en México La Ciudad de México y el Estado de México son los estados que más defunciones por covid-19 han reportado. De acuerdo con datos de la Secretaría de Salud, la letalidad de covid-19 en México es de 11.1 por ciento, lo que implica que por cada 100 contagios han muerto al menos 11 personas. Además, aproximadamente 27 por ciento de las 44 mil 876 defunciones que se han reportado en México no tenían comorbilidades consideradas como factores de riesgo.
  29. 29. d de México, son las demarcaciones que más muertes han acumulado más defunciones por covid-19. Coronavirus Municipios con más muertes 1.- Iztapalapa (Ciudad de México): 1,457 2.- Gustavo A. Madero (Ciudad de México): 1,269 3.- Mexicali (Baja California): 1,240 4.- Puebla (Puebla): 1,236 5.- Tijuana (Baja California): 1,083
  30. 30. Los temas de AMLO en La Mañanera del 29 de julio La Mañanera El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador da conferencia en Palacio Nacional. Consulta aquí cuáles fueron los temas destacados. RAFAEL MONTES Ciudad de México / 29.07.2020 09:25:53 El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador dijo que durante su gobierno se ha procurado la igualdad de género en lo económico y social, pues se está ayudando "a las mujeres de más pobreza, más necesitadas". "Eso nunca se había visto, no es poca cosa en un país como el nuestro en donde desgraciadamente ha habido mucha desigualdad, una monstruosa desigualdad", afirmó en La Mañanera desde Palacio Nacional.
  31. 31. Han llamado al 911 para pedir ayuda, 600 mil mujeres, niñas y adolescentes La titular de la Secretaría de Gobernación, Olga Sánchez Cordero, presentó el Grupo Intersecretarial de Estrategia contra Violencias (GIEV), en donde destacó que se enfoca en la construcción de una sociedad que permita fortalecer vínculos comunitarios "para vivir sin miedo, sin violencias; en síntesis, en la búsqueda de la felicidad". Afirmó que en los primeros seis meses del año, se han atendido a 600 mil mujeres, niñas y adolescente que han llamado al 911 para solicitar ayuda, "comprobamos que cuando se brinda orientación correcta oportuna y activa, las mujeres buscan ayuda y sí saben dónde encontrarla". Detalló que el Instituto Nacional de Desarrollo Social (Indesol) ha ejercido 554 millones de pesos del presupuesto 2020 en programas de atención a mujeres y añadió que en el primer semestre del año se han atendido a casi 100 mil mujeres. "El indesol ha ejercido, para quienes dicen que no hemos ejercido presupuesto suficiente, 554 millones de pesos del presupuesto de egresos 2020 en los programas que sabemos son esenciales e indispensables como centros de refugio", indicó. Se capacitan a policías con perspectiva de género: Sánchez Cordero Reveló que elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC) ha capacitado a 482 policías estatales y municipales a través del programa integral para la prevención de feminicidios "que a su vez son capacitadores en el protocolo nacional de actuación policial para garantizar que víctimas de violencia sea con enfoque de género y derechos humanos". Recorte a Inmujeres no ha afectado labor sustantiva: Nadine Gasman La presidenta del Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres (Inmujeres), Nadine Gasman, aclaró que el recorte presupuestal se ha aplicado a las operaciones del organismo y no a personal y a salarios, "ni en la parte
  32. 32. sustantiva; estamos trabajando el presupuesto para las mujeres, está en muchos lugares, atención a violencia, seguridad pública, financiando con fondos de seguridad, mujeres constructoras de paz y cada dependencia federal estatal y municipal tiene recursos asignados a las mujeres". "Con tranquilidad digo que vamos a seguir haciendo lo que nos propusimos", declaró. Mujeres no deben enfrentar proceso penal por abortar: Sánchez Cordero Previo a la discusión de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación (SCJN) sobre la despenalización de la interrupción del embarazo en Veracruz, Sánchez Cordero destacó que las mujeres no deben enfrentar un proceso penal por abortar, "es que la mujer no debe enfrentar un proceso penal por haber tomado una decisión de esa naturaleza, el hecho de que una mujer enfrente un proceso penal es algo inadmisible". AMLO: se busca que relación con EU no sea dispareja López Obrador reiteró que se busca tender una relación distinta con Estados Unidos "que no sea dispareja" para que se regresen al país los bienesconfiscados a delincuentes mexicanos en territorio estadunidense, "hay extradiciones, juzgan allá a delincuentes, a corruptos, y les quitan los bienes, les confiscan los bienes y es dinero del patrimonio nacional, en eso se está buscando un acuerdo con el gobierno de Estados Unidos". El lunes, SEP dará a conocer propuesta para regreso a clases ante coronavirus El Presidente informó que el próximo lunes la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP) va a presentar una propuesta sobre el regreso a clases ante la pandemia de coronavirus, "el lunes se va a dar a conocer lo del regreso a clases, informamos a las madres, los padres de familia, a todos los mexicanos; se va a hacer una propuesta que se ha venido trabajando, pero ya va a haber una alternativa, una respuesta en definitiva".
  33. 33. No se va a dejar sin apoyo a la gente: AMLO tras acuerdo por fideicomisos López Obrador puntualizó que se necesita resolver el abasto de medicamentos, pues dijo que el problema no se ha solucionado "debido a los intereses creados, a la corrupción que imperaba", luego de que ayer la Cámara de Diputados alcanzó un acuerdo para extinguir cinco fideicomisos públicos y liberar casi 16 mil millones de pesos con el fin dereasignarlos a atender los efectos de la pandemia de covid-19. "Tomamos la decisión de comprar los medicamentos en el extranjero a través de la ONU para tener medicinas de buena calidad a buen precio y acabar con la corrupción. "Hay como 200 fideicomisos y apenas van a cancelar cinco y piensan que ya con eso me voy a quedar tranquilo, toma tu chupón; porque no hay transparencia en los fondos y no significa dejar sin apoyo a la gente, al contrario es acabar con la corrupción y entregar los apoyos de manera directa", puntualizó. Sí habrá grito y desfile militar por Día de la Independencia, confirma AMLO El mandatario informó que el 15 de septiembre sí habrá grito y desfile por el Día de la Independencia, "para el 15 de septiembre va a haber grito y va a haber desfile guardada la sana distancia en todo, con protocolos de salud, sí va a haber va a haber grito". Pruebas de FGR contra Emilio Lozoya son lícitas, determina juez
  34. 34. Audiencia de Emilio Lozoya por caso Agro Nitrogenados El juez de control del Centro de Justicia Penal Federal del Reclusorio Norte no advierte violación a los derechos humanos del ex director de Pemex. RUBÉN MOSSO Ciudad de México / 28.07.2020 19:28:33 José Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza, juez de control del Centro de Justicia Penal Federal del Reclusorio Norte, consideró que todas las pruebas aportadas por la Fiscalía General de la República contra Emilio Lozoya son lícitas y no advierte violación a los derechos humanos del ex director de Pemex. El juzgador ha realizado un exhaustivo recuento de los argumentos expuestos por la FGR y las partes ofendidas, es decir por Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) y la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera, además de las declaraciones de Emilio Lozoya. A las 18:59 el juzgador decretó una pausa para revisar la conexión tecnológica de Emilio Lozoya, quien se encuentra compareciendo desde el Hospital Ángeles del Pedregal. En su primera audiencia virtual, Emilio Lozoya, ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), aseguró ser inocente de los cargos que se le imputan por el caso Agro Nitrogenados, incluso advirtió que denunciará a los autores de estos hechos. A través de una videoconferencia, el ex funcionario acusó que fue "sistemáticamente intimidado, presionado e instrumentado", mientras que la Fiscalía General de la República solicitó la vinculación a proceso en su contra. FGR solicita vincular a proceso a Emilio Lozoya por caso Odebrecht
  35. 35. Audiencia de Emilio Lozoya por caso Odebrecht La fiscalía le imputó delitos de asociación delictuosa, cohecho y operación de recursos de procedencia ilícita. RUBÉN MOSSO Ciudad de México / 29.07.2020 12:37:00 La Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) solicitó vincular a proceso aEmilio Lozoya por el caso Odebrecht, durante la segunda audiencia virtualdel ex director de Pemex desde el Hospital Ángeles del Pedregal, en donde permanece internado por problemas de anemia. "Con fundamento en los artículos 313 y 316 del CNPP (Código Nacional de Procedimientos Penales), solicita la vinculación a proceso del hoy imputado, con iniciales ERLA, toda vez que esta representación social federal sostiene que obran datos en la carpeta de investigación donde se establece que se han cometido hechos que la ley marca como delitos y existe la posibilidad de que el imputado intervino en ellos", indica la FGR. En la comparecencia del ex funcionario, la fiscalía le imputó delitos de asociación delictuosa, cohecho y operación de recursos de procedencia ilícita, por presuntamente intentar ocultar movimientos y cuentas bancarias cuando era coordinador de campaña del ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, en 2012. También, la FGR indicó que a una cuenta de la madre de Emilio Lozoya se transfirieron 185 mil dólares y un millón 200 mil dólares por un inmueble enIxtapa, Zihuatanejo, los cuales tienen origen ilícito. Ante ello, Lozoya Austin se declaró inocente y afirmó que fue intimidado, presionado, influenciado e instrumentalizado, por lo que aseveró que denunciará y señalará "a las personas responsables de estos hechos y los posible beneficiarios de los mismos". Emilio Lozoya comparece hoy por segunda ocasión de forma virtual desde elHospital Ángeles del Pedregal, pero ahora por el caso Odebrecht, luego de que ayer tuvo audiencia por Agro Nitrogenados. Previo a la audiencia, elementos de la Guardia Nacional resguardaron las instalaciones y los alrededores del hospital en el que permanece internado por presentar anemia.
  36. 36. Acusan a Lozoya de ocultar cuentas cuando coordinaba campaña de Peña Nieto La Fiscalía General de la República indicó que el ex director de Pemex también excedió el número de inversiones en el extranjero, principalmente en Europa. RUBÉN MOSSO Ciudad de México / 29.07.2020 11:36:17 La Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) imputó a Emilio Lozoya, ex director de Pemex, por los delitos de asociación delictuosa, cohecho y operación de recursos de procedencia ilícita, por presuntamente intentarocultar movimientos y cuentas bancarias cuando era coordinador de campaña del ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, en 2012. Durante la segunda audiencia del ex funcionario, la FGR indicó que Emilio Lozoya excedió el número de inversiones en diversos países, principalmente en Europa. Odebrecht en México era dirigida por Luis Alberto Meneses Weyll, quien constantemente se reunía con Lozoya para pedirle orientación en la estructuración de programas en diversos estado del país, Veracruz e Hidalgo, principalmente. La FGR destacó que Emilio Lozoya le ofreció a Luis Alberto un cargo en la administración pública, en caso de que su partido llegara a ganar las elecciones, en 2012, y lo presentó con empresarios mexicanos para que hiciera alianzas. Muchas de las cuentas provenientes de diferentes empresas estaban a nombre de la hermana de Lozoya, Gilda Susana Lozoya, y de su madre, Gilda Margarita Austin, a quien se le transfirieron 185 mil dólares y un millón 200 mil dólares por un inmueble en Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, los cuales tienen origen ilícito.
  37. 37. Al tomar el cargo de director general de Pemex, en su declaración patrimonial, Lozoya dijo que ser titular de la cuenta junto con su madre, además de que usó una cuenta en Alemania. “Usted tenía conocimiento de la ilicitud del origen del dinero para las operaciones antes detalladas. Conoció a Luis Alberto M., cuando era representante de Odebrecht en México y le favoreció para conseguir contratos de obra pública. “Usted refirió a Luis Alberto M., un pago de 4 millones de dólares cuando era parte del comité de campaña 2012 y le dijo que en caso de ganar tendría cargo que le permitiría proporcionar contratos de obra pública y así fue en los estados de Hidalgo, Veracruz y Tamaulipas”, resaltó la Fiscalía. De acuerdo con la FGR, Lozoya solicitó que los pagos de Odebrecht se debían hacer a la empresa de la que era beneficiario, y designó a su hermana como beneficiaria de la misma. “Ordenó la transferencia a su madre a una cuenta radicada México donde se dijo cotitular. “En favor de otra mujer se hizo una transferencia para pagar el inmueble de Ixtapa. Esta operación la quiso justificar en la Secretaría de la Función Pública. Usted para ocultar la naturaleza del inmueble que adquirió por contrato de fideicomiso donde incluso estaban sus hijos”, detalló la Fiscalía al juez de control. Además, Lozoya estableció que tenía la obligación de transferir la propiedad a su esposa, Marielle Hellen Eckes, quien se alió con un representante legal que fue secretario de administración de Altos Hornos de México. “Usted sabía que los recursos eran de Odebrecht y recibió 10.5 millones de dólares como resultados de sobornos se asoció con madre, esposa y otra persona, con el propósito de delinquir. Esto es así toda vez que su hermana era la propietaria de la cuenta”, mencionó la FGR. Por este motivo se le imputó el delito de cohecho cuando siendo director de Pemex se reunió en las oficinas de la paraestatal con los representantes de Odebrecht y le solicitaron su apoyo para resultar beneficiario de contratos de obras públicas y le prometieron 6 millones de dólares para diversas obras como la refinería de Tula, faltando al principio de objetividad como servidor público. Agregó que incluso algunos contratos se debieron de hacer públicos por licitación, pero no lo hizo.
  38. 38. Osorio Chong se ampara por investigación de ASF sobre la compra de una casa A este amparo se suma el 620/2020 que tramitó Laura Ibernia Vargas Carrillo, esposa del ex secretario de Gobernación, el pasado 9 de julio en el juzgado Séptimo de Distrito de Amparo en Materia Administrativa. JOSHUA HERNÁNDEZ Ciudad de México / 29.07.2020 03:01:50 El coordinador del Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) en el Senado, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, se amparó contra investigaciones en su contra que pudieran realizar la Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF), Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera y Fiscalía General de la República (FGR). Osorio Chong fue uno de los hombres más influyentes y de mayor confianza del ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, ocupando por más de cinco años la titularidad de la secretaría de Gobernación, incluso fue uno de los artífices del Pacto por México, que a decir del actual mandatario Andrés Manuel López Obrador hubo "sobornos" para la aprobación de las reformas que el priismo presumió como estructurales. El también ex gobernador de Hidalgo presentó el recurso legal a partir de las investigaciones que realiza la ASF relacionadas con una casa ubicada en Paseo de las Palmas 1380, en Lomas de Chapultepec, alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, Ciudad de México. Osorio Chong argumentó que se afectan sus derechos, detalló que “el procedimiento de juicio político sólo podrá iniciarse durante el período en el que el servidor público desempeñe su cargo y dentro de un año después. Las sanciones correspondientes se aplicarán en un período no mayor de un año a partir de iniciado el procedimiento”. A este amparo se suma el 620/2020 que tramitó Laura Ibernia Vargas Carrillo, esposa del ex secretario de Gobernación, el pasado 9 de julio en el juzgado Séptimo de Distrito de Amparo en Materia Administrativa.
  39. 39. Documentos del Consejo de la Judicatura Federal, a los que MILENIO tuvo acceso, indican que el amparo que presentó el priista es contra diez artículos, ocho de los cuales (36, 37, 41, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94) están incluidos en los “Plazos y mecanismos de registro al sistema de evolución patrimonial, de declaración de intereses y constancia de presentación de declaración fiscal”, previstos en el Título Segundo Mecanismos de Prevención de Instrumentos de Rendición de Cuentas. Los dos restante (95 y 96) forman parte del Título Tercero de las “Faltas Administrativas de los Servidores Públicos y actos de particulares vinculados con faltas administrativas graves”. ITINERARIOS Los valientes no asesinan; los corruptos sí EPIGMENIO IBARRA No se equivoquen. Se los ruego. No permitan que la apariencia de Emilio Lozoya, las argucias legales de sus abogados o el lenguaje que se emplea en las audiencias los engañen. No se dejen timar por el discurso preñado de odio, miedo e interés de la derecha y de quienes la sirven hasta la obsecuencia en los medios y son en este asunto, en tanto cómplices y beneficiarios del saqueo, juez y parte. Esto no es circo, es una tragedia y es también —y sobre todo— un acto de justicia tan necesario como inaplazable. No estamos —como ha sucedido en otros tiempos— frente a la víctima de una especie de venganza ritual sexenal. Estamos frente a un victimario. A uno más de entre los muchos que, en el periodo neoliberal, sometieron y saquearon impunemente a México. Y cuando digo México hablo de usted, de mis hijas, mis hijos, mis nietos y de mí. A todas y todos nos sometieron y robaron estos infames. No son solo unos miles de millones de pesos del erario los que están en juego.
  40. 40. No es este un asunto más de negocios sucios hechos al amparo del poder. No se trata de otro tramposo al que se procesa, ni de un “elogio” a la política como el arte de la transa. No es “más de lo mismo”. Votamos para que las cosas cambiaran radicalmente. Nos alzamos contra el régimen que hizo de la corrupción una forma de vida y de la impunidad la única ley. Con 30 millones de votos —eso no lo olvida la derecha, y menos hemos de olvidarlo nosotros— sacamos a ese régimen del poder. A juicio los llevamos hoy porque sembraron la desigualdad social y la violencia, dos males que multiplicaron con la corrupción y que con la impunidad pretendían perpetuar. A juicio, porque los muros de la casa blanca de Enrique Peña Nieto, como los de tantas mansiones de políticos corruptos, están manchadas de sangre inocente. A juicio, porque no somos un pueblo manso, ni suicida ni ignorante. A juicio, porque la corrupción no es cultura ni destino en esta patria herida. A juicio, porque hablamos —y no es una fórmula retórica— de millones de vidas perdidas; hablamos, y tenemos que estar conscientes de eso, de raudales de sangre derramada. En el banquillo de los acusados no está hoy sentado solo un hombre, otro más de los muchos funcionarios caídos en desgracia; está todo un régimen criminal, una forma de organización del Estado que ha significado muerte, sufrimiento y humillación para millones de personas a lo largo de poco más de tres generaciones. ¿Quién en su sano juicio puede negar que aquí, desde el poder, se robaba descaradamente? ¿Quién se atrevería a afirmar que un Genaro García Luna o un Emilio Lozoya eran, en el viejo régimen, la excepción y no la regla, y que, de tanto poder que tenían, no eran dueños de vidas y haciendas? ¿Quién podría aseverar —sin haber sido partícipe del saqueo o un incauto más— que aquí las cosas estaban bien, que esto era, como lo sugiere la comentocracia, un país tan democrático como Suiza y que el viejo régimen hacía un trabajo honesto? Insisto: el proceso de Lozoya no es un circo.
  41. 41. Quienes eso afirman pretenden normalizar la corrupción y trivializar una tragedia: la de este país en el que tanta gente carece de lo más necesario mientras las élites del poder lo acapararon todo y donde hoy, basta con ser decente para ser revolucionario. La tragedia de este país que, harto de tanto saqueo, de tanta y tan larga impunidad, el 1 de julio de 2018 dijo en las urnas: Ya basta e hizo suya una nueva versión del mensaje de Guillermo Prieto: “Los valientes no asesinan”; pero los corruptos sí. @epigmenioibarra POLÍTICA CERO Lozoya, amigo, los agronitrogenados están contigo JAIRO CALIXTO ALBARRÁN Lozoya Lozoyita tenía que decir que es bueno, santo y puro, que lo intimidaron, amenazaron y coaccionaron, y que por su jefecita cuando el señor Ancira lo llevó a conocer los agronitroenajenados se sintió como el coronel Aureliano Buendía cuando recordó la tarde remota en que su padre lo llevó a conocer esa chatarra oxidada y mal oliente que era en realidad producto de una civilización extraterrestre. Y según la FGR a don Emily le corrieron 34 millones de pesos para comprarse su humilde palacete en Lomas Bezares, que no hubiera sido posible sin la inspiración del Art Nacó provenzal americano. Mientras tanto los chicos del PAN, ante su incapacidad de ir más allá de la histeria, mejor plagian los argumentos chafas del hermano de Videgaray (ya sabe, Lozoya es un delincuente sin credibilidad), y luego a través de un comunicado que incluye risas grabadas, le exigen a AMLO el dictador que detenga a mi lic. EPN (a lo mejor quieren que los vuelva a maicear como en el Pacto por México). Solo les faltó que el probo de Ricky Ricón Anaya sea enviado al consulado en Estambul
  42. 42. (claro, en lugar de la hoy villana favorita de la oposición, Isabel Arvide, que si bien tiene un pasado oscuro y siniestro —mala onda que se metiera con Sasha Montenegro, quien nos proveyó de educación sentimental en las películas de ficheras y que agarraba a cachetadas a López por Pillo— no es ni Fidel Herrera ni Medina Mora que tanto lustre le dieron al servicio diplomático), y de seguro exigirán que la lana que les dio Odebrecht (de la que no se acuerdan como CaldeRón ya olvidó aGarcía Luna Productions) esté libre de impuestos y que la Estafa de Luzsustituya al águila y la serpiente en el lábaro patrio. Esos pitufos tienen sentido del humor, pero todavía no lo saben. Se ve mal que en vez de que Markititititito Cortés se ponga a investigar a ver de a cómo estuvieron los moches y se hagan las vístimas, jueguen a la chumeliña sin atributos. Curioso que luego de llamarse “intimidado e instrumentalizado” por el aparato gubernamental (ya me imagino al Nuño Artillero amenazándolo con tratarlo peor que al magisterio o a Batiburrillo Karam prometiéndole unaveldá histérica, o a los gemelos diabólicos Duarte haciéndole propuestas que no podía rechazar), asegure que va a seguir colaborando con las autoridades. Como sea, va a estar perrón que Emilio L. demuestre que es inocente y todos los demás culpables, que no sea cortado. jairo.calixto@milenio.com @jairocalixto Dinero Lozoya se dice víctima de una maquinación del poder // ¿Llega a su fin la hegemonía del dólar? // El descalabro en Pemex Enrique Galván Ochoa E n una audiencia anticlimática por video, Emilio Lozoya finalmente habló ante un juez mexicano. Lo mas importante que expresó está contenido en tres párrafos: –Agradezco se me informen los hechos que se me imputan. Mi compromiso fue renunciar al juicio de extradición para que se aclare mi situación jurídica y en el momento de la exposición de datos de prueba demostraré que no soy responsable ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan. –Como comenta mi abogado, quisiera añadir y hacer de su conocimiento con relación a los hechos, objeto de esta investigación, fui sistemáticamente intimidado, presionado, instrumentalizado. –Asimismo, manifiesto que denunciaré y señalaré a los autores de estos hechos y vuelvo a reiterar mi compromiso de colaborar con las autoridades del Estado mexicano. Confirmó a sus representantes legales, Miguel Ontiveros Alonso y Alejandro Rojas Pomeda. Su defensa trata de convertirlo de acusado a víctima y denunciante.
  43. 43. En el marco de los hechos señalados por las y los agentes del Ministerio Público de la Federación, el señor Lozoya fue utilizado en su calidad de instrumento no doloso, en el marco de un aparato organizado de poder que se alejó del derecho de cara a la comisión de hechos como los referidos por la representación social el día de hoy. Anoche, el juez Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza decidió sujetarlo a proceso, seguirá en el hospital, pero ya curado probablemente podrá irse a casa con brazalete electrónico. La batalla de las vacunas La farmacéutica Moderna está lanzando su vacuna contra el coronavirus en torno a 50 a 60 dólares por dosis, según informan compradores potenciales; es un precio mayor a lo que otros fabricantes han acordado cobrar a los gobiernos. El precio se aplicaría a Estados Unidos y otros países de altos ingresos. Las acciones de la compañía con sede en Boston se han disparado casi 325 por ciento en lo que va del año, ya que su vacuna mostró signos tempranos de efectividad. Esta semana amplió su acuerdo de financiamiento con el gobierno de Estados Unidos, que ha invertido cerca de mil millones de dólares. El precio que busca Moderna no es probable que sea definitivo. En un rango de aproximadamente 50 a 60 dólares por dosis parece ser más alto que lo convenido por Pfizer y su socio alemán BioNTech la semana pasada en un acuerdo de pre-pedido con el gobierno, a 19.50 por dosis. AstraZeneca, mientras tanto, firmó un acuerdo con los Países Bajos, Alemania, Francia e Italia, de tres a cuatro dólares por dosis. ▲ Familiares acompañan a un paciente al área de urgencias del Hospital General Dr. Manuel Gea González de la Ssa.Foto Cristina Rodríguez ¿Se acerca el final del dólar? El grupo financiero Goldman Sachs sostiene que el dólar estadunidense está en peligro de perder su estatus como moneda de reserva del mundo. Con el Congreso de EU negociando un segundo paquete de rescate para apuntalar una economía devastada por la pandemia, y la FED aumentando su balance en unos 2.8 billones de dólares este año, los estrategas de Goldman Sachs advierten que la política estadunidense está desencadenando temores de degradación de la moneda que podrían poner fin al reinado del dólar como la dominante en los mercados de divisas. La moneda que sustituiría al dólar sería la china. La guerra del petróleo Pemex salió mal herido de una guerra que no provocó, pero de la que no pudo escapar: la guerra del petróleo que libraron los países árabes, Rusia y los productores de petróleo de esquisto de Estados Unidos. Se fueron a pique sus ingresos en casi todas las líneas de producción por la caída de precios y consumo. Las pérdidas netas de Pemex en el trimestre abril-juio fueron de 44 mil millones de pesos. Un año antes habían sido de 53 mil millones. Aparentemente mejoraron sus números. Pero si la comparación se hace en forma semestral, de enero a junio, las pérdidas de la compañía se amplían hasta 606 mil 687 millones. La única buena noticia es que no se declaró en quiebra como numerosas compañías petroleras. Ombudsman social Asuntos: rechaza cargos Soy cliente del banco BBVA. Hace algunas semanas realizaron con mi cuenta compras que desconozco, nunca hice o autoricé. En el momento que se hicieron fui notificado al celular y aparte de ello mi banco me llamó para saber si los había hecho yo, a lo cual respondí que no. Necesito ayuda para que se pueda hacer justicia, ya que el banco no quiere regresarme el dinero. Juan F. Rivera Martínez /Salamanca (verificado por teléfono). Twitter: @galvanochoa Facebook: @galvanochoa Foro: elforomexico.com/encuestas/ Correo: galvanochoa@gmail.com
  44. 44. Astillero No sólo Lozoya, también Carrera Panizzo // Operador en Agronitrogenados // Lozoya y FGR, sobre rieles // Consulados: pagos políticos Julio Hernández López ▲ AMIGA EN COMÚN. La designación de Isabel Arvide como cónsul de México en Estambul causó polémica en diversos sectores. En la imagen de la izquierda, con el ex presidente Carlos Salinas y a la derecha con Andrés Manuel López Obrador.Foto publicadas en redes por la periodista C on los reflectores volcados en Emilio Lozoya, poca atención se pone a algunos de sus principales operadores y cómplices. Uno de ellos es José Manuel Carrera Panizzo, quien hoy podría colocar una velita de primer aniversario a un pastel de impunidad, pues un 29 de julio, pero del año pasado, la Secretaría de la Función Pública (Sefunpu) le impuso la más alta sanción a un ex servidor público por actos de corrupción. Ex director corporativo de Alianzas y Nuevos Negocios de Pemex, además de dirigir la filial PMI Comercio Internacional, Carrera Panizzo fue inhabilitado por 10 años para ocupar un cargo en la administración pública y condenado a pagar 4,206 millones de pesos, a título resarcitorio, al haber causado daño al erario por la compra en 2013, por tres veces más de su valor de mercado, y por la capitalización, en 2016, de la planta Agronitrogenados. Sí, la misma del caso Lozoya y de Alonso Ancira, principal accionista de Altos Hornos de México, detenido en España y en espera de ser extraditado. Carrera Panizzo, según el boletín de prensa 74 de la Sefunpu (https://bit.ly/3hJq5Q1), a cargo de Irma Eréndira Sandoval, tuvo conocimiento de que se estaba comprando a gran sobreprecio una maquinaria que tenía 30 años de haberse adquirido y 14 de no utilizarse, y fue omiso a la hora en que se autorizó un incremento a la inversión de capital en Agronitrogenados por 760 millones de dólares. Sin embargo, dicho ex servidor público no ha pagado un centavo de la sanción restitutoria récord. Recurrió al Poder Judicial Federal. Pero, si un tribunal confirma tal sanción, el Servicio de Administración Tributaria deberá hacer efectivo el cobro, por una vía que no sería la penal, aunque faltaría ver lo que al respecto decidiera la Fiscalía General de la República, dirigida por Alejandro Gertz Manero. Acompañante de Lozoya en diversas andanzas administrativas, Carrera Panizzo igualmente lo fue de Juan José Suárez Coppel, también director de Pemex, aunque en el sexenio regido por Felipe Calderón Hinojosa. Como eje de continuidad entre calderonismo y peñismo, fue pieza operativa en dos proyectos en España que implicaron gran descalabro para las finanzas mexicanas: la participación accionaria en Repsol, la multinacional energética y petroquímica con sede en Madrid, y la inversión en los astilleros Hijos de J. Barreras, en Vigo, Galicia. Su última aparición, ya fuera de Pemex, fue en la iniciativa privada, como asesor en el Fondo Nacional de Infraestructura (Fonadin), cuyos responsables se encargaron de la licitación y arranque de las obras del Nuevo Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México (NAICM), según nota de la revista Fortuna (https://bit.ly/3hIz1Ft). Respecto a Emilio Lozoya, ayer rodó sobre rieles aceitados la estrategia acordada entre este aspirante a testigo colaborador y la Fiscalía General de la República. El juez que lleva el caso determinó que no hay indicios de violaciones al debido proceso ni a los derechos humanos del ex director de Pemex, quien se declaró no culpable ni responsable de los hechos que se le achacan y, además, abrió aún más las compuertas de la imaginación política al asegurar que ha sido sistemáticamente intimidado, presionado e instrumentalizado, de lo cual dará nombres y pruebas más adelante. Su abogado agregó que su defendido fue utilizado en su calidad de instrumento no doloso, en el marco de un aparato organizado de poder que se alejó del derecho. De seis nombramientos de cónsules de carrera anunciados ayer (que no necesitan aprobación del Senado), tres tienen historial diplomático, dos de ellos ninguna experiencia (Isabel Arvide, de polémica trayectoria en el periodismo, casi siempre apegada al poder, va a Estambul; Itzel Francisca De León Villard, ex diputada panista, hermana de una senadora por el Verde y ahora del PES, parte del grupo del chiapaneco Manuel Velasco Coello, a San Bernardino, California) y Paloma Villaseñor, de carrera política en el PRI, a Del Río, Texas (ya antes fue cónsul en Calgary, Canadá). ¡Hasta mañana! Twitter: @julioastillero Facebook: Julio Astillero
  45. 45. México SA Lozoya, en vías de abrir la cloaca // No podrá romperles la madre Carlos Fernández-Vega A pesar de todas los chicanas de la defensa –entre ellas retrasar el proceso judicial por la enfermedad de su cliente–, la cloaca está por destaparse. Cierto es que, para salvar el pellejo y el de su familia, Emilio Lozoya Austin solicita beneficios legales (como el criterio de oportunidad, que es lo que afanosamente buscan sus abogados) para hablar con la verdad y denunciar, con nombres y apellidos, a sus cómplices en el saqueo de Petróleos Mexicanos y negocios paralelos, como en el caso de Odebrecht. Once días después de su regreso a México, tras ser extraditado de España, Lozoya afirmó que fue sistemáticamente intimidado, presionado e instrumentalizado durante la investigación por los cargos de corrupción en su contra, y dijo que en su momento denunciará y señalará a los autores de las presiones en su contra. De cualquier forma, reiteró su compromiso de colaborar con las autoridades del Estado para aclarar los hechos de los que se le acusa ( La Jornada, Eduardo Murillo, Gustavo Castillo y César Arellano). De cereza, sus abogados sostuvieron que el ex director de Pemex fue utilizado en su calidad de instrumento no doloso, en el marco de un aparato organizado de poder que se alejó del derecho de cara a la comisión de hechos como los referidos por la representación social. De acuerdo con esa versión, Lozoya sería un pobre mandilón que hizo ultramillonarios a sus otrora amigos, porque él es inocente. Eso sí, dijo su defensa, denunciará los hechos cometidos señalando claramente a las personas responsables y los actos que propiciaban. Todo ello, en el ánimo de salvaguardar la edificación de un criterio de oportunidad que se ha empezado a gestar con la FGR (ídem). Muy lejos está aquel orondo Emilio Lozoya Austin que en octubre de 2017 presumía estar muy tranquilo y sin preocupación por cuestiones judiciales, al tiempo que se ufanaba de tener los recursos y el tiempo para romperles la madre a sus acusadores (Bertha Becerra y Alejandro Suárez, El Sol de México). Ello, porque sabía que su impunidad estaba garantizada por la Procuraduría General de la República (con EPN, cuatro titulares actuaron en tal sentido), que le tapó, congeló y/o desapareció todos los delitos, comenzando por los sobornos de Odebrecht y su relación con la campaña presidencial de Enrique Peña Nieto. Pero los tiempos cambiaron y ahora no podrá romperles la madre, porque en primera instancia la Fiscalía General de la República solicitó al juez de la causa que el ex director de Pemex sea vinculado a proceso por el delito de operaciones con recursos de procedencia ilícita, el cual habría cometido al autorizar la compra irregular de Agronitrogenados a Altos Hornos de México (cuya cabeza visible, Alonso Ancira, permanece enchiquerado en España), operación calificada de fraude. Por lo anterior, Lozoya penosamente está obligado a renovar su oronda frase de 2017 y acoplarla a la realidad que vive, de tal suerte que ahora tal expresión debería ser más o menos así: Tengo recursos y tiempo para (intentar) que no me rompan la madre. Y sí, resulta abultado su inventario de cómplices e ilícitos a denunciar y reconocer para salvar el pellejo, y gruesa la chequera (alimentada con recursos ilícitos) con la que paga los voluminosos honorarios de Baltasar Garzón y su séquito de abogados. En fin, esto apenas comienza y en lista de espera hay un cúmulo de delitos, y tarde que temprano aparecerá el generoso maiceo a diputados y senadores. Se va a poner bueno. Las rebanadas del pastel ¿Dónde quedó la obligada conciliación que debe procurar la Secretaría del Trabajo en casos como el de Notimex? Parece que en el armario del olvido, adonde convenientemente la encerró el papá de la niña (conocido como El Padrino del mundo laboral) para mantener la fiesta del conflicto de interés. Por cierto, ¿qué hacía el abogado de Francisco Hernández Juárez –otra joya del sindicalismo mexicano– en la mesa de negociaciones entre la agencia informativa y su sindicato? Bueno, parece que fue una imposición de la mismísima institución del Estado que debe ser imparcial. cfvmexico_sa@hotmail.com
  46. 46. Los Centros Nueva Vida y el dinero perdido de Zhenli Ye Gon RODOLFO MONTES28 julio, 2020 El gobierno no encontró evidencia de que Felipe Calderón utilizara el dinero decomisado a Zhenli Ye Gon para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida. Foto: especial CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- El gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador no encontró ninguna evidencia de que Felipe Calderón Hinojosa utilizara el dinero decomisado a Zhenli Ye Gon para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida –para prevenir y tratar adicciones– en varias regiones del país. El sábado 18 se cumplió un año de que López Obrador ordenó –en su conferencia mañanera– realizar una investigación “hasta donde se pueda, para saber dónde quedó el dinero” del empresario de origen chino. López Obrador dijo entonces: “¿Se acuerdan cuando detuvieron al ciudadano chino-mexicano? Bueno, cómo nos tuvieron, como una semana con eso, o 15 días. ¿Se acuerdan?: imágenes y las estibas de dólares… no sé, 200, 300 millones de dólares en una casa, en Las Lomas”. El 15 de marzo de 2007, cuando el gobierno de Calderón apenas cumplía cuatro meses, la Policía Federal le decomisó a Zhenli Ye Gon 205 millones de dólares en efectivo –escondidos en maletas en un cuarto secreto de su mansión–,18 millones de pesos mexicanos, 200 mil euros, 113 mil dólares de Hong Kong, 11 centenarios y un lote de joyas. López Obrador agregó en su mañanera del 18 de julio de 2019: “Lo que menos se sabe es dónde quedó el dinero.
  47. 47. Yo acabo de mandar, ordené que me hicieran una investigación hasta donde se pueda para saber dónde quedó el dinero, porque imagínense que el presidente de México no sepa dónde quedó el dinero. Por eso acabo de ordenar hacer esa investigación, porque eso es nota, ¿eh? ¿O no hay nota?” En esa misma mañanera un reportero le hizo ver a López Obrador que Calderón, en abril de 2007, aseguró que el dinero decomisado a Zhenli Ye Gon se destinó a los Centros Nueva Vida. El presidente respondió: “Pues yo estoy recorriendo el país y no veo que haya nada”.
  48. 48. El mismo día (18 de julio de 2019), a las 13:33 horas, sin presentar ninguna prueba, Calderón tuiteó: “El dinero decomisado a Ye Gon se destinó a la construcción de 335 centros Nueva Vida de Prevención y Tratamiento de Adicciones (…) Entiendo que dijo (AMLO) que nunca se había hecho nada al respecto pero, afortunadamente, hay otros datos”. A un año de esa polémica, documentos en poder de Proceso echan por la borda la afirmación de Calderón y todo apunta a que la construcción de los Centros Nueva Vida fue una simulación. Nunca se construyó nada. En la página 98 de su Tercer Informe de Gobierno, Calderón refirió que “la Secretaría de Salud diseñó un programa para la construcción, equipamiento y operación de una red de 310 Centros de Atención Primaria en Adicciones, denominados también Centros Nueva Vida, que realizan la promoción de los servicios de atención, aplicación de pruebas de detección temprana, servicios de consejería, terapia breve y derivación oportuna”. Con base en ello se hizo la solicitud de información 000100339319 al gobierno de López Obrador mediante la Unidad de Transparencia de la Secretaría de Salud, con los siguientes requerimientos: “Fechas exactas en que se construyeron cada uno de los Centros Nacionales Nueva Vida para prevenir las adicciones; ubicación precisa de cada uno de esos inmuebles en todo el país; costo total por la construcción de éstos y el número de construcciones. “Nombre de las empresas que participaron en esas construcciones y el cobro que hicieron éstas, si fue por licitación o adjudicación directa; de dónde provino el recurso económico para pagar la construcción de dichos centros, qué áreas de esta dependencia participaron y los funcionarios involucrados… en distintos momentos de su gobierno, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa aseguró que los 206 millones de dólares que le decomisaron al chino Zhenli Ye Gon fueron asignados para la construcción de más de 300 Centros Nacionales Nueva Vida para la prevención y el tratamiento de las adicciones, es decir que la información solicitada abarca el sexenio 2006-2012.” Respuesta unánime Respondieron varias dependencias de la Secretaría de Salud. La Dirección General Adjunta de Adquisiciones informó que “después de realizar una búsqueda exhaustiva y pormenorizada en los archivos y base de datos de esta Dirección Adjunta, no se localizó la información requerida”. La Dirección de Servicios Generales refirió que “después de una búsqueda exhaustiva en los archivos que obran en la Dirección de Servicios Generales, no se localizó información respecto de la solicitud de información solicitada”.
  49. 49. La Coordinación Administrativa sostuvo que, derivado de una búsqueda exhaustiva en sus archivos, “no se localizó información de los Centros Nacionales Nueva Vida para prevenir las adicciones y tratamientos a las adicciones en el periodo comprendido de 2007 a 2009, ya que no tuvimos ningún conocimiento, contrato y/o pedido celebrado con alguna persona moral por esos centros”. De la misma manera respondió el Departamento de Control Financiero: “No se localizó información alguna sobre las fechas, ubicación, costo, número de construcciones, empresas, licitaciones o adjudicaciones directas, áreas y funcionarios de los Centros Nacionales Nueva Vida para prevenir adicciones y tratamiento de adicciones, en el periodo comprendido de 2007 a 2009, ya que no tuvimos ningún conocimiento, contrato y/o pedido celebrado con alguna persona moral por estos centros”. Diversas dependencias respondieron a otras solicitudes de información cuando Calderón aún era presidente. En ese entonces tanto la Secretaría de Salud como la Procuraduría General de la República, la Secretaría de Hacienda, el Sistema Nacional para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF) –a cargo de Margarita Zavala–, el Consejo Nacional contra las Adicciones y la Presidencia de la República tampoco pudieron proporcionar información sobre esos Centros Nueva Vida. A pregunta expresa sobre la cantidad exacta que el gobierno de Calderón destinó a la prevención y tratamiento de las adicciones, hecha en la solicitud de información 0210000072709, la Presidencia contestó el 27 de junio de 2009: “Luego de una búsqueda exhaustiva de la información solicitada, en sus archivos no se encontró ningún documento relacionado con lo que se requiere”. La misma solicitud de información se le hizo al DIF con el folio 1236000016609. La respuesta fue: “No cuenta con ninguna asignación para prevención y tratamiento de adicciones en ninguna partida ni ha recibido recurso alguno”. Al Secretariado Técnico del Consejo Nacional contra las Adicciones, dependiente de la Secretaria de Salud, se le hizo la solicitud de información número 0001200200609: “Del total de su presupuesto, cuánto ha destinado al programa Nueva Vida en este 2009, cuánto presupuesto de 2007 y 2008, cuánto se tiene contemplado para el ejercicio fiscal de 2010 para ese mismo programa, y cómo se reparte ese dinero, para qué rubros de dicho programa”. El 20 de agosto de 2009 el Secretariado Técnico respondió: “Como resultado de una búsqueda exhaustiva en nuestros archivos, le informamos que el número de documentos encontrados es igual a cero”. Peor: hasta marzo de 2010 Calderón aseguraba que en esos centros se habrían realizado 348 mil 762 cuestionarios de tamizaje a potenciales adictos.
  50. 50. Al respecto, en la solicitud de información 0001200235009 se pidió al Secretariado Técnico del Consejo Nacional contra las Adicciones una copia de esos 384 mil 762 cuestionarios de tamizaje. El 4 de marzo de 2010 el Secretariado Técnico, entonces a cargo de Carlos José Rodríguez Ajenjo, respondió: “No existe posibilidad de proporcionar la información requerida, ya que no existe la misma”. Este texto se publicó en el número 2282 del semanario Proceso, cuya versión digital puedes adquirir aquí.

