Generic textual analysis mag 2

GENERIC RESEARCH 1
Language Industries Audience Representation
LANGUAGE • The masthead is in sans-serif front, which emits sophistication andelegance. • The colourpalette of this front ...
INDUSTRIES • British Vogue is a British fashion magazine published based in London since autumn 1916 • It is the British e...
AUDIENCE • 82% ofVogue readers are female, with 18% being male. • The average age of women that readVogue are 31 years,how...
REPRESENTATION • Here,Vogue are identifying and representing the work of key workers during this time of crisis. • They ar...
THINGS I WISH TO EMULATE IN MY OWN WORK • I enjoy the simplicity of both the image and the of lack of added elements on th...
  1. 1. GENERIC RESEARCH 1
  2. 2. Language Industries Audience Representation
  3. 3. LANGUAGE • The masthead is in sans-serif front, which emits sophistication andelegance. • The colourpalette of this front cover is generally neutral with a naturalisticmise-en-scene -the hospital in the background.The model, a midwife, is dressed in her uniform - which against the background,is a vibrantcolour and therefore highlightsher importance. • The model is dressed realistically,with her hairup and is dressed in scrubs, which is not a conventional look for a model. The fact that this is the front cover of Vogue, suggests the importance and recognition the frontline deserves. • A mid-shot is used here to connote the 'realness' of the issue of coronavirusand how the issue is not to be used in order to glamorise the issue but instead commend and pay respect to the front line.
  4. 4. INDUSTRIES • British Vogue is a British fashion magazine published based in London since autumn 1916 • It is the British editionof American american magazine Vogue. • It is edited by Conte Nast • British Vogue is the most profitablemagazine in Britain. • The Editor-in-Chiefis Edward Enniful • Vogue magazine is availablein both print and digital versions. In December 2019, Vogue magazine (in print and online) reached over 1.7 millionpeople in the United Kingdom (UK), includingnearly 1.4 millionwomen. • An issue of Vogue is typically£3.99
  5. 5. AUDIENCE • 82% ofVogue readers are female, with 18% being male. • The average age of women that readVogue are 31 years,however,a majority of the readers are between 20-24 years • Vogue have 24.4 million readers gloabally and 42 million online users. • Usually AB demographic, business, managerial roles • Intrested in high-end, sophisticated fashion
  6. 6. REPRESENTATION • Here,Vogue are identifying and representing the work of key workers during this time of crisis. • They are also promoting feminism by having a women on the front cover, representing her as being heroic . • Represents under-represented social groups • The coverlines anchor the image and the simplitity of the language of the magazine emphasises the star of the cover.
  7. 7. THINGS I WISH TO EMULATE IN MY OWN WORK • I enjoy the simplicity of both the image and the of lack of added elements on the magazine cover.I wish to emulate both these factors as the simple image allows the audience to identify the issue represnted instantly. • I also wish to emulate the bright – satuarated colour palette displayed on the cover

