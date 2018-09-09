Download here Read_ The Ghost Chronicles _Ebook

***2016 Golden Leaf Award for Best First Book******Awarded the B.R.A.G. Medallion******Awarded the Literary Classics Seal of Approval******FINALIST in the National Indie Excellence Awards******Named One of the Best Small Press/Indie YA Books of 2016 by IPPY Magazine******Short-listed for Book of the Year by Books Go Social***Can Michael get to heaven before the devil gets him first, and if it means leaving Sarah is he sure he still wants to go?Michael Andrews had everything - a loving family, a great girlfriend and a promising basketball career. That was before the accident that took his life. Now, he s a ghost, wandering among the living, struggling to understand why he s stuck. All he wants is to move on.That is until he meets Sarah, an attractive young girl who died just as tragically as he did. The only trouble is falling in love and binding oneself to another soul is forbidden, for it may keep one or both of the souls bound to earth for longer than they should be.To make matters worse, there s also a danger in going too far with Sarah, because the "joining" of two souls in the afterlife is also strictly forbidden and they don t know what will happen if they do go that far. Each time they touch they can feel the boundaries of their energies slipping perilously into one another.Things get even more complicated as Michael learns he s being pursued. Demons are after him because he s a marked soul, a soul the devil wants very badly for some unknown reason.So, maybe falling in love in the afterlife isn t such a good idea. Inspired by the legend of a haunting at the Angel of the Sea bed and breakfast in Cape May, NJ.

