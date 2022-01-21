Successfully reported this slideshow.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder - Symptoms and Treatment Options

Jan. 21, 2022
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur following a traumatic experience or event. Although it is common for all people to experience different symptoms after trauma, such as fear, negative emotions, or difficulty sleeping, these usually do not last long. PTSD is only diagnosed when a combination of symptoms persists for at least one month.

PTSD symptoms can be divided into four categories: intrusion, avoidance, alterations in cognition and mood, and alterations in arousal and reactivity. Intrusion symptoms include flashbacks about the traumatic event (dissociation), intrusive thoughts, recurring dreams, and physical symptoms such as sweating or racing heart when thinking about the event.

As the name suggests, avoidance symptoms refer to avoiding anything related to the event, including places, objects, actions, and even thoughts and feelings. People may make significant changes in their lives to avoid any reminders of the traumatic event.

Alterations in cognition and mood include negative thoughts and feelings, loss of interest in activities previously found enjoyable, blaming oneself or others for the event, the inability to experience positive emotions. Alterations in arousal and reactivity include the inability to focus, sleep issues, irritability, self-destructive or aggressive behavior, or being easily startled.

To be diagnosed with PTSD, first, they must have been exposed to a traumatic event. Exposure can happen as a first-person experience and witnessing something happening to another person, learning of a violent death of a close relative or friend, or being repeatedly exposed to the details of a traumatic event, like in the case of police officers often listening to details of child abuse.

  1. 1. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder - Symptoms and Treatment Options Megan Erasmus
  2. 2. Introduction Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur following a traumatic experience or event. Although it is common for all people to experience different symptoms after trauma, such as fear, negative emotions, or difficulty sleeping, these usually do not last long. PTSD is only diagnosed when a combination of symptoms persists for at least one month.
  3. 3. PTSD symptoms can be divided into four categories: intrusion, avoidance, alterations in cognition and mood, and alterations in arousal and reactivity. Intrusion symptoms include flashbacks about the traumatic event (dissociation), intrusive thoughts, recurring dreams, and physical symptoms such as sweating or racing heart when thinking about the event.
  4. 4. As the name suggests, avoidance symptoms refer to avoiding anything related to the event, including places, objects, actions, and even thoughts and feelings. People may make significant changes in their lives to avoid any reminders of the traumatic event.
  5. 5. Alterations in cognition and mood include negative thoughts and feelings, loss of interest in activities previously found enjoyable, blaming oneself or others for the event, the inability to experience positive emotions. Alterations in arousal and reactivity include the inability to focus, sleep issues, irritability, self-destructive or aggressive behavior, or being easily startled.
  6. 6. To be diagnosed with PTSD, first, they must have been exposed to a traumatic event. Exposure can happen as a first-person experience and witnessing something happening to another person, learning of a violent death of a close relative or friend, or being repeatedly exposed to the details of a traumatic event, like in the case of police officers often listening to details of child abuse.
  7. 7. The second condition for a PTSD diagnosis is the occurrence of all of the following: at least one intrusion symptom and one avoidance symptom, and two or more symptoms of alterations in cognition and mood and alterations in arousal and reactivity. Furthermore, these symptoms must last longer than one month.
  8. 8. It is important to note that not all people experiencing PTSD will benefit from the same type of treatment when it comes to treatment options. For some people, symptoms may subside independently without the need for therapy. Others may require different treatment approaches. A mental health provider experienced in PTSD can help find the right treatment option.
  9. 9. Different types of psychotherapy have proven effective in reducing PTSD symptoms. Cognitive processing therapy is a form of psychotherapy that aims to change the thoughts and feelings associated with trauma and has shown positive outcomes in patients with PTSD.
  10. 10. Exposure therapy is another popular treatment that has proven particularly effective in people dealing with avoidance symptoms. Exposure therapy aims to challenge certain behaviors developed in response to the trauma and reduce the anxiety and fear triggered by the event.
  11. 11. Group therapy has also shown beneficial effects, mainly as it allows people to connect with others who have had similar experiences, thus validating their own experiences.
  12. 12. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) is another type of psychotherapy that focuses on reducing the emotional impact of the traumatic memory. The therapy consists of bilateral stimulation, including eye movements, auditory stimulation, and hand taps while the patient relives the traumatic event. The goal is to eliminate the emotional distress linked to the event.
  13. 13. Some patients may benefit from medication, namely selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, which help treat anxiety, sleep issues, and mood disorders. A healthcare provider can prescribe the most appropriate medicines depending on each case. Patients can also implement coping strategies, including mindfulness practices, exercise, avoiding substances like alcohol and drugs, and joining support groups.

