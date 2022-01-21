Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder - Symptoms and Treatment Options

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur following a traumatic experience or event. Although it is common for all people to experience different symptoms after trauma, such as fear, negative emotions, or difficulty sleeping, these usually do not last long. PTSD is only diagnosed when a combination of symptoms persists for at least one month.



PTSD symptoms can be divided into four categories: intrusion, avoidance, alterations in cognition and mood, and alterations in arousal and reactivity. Intrusion symptoms include flashbacks about the traumatic event (dissociation), intrusive thoughts, recurring dreams, and physical symptoms such as sweating or racing heart when thinking about the event.



As the name suggests, avoidance symptoms refer to avoiding anything related to the event, including places, objects, actions, and even thoughts and feelings. People may make significant changes in their lives to avoid any reminders of the traumatic event.



Alterations in cognition and mood include negative thoughts and feelings, loss of interest in activities previously found enjoyable, blaming oneself or others for the event, the inability to experience positive emotions. Alterations in arousal and reactivity include the inability to focus, sleep issues, irritability, self-destructive or aggressive behavior, or being easily startled.



To be diagnosed with PTSD, first, they must have been exposed to a traumatic event. Exposure can happen as a first-person experience and witnessing something happening to another person, learning of a violent death of a close relative or friend, or being repeatedly exposed to the details of a traumatic event, like in the case of police officers often listening to details of child abuse.