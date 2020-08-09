Who needs spwyare when you have COVID-19 apps?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://covid19apptracker.org Data Last Updated: 01 August 2020 Who needs spyware when you have COVID-19 apps? 1
Our Team Megan DeBlois Product Manager Carlos Maycas Nadal Back-end Engineer Zach Anderson Front-end Engineer Justin DeBlo...
Introduction 6
https://covid19apptracker.org 7 Last Updated 01 Aug 2020
How it Works App Detection Engine (scan, updates, enrich) 1 App Database 2 Update Google Sheet Deploy GitHub Pages 3 Googl...
Building on a Budget No funding Limited time Understand the ecosystem (contact tracing, symptom tracking, informational) C...
The Problem 10
● Rapid deployment of technology… ● Bugs, Vulnerabilities, Exploitation Problem #1 The Problem 11
May: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/21/care19-dakota-privacy-coronavirus/ “it violates its own privacy ...
13
14
15
● Rapid deployment of technology… ● Bugs, Vulnerabilities, Exploitation Problem #1 ● Data collection and permissions ● Lac...
Timeline Emergence More and more COVID-19 apps begin to emerge on play stores. Research May 2020Feb-Mar 2020 Mar 2020 Apr ...
Timeline Emergence More and more COVID-19 apps begin to emerge on play stores. Restrictions Research May 2020Feb-Mar 2020 ...
19
Timeline Emergence More and more COVID-19 apps begin to emerge on play stores. Restrictions Contact Tracing Research May 2...
https://www.eﬀ.org/deeplinks/2020/04/apple-and-goo gles-covid-19-exposure-notification-api-questions-and -answers 21
MIT contact tracing app project data released Research Timeline Emergence More and more COVID-19 apps begin to emerge on p...
23
MIT contact tracing app project data released; Research Timeline Emergence More and more COVID-19 apps begin to emerge on ...
The Ecosystem 25
How many apps are there? On the Google Play Store *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the p...
121On August 1st Contact Tracing Symptom Tracking Informational 3 Categories ● Contact Tracing ● Symptom Tracking ● Inform...
Number of apps by country On the Google Play Store *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the ...
29
India, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Vietnam Top Countries 30
India, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Vietnam Top Countries 31
India, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Vietnam Top Countries 32
India, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Vietnam Top Countries 33
The impact on people On the Google Play Store 34 *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the pr...
The ScaleMore than 100M downloads Aarogya Setu India 100M+ 35
The ScaleMore than 100M downloads Aarogya Setu India 100M+ 10M CoronApp Colombia 36
The ScaleMore than 100M downloads Aarogya Setu India 100M+ 10M CoronApp Colombia Hayat Eve Sığar Turkey MySejahtera Malays...
Privacy and Permissions 38 *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the project
39
40
Who requests the most permissions? 41 *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the project
Karantinas / Lithuania Symptom Tracking and Informational https://covid19apptracker.org/#/app/com.lym po.covid19 T COVID’1...
Who requests the least permissions? 43 *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the project
Pakistan's National Action Plan for COVID-19 / Pakistan Informational https://covid19apptracker.org/#/app/com.nap _pakista...
GVA Coronavirus / Spain Primary Care Appointment and Informational https://covid19apptracker.org/#/app/es.gva.co ronavirus...
More on geolocation 46 *The following slides and information are based on data tracked by the project
Requesting Approximate Location 79 (65%) Requesting Precise Location 90 (74%) Permission Number of Apps 47
48 Google and Apple Exposure Notification
49 “Your app must have the BLUETOOTH and INTERNET permission in its manifest, but your app doesn't require and can't inclu...
Dangerous Permissions 50
51 “permissions that could potentially aﬀect the user's privacy or the device's normal operation … the user must explicitl...
* Android permissions categorization: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/Manifest.permission 52
* Android permissions categorization: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/Manifest.permission 53 65% 74%
* Android permissions categorization: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/Manifest.permission 54 50% 46%
* Android permissions categorization: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/Manifest.permission 55 36% 18% 15% 1...
56 App Name Country Aﬀiliation App Name Country Aﬀiliation COVID Coach (US Department of Veteran Aﬀairs) U.S. Home Quarant...
57 Requesting Read Contacts Access App Name Country Aﬀiliation CoronApp - Colombia Colombia Healthy Together - COVID-19 (U...
58 Regional Permission Diﬀerences 121On August 1st
59 57% 80%
Researchers and Advocates 60
61 https://web.karisma.org.co/coronapp-muchos-datos-pocos-beneficios/
62 https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/06/bahrain-kuwait-norway-contact-tracing-apps-danger-for-privacy/
63 https://www.eﬀ.org/issues/covid-19 Some universities in the U.S. are considering “app mandates”. (EFF, July 2020) https...
64 https://reports.exodus-privacy.eu.org/en/analysis/submit/
What now? 65
What now? 66
1. Privacy and security audits 2. Better understand adoption barriers to Google and Apple Exposure Notification technology...
The design decisions we make now have the potential for lasting impact on our privacy. 68
Any questions? 69 *We will be taking questions on the appropriate DEFCON Crypto Village discord channel info@covid19apptra...
Thank You COVID-19 App Tracker info@covid19apptracker.org 70
71
