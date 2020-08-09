Who needs spwyare when you have COVID-19 apps?

With the current pandemic, privacy concerns have emerged around the large number of applications being published and promoted around the globe. From symptom tracking to contact tracing, the COVID-19 App Tracker Project (https://covid19apptracker.org) aims to automate detection of new and modified applications published on the Google Play Store.



Our session will discuss C19 app trends around the globe, emerging concerns, and what is required for greater transparency around the applications created and data collected by governments around the world.