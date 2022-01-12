Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7
Sales
Jan. 12, 2022
16 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

How pure silk sarees are manufactured

Download to read offline

Sales
Jan. 12, 2022
16 views

Silk, one of the oldest regarded fibers is a protein fiber, produced through the silkworm by spinning around its cocoon. The whole way of beginning from the eggs until the worms are grown up and cocoons are formed. The silk farmers allow the caterpillars that make the most essential cocoons, to show into moths. The moths then laid eggs and the eggs hatched out greater caterpillars making even big cocoons. Over the centuries, the dimensions of the cocoon have multiplied and silkworm cocoons are genuine masses big than the cocoons of diverse caterpillars. At least 1/2 of a mile of non-stop thread also can moreover come from one cocoon.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Sell with a Story: How to Capture Attention, Build Trust, and Close the Sale Paul Smith
(0/5)
Free
The Art of Closing the Sale: The Key to Making More Money Faster in the World of Professional Selling Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Ziglar on Selling: The Ultimate Handbook for the Complete Sales Professional Zig Ziglar
(4/5)
Free
The Introvert's Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone Matthew Pollard
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Seducing Strangers: How to Get People to Buy What You're Selling (The Little Black Book of Advertising Secrets) Josh Weltman
(4/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Secrets of Question-Based Selling: How the Most Powerful Tool in Business Can Double Your Sales Results Thomas Freese
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
New Sales. Simplified.: The Essential Handbook for Prospecting and New Business Development Mike Weinberg
(5/5)
Free
The Introvert’s Edge to Networking: Work the Room. Leverage Social Media. Develop Powerful Connections Matthew Pollard
(0/5)
Free
SPIN Selling Neil Rackham
(0/5)
Free
The Simple Truths of Service: Inspired by Johnny the Bagger Ken Blanchard
(5/5)
Free
Sales Management. Simplified.: The Straight Truth About Getting Exceptional Results from Your Sales Team Mike Weinberg
(5/5)
Free
Call to Action: Secret Formulas to Improve Online Results Bryan Eisenberg
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Little Platinum Book of Cha-Ching: 32.5 Strategies to Ring Your Own (Cash) Register in Business and Personal Success Jeffrey Gitomer
(5/5)
Free
How to Become a Rainmaker: The Rules for Getting and Keeping Customers and Cl Jeffrey J. Fox
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of the Great Rainmakers: Proven Techniques from the Business Pros Jeffrey J. Fox
(4.5/5)
Free
Expert Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Creating a Mass Movement of People Who Will Pay for Your Advice Russell Brunson
(5/5)
Free
Sales 101: From Finding Leads and Closing Techniques to Retaining Customers and Growing Your Business, an Essential Primer on How to Sell Wendy Connick
(4.5/5)
Free
You, Inc.: The Art of Selling Yourself Harry Beckwith
(4.5/5)
Free
What the Customer Wants You to Know: How Everybody Needs to Think Differently about Sales Ram Charan
(3.5/5)
Free
The 25 Sales Habits of Highly Successful Salespeople Stephan Schiffman
(4/5)
Free
Agent of Influence: How to Use Spy Skills to Persuade Anyone, Sell Anything, and Build a Successful Business Jason Hanson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ultimate Sales Letter: Attract New Customers, Boost Your Sales [4th Edition] Dan S Kennedy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Irresistible Offer: How to Sell Your Product or Service in 3 Seconds or Less Mark Joyner
(4.5/5)
Free
Built to Sell: Creating a Business That Can Thrive Without You John Warrillow
(5/5)
Free
The Way of the Wolf: Straight Line Selling: Master the Art of Persuasion, Influence, and Success Jordan Belfort
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Get a Meeting with Anyone: The Untapped Selling Power of Contact Marketing Stu Heinecke
(5/5)
Free
Secrets of Closing the Sale Zig Ziglar
(4.5/5)
Free
The Sales Bible: The Ultimate Sales Resource Jeffrey Gitomer
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

How pure silk sarees are manufactured

  1. 1. support@megastyles.in PAKHILOTA SOFT JAMDANI Saree Fabric: Soft Silk Blouse: Without Blouse Blouse Fabric: No Blouse Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size Country of Origin: India
  2. 2. support@megastyles.in PAKHILOTA SOFT JAMDANI Saree Fabric: Soft Silk Blouse: Without Blouse Blouse Fabric: No Blouse Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size Country of Origin: India
  3. 3. support@megastyles.in PAKHILOTA SOFT JAMDANI Saree Fabric: Soft Silk Blouse: Without Blouse Blouse Fabric: No Blouse Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size Country of Origin: India
  4. 4. support@megastyles.in PAKHILOTA SOFT JAMDANI Saree Fabric: Soft Silk Blouse: Without Blouse Blouse Fabric: No Blouse Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size Country of Origin: India
  5. 5. support@megastyles.in PAKHILOTA SOFT JAMDANI Saree Fabric: Soft Silk Blouse: Without Blouse Blouse Fabric: No Blouse Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size Country of Origin: India
  6. 6. support@megastyles.in
  7. 7. support@megastyles.in Trendy Ctton Sarres Saree Fabric: Cotton Silk Blouse: Running Blouse Blouse Fabric: Cotton Silk Pattern: Printed Blouse Pattern: Solid Multipack: Single Sizes: Free Size (Saree Length Size: 5.5 m, Blouse Length Size: 0.8 m) Country of Origin: India How Pure Silk Sarees Are Manufactured?

Silk, one of the oldest regarded fibers is a protein fiber, produced through the silkworm by spinning around its cocoon. The whole way of beginning from the eggs until the worms are grown up and cocoons are formed. The silk farmers allow the caterpillars that make the most essential cocoons, to show into moths. The moths then laid eggs and the eggs hatched out greater caterpillars making even big cocoons. Over the centuries, the dimensions of the cocoon have multiplied and silkworm cocoons are genuine masses big than the cocoons of diverse caterpillars. At least 1/2 of a mile of non-stop thread also can moreover come from one cocoon.

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×