How pure silk sarees are manufactured

Silk, one of the oldest regarded fibers is a protein fiber, produced through the silkworm by spinning around its cocoon. The whole way of beginning from the eggs until the worms are grown up and cocoons are formed. The silk farmers allow the caterpillars that make the most essential cocoons, to show into moths. The moths then laid eggs and the eggs hatched out greater caterpillars making even big cocoons. Over the centuries, the dimensions of the cocoon have multiplied and silkworm cocoons are genuine masses big than the cocoons of diverse caterpillars. At least 1/2 of a mile of non-stop thread also can moreover come from one cocoon.