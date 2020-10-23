Resumen de Seguridad Informatica - Rachell Lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela I.U.T. “Antonio José de Sucre” Independencia – Edo. Yaracuy RESUMEN Alumna: Rachell López C.I: 28.498.330 Esc. 78
  2. 2. La Seguridad Informática Es el área de la informática que se enfoca en la protección de la infraestructura computacional y todo lo relacionado con esta (incluyendo la información contenida). La seguridad informática comprende software, bases de datos, metadatos, archivos y todo lo que la organización valore (activo) y signifique un riesgo si ésta llega a manos de otras personas. Este tipo de información se conoce como información privilegiada o confidencial. Objetivos de la Seguridad Informática o La información contenida Se ha convertido en uno de los elementos más importantes dentro de una organización. La seguridad informática debe ser administrada según los criterios establecidos por los administradores y supervisores, evitando que usuarios externos y no autorizados puedan acceder a ella sin autorización. o La infraestructura computacional Una parte fundamental para el almacenamiento y gestión de la información, así como para el funcionamiento mismo de la organización. o Los usuarios Son las personas que utilizan la estructura tecnológica, zona de comunicaciones y que gestionan la información. La seguridad informática debe establecer normas que minimicen los riesgos a la información o infraestructura informática. Las amenazas Una vez que la programación y el funcionamiento de un dispositivo de almacenamiento (o transmisión) de la información se consideran seguras, todavía deben ser tenidos en cuenta las circunstancias "no informáticas" que pueden afectar a los datos, las cuales son a menudo imprevisibles o inevitables, de modo que la única protección posible es la redundancia (en el caso de los datos) y la descentralización -por ejemplo mediante estructura de redes- (en el caso de las comunicaciones).
  3. 3. Tipos de amenaza El hecho de conectar una red a un entorno externo nos da la posibilidad de que algún atacante pueda entrar en ella, con esto, se puede hacer robo de información o alterar el funcionamiento de la red. Sin embargo el hecho de que la red no sea conectada a un entorno externo no nos garantiza la seguridad de la misma. Basado en esto podemos decir que existen 2 tipos de amenazas: Amenazas internas: Generalmente estas amenazas pueden ser más serias que las externas por varias razones: o Los usuarios conocen la red y saben cómo es su funcionamiento. o Tienen algún nivel de acceso a la red por las mismas necesidades de su trabajo. o Los IPS y Firewalls son mecanismos no efectivos en amenazas internas. Amenazas externas: Son aquellas amenazas que se originan de afuera de la red. Al no tener información certera de la red, un atacante tiene que realizar ciertos pasos para poder conocer qué es lo que hay en ella y buscar la manera de atacarla. Concepción de la Seguridad de la Información En la Seguridad de la Información es importante señalar que su manejo está basado en la tecnología y debemos de saber que puede ser confidencial: la información está centralizada y puede tener un alto valor. Puede ser divulgada, mal utilizada, ser robada, borrada o saboteada. Esto afecta su disponibilidad y la pone en riesgo. Existen dos palabras muy importantes que son riesgo y seguridad: Riesgo: Es todo tipo de vulnerabilidades, amenazas que pueden ocurrir sin previo aviso y producir numerosas pérdidas para las empresas. Los riesgos más perjudiciales son a las tecnologías de información y comunicaciones. Seguridad: Es una forma de protección contra los riesgos La Seguridad de la Información abarca muchas cosas, pero todas estas giran en torno a la información. Por ejemplo la disponibilidad, comunicación, identificación de problemas, análisis de riesgos, la integridad, confidencialidad, recuperación de los riesgos.
  4. 4. Seguridad de la Información tiene como fin la protección de la información y de los sistemas de la información del acceso, uso, divulgación, interrupción o destrucción no autorizada. El termino Seguridad de Información, Seguridad informática y garantía de la información son usados con frecuencia y aunque su significado no es el mismo, persiguen una misma finalidad al proteger la Confidencialidad, Integridad y Disponibilidad de la información. Servicios de Seguridad El objetivo de un servicio de seguridad es mejorar la seguridad de los sistemas de procesamiento de datos y la transferencia de información en las organizaciones. No Repudio Proporciona protección contra la interrupción, por parte de alguna de las entidades implicadas en la comunicación, de haber participado en toda o parte de la comunicación. El servicio de Seguridad de No repudio o irrenunciabilidad está estandarizado en la ISO-7498- 2. Protocolos de Seguridad de la Información Los protocolos de seguridad son un conjunto de reglas que gobiernan dentro de la transmisión de datos entre la comunicación de dispositivos para ejercer una confidencialidad, integridad, autenticación y el no repudio de la información. Se componen de: Criptografía (Cifrado de datos): Se ocupa del cifrado de mensajes un mensaje es enviado por el emisor lo que hace es transposicionar o ocultar el mensaje hasta que llega a su destino y puede ser descifrado por el receptor. Lógica (Estructura y secuencia): Llevar un orden en el cual se agrupan los datos del mensaje el significado del mensaje y saber cuándo se va enviar el mensaje. Autenticación: Es una validación de identificación es la técnica mediante la cual un proceso comprueba que el compañero de comunicación es quien se supone que es y no se trata de un impostor.
  5. 5. Principales Atacantes El Hacker: El Hacker es una persona con amplios conocimientos en tecnología, bien puede ser informática, electrónica o comunicaciones, mantiene permanentemente actualizado y conoce a fondo todo lo relacionado con programación y sistemas complejos. Su formación y las habilidades que poseen les da una experticia mayor que les permite acceder a sistemas de información seguros, sin ser descubiertos, y también les da la posibilidad de difundir sus conocimientos para que las demás personas se enteren de cómo es que realmente funciona la tecnología. El Cracker: Se denomina así a aquella persona con comportamiento compulsivo, que alardea de su capacidad para reventar sistemas electrónicos e informáticos. Un Cracker es un hábil conocedor de programación de Software y Hardware. EL Lammer: A este grupo pertenecen aquellas personas deseosas de alcanzar el nivel de un hacker pero su poca formación y sus conocimientos les impiden realizar este sueño. El Copyhacker: Son una nueva generación de falsificadores dedicados al crackeo de Hardware, específicamente en el sector de tarjetas inteligentes. Bucaneros: Son los comerciantes de la red más no existen en ella; aunque no poseen ningún tipo de formación en el área de los sistemas, si poseen un amplio conocimiento en área de los negocios. Phreaker: Se caracterizan por poseer vastos conocimientos en el área de telefonía terrestre y móvil, incluso más que los propios técnicos de las compañías telefónicas. Script Kiddie: Denominados también “Skid kiddie”, son simples usuarios de Internet, sin conocimientos sobre Hack o Crack aunque aficionados a estos temas no los comprenden realmente, simplemente son internautas que se limitan a recopilar información de la red y a buscar programas que luego ejecutan sin los más mínimos conocimientos. Planificación de la seguridad Hoy en día la rápida evolución del entorno técnico requiere que las organizaciones adopten un conjunto mínimo de controles de seguridad para proteger su información y sistemas de información. El plan de seguridad del sistema también delinea las responsabilidades y el comportamiento esperado de todos los individuos que acceden al sistema.
  6. 6. Vulnerabilidad Es definida como un fallo en el proyecto, implementación o configuración de un software o sistema operativo que, cuando es descubierta por un atacante, resulta en la violación de la seguridad de un computador o un sistema computacional. En Seguridad Informática, la palabra vulnerabilidad hace referencia a una debilidad en un sistema permitiendo a un atacante violar la confidencialidad, integridad, disponibilidad, control de acceso y consistencia del sistema o de sus datos y aplicaciones. Por vulnerabilidad entendemos la exposición latente a un riesgo. En el área de informática, existen varios riesgos tales como: ataque de virus, códigos maliciosos, gusanos, caballos de Troya y hackers. Para ello, resulta importante establecer políticas de seguridad, las cuales van desde el monitoreo de la infraestructura de red, los enlaces de telecomunicaciones, la realización del respaldo de datos y hasta el reconocimiento de las propias necesidades de seguridad, para establecer los niveles de protección de los recursos. Las políticas deberán basarse en los siguientes pasos: o Identificar y seleccionar lo que se debe proteger (información sensible). o Establecer niveles de prioridad e importancia sobre esta información. o Conocer las consecuencias que traería a la compañía, en lo que se refiere a costos y productividad, la pérdida de datos sensibles. o Identificar las amenazas, así como los niveles de vulnerabilidad de la red. o Realizar un análisis de costos en la prevención y recuperación de la información, en caso de sufrir un ataque y perderla. o Implementar respuesta a incidentes y recuperación para disminuir el impacto. Este tipo de políticas permitirá desplegar una arquitectura de seguridad basada en soluciones tecnológicas, así como el desarrollo de un plan de acción para el manejo de incidentes y recuperación para disminuir el impacto. Desde el punto de vista de soluciones tecnológicas, una arquitectura de seguridad lógica puede conformarse (dependiendo de los niveles de seguridad) por: software antivirus, herramientas de respaldo, de monitoreo de la infraestructura de red y enlaces de telecomunicaciones, firewalls, soluciones de autentificación y servicios de seguridad en línea.
  7. 7. Virus Los virus se pueden clasificar de la siguiente forma: Virus residentes: La característica principal de estos virus es que se ocultan en la memoria RAM de forma permanente o residente. Virus de acción directa: Al contrario que los residentes, estos virus no permanecen en memoria. Virus de sobre escritura: Estos virus se caracterizan por destruir la información contenida en los ficheros que infectan. Virus de boot o de arranque: Los términos boot o sector de arranque hacen referencia a una sección muy importante de un disco (tanto un disquete como un disco duro respectivamente). En ella se guarda la información esencial sobre las características del disco y se encuentra un programa que permite arrancar el ordenador. Virus cifrados: Más que un tipo de virus, se trata de una técnica utilizada por algunos de ellos, que a su vez pueden pertenecer a otras clasificaciones. Virus polimórficos: Son virus que en cada infección que realizan se cifran de una forma distinta (utilizando diferentes algoritmos y claves de cifrado). Virus multipartites: Virus muy avanzados, que pueden realizar múltiples infecciones, combinando diferentes técnicas para ello. Virus de Fichero: Infectan programas o ficheros ejecutables (ficheros con extensiones EXE y COM). Al ejecutarse el programa infectado, el virus se activa, produciendo diferentes efectos.
  8. 8. Virus de FAT: La Tabla de Asignación de Ficheros o FAT es la sección de un disco utilizada para enlazar la información contenida en éste. Análisis de Riesgos Informáticos El activo más importante que se posee es la información y, por lo tanto, deben existir técnicas que la aseguren, más allá de la seguridad física que se establezca sobre los equipos en los cuales se almacena. Elementos de un análisis de riesgo Cuando se pretende diseñar una técnica para implementar un análisis de riesgo informático se pueden tomar los siguientes puntos como referencia a seguir: Planes para reducir los riesgos. Análisis de impacto al negocio El reto es asignar estratégicamente los recursos para equipo de seguridad y bienes que intervengan, basándose en el impacto potencial para el negocio, respecto a los diversos incidentes que se deben resolver. Técnicas para asegurar el sistema o Codificar la información: Criptología, Criptografía y Criptociencia, contraseñas difíciles de averiguar a partir de datos personales del individuo. o Vigilancia de red. Zona desmilitarizada o Tecnologías repelentes o protectoras: cortafuegos, sistema de detección de intrusos - antispyware, antivirus, llaves para protección de software, etc. Mantener los sistemas de información con las actualizaciones que más impacten en la seguridad. o Sistema de Respaldo Remoto. Servicio de backup remoto. Respaldo de Información La información constituye el activo más importante de las empresas, pudiendo verse afectada por muchos factores tales como robos, incendios, fallas de disco, virus u otros. Un buen sistema de respaldo debe contar con ciertas características indispensables:
  9. 9. Continuo El respaldo de datos debe ser completamente automático y continuo. Debe funcionar de forma transparente, sin intervenir en las tareas que se encuentra realizando el usuario. Seguro Muchos software de respaldo incluyen cifrado de datos (128-448 bits), lo cual debe ser hecho localmente en el equipo antes del envío de la información. Remoto Los datos deben quedar alojados en dependencias alejadas de la empresa. Mantención de versiones anteriores de los datos Se debe contar con un sistema que permita la recuperación de versiones diarias, semanales y mensuales de los datos. Consideraciones de Software Tener instalado en la máquina únicamente el software necesario reduce riesgos. Así mismo tener controlado el software asegura la calidad de la procedencia del mismo (el software obtenido de forma ilegal o sin garantías aumenta los riesgos). Consideraciones de una red Los puntos de entrada en la red son generalmente el correo, las páginas web y la entrada de ficheros desde discos, o de ordenadores ajenos, como portátiles. Mantener al máximo el número de recursos de red sólo en modo lectura, impide que ordenadores infectados propaguen virus. Organismos oficiales de Seguridad informática Existen organismos oficiales encargados de asegurar servicios de prevención de riesgos y asistencia a los tratamientos de incidencias, tales como el CERT/CC (Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center) del SEI (Software Engineering Institute) de la Carnegie Mellon University el cual es un centro de alerta y reacción frente a los ataques
  10. 10. informáticos, destinados a las empresas o administradores, pero generalmente estas informaciones son accesibles a todo el mundo.

