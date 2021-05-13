Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi Login as Customer for Magento 2 User Guide Table of Content 1. Extension Insta...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 1. Extension Installation  For Magento Marketplace Customers o Create a folde...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer in a New Tab: Set “Yes” to open a new tab on click of “Log...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 3. Login as Customer Action/Button in Backend Once you’ve enabled the extensio...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Sales Orders Grid Enables Login as Customer action in...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Invoice View Page You can login as customer from the ...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Credit Memo View Page You can login as customer from ...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 5. Login as Customer Success Message Immediately after auto or manual store se...
Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 6. Admin Login Email Notification to the Customer If you have set “Yes” to “Se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
37 views
May. 13, 2021

Magento 2 Login as Customer

Magento 2 Login as a customer by Meetanshi permits the admin to login as customers in one click without using a password or authentication and helps the owner to study the behaviour of the customer and take actions on behalf of the customers.

Are you looking for a solution to improve the customer experience or the shopping cycle? Do you need a tool to assist your support team for a better service? If so, Meetanshi has developed the Magento 2 Login as Customer extension for you!

The Login as Customer for Magento 2 allows the admin to visit the Magento 2 store as a customer in a single click without any authentication.

Magento 2 Login as a customer extension is useful for the support team, as it helps to guide the customers, understand their queries and try to provide them with the solution improving customer experience.

The extension helps to assist the customers with online purchase and checkout easily.

Also, study the customers’ behaviour by walking in their shoes in your Magento 2 store. It will help create effective marketing strategy for your business!
Benefits of Choosing Meetanshi's Magento 2 Login as Customer extension:
• Magento 2 Login as customer extension by Meetanshi allows the admin to login as a customer at a single click without using any password or authentication.
• The customers get notified through emails when the admin logs into their account.
• Offers to manage multiple admin logins who logged in as a customer and list the actions.
• Just by a single click, one can refer to the “My Account” section of any customers.
• To log in to customers’ account in the frontend “Login as Customer” button is provided.
• Clicking on the “Login as Customer” button allows you to log in as a customer in a new tab.
• When the admin logs in as a customer, there is an option to enable/disable the page cache.
• The admin can either select the store view automatically or manually when logged in as a customer.
• Email sender and email template need to be selected to send notifications to customers.
• The customer grid and sales order grid displays the “Login as Customer” action button.
• The “Login as Customer” button on pages such as customer edit page, order view page, invoice view page, shipment view page, credit memo view page.
• When the admin logs in as a customer, the success message is shown.
• This extension helps customers get exactly what they want to purchase and get with the checkout process.
• Helps to study the customers’ behaviour.
• Provide the best support service.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-login-as-customer.html

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Magento 2 Login as Customer

  1. 1. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi Login as Customer for Magento 2 User Guide Table of Content 1. Extension Installation Guide 2. Configuration 3. Login as Customer Action/Button in Backend 4. Manual Store View Selection While Login as Customer 5. Login as Customer Success Message 6. Admin Login Email Notification to the Customer 7. Login as Customer Action Logs
  2. 2. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 1. Extension Installation  For Magento Marketplace Customers o Create a folder structure in Magento root as app/code/Meetanshi/CustomerLogin o Download and extract the zip folder and upload our extension files to the app/code/Meetanshi/CustomerLogin via FTP. o Login to your SSH and run below commands step by step:  php bin/magento setup:upgrade  For Magento version 2.0.x to 2.1.x - php bin/magento setup:static-content:deploy  For Magento version 2.2.x & above - php bin/magento setup:static-content:deploy –f  php bin/magento cache:flush  For Meetanshi Customers o Extract the zip folder and upload our extension to the root of your Magento 2 directory via FTP. o Login to your SSH and run below commands step by step:  php bin/magento setup:upgrade  For Magento version 2.0.x to 2.1.x - php bin/magento setup:static-content:deploy  For Magento version 2.2.x & above - php bin/magento setup:static-content:deploy –f  php bin/magento cache:flush 2. Configuration To configure the extension, login to Magento 2 backend, move to Stores > Configuration > Meetanshi > Login as Customer where you can find various settings to configure the extension.  Login as Customer: Enable or disable the extension from here. Note: For our extension users having stores in Magento versions 2.4.1 and 2.4.2, have to disable the default Magento 2 Login as Customer functionality by setting “No” to “Enable Extension” option at Stores > Settings > Configuration > Customers > Login as Customer > Login as Customer Settings.
  3. 3. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer in a New Tab: Set “Yes” to open a new tab on click of “Login as Customer” to login into the customer account.  Disable Page Cache: Set “Yes” to disable the page cache when the admin logs in as a customer.  Store View Selection: Select one of the store view selection options o Auto: The admin automatically logs in to the default store view. o Manual: The admin has to select the store view manually for the customer login.  Send Admin Login Notification to Customers: Set “Yes” to send admin login email notification to the customer whenever admin logs in to the customer account.  Email Sender: Select the email sender for the email notification to customers.  Email Template: Select the email template for the email notification to customers.
  4. 4. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 3. Login as Customer Action/Button in Backend Once you’ve enabled the extension, it allows login as customer action/button in various grids and pages in the backend.  Login as Customer from Customers Grid Login as Customer action can be seen in the customer grid under Customers > All Customers. Click on “Login as Customer” from “Actions” column in the grid to login as customer.  Login as Customer from Customer Edit Page Login as Customer option can also be seen in the customer edit page under Customers > All Customers > Edit a Customer and you can see “Login as Customer” button.
  5. 5. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Sales Orders Grid Enables Login as Customer action in sales orders grid under Sales > orders in “Login as Customer” column.  Login as Customer from Order View Page You can see Login as Customer action button in the order view page from Sales > Orders > Order View. ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss ssssssssss
  6. 6. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Invoice View Page You can login as customer from the invoice view page using “Login as Customer” action button from the Sales > Invoices grid.  Login as Customer from Shipment View Page You can login as customer from the shipment view page using “Login as Customer” action button from the Sales > Shipments grid.
  7. 7. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi  Login as Customer from Credit Memo View Page You can login as customer from the credit memo view page using “Login as Customer” action button from the Sales > Credit Memos grid. 4. Manual Store View Selection While Login as Customer If you have selected “Manual” option in the “Store View Selection”, on click of “Login as Customer” action/button from any page or grid, it asks the admin to select the “Store View” before Login as Customer.
  8. 8. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 5. Login as Customer Success Message Immediately after auto or manual store selection, the admin is logged in to the customer account and the success message gets displayed.
  9. 9. Login as Customer for Magento 2 © Meetanshi 6. Admin Login Email Notification to the Customer If you have set “Yes” to “Send Admin Login Notification to Customers”, the customer gets Email notification immediately when the admin logs in to the customer’s account. 7. Login as Customer Action Logs All the action logs for the various admin users who have logged in as customer are saved in a separate backend grid in Login as Customer > Login As Customer Action Logs. The grid stores the admin user action log details such as admin ID, name, Email, website ID, customer ID to which the admin user has logged in, Customer first name, last name, customer email, customer group to which he/she belongs and date and time of the login to customer account.

×