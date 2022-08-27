Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Best laminate manufacturer in india.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 6
1 of 6

Best laminate manufacturer in india.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Business

Inspired by this principal rule of the interior design industry, Durian started its state-of-the-art factory for the manufacturing of wardrobe laminate design and Decorative High-Pressure Laminates. We are the manufacturer of the leading laminate in India.

Inspired by this principal rule of the interior design industry, Durian started its state-of-the-art factory for the manufacturing of wardrobe laminate design and Decorative High-Pressure Laminates. We are the manufacturer of the leading laminate in India.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Art, Inc.: The Essential Guide for Building Your Career as an Artist Lisa Congdon
Free
Capital in the Twenty-First Century Thomas Piketty
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Catching Hell: The Insider Story of Seafood from Ocean to Plate Allen Ricca
Free
Succeed the Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Must Know Paul Gunn
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization Peter Zeihan
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
Free

Best laminate manufacturer in india.pptx

  1. 1. Reasons Why Homeowners and Designers Prefer Laminate Doors
  2. 2. Laminate doors are a popular choice for homeowners and designers alike. There are a number of reasons why they are so popular, but one of the major ones is that you can choose between different aesthetic designs to suit your tastes and preferences. When it comes to choosing between Laminate or wooden doors, there are no clear-cut differences in terms of the materials or functionality. However, while both can be a stylish and functional addition to your home, it is important to understand the differences between the two to help you decide which is the best for your home. Doors made of wood are a classic choice when it comes to aesthetics, as they look elegant and sophisticated in any room of our homes. They are also very durable which means they can withstand wear and tear for years to come. Doors made of laminate are an excellent choice if you are planning to upgrade the look of your home in an affordable way. Durian’s Laminate Catalogue allows you to choose from a variety of Laminate Door Designs. We are one of the largest decorative laminate suppliers in India.
  3. 3. Here are some reasons why Laminates are preferred more by homeowners and designers: 1. Multiple Designs to choose from- One of the key advantages of using laminate sheets as your wall panels is the ability to tailor them to your needs. You can choose from a wide range of colors and pattern styles to develop your own personal look. Depending on how you see the interior of your home to look, wall laminates are available in a number of styles to replicate numerous pricey materials including leather, metal, marble, and other natural materials. 2. High in Durability- Paints typically don't produce the same long-term effects that laminates do. Additionally, although laminate is more expensive than paint, it is more durable and long-lasting. They will eventually equalize the cost as a result. Because they offer benefits including resistance to scuffs, moisture, and surface abrasion, laminates are highly durable. Additionally, because of this characteristic, they may be utilized in almost every part of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom.
  4. 4. 3. Low Maintenance- The protecting and adorning properties of laminates require very little upkeep. Laminates are simple to maintain and offer your walls a beautiful appearance for a very long period because they are readily cleaned with a clean cloth. They also have qualities that make them resistant to dampness and scratches. Additionally, compared to painting, they take a lot less time to install on your walls. 4. Safe to use- Humans frequently experience a variety of allergic reactions from respiratory infections to skin problems to discomfort. Conversely, laminates limit any negative impacts on health because they are manufactured under high pressure from Kraft paper, resins, decorative paper, and a lasting layer. Therefore, using laminates instead of paint on your walls poses no health danger to you or your family. Additionally, laminates possess anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities.
  5. 5. Doors are no longer painted or polished like they once were. Today, every other room with a wooden door needs to be laminated in order to highlight the beauty of both the home and the room's occupant. The magnificent Laminate Catalogue from Durian Laminates satisfies the desire of homeowners and interior designers who want to make their space appear opulent with laminated door designs. Durian Laminates is one of the exquisite decorative Laminates Suppliers in India that focuses on providing multiple and a wide range of laminate door designs and a variety of laminates. We are the only brand in India to offer BFT (Borer, Fungus, Termite) Guard in our laminates. We offer services that are aesthetic and durable. Want to know more? Get in Touch
  6. 6. Thank You! Websites :- https://durianlam.com/ Contact No: +91 (79) 29705335 Email: mail@cedarindia.com Content Source :- https://durianlam.com/key-benefits-of- using-anti-bacterial-antivirus-laminates-in-your-homes/

×