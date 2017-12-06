Animation slideshare tutorial

PowerPoint tutorial for  https://ContentBoomerang.Training  - the 磊 content repurposing / recontent training online by Ana Hoffman.



In this PowerPoint tutorial, you’ll learn how to create ‘animated slides’ in your PowerPoint presentation.



POWERPOINT TUTORIAL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:



Hi, this is Ana Hoffman with Content Boomerang, and in this PowerPoint tutorial, I’ll show my Content Boomerang students how to How to Create an Animated Slide Sequence.

PowerPoint transitions and animations are great.

Unfortunately, they don’t work in most document-sharing sites you'll be uploading your PowerPoint presentation to, including SlideShare.

The good news is I am going to show you a simple workaround that will make your slides appear to have every bit of the same viewer-captivating powers as the actual PowerPoint animations.

First, let me show you some examples of what an animated PowerPoint slide sequence might look like.

Imagine you are flipping through a PowerPoint SlideShare presentation and see…

EXAMPLE

or...

EXAMPLE

...and here’s my favorite way to use animated slides - as a closing.

As a matter of fact, that's how I close every one of my PowerPoint presentations, and you'll see why.

EXAMPLE

Creating an animated sequence in PowerPoint is the simplest, yet the most powerful and effective way to emphasize your closing Call to Action in a slide deck.



With that said, let me show you how to create an animation effect in PowerPoint.

Your ‘animated' sequence will consist of 2 or more slides, each adding a new element to the previous one.

POWERPOINT TUTORIAL STEP 1.

And by the way, what you’ve just seen is an animated slide sequence as well, since this video was first created as a PowerPoint presentation, and is now being repurposed as a video in front of your very eyes.

Yep… the power of recontent…

The first 4 elements in the slide (including text box 1) will remain unchanged throughout the sequence (I call them 'fixed elements').

Thus, text box 2 is what I'll be working with to create the animation effect.

By the way… (POWERPOINT TUTORIAL PRO TIP)

Sorry, viewers - this PowerPoint tutorial transcription was too long... you'll have to come to Content Boomerang to get the rest!



And by the way…. have you noticed that this entire video was a compilation of slide animations? If you want ideas on how you can use this awesome PowerPoint trick, just go back and see how many variations you can pick up, Content Boomeranger!

I am Ana Hoffman and I’ll see you in Content Boomerang.



POWERPOINT TUTORIAL for  https://ContentBoomerang.Training