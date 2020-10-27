Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MedsDots Xtandi 40mg Capsules
MedsDots It is an anti-cancer medication. It has Enzalutamide as its active drug salt. It is an Astellas Pharma’s produ...
MedsDots It is an anti-cancer nonsteroidal antiandrogen (NSAA) medication that is used in the treatment of prostate cancer...
After taking Enzalutamide it reaches the hormones and decreased the serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) by the virtue of...
MedsDots Form:- It is available in the form of capsules for oral use only. Strength:- It is available in the strengths of ...
Its brands are available at 40 mg power capsules. Few brands & their suppliers are as follows: MedsDots Name:- Bdenza Mfr....
Its brands are available at 40 mg power capsules. Few brands & their suppliers are as follows: MedsDots Name:- Glenza Mfr....
Few commonly found adverse side-effects reported in patients receiving Enzalutamide capsules are as shown in the image. Al...
MedsDots
MedsDots Indian & Overseas medical supplier. Serves both Generic and Non-generic medicines of rare and targeted disease ...
Scan for WeChat MedsDots
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xtandi 40mg Capsules | Generic Enzalutamide Wholesale Supplier Online

28 views

Published on

Wants to buy Xtandi which is a nonsteroidal anti-androgen (NSAA), used in the treatment of prostate cancer and certain other cancer cases in the combination with other drug salts then it is easily available at MedsDots at an affordable price. It is an anti-cancer medication developed and marketed by Astellas pharma and Enzalutamide is its active drug salt in the strength of 40mg for oral use. MedsDots, a true Indian pharmacy, is an Xtandi wholesale supplier and an Indian and overseas medicinal supplier serves you both generic and non-generic medicines at wholesale rates, Buy Enzalutamide 40mg capsules from MedsDots and get it delivered anywhere in the world at your doorstep. MedsDots offers you to buy Xtandi 40 mg capsules and their substitute products such as Azel, Badenza, Enzamide, Enzilix, Glenza, Enzuta, Enzana, Indenza, and many other drugs and get it delivered in countries around the world such as the USA, UK, HongKong, China, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, Japan, and almost anywhere in the world, along with quality guaranteed products and quickest delivery services.
To know more about generic Xtandi and its features like its price, work, strengths, side-effects, manufacturers, alternatives, and so on kindly visit our official website. You can contact us on WeChat/DingTalk:- MedsDots, Skype: medsdotss, Call/WhatsApp/Viber: +91-9953810074, QQ no: 3232648085, and you can also write to us at medsdotss@gmail.com for any relevant queries.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xtandi 40mg Capsules | Generic Enzalutamide Wholesale Supplier Online

  1. 1. MedsDots Xtandi 40mg Capsules
  2. 2. MedsDots It is an anti-cancer medication. It has Enzalutamide as its active drug salt. It is an Astellas Pharma’s product. It is used in the treatment of prostate cancer and certain other cancer cases. It is available in capsule form for oral use only. It is available in 40mg strength. Xtandi is its trade name and it is also known by its other name MDV-3100 & ASP-9785.
  3. 3. MedsDots It is an anti-cancer nonsteroidal antiandrogen (NSAA) medication that is used in the treatment of prostate cancer and several other cases of cancer. It may be effective in the treatment of certain types of breast cancer in women. Breast Cancer
  4. 4. After taking Enzalutamide it reaches the hormones and decreased the serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) by the virtue of that it reduces the reproduction of cancer cells and doesn't let them damage more. It is available as a capsule, so take it through the mouth by swallowing with the assistance of water and the dosage as prescribed by the doctor. MedsDots
  5. 5. MedsDots Form:- It is available in the form of capsules for oral use only. Strength:- It is available in the strengths of 40mg. Brand Name:- Badenza is its generic brand name. International Brand Name:- Its trade name is Xtandi. Other Name:- It is also well known by its other name ‘MDV-3100 & ASP-9785.’. Active Ingredient:- Enzalutamide is its active drug salt. Packing:- It contains 112 capsules in each pack. Manufactured By:- It is developed and marketed by Astellas Pharma
  6. 6. Its brands are available at 40 mg power capsules. Few brands & their suppliers are as follows: MedsDots Name:- Bdenza Mfr. By:- BDR Pharmaceuticals Name:- Azel Mfr. By:- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
  7. 7. Its brands are available at 40 mg power capsules. Few brands & their suppliers are as follows: MedsDots Name:- Glenza Mfr. By:- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Name:- Enzamide Mfr. By:- Intas Biopharmaceuticals
  8. 8. Few commonly found adverse side-effects reported in patients receiving Enzalutamide capsules are as shown in the image. All post-effects are not listed, so if you notice any of the listed or other relevant changes in your/patient’s body, then visit the doctor promptly. MedsDots
  9. 9. MedsDots
  10. 10. MedsDots Indian & Overseas medical supplier. Serves both Generic and Non-generic medicines of rare and targeted disease 100% trustworthy for quality assured products.  Shipping worldwide. Quickest Delivery Pledge in almost anywhere in the world. We believe in the best and understand what you need. Trust of more than 4 million+ loyal customers Our team consists of professionally qualified pharmacists and healthcare specialists.
  11. 11. Scan for WeChat MedsDots

×