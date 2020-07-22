-
Medivic Ambulance Service in Ranchi and Bokaro provides the best amenity and the patient will feel convenient to transfer any serious patient to any hospital in the city. It is a suitable method to transport the patient with top-level ICU setup with all essential medical equipment to save the patient’s life. We prefer a very fast and safe bed to bed patient shifting service at the much-rebated fare.
Website: https://www.medivicambulance.com/ambulance-service-in-ranchi/
Visit Us: https://www.medivicambulance.com/ambulance-service-in-bokaro/
