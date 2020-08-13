QPP: 2021 CMS Proposed Rule

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CMS 2021 PROPOSED RULE Quality Payment Program:
Key things to know MIPS 2021
Remember, these proposed changes are not finalized yet.
1 General Program Changes
No MVPs Program CMS is not implementing the MIPS Value Pathways (MVPs) program in 2021.
APP Reporting Option � CMS is proposing a new APM Performance Pathway (APP) reporting option available only to participant...
2 Increasing Performance Threshold
The performance threshold will increase from: It was supposed to go up to 60 points, but they changed it. Eligible Clinici...
Also, you must score a minimum of To receive the Exceptional Performance bonus money. 85 points
Minimum Scores By Year
2020 Performance Threshold
2021 Performance Threshold
Penalties & Incentives
-9%-0% For not meeting the minimum score (45) <9% For the top performers What can you lose, what can you gain?
3 Revising Category Weights
The category weights have been modified.
2020 2021 Quality: 45% Cost: 15% PI: 25% IA: 15% Quality: 40% Cost: 20% PI: 25% IA: 15%
2020 Quality: 45% Cost: 15% PI: 25% IA: 15% Quality: 40% Cost: 20% PI: 25% IA: 15% 2021 2022 Quality: 30% Cost: 30% PI: 25...
4 Modifications to the Category Requirements
2021 Quality Category Category weight: 40% Performance Period: 365 days Quality
Quality Remove the CMS Web Interface Submission Option
Clinicians may submit only eCQMs, MIPS CQMs, QCDR measures or Claims measures (individuals only). Quality
Quality Measures Benchmark Adjustment: Because of COVID-19, CMS will use the data submitted in 2021 to calculate the natio...
Quality Measures Measure Adjustment: � Removing 14 quality measures � Significantly change 112 existing MIPS quality measu...
Quality Measures ACOs: There is a separate proposal that would require ACOs participating in the Shared Savings Program to...
2021 Cost Category Category weight: 20% Performance Period: 365 days Cost
Cost Like 2020, CMS will use these measures for Cost: � Total Per Capita Cost (TPCC) � Medicare Spending Per Beneficiary (...
Cost In 2021: � CMS is adding telehealth services for the coordinating episode-based measures and the TPCC measure.
2021 Improvement Activities Category Category weight: 15% Performance Period: 90 days Improvement Activities
No significant changes to this category. Improvement Activities
2021 Promoting Interoperability Category Category weight: 25% Performance Period: 90 days Promoting Interoperability
There are very few changes for this category. Promoting Interoperability
PI Category Category Changes � CMS is keeping the Query of PDMP measure and making it worth 10 bonus points. � CMS is addi...
QPP: 2021 CMS Proposed Rule

