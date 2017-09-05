2017 05 rp4_informacion_de_ayuda

Servicio Promoción URM Subdirección de Farmacia y Prestaciones 1. Dosis máxima de antidiabéticos: • Selección de pacientes...
Página 2 Autores: Beatriz García Robredo Revisor: Elena Hevia Álvarez Para cualquier consulta o sugerencia puede dirigirse...
UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte y Sevilla USO ADEC...
UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte y Sevilla [1] Brea...
UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte, Sevilla Citicolin...
Propuesta aprobada por la Comisión Central para la optimización y armonización farmacoterapéutica (CCOAFT) en su reunión d...
  1. 1. Servicio Promoción URM Subdirección de Farmacia y Prestaciones 1. Dosis máxima de antidiabéticos: • Selección de pacientes con prescripción de una dosis diaria superior a la dosis máxima recomendada según ficha técnica. Atención al uso de combinaciones a dosis fijas. 2. Adecuación de terapias combinadas: • Selección de pacientes con prescripción de más de 3 fármacos antidiabéticos no insulínicos distintos o más de 3 presentaciones de insulina distintas. Revisar objetivos del tratamiento y cumplimiento terap- éutico. 3. Adecuación de fármacos en monoterapia: • Selección de pacientes con prescripción de acarbosa, miglitol o goma-guar sin otro tratamiento anti- diabético. No se recomienda el uso de inhibidores de alfa-glucosidasa por su escasa eficacia en redu- cir HbA1c, ni el uso de goma-guar como antidiabético. Fentanilo de acción rápida: • Selección de pacientes con prescripción de fentanilo de acción rápida (sublingual, bucal, nasal) sin un tratamiento de base con otro opioide mayor. Atención al riesgo de adicción o uso inadecuado. Citicolina: • Selección de pacientes con prescripción de citicolina, durante más de 12 semanas. Se recomienda retirada del tratamiento por ausencia de utilidad terapéutica en sus indicaciones autorizadas. Revisión de pacientes con potenciales problemas de prescripción (RP4) Marzo 2017Claves para la mejora de la prescripción Página 1 Fase 1 Fecha límite 31 mayo 2017 DIABETES: Problema de seguridad AUMENTO DEL RIESGO DE HIPOGLUCEMIAS Los antidiabéticos son uno de los grupos terapéuticos que mayor número de ingresos por efectos adversos genera. OPIOIDES: Problema de seguridad DEPENDENCIA / ADICCIÓN ; DEPRESIÓN RESPIRATORIA Los opioides son uno de los grupos terapéuticos que mayor número de ingresos por efectos adversos genera. ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/ PROTOCOLOS: Propuesta aprobada por la Comisión Central para la optimización y armonización farmacoterapéutica (CCOAFT) en su reunión del 21 de Febrero 2017. DOSIS MAXIMA RECOMENDADA Metformina 3000 mg/dia Pioglitazona 45 mg/dia Repaglinida 16 mg/dia Sulfonilureas iDPP-4 GLP-1 iSGLT-2 Glibenclamida 20 mg/dia Alogliptina 25 mg/dia Albiglutida 50 mg/sem Canagliflocina 300 mg/dia Gliclazida 120 mg/dia Linagliptina 5 mg/dia Dulaglutida 1.5 mg/sem Dapagliflocina 10 mg/dia Glimepirida 6 mg/dia Saxagliptina 5 mg/dia Exenatida 20 mcg/dia Empagliflocina 25 mg/dia Glipizida 40 mg/dia Sitagliptina 100 mg/dia Exenatida DEPOT 2 mg/sem Gliquidona 120 mg/dia Vildagliptina 100 mg/dia Lixisenatida 20 mcg/dia
  2. 2. Página 2 Autores: Beatriz García Robredo Revisor: Elena Hevia Álvarez Para cualquier consulta o sugerencia puede dirigirse a: taqwin.sc.sspa@juntadeandalucia.es • Selección de pacientes con prescripción activa de 2 fármacos de los siguientes subgrupos: Estatinas ISRS IBP IECA ARA II • Selección de pacientes con Duplicidad de Inhaladores: 2 LABA 2 LAMA 2 LABA/CI 2 CI 2 LABA/LAMA • Selección de pacientes con Redundancia terapéutica con Inhaladores: LABA y LABA/CI LABA y LABA/LAMA CI y LABA/CI LAMA y LABA/LAMA LABA= BETA-2 ADRENERGICOS DE ACCION LARGA; LAMA= ANTICOLINERGICOS DE ACCION LARGA; CI= CORTICOIDES INHALADOS DUPLICIDADES y REDUNDANCIAS: Errores de prescripción que pueden perpetuarse a través del sistema de receta electrónica.
  3. 3. ACr: aclaramiento de creatinina; AGLP-1: análogos del péptido GLP-1; Hba1c: hemoglobina glicosilada; IC: insuficiencia cardíaca; IDPP-4: inhibidores de la enzima dipeptidil peptidasa 4; IH: insuficiencia hepática; IR: insuficiencia renal; ME: metformina; PI: pioglitazona; SGLT-2: inhibidores selectivos del transportador renal de glucosa; SU: sulfonilurea. *: las cifras de HbA1c son orientativas, debe establecerse el objetivo de forma individualiza; # : NICE: dapagliflozina en triple terapia sólo en combinación con ME y SU. Bibliografía - Aguilar Diosdado M, coordinador, et al. Diabetes mellitus, 2ª ed. PAI. 2011. - SIGN. Management of diabetes. SIGN 116. 2010. - NICE. Type 2 diabetes in adults: management. NG 28. 2015. - NICE. Dapagliflozin, in triple therapy for treating type 2 diabetes. TA 418. 2016. Los algoritmos se basan en las evidencias y recomendaciones que recoge la bibliografía citada, adaptándose a nuestro medio. Algoritmo de tratamiento de la diabetes mellitus 2 (DM2). (diciembre, 2016) Monoterapia METFORMINA Cuando ME está contraindicada (IH, IC descompensada, IR con ACr<30 ml/min) o no es tolerada, PAI y SIGN consideran las SU (gliclazida, glimepirida o glipizida) como alternativa de elección. La guía NICE 2015 considera también como posibles alternativas a ME: PI, IDPP-4 ó repaglinida, según las características del paciente. Si a los ≈ 3 meses no se alcanzan los objetivos de HbA1c METFORMINA + SULFONILUREA Si hay intolerancia o contraindicación a ME y/o SU, o riesgo significativo de hipoglucemia con SU (conductores, riesgo de caídas): PI ó IDPP-4 ó ME ó SU + Metiglinidas ó SGLT-2 ó AGLP-1 PI: No usar en IC. Riesgo de fracturas en mujeres a largo plazo. Metiglinidas: En pacientes con horario de comida irregular o hipoglucemia tardía con SU. IDPP-4 (gliptinas): Preferible a PI cuando el aumento de peso es un problema, hay pobre respuesta, está contraindicada o no se tolera. ISGLT-2: Riesgo de infecciones urinarias e infecciones genitales. Precauciones especiales, o no usar, en pacientes con IR y en los de edad avanzada. AGLP-1: En pacientes con IMC ≥35 kg/m2 , como alternativa a la adición de insulina. Si a los ≈ 3-6 meses: HbA1c ≥7% * HbA1c ≥7,5-8%* en pacientes ancianos, frágiles, multimorbilidad Triple terapia Si a los ≈ 3 meses no se alcanzan los objetivos de HbA1c Doble terapia Si insulina inaceptable o inapropiada INSULINA basal NPH + ME +/- SU Si no se alcanzan los objetivos individualizados de HbA1c Intensificación de insulina Modificación del estilo de vida: dieta, ejercicio, control de peso, abandono del hábito tabáquico. Dieta,ejercicio,controldepeso - Resistencia a la insulina: MET + SU + PI - Sobrepeso: MET + SU + IDPP-4 MET + SU + ISGLT-2 MET + SU ó PI + ISGLT-2# - Obesidad (IMC ≥30-35 kg/m2 ): MET + SU ó PI + AGLP-1
  4. 4. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte y Sevilla USO ADECUADO DE FENTANILO DE LIBERACIÓN RÁPIDA (sublingual, comprimidos para chupar, Película bucal, nasal) La aparición del dolor irruptivo en el DCNO tiende a ser considerado más bien como una forma de pseudoadicción o de infradosificación, recomendándose reevaluar al paciente para descartar una hiperalgesia por opioides o problemas de abuso, dependencia o adicción[1,2,3]. El uso de medicación de rescate en el dolor crónico no oncológico con fentanilo de liberación rápida (sublingual, comprimidos para chupar, Película bucal, nasal) carece de suficiente evidencia y se asocia con riesgo de tolerancia, escalada de dosis y uso inadecuado o adictivo [1,2,3,4]. Por otro lado, las fichas técnicas de las diferentes presentaciones de acción rápida exponen que sólo están indicados para el alivio del dolor irruptivo de origen oncológico que ya reciben tratamiento de mantenimiento con opioides superior a los 60 mg de morfina/día (o dosis equipotente) y que si se manifiestan más de cuatro episodios de dolor irruptivo al día, se debe volver a calcular la dosis del opiáceo de acción prolongada [5],[6],[7],[8],[9]. La fichas técnicas [6], [8], [9] recuerdan que los médicos deben considerar el riesgo del abuso del fentanilo." SUSPENSIÓN. Según ficha técnica [5],[6],[7],[8],[9] los pacientes que continúen con una terapia con opiáceos pautado, el tratamiento con fentanilo de rescate puede suspenderse inmediatamente si deja de ser necesario para el dolor irruptivo. En pacientes en los que sea necesario suspender toda terapia con opiáceos, debe tenerse en cuenta la dosis de fentanilo de rescate a la hora de estudiar una disminución gradual de la dosis de opiáceos para descartar la posibilidad de efectos repentinos de abstinencia.
  5. 5. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte y Sevilla [1] Breakthrough pain in chronic non-cancer pain: Fact, fiction or abuse. Pain Phisician. 2011; 14: [2] Opioides en el tratamiento del dolor crónico no oncológico. BIT Bol Int Farmacoter Navarra. 2014; 22 [3] Opioides en el manejo del dolor. Infac 2014; Volumen 2.nº 5 [4] Dolor crónico no oncológico: Tratamiento farmacológico. BTA. Cadime. 2015(4) [5] Abstral. Ficha técnica de Fentanilo sublingual. Abril 2014 [6] Actiq. Ficha técnica de Fentanilo comprimidos para chupar. Septiembre 2014 [7] Breakyl. Ficha técnica de Fentanilo. Película bucal. Abril 2015 [8] Effentora. Ficha técnica de Fentanilo comprimidos bucales. [9] Instanyl. Ficha técnica de Fentanilo. Pulverización nasal.
  6. 6. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Norte, Sevilla Citicolina NO ha demostrado ser eficaz en trastornos neurológicos / cognitivos en: • Accidentes cerebrovasculares. • Traumatismos craneales. • Demencias y otras enfermedades cerebrales crónicas. CITICOLINA EN PACIENTES CON ICTUS ISQUÉMICO O TRAUMATISMO CRANEAL ICTUS TRIAL Lancet. 2012 Jul 28;380:349‐57. ● Estudio que comparaba un tratamiento con citicolina iniciado en las primeras 24 horas tras un ictus isquémico frente a placebo. ● El objetivo principal fue determinar la recuperación a los tres meses. ● Los resultados no muestran diferencias en el objetivo principal de recuperación. ● Los autores concluyen que citicolina no es eficaz en el tratamiento del ictus isquémico moderado severo. Posteriormente, el ensayo COBRIT (JAMA. 2012;308:1993‐2000) que pretendía determinar el beneficio de la citicolina en el estado funcional y cognitivo de los pacientes con traumatismo craneal fue interrumpido anticipadamente por el comité de seguridad al constatar en el análisis provisional que no se producían cambios el resultado principal. FUENTES SECUNDARIAS • Ni la FDA ni la EMA han aprobado la utilización de citicolina. • Las guías de práctica clínica publicadas por el Plan Director de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral en Cataluña, por la American Stroke Association, por el NICE o la guía nacional sobre la atención integral a las personas con enfermedad de Alzheimer y otras Demencias no recomiendan la utilización de neuroprotectores. • El boletín terapéutico elaborado en 2014 por CADIME acerca del tratamiento farmacológico en enfermedad de Alzheimer no recomiendan la utilización de citicolina. Recomendaciones: ● Evaluar el tratamiento en indicaciones no autorizadas (el uso de fármacos en indicaciones no autorizadas requiere el consentimiento informado del paciente y el registro en Historia Clínica). ● Plantear la idoneidad del tratamiento en indicaciones autorizadas debido a la falta de eficacia del fármaco. Citicolina en pacientes con trastornos neurológicos / cognitivos Indicaciones aprobadas en ficha técnica: ● Tratamiento de los trastornos neurológicos y cognitivos asociados a los accidentes cerebrovasculares. ● Tratamiento de los trastornos neurológicos y cognitivos asociados a traumatismos craneales.
  7. 7. Propuesta aprobada por la Comisión Central para la optimización y armonización farmacoterapéutica (CCOAFT) en su reunión del 21 de Febrero 2017. COMITÉ CLÍNICO PERMANENTE DE MEDICAMENTOS NEUROLÓGICOS CITICOLINA Tras la reunión del CCP de Medicamentos Neurológicos mantenida el pasado 8 de febrero, una vez valorado el uso de citicolina y a la vista de que los últimos ensayos clínicos (1,2) muestran ausencia de utilidad terapéutica en sus indicaciones autorizadas, PROPONE: Mantener la situación de "no incluido" en la GFT de Referencia de los medicamentos con este principio activo. Recomendar las siguientes actuaciones en las diferentes Áreas de Gestión Sanitaria, Distritos y Hospitales: - Recordar esta situación de “no incluido” en GFT de Referencia a los centros, que deben proceder a retirar el fármaco de la GFT de las Áreas de Gestión Sanitaria, Distritos y Hospitales en las que se encuentre incluido el fármaco. - No iniciar nuevos tratamientos con este fármaco. - Promover actuaciones encaminadas a la retirada del tratamiento en aquellos pacientes que se encuentren actualmente con el mismo, con una duración superior a 12 semanas. Bibliografía 1. Dávalos A, Alvarez-Sabín J, Castillo J, Díez-Tejedor E, Ferro J, Martínez-Vila E, et al. Citicoline in the treatment of acute ischaemic stroke: an international, randomised, multicentre, placebo-controlled study (ICTUS trial). Lancet. 2012 Jul 28;380(9839):349-57. 2. Zafonte RD, Bagiella E, Ansel BM, Novack TA, Friedewald WT, Hesdorffer DC, et al. Effect of citicoline on functional and cognitive status among patients with traumatic brain injury: Citicoline Brain Injury Treatment Trial (COBRIT). JAMA. 2012 Nov 21;308(19):1993-2000.

