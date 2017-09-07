2017 05 rp4_fase1_presentacion_ugcfaps[5781]

UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla.
  1. 1. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla.
  2. 2. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. OBJETIVO DE LA ESTRATEGIA Contribuir a crear una CULTURA DE SEGURIDAD Actuar sobre los problemas detectados • Minimizando los riesgos de los pacientes Generar conocimiento Promover cambios en los hábitos de prescripción • Reduciendo la aparición de nuevos problemas
  3. 3. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. OBJETIVO DE LA REVISIÓN Evitar posibles problemas relacionados con los medicamentos que tiene prescrito un paciente Identificar pacientes que presentan prescripciones con posibles errores de prescripción para su resolución por parte del profesional que prescribe No requiere, inicialmente, la presencia del paciente y/o la información clínica del mismo.
  4. 4. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. 2017. FASE 1
  5. 5. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. SITUACIÓN DE PARTIDA
  6. 6. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. PROVINCIA SEVILLA DATOS MARZO 2017 TOTAL PROBLEMAS 10.515 TOTAL NUHSA 6.448
  7. 7. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. TOTAL PROBLEMAS 4.278 TOTAL NUHSA 2.646 DISTRITO SEVILLA DATOS MARZO 2017
  8. 8. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. DATOS MARZO 2017 DISTRITO ALJARAFE TOTAL NUHSA 983 TOTAL PROBLEMAS 1.707
  9. 9. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. DISTRITO SEVILLA NORTE DATOS MARZO 2017 TOTAL PROBLEMAS 1.429 TOTAL NUHSA 935
  10. 10. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. DATOS MARZO 2017 TOTAL PROBLEMAS 1.980 TOTAL NUHSA 1.193 DISTRITO SEVILLA SUR
  11. 11. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. A.G.S. OSUNA TOTAL PROBLEMAS 1.121 TOTAL NUHSA 691 DATOS MARZO 2017
  12. 12. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. HIPOGLUCEMIAS DEPENDENCIA DOSIS SUPRATERAPEÚTICAS BAJA ADECUACION OPIODES ANTIDIABETICOS DUPLICIDADES REDUNCIANCIAS DOSIS COMBINACIONES ESCASA EFICACIA NO UTILIDAD TERAPEÚTICA
  13. 13. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Dosis máximas Terapias combinadas Fármacos con escasa eficacia HIPOGLUCEMIASRiesgos Problemas Objetivos Adecuación dosis Revisar objetivos terapéuticos y tratamiento Retirada del tratamiento
  14. 14. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Evitar riesgos de hipoglucemias DOSIS MÁXIMAS
  15. 15. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ADECUACIÓN TERAPIAS COMBINADAS
  16. 16. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ADECUACIÓN TERAPIAS COMBINADAS En pacientes con mas de 3 ADO o 3 Insulinas existe un alto riesgo de hipoglucemias y otros efectos adversos Realizar una evaluación individualizada •Revisar el tratamiento y la cifra objetivo •Adecuar el tratamiento a las recomendaciones del PAI y GPC •Implicar a los pacientes con DM 2 en las decisiones sobre su objetivo de HbA1c. Tratamiento farmacológico de la hiperglucemia en la diabetes tipo 2. INFAC 2013; 21 (9) Algoritmo de tratamiento de la diabetes mellitus 2 (DM2). (diciembre, 2016) Evitar riesgos de hipoglucemias
  17. 17. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ACARBOSA , MIGLITOL, GOMA GUAR SIN OTRO TRATAMIENTO ANTIDIABÉTICO Escasa eficacia reducción glucemia
  18. 18. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ACARBOSA , MIGLITOL, GOMA GUAR SIN OTRO TRATAMIENTO ANTIDIABÉTICO Tratamiento en monoterapia con Inhibidores α glucosidasa Pacientes diabéticos tipo 2 Variables resultado: mortalidad, morbilidad, control glucémico, niveles de insulina y efectos adversos 41 estudios (30 acarbosa, 7 miglitol y resto otros)
  19. 19. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ACARBOSA , MIGLITOL, GOMA GUAR SIN OTRO TRATAMIENTO ANTIDIABÉTICO Baja Disminución HbA1 frente a placebo Importantes efectos adversos frente a placebo
  20. 20. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Dependencia Abuso Depresión respiratoria Riesgos Uso en indicaciones fuera de ficha técnicaProblemas Objetivos Adecuar indicación Revisar tratamiento Retirada gradual del tratamiento en caso de no indicación OPIOIDES: Fentanilo liberación rápida
  21. 21. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. OPIOIDES: Fentanilo liberación rápida http://www.who.int/substance_abuse/information-sheet/es/ Las muertes relacionadas con el fentanilo están aumentando Entre 2009-14 se produjeron en Canadá más de 1.000 muertes asociadas al fentanilo. En los Estados Unidos el importante aumento de las muertes por opioides se ha atribuido al incremento del mal uso de este fármaco, lo que ha provocado una alerta de los US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 15 millones de personas en el mundo que tienen dependencia de los opioides El mayor consumo es ilícito aunque hay un porcentaje cada vez mayor que consume opioides sujetos a prescripción médica https://elrincondesisifo.org/2016/04/21/cmaj-5-cosas-que-debes-saber-sobre-el-uso-inadecuado-de- fentanilo/
  22. 22. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Opiodes del poco uso al abuso. Ojo de Markov.Nº 59.2017 OPIOIDES: Fentanilo liberación rápida
  23. 23. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. OPIOIDES: Fentanilo liberación rápida Ficha Técnica Materiales y documentos de ayuda WEB DE FARMACIA Evitar riesgos de dependencia y depresión respiratoria
  24. 24. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Duplicidades y redundancias AUMENTO DEL RIESGORiesgos Dosis supraterapeúticasProblemas Objetivos Revisar tratamiento Retirar duplicidades Retirar redundancias
  25. 25. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Duplicidades y redundancias
  26. 26. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. Duplicidades y redundancias Prescripciones realizadas por varios profesionales Errores que se cronifican con la prescripción electrónica Aumento del riesgo de reacciones adversas Aumento del riesgo de interacciones Añaden complejidad al tratamiento Evitar reacciones adversas
  27. 27. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Posibles riesgos por uso en indicaciones no aprobadas en Ficha Técnica (FT) Riesgos Falta de eficacia en indicaciones de FT No adecuación a protocolos Problemas Objetivos Retirar tratamiento No iniciar nuevos tratamientos
  28. 28. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS • Tratamiento de los trastornos neurológicos y cognitivos asociados a los accidentes cerebrovasculares. • Tratamiento de los trastornos neurológicos y cognitivos asociados a traumatismos craneales. Ficha Técnica: Indicaciones Adecuación criterios uso/protocolos • Informe del Comité Clínico Permanente de Medicamentos Neurológicos Revisión de la evidencia Recomendación de “no inclusión” en las Guías. No iniciar nuevos tratamientos Promover la retirada en pacientes con tratamiento mayor a 12 semanas • Acuerdo de la Comisión Central de URM.
  29. 29. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Dávalos A, Álvarez-Sabin J, Castillo J, Díez-Tejedor E, Ferro J, Martínez-Vila E, et al. Citicoline in the treatment of acute ischaemic stroke: an international, randomised, multicentre, placebo-controlled study (ICTUS trial). Lancet. 2012. Jul 28;380(9839):349-57. Objetivo: Evaluar citicolina (vs placebo) en la recuperación de pacientes con AVC isquémico agudo (moderado a grave) a los 3 meses después de recibir 2000 mg /día de citicolina durante 6 semanas Variable principal: recuperación a los 90 días medidos como una prueba global (combinación de 3 escalas): escala NIHSS≤1, escala mRs ≤1, índice de Barthel ≥ 95 EC multicéntrico, aleatorizado. 2.298pacientes (1148 citicolina vs 1150 placebo). Se realizó análisis por intención de tratar y por protocolo ICTUS
  30. 30. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Dávalos A, Alvarez-Sabín J, Castillo J, Díez-Tejedor E, Ferro J, Martínez-Vila E, et al. Citicoline in the treatment of acute ischaemic stroke: an international, randomised, multicentre, placebo-controlled study (ICTUS trial). Lancet. 2012. Jul 28;380(9839):349-57.
  31. 31. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Zafonte RD, Bagiella E, Ansel BM, Novack TA, Friedewald WT, Hesdorffer DC, et al. Effect of citicoline on functional and cognitive status among patients with traumatic brain injury: Citicoline Brain Injury Treatment Trial (COBRIT). JAMA. 2012 Nov 21;308(19):1993-2000. TRAUMATISMO CRANEOENCEFÁLICO Objetivo: Determinar la capacidad de la citicolina (vs placebo) para afectar positivamente el estado cognitivo y funcional a los 90 días en personas con lesión cerebral traumática leve, moderada y grave Variable principal: : El estado cognitivo y funcional se valoró a los 90 días mediante el TBI-Clinical trials network Core Battery (test estadístico global de 9 escalas). Estudio en fase 3, doble ciego aleatorizado. 1.213 pacientes en 8 centros de traumatología en EEUU después del TCE agudo confirmado radiológicamente
  32. 32. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Zafonte RD, Bagiella E, Ansel BM, Novack TA, Friedewald WT, Hesdorffer DC, et al. Effect of citicoline on functional and cognitive status among patients with traumatic brain injury: Citicoline Brain Injury Treatment Trial (COBRIT). JAMA. 2012 Nov 21;308(19):1993-2000.
  33. 33. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. BAJA ADECUACIÓN A CRITERIOS DE USO/PROTOCOLOS Falta eficacia en indicaciones autorizadas Citicolina NO ha demostrado ser eficaz en trastornos neurológicos / cognitivos en: Accidentes cerebrovasculares Traumatismos craneales.
  34. 34. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. FICHA TECNICA (FT) Documento oficial Aprobado por la Agencias Reguladoras del Medicamento Incluye indicaciones y condiciones de uso investigadas en los ensayos clínicos Asegura la eficacia, seguridad y calidad evaluadas En indicaciones o dosis distintas puede implicar problemas de seguridad innecesarios o injustificados para el paciente y responsabilidad para el profesional Disponibilidad de medicamentos en situaciones especiales. RD.1015/2009.
  35. 35. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. FICHA TECNICA (FT) https://www.aemps.gob.es/cima/fichasTecnicas.do?metodo=detalleForm
  36. 36. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. https://prescripcionprudente.wordpress.com/
  37. 37. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. No hay medicamentos “para toda la vida” http://www.polimedicado.org Sobreutilización
  38. 38. UGC Farmacia Atención Primaria Sevilla Servicios de Farmacia de los Distritos Sanitarios Aljarafe-Sevilla Norte y Sevilla. ABRIL 2017

