TEJIDO CARTILAGINO SO
DEFINICIÓN.  TEJIDO AVASCULAR.  COMPUESTO POR CONDROCITOS.  COMPUESTO POR UNA MATRIZ EXTRACELULAR (95%)  CONSISTENCIA ...
CARTÍLAGO HIALINO.  MATRIZ CON ASPECTO VÍTREO  TIENE ESPACIOS LLAMADOS LAGUNAS/CONDROPLASTOS.  PROVEE UNA SUPERFICIE DE...
CARTILAGO HIALINO [gr. hyalos, vidrio]
PRINCIPALES DE LA MATRIZ  MOLÉCULAS DE COLÁGENO:  EL COLÁGENO ES LA PRINCIPAL PROTEÍNA DE LA MATRIZ.  PREDOMINIO DE COL...
MATRIZ DEL CARTÍLAGO HIALINO.  ESTÁ MUY HIDRATADA.  DEL 60 A 80%: AGUA INTERCELULAR.  ESTO DA ELASTICIDAD AL CARTÍLAGO....
CONDROCITOS.  LOS CONDROCITOS SON CELULAS QUE PRODUCEN Y MANTIENEN LA MATRIZ EXTRACELULAR  EN EL CARTÍLAGO HIALINO LOS C...
PERICONDRIO  Tejido conjuntivo denso irregular adherido con firmeza, rodea el cartílago hialino.  Funciona como una fuen...
CARTÍLAGO ELÁSTICO.  Posee elastina en la matriz además de los componentes normales de la matriz del cartílago hialino. ...
CARTÍLAGO ELÁSTICO. Fotomicrografía del cartílago elástico de la epiglotis. Esta muestra se tiño con orceina que permite v...
CARTÍLAGO FIBROSO.  Compuesto por condrocitos y su material de matriz en combinación con tejido conjuntivo denso modelado...
 La matriz extracelular del cartílago fibroso se caracteriza por la presencia de fibrillas de colágeno tipo I y II.  La ...
Fotomicrografía del fibrocartílago de un disco intervertebral. Las fibras de colágeno aparecen de color verde en esta prep...
Gracias por la atención.
HE2- Tejido Cartilaginoso

Histologia & Embriologia II
Tejido Cartilaginoso
Dr. Alma Perez

