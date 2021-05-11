Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
Racial, gender, and environmental justice. Class war. Militarism. Interpersonal violence. Old age security. This is not th...
Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition Author : Ruth Wilson Gilmore Pages : 180 pages Publisher :...
Best Books of the Month Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe (Author)
Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
Racial, gender, and environmental justice. Class war. Militarism. Interpersonal violence. Old age security. This is not th...
Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition Author : Ruth Wilson Gilmore Pages : 180 pages Publisher :...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
13 views
May. 11, 2021

「PDF｣ Download Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition

Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition
.
.
.
.
.
.
Racial, gender, and environmental justice. Class war. Militarism. Interpersonal violence. Old age security. This is not the vocabulary many use to critique the prison-industrial complex.But in this series of powerful lectures, Ruth Wilson Gilmore shows that the only way to dismantle systems and logics of control and punishment is to change questions, categories, and campaigns from the ground up.Abolitionism doesn't just say no to police, prisons, border control, and the current punishment system. It requires persistent organizing for what we need, organizing that's already present in the efforts people cobble together to achieve access to schools, health care and housing, art and meaningful work, and freedom from violence and want.As Gilmore makes plain, "Abolition requires that we change one thing: everything."Change Everything is the inaugural book in the new Abolitionist Papers book series, edited by Naomi Murakawa. .

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

「PDF｣ Download Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition

  1. 1. Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition
  2. 2. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  3. 3. Racial, gender, and environmental justice. Class war. Militarism. Interpersonal violence. Old age security. This is not the vocabulary many use to critique the prison-industrial complex.But in this series of powerful lectures, Ruth Wilson Gilmore shows that the only way to dismantle systems and logics of control and punishment is to change questions, categories, and campaigns from the ground up.Abolitionism doesn't just say no to police, prisons, border control, and the current punishment system. It requires persistent organizing for what we need, organizing that's already present in the efforts people cobble together to achieve access to schools, health care and housing, art and meaningful work, and freedom from violence and want.As Gilmore makes plain, "Abolition requires that we change one thing: everything."Change Everything is the inaugural book in the new Abolitionist Papers book series, edited by Naomi Murakawa. .
  4. 4. Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition Author : Ruth Wilson Gilmore Pages : 180 pages Publisher : Haymarket Books Language : ISBN-10 : 1642594148 ISBN-13 : 9781642594140
  5. 5. Best Books of the Month Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe (Author)
  6. 6. Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition
  7. 7. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  8. 8. Racial, gender, and environmental justice. Class war. Militarism. Interpersonal violence. Old age security. This is not the vocabulary many use to critique the prison-industrial complex.But in this series of powerful lectures, Ruth Wilson Gilmore shows that the only way to dismantle systems and logics of control and punishment is to change questions, categories, and campaigns from the ground up.Abolitionism doesn't just say no to police, prisons, border control, and the current punishment system. It requires persistent organizing for what we need, organizing that's already present in the efforts people cobble together to achieve access to schools, health care and housing, art and meaningful work, and freedom from violence and want.As Gilmore makes plain, "Abolition requires that we change one thing: everything."Change Everything is the inaugural book in the new Abolitionist Papers book series, edited by Naomi Murakawa. .
  9. 9. Change Everything: Racial Capitalism and the Case for Abolition Author : Ruth Wilson Gilmore Pages : 180 pages Publisher : Haymarket Books Language : ISBN-10 : 1642594148 ISBN-13 : 9781642594140

×