C3 nephrpathy

La néphropathie à dépôts de C3 isolé Mohamed Amine KHALFAOUI, MD Service de Néphrologie, CHU Ibn Rochd, Casablanca medamin...
Moins de 6 % des glomérulonéphrites dans le monde (contre 16% il y a 20 ans) Diminution parallèle à celle de l'incidence d...
Syndrome néphrotique impur progressif (70% des cas) PU abondante quasi-constante Hématurie microscopique très fréquente so...
GNMP = Définition histologique +++ Primitives Secondaires GNMP type I GNMP type II GNMP type III MO + IF +ME Infections Ma...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visib...
La clé du diagnostic: IF ++++
-Prédominance de dépôts granuleux sous-endothéliaux (Dépôts inconstants mésangiaux et -extra-membraneux (de type « humps »...
Dépôts « denses » typiques dans la MBG, mais aussi dans la capsule de Bowman et le versant externe de la MBT, voire les pe...
ME ++++
Même présentation que la GNMP de type I avec dépôts extra-membraneux nombreux (et parfois des anomalies de la MBG de type ...
Facteurs histologiques de mauvais pronostic Prolifération extra capillaire > 20 % Fibrose évoluée (glomérulaire ou interst...
C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG- NOUVELLE CLASSIFICATION
Nouvelle classification des GNMP GNMP (+/- mesangioproliferative +/- croissants extracap) en MO IF C3 + Ig C3 seul GN médi...
GNMP médiée par la voie alterne du complément ou glomérulopathie à C3
GNMP C3 +++ Ig neg ME DDD ou maladie des dépôts denses Glomérulonéphrite à dépôts de C3 Anomalies de la voie alterne acqui...
C3 Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a spontané Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt D Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire Boucl...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire Voie ...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la...
Maladie des dépôts denses Décrit depuis 1975
Maladie des dépôts denses Glomérulonéphrite membranoproliférative (GNMP) de type II, à dépôts denses au sein des membranes...
ACQUIRED PARTIAL LIPODYSTROPHY Lipodystrophie partielle acquise
Glomérulonéphrite à dépots de C3 Un concept plus récent GN à C3 MDD IF Dépots mésangiaux Endo et extra membraneux Dépôts d...
134 patients: 29 DDD 56 GN C3 49 GNMP type I idiopathique (C3+Ig) Exploration de la voie alterne du complément Recherche a...
Age de découverte DDD < MPGN1 < GNC3 Protéinurie plus abondante DDD et MPGN 1 > GNC3 Syndrome néphrotique plus fréquent MP...
GN à C3 et SHU atypique Garçon de 16 mois SHU atypique Mutation du facteur H Glomérulopathie à dépôts de C3 5 ans après TR...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 e...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 e...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 e...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 e...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR...
12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR...
GN à C3 et SHU atypique GN à C3 SHU atypique MO GNMP Lésions aigues: MAT Lésions chroniques: doubles contours+++ IF C3+++ ...
GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale - Récidive quasi constante pour les type II ou MDD: 80 à 100 % de récidive histologique ...
GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale - Récidive quasi constante pour les type II ou MDD: 80 à 100 % de récidive histologique ...
GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale
Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues...
Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues...
Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues...
Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues...
Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues...
Traitement: KDIGO 2012 Traitement de la cause GNMP à CIC GNMP C3 ?
Traitement: KDIGO 2012 Traitement de la cause GNMP à CIC GNMP C3 ?
Traitement
GN à C3 et Eculizumab (anti C5) Toxicité du complément dans la GN C3: 1- dépôts de C3: inhiber la C3 convertase 2- C5b9 et...
INDICATIONS DE L’ECULIZUMAB: - peu de données, donc opinions d’experts - anti C5 agit sur la part inflammatoire de la GNMP...
Traitement: KDIGO 2016
Traitement Basé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
TraitementBasé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
Traitement Basé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
Conclusion GNMP : définition histologique préférer la classification physiopath !!! Anomalies de la voie alterne ++++, par...
December 2011 / Avril 2017
Et voilà c’est fini… • Après 5 ans parmi vous, je quitte le P31! • Merci à tous pour ce que j’ai appris ici • Merci à mes ...
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
C3 nephrpathy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

C3 nephrpathy

13 views

Published on

C3, GNMP, DDD

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Elle est associée de façon variable à une infiltration du flocculus par des cellules circulantes (polynucléaires neutrophiles, lymphocytes T surtout cytotoxiques CD8+, et monocytes-macrophages).
  • Elle est associée de façon variable à une infiltration du flocculus par des cellules circulantes (polynucléaires neutrophiles, lymphocytes T surtout cytotoxiques CD8+, et monocytes-macrophages).
  • Elle est associée de façon variable à une infiltration du flocculus par des cellules circulantes (polynucléaires neutrophiles, lymphocytes T surtout cytotoxiques CD8+, et monocytes-macrophages).
  • Elle est associée de façon variable à une infiltration du flocculus par des cellules circulantes (polynucléaires neutrophiles, lymphocytes T surtout cytotoxiques CD8+, et monocytes-macrophages).
  • Ig???
  • CTC: seulement chez l’enfant: 1 j sur 2 mais mélange GNMP 1, 3 et MDD
  • CTC: seulement chez l’enfant: 1 j sur 2 mais mélange GNMP 1, 3 et MDD
  • CTC: seulement chez l’enfant: 1 j sur 2 mais mélange GNMP 1, 3 et MDD
  • CTC: seulement chez l’enfant: 1 j sur 2 mais mélange GNMP 1, 3 et MDD
  • CTC: seulement chez l’enfant: 1 j sur 2 mais mélange GNMP 1, 3 et MDD

    • C3 nephrpathy

    1. 1. La néphropathie à dépôts de C3 isolé Mohamed Amine KHALFAOUI, MD Service de Néphrologie, CHU Ibn Rochd, Casablanca medaminekhalfaoui@gmail.com Casablanca, 21 Mars 2017
    2. 2. Moins de 6 % des glomérulonéphrites dans le monde (contre 16% il y a 20 ans) Diminution parallèle à celle de l'incidence des glomérulonéphrites aigües post- infectieuses et du RAA Améliorations des conditions socio-économiques et sanitaires Introduction GNMP idiopathiques : 4% des syndromes néphrotiques de l’enfant 7% de l’adulte Caucasien de 7 à 30 ans GNMP de « type I » : Plus fréquentes chez l’adulte Virus de l’hépatite C +++ Servais et coll. J Med Genet 2007
    3. 3. Syndrome néphrotique impur progressif (70% des cas) PU abondante quasi-constante Hématurie microscopique très fréquente souvent abondante (parfois macroscopique) HTA, IR modérée (inconstante). Syndrome néphritique (25% des cas) souvent précédé d'un épisode infectieux IRA transitoire (prolifération extra-capillaire, de thrombi multiples,etc) Syndrome de GNRP (5% des cas), HU macroscopiques récidivantes Présentation clinique néphrologique Servais et coll. J Med Genet 2007
    4. 4. GNMP = Définition histologique +++ Primitives Secondaires GNMP type I GNMP type II GNMP type III MO + IF +ME Infections Maladies auto- immunes MGUS et hémopathies
    5. 5. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles
    6. 6. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles
    7. 7. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles. Fort grossissement: 4 lésions caractéristiques (globales et diffuses) : Une prolifération mésangiale (et/ou endocapillaire)
    8. 8. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles. Fort grossissement: 4 lésions caractéristiques (globales et diffuses) : Une prolifération mésangiale (et/ou endocapillaire) Un épaississement mésangial
    9. 9. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles. Fort grossissement: 4 lésions caractéristiques (globales et diffuses) : Une prolifération mésangiale (et/ou endocapillaire) Un épaississement mésangial Des doubles contours
    10. 10. Faible grossissement: - lésions diffuses et globales - glomérules hypercellulaires avec des lumières capillaires peu visibles. Fort grossissement: 4 lésions caractéristiques (globales et diffuses) : Une prolifération mésangiale (et/ou endocapillaire) Un épaississement mésangial Des doubles contours Des dépôts endomembraneux (+/- extra- membraneux)
    11. 11. La clé du diagnostic: IF ++++
    12. 12. -Prédominance de dépôts granuleux sous-endothéliaux (Dépôts inconstants mésangiaux et -extra-membraneux (de type « humps »)) C3 + IgG
    13. 13. Dépôts « denses » typiques dans la MBG, mais aussi dans la capsule de Bowman et le versant externe de la MBT, voire les petits vaisseaux. C3 ++++
    14. 14. ME ++++
    15. 15. Même présentation que la GNMP de type I avec dépôts extra-membraneux nombreux (et parfois des anomalies de la MBG de type "spikes" associées). C3 + IgG
    16. 16. Facteurs histologiques de mauvais pronostic Prolifération extra capillaire > 20 % Fibrose évoluée (glomérulaire ou interstitielle) Abondance des dépôts mésangiaux pour GNMP de type 2
    17. 17. C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
    18. 18. C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
    19. 19. C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG-
    20. 20. C3 IgG+IgG+ IgG- NOUVELLE CLASSIFICATION
    21. 21. Nouvelle classification des GNMP GNMP (+/- mesangioproliferative +/- croissants extracap) en MO IF C3 + Ig C3 seul GN médiée par complexes immuns Glomérulopathie à C3 Infections Maladies auto- immunes MGUS et hémopathies Dépôts denses mésangiaux et intramembraneux ,capsule de Bowman la MBT Dépôts non denses mésangiaux, intramembraneux, endo ou extramembraneux MDD GNC3 ME
    22. 22. GNMP médiée par la voie alterne du complément ou glomérulopathie à C3
    23. 23. GNMP C3 +++ Ig neg ME DDD ou maladie des dépôts denses Glomérulonéphrite à dépôts de C3 Anomalies de la voie alterne acquises ou héréditaires (mutations ou anticorps) Glomérulopathie à C3 I F GNMP médiée par le complément: glomérulopathies à C3
    24. 24. C3 Voie alterne du complément
    25. 25. C3 C3b C3a spontané Voie alterne du complément
    26. 26. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B Voie alterne du complément
    27. 27. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt D Voie alterne du complément
    28. 28. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
    29. 29. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
    30. 30. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire Boucle d’amplification Voie alterne du complément
    31. 31. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase Voie alterne du complément
    32. 32. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire Voie alterne du complément
    33. 33. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 C3 NEPHRITIC FACTOR
    34. 34. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 C3 NEPHRITIC FACTOR Facteur H
    35. 35. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 C3 NEPHRITIC FACTOR Facteur H C3 NEF
    36. 36. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 C3 NEPHRITIC FACTOR Facteur H C3 NEF
    37. 37. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 ANTICORPS ANTI FH Facteur H Anticorps anti FH
    38. 38. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 Facteur H Anticorps anti FH ANTICORPS ANTI FH
    39. 39. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 MUTATION C3 gain de fonction
    40. 40. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 Facteur H MUTATION C3 gain de fonction
    41. 41. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 MUTATION FH perte de fonction Facteur H
    42. 42. C3 C3b C3a C3bB B C3bBbP C3 convertase alt (C3b)2BbP C5 convertase C5 C5b C6,C7,C8,C9 Complexe d’attaque membranaire De la voie alterne du complément à la GN C3 MUTATION FH perte de fonction
    43. 43. Maladie des dépôts denses Décrit depuis 1975
    44. 44. Maladie des dépôts denses Glomérulonéphrite membranoproliférative (GNMP) de type II, à dépôts denses au sein des membranes basales ou « maladie du dépôt dense » 0.22 p. 100 des GN primitives 2 à 3 personnes par million (16-24) Syndrome néphrotique impur et progressif (50%) Enfant et jeune adulte Parfois plus tardif Hypocomplémentémie C3 +++ non spécifique et non corrélé à l’activité de la maladie C3 nef (80%) … 40-50% des GNMP évoluent vers IRT après 10 ans Mauvais pronostic si SN, atteinte rénale ou HTA persistante au moment du diagnostic la MDD a le moins bon pronostic des GNMP Récidive histologique sur greffon dans 80-90% Alchi et coll. Pediatr Nephrol 2010
    45. 45. ACQUIRED PARTIAL LIPODYSTROPHY Lipodystrophie partielle acquise
    46. 46. Glomérulonéphrite à dépots de C3 Un concept plus récent GN à C3 MDD IF Dépots mésangiaux Endo et extra membraneux Dépôts denses intra membraneux mésangiaux MBT capsule Bowman ME Pas de Dépots Denses DD Clinique Identique à MDD MDD Signes extra rénaux non oui Anomalies de la voie alterne oui oui Evolution vers l’IRCT Moins péjorative 40-50% Récidive après transplantation rénale +/- 80%
    47. 47. 134 patients: 29 DDD 56 GN C3 49 GNMP type I idiopathique (C3+Ig) Exploration de la voie alterne du complément Recherche anomalies acquises (anticorps ou mutations)
    48. 48. Age de découverte DDD < MPGN1 < GNC3 Protéinurie plus abondante DDD et MPGN 1 > GNC3 Syndrome néphrotique plus fréquent MPGN 1 > DDD > GNC3 Risque d’évolution IRCT et risque de récidive sur greffon IDEM
    49. 49. GN à C3 et SHU atypique Garçon de 16 mois SHU atypique Mutation du facteur H Glomérulopathie à dépôts de C3 5 ans après TR 2 ans après Garçon 11 mois SHU atypique Mutation facteur H Glomérulopathie à dépôts de C3 (extramembraneux) 3 ans après TR 6 ans après récidive shu atypique en début de greffe
    50. 50. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique
    51. 51. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004
    52. 52. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004
    53. 53. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur C3 bas C4 normal GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004 Récidive de la maladie à M1 CTC + Rituximab + EP Switch ciclo tacro Amélioration initiale puis dégradation progressive 08/2007
    54. 54. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004 Récidive de la maladie à M1 CTC + Rituximab + EP Switch ciclo tacro Amélioration initiale puis dégradation progressive 08/2007 TR n°2 11/2007
    55. 55. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004 Récidive de la maladie à M1 CTC + Rituximab + EP Switch ciclo tacro Amélioration initiale puis dégradation progressive 08/2007 TR n°2 11/2007 06/2008 IRA + MAT Shu atypique Dialyse 08/2008
    56. 56. 12/1998 F 36 ans S néphrotique impur GNMP C3+ / Ig - + croissants CTC + Endoxan Dialyse 04/1999 GN à C3 et SHU atypique TR n°1 01/2004 Récidive de la maladie à M1 CTC + Rituximab + EP Switch ciclo tacro Amélioration initiale puis dégradation progressive 08/2007 TR n°2 11/2007 06/2008 IRA + MAT Shu atypique Dialyse 08/2008 Anticorps anti facteur H+
    57. 57. GN à C3 et SHU atypique GN à C3 SHU atypique MO GNMP Lésions aigues: MAT Lésions chroniques: doubles contours+++ IF C3+++ Pas de C3 C3 plasmatique Bas ou normal Bas ou normal Anomalies de la voie alterne - Mutation C3 convertase (C3 and FB) regulateurs (FH, FI, MCP, et thrombomoduline) - Anticorps anti-FH C3 nef Idem mais pas de C3 nef
    58. 58. GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale - Récidive quasi constante pour les type II ou MDD: 80 à 100 % de récidive histologique avec impact clinique+/- important - pour les autres types, dépend essentiellement du type de mutation retrouvée et/ou présence d’anticorps (C3 nef / FH) UNOS: 189211 TR n°1 de 1987 à 2007
    59. 59. GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale - Récidive quasi constante pour les type II ou MDD: 80 à 100 % de récidive histologique avec impact clinique+/- important - pour les autres types, dépend essentiellement du type de mutation retrouvée et/ou présence d’anticorps (C3 nef / FH)
    60. 60. GN à C3 et Transplantation Rénale
    61. 61. Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues) - absence de groupe contrôle (ou de contrôle historique) - différences entre les groupes de traitement souvent marginales - puissance statistique particulièrement faible - menés avant l'ère de l'utilisation d’un traitement dit néphroprotecteur comportant des bloqueurs du système rénine angiotensine (IEC, ARA2)
    62. 62. Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues) - absence de groupe contrôle (ou de contrôle historique) - différences entre les groupes de traitement souvent marginales - puissance statistique particulièrement faible - menés avant l'ère de l'utilisation d’un traitement dit néphroprotecteur comportant des bloqueurs du système rénine angiotensine (IEC, ARA2).
    63. 63. Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues) - absence de groupe contrôle (ou de contrôle historique) - différences entre les groupes de traitement souvent marginales - puissance statistique particulièrement faible - menés avant l'ère de l'utilisation d’un traitement dit néphroprotecteur comportant des bloqueurs du système rénine angiotensine (IEC, ARA2).
    64. 64. Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues) - absence de groupe contrôle (ou de contrôle historique) - différences entre les groupes de traitement souvent marginales - puissance statistique particulièrement faible - menés avant l'ère de l'utilisation d’un traitement dit néphroprotecteur comportant des bloqueurs du système rénine angiotensine (IEC, ARA2). Si croissants extracap. Bolus CTC +/- endoxan imurel MMF Études de faible puissance non randomisées
    65. 65. Traitement - études déjà anciennes - menées chez des patients atteints de GNMP présumées idiopathiques (GNMP à CIC inclues) - absence de groupe contrôle (ou de contrôle historique) - différences entre les groupes de traitement souvent marginales - puissance statistique particulièrement faible - menés avant l'ère de l'utilisation d’un traitement dit néphroprotecteur comportant des bloqueurs du système rénine angiotensine (IEC, ARA2). Si croissants extracap. Bolus CTC +/- endoxan imurel MMF Études de faible puissance non randomisées A INTERPRETER AVEC BEACOUP DE PRUDENCE!!!
    66. 66. Traitement: KDIGO 2012 Traitement de la cause GNMP à CIC GNMP C3 ?
    67. 67. Traitement: KDIGO 2012 Traitement de la cause GNMP à CIC GNMP C3 ?
    68. 68. Traitement
    69. 69. GN à C3 et Eculizumab (anti C5) Toxicité du complément dans la GN C3: 1- dépôts de C3: inhiber la C3 convertase 2- C5b9 et proliferation cellulaire glomerulaire: inhiber la C5 convertase
    70. 70. INDICATIONS DE L’ECULIZUMAB: - peu de données, donc opinions d’experts - anti C5 agit sur la part inflammatoire de la GNMP donc * si proliferation endo ou extra capillaire * taux circulant de C5b9 élevé * dégradadtion récente de la fonction rénale * peu ou pas de fibrose interstitielle/glomérulaire - n’empêche pas les dépôts de C3 et donc la récidive - trop peu de données pour eculizumab en greffe: curatif ou préventif
    71. 71. Traitement: KDIGO 2016
    72. 72. Traitement Basé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
    73. 73. TraitementBasé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
    74. 74. Traitement Basé sur: petits essais prospectifs, case report, avis d'experts!
    75. 75. Conclusion GNMP : définition histologique préférer la classification physiopath !!! Anomalies de la voie alterne ++++, parfois associées ! Traitement non spécifique: selon l’évolution clinique et l’histologie - CIC: traitement de la cause et se méfier d’une anomalies de la voie alterne associée - GNC3: selon la sévérité cliniquo-histo-biologique
    76. 76. December 2011 / Avril 2017
    77. 77. Et voilà c’est fini… • Après 5 ans parmi vous, je quitte le P31! • Merci à tous pour ce que j’ai appris ici • Merci à mes maîtres… à tous les residents pour les déjeuners du midi animés de bonnes discussions…sans oublier les gardes! à tous ceux qui ne sont pas mentionnés dans cette liste mais que je n’oublie jamais ! • Bonne continuation à tous…

    ×