Strategic thinking ppt

Strategic thinking By Mebrahtu .B
Definition  It is the ability to recognize r/ship, complexity & implication of a situation, anticipate possibilities.  It is a best guess about the future Strategic thinking
STRATEGY  A military origin and it was meant: "The art of the General" The fox strategy  The buffalo is 4 times bigger than in size and power…
The usual pattern of thinking Albert Einstein : "No problem can be solved from the same level of conscious that created it"  The prince & the drawing… The husband in the court…
Thinking outside of the box  Rules –draw 4 straight lines crossing through the center of all 9 dots without lifting your pencil.
In every aspect of life… Judgment :- the ability to make sensible decisions after carefully considering the best thing to do. (oxford English dictionary)
Critical thinking '' Winners don't do different things they do things differently. " (shiv khera)  Who shall take the diamond ? • The way we do…
THE 3 E,s That shape our attitude and way of thinking Experience Education Environment
The importance
QUIZ TIME… The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "professional". Th...
The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "professional". The questions...
Major Signs of leadership ‘‘Lead from the back and let others believe they are in front ’’ (Nelson Mandela) Analytical abi...
Signs of Analytical Ability 1) Smart questions 2) Smart comments 3) Quick understanding
Count down from 30 Rules;  Be in pair -you can count a single number -two uninterrupted numbers -three consecutive number...
Taking the initiative o One who start projects o One who presents new ideas o One who leads the group
Courage o Situation of fear o Expressing ideas boldly o Criticism o Have influence on others Ras Alula Aba'nega…
Being serious o Part of activism o Clubs o Hobbies o Read a lot
Being ambitious o Strive for achievements o vision
o Families already leaders o Coming from rich families o Families are activists o Orphans( raised by single mum) Leadership environment
BREAKING … … COFFEE,TE A : TIME
Find your voice & inspire others to find theirs 2 August 2020 prepared by: Mebrahtu B.
TREYresearch 22 Nobel prize winner 2006Pro.Muhammed yunus’s success journey
TREYresearch Then he wrote… The 8th habit –from effectiveness to Greatness.
TREYresearch 24 Then he wrote… The 8th habit –from effectiveness to Greatness.
TREYresearch Add a footer 25 The theme of the book-Greatness Source of greatness is:- “To Find your voice & inspire others...
TREYresearch what So what Now what As a well known economist what did I do to my people? He used to ask him self -
TREYresearch Add a footer 27 what So what Now what As a well known economist what did I do to my people? He used to ask hi...
TREYresearch Inthevillage… Add a footer 28  He decide to go to the village and to see if he can do some thing.  Fortunat...
TREYresearch Add a footer 29 WHY 2 pennies ?  She said that she has to buy the bamboo from the trader and his condition w...
TREYresearch  He got his students to check how many of the women were there in the village that needed the money and found out there were 42 women [team work ……. With others]
TREYresearch  The sum was… 27 usd I got the biggest shock of my life !!
TREYresearch Add a footer 32  The sum was… 27 usd I got the biggest shock of my life !!
TREYresearch Add a footer 33 HE GAVE THEM THE LOAN -They repaid it but he can`t afford more than this…so he search for the...
TREYresearch Different faces but the same answer "We do not give a loan for the poor" More over -It's only a paper expense. So what… Other banks
TREYresearch Add a footer 35 Different faces but the same answer “We do not give a loan for the poor” More over -It’s only...
TREYresearch Establishing a bank…  Pro. yunus went to the government with the proposal & after 2 years he was able to convince the government. That's was the birth of; GRAMEEN BANK.
TREYresearch Add a footer 37 Establishing a bank…  Pro. yunus went to the government with the proposal & after 2 years he...
TREYresearch A vision poverty - free world  This micro credit movement is spreading all over the world.  {Yunus found his voice & inspired others to find theirs} Live for others….
TREYresearch Nobel winner !!
TREYresearch Add a footer 40 Nobel winner !!
TREYresearch Add a footer 41 Living Loving 4Ls Learning Leaving a legacy “Leave your legacy “ Universal human needs
THANK YOU Email mebre2017@gmail.com
Strategic thinking ppt

  1. 1. Strategic thinking By Mebrahtu .B
  2. 2. Definition  It is the ability to recognize r/ship, complexity & implication of a situation, anticipate possibilities.  It is a best guess about the future Strategic thinking
  3. 3. STRATEGY  A military origin and it was meant: “The art of the General” 3 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX The fox strategy  The buffalo is 4 times bigger than in size and power…
  4. 4. The usual pattern of thinking 4 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX Albert Einstein : “No problem can be solved from the same level of conscious that created it”  The prince & the drawing… The husband in the court…
  5. 5. Thinking outside of the box 5 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX  Rules –draw 4 straight lines crossing through the center of all 9 dots without lifting your pencil.
  6. 6. In every aspect of life… 6 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX Judgment :- the ability to make sensible decisions after carefully considering the best thing to do. (oxford English dictionary)
  7. 7. Critical thinking ‘‘ Winners don't do different things they do things differently. “ 7 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX (shiv khera)  Who shall take the diamond ? • The way we do…
  8. 8. THE 3 E,s That shape our attitude and way of thinking Experience Education Environment 8 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX
  9. 9. The importance MM.DD.20XXADD A FOOTER9
  10. 10. QUIZ TIME… The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "professional". The questions are not that difficult, so don’t cheat by looking ahead!.
  11. 11. The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "professional". The questions are not that difficult, so don’t cheat by looking ahead!.
  12. 12. Major Signs of leadership ‘‘Lead from the back and let others believe they are in front ’’ (Nelson Mandela) Analytical ability Courage Taking initiatives Being serious 12 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX AmbitiousLeadership environment
  13. 13. Signs of Analytical Ability 13 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX 1) Smart questions 2) Smart comments 3) Quick understanding
  14. 14. Count down from 30 Rules;  Be in pair -you can count a single number -two uninterrupted numbers -three consecutive numbers The winner will be the one who get –number one. N.B-please think strategically Activity time…
  15. 15. Taking the initiative MM.DD.20XXADD A FOOTER15 o One who start projects o One who presents new ideas o One who leads the group
  16. 16. MM.DD.20XXADD A FOOTER16 Courage o Situation of fear o Expressing ideas boldly o Criticism o Have influence on others Ras Alula Aba’nega…
  17. 17. Being serious o Part of activism o Clubs o Hobbies o Read a lot
  18. 18. MM.DD.20XXADD A FOOTER18 Being ambitious o Strive for achievements o vision
  19. 19. 19 ADD A FOOTER MM.DD.20XX o Families already leaders o Coming from rich families o Families are activists o Orphans( raised by single mum) Leadership environment
  20. 20. BREAKING … … COFFEE,TE A : TIME
  21. 21. Find your voice & inspire others to find theirs 2 August 2020 prepared by: Mebrahtu B.
  22. 22. TREYresearch 22 Nobel prize winner 2006Pro.Muhammed yunus’s success journey
  23. 23. (200 years of literature) Add a footer 23 Stephen covey- he is well known by his book. The 7 habits of highly effective people Over 25 million copies sold
  24. 24. TREYresearch 24 Then he wrote… The 8th habit –from effectiveness to Greatness.
  25. 25. TREYresearch Add a footer 25 The theme of the book-Greatness Source of greatness is:- “To Find your voice & inspire others to find theirs .” (that was the springboard Muhammed yunus’s success journey )
  26. 26. TREYresearch Add a footer 26  25 years ago- he was an economics teacher in Bangladesh university .  he was working there during the famine; a difficult period for Bangladesh.  The poverty status of his fellow citizen used to bother him.  He questioned the principles of economics which were not helpful or practical to alleviate the suffering of his people. Here we go…
  27. 27. TREYresearch Add a footer 27 what So what Now what As a well known economist what did I do to my people? He used to ask him self -
  28. 28. TREYresearch Inthevillage… Add a footer 28  He decide to go to the village and to see if he can do some thing.  Fortunately, he meet a women who works bamboos stools as a living.  she earned 2 US pennies by making fantastic bamboo stools all day.
  29. 29. TREYresearch Add a footer 29 WHY 2 pennies ?  She said that she has to buy the bamboo from the trader and his condition was to sell it back to the trader & for the price he decided…  Its all because they doesn't have the money to buy A Bamboo that costs only 20 cents.
  30. 30. TREYresearch Add a footer 30 አሰሳ ስጋ ዕልፍ ከሲታዎች - ቀጥነው የሞገጉ ስጋችን የትሄደ - ብለው ሲፈልጉ በየሸንተረሩ - በየጥጋጥጉ አስሰው አስሰው -በምድር በሰማይ አገኙት ቦርጭ ሆኖ- በአንድ ሰው ገላ ላይ ግጥም፡ በእውቀቱ ስዩም
  31. 31. TREYresearch Add a footer 31  He got his students to check how many of the women were there in the village that needed the money and found out there were 42 women [team work ……. With others]
  32. 32. TREYresearch Add a footer 32  The sum was… 27 usd I got the biggest shock of my life !!
  33. 33. TREYresearch Add a footer 33 HE GAVE THEM THE LOAN -They repaid it but he can`t afford more than this…so he search for the loan. Asking a loan for them from the bank in the campus -they refused
  34. 34. TREYresearch Add a footer 34  By saying that poor people will never be able to repay the loan.  They don’t have collateral in short they’re not credit worthy.  The bank rules do not permit such lending practices. ( Big challenge)
  35. 35. TREYresearch Add a footer 35 Different faces but the same answer “We do not give a loan for the poor” More over -It’s only a paper expense. So what… Other banks
  36. 36. TREYresearch Add a footer 36 he took the loan by himself [1 village -5 villages -50 villages- 100villages] … they repay him back (they are cheating you-the bank recommendation ) Always debate…with the bank. now what… Taking the risk
  37. 37. TREYresearch Add a footer 37 Establishing a bank…  Pro. yunus went to the government with the proposal & after 2 years he was able to convince the government. That’s was the birth of; GRAMEEN BANK.
  38. 38. TREYresearch Add a footer 38 Oct.2 ,1983 The bank opened Works in 46,000 Bangladesh villages Has 1,267 branches 12,000 staff members Has lent 4.5 billion dollar. For 3.7 million peoples ever year. 96% girls(from 3.7 million peoples) GRAMEEN BANK.
  39. 39. TREYresearch Add a footer 39 A vision poverty - free world  This micro credit movement is spreading all over the world.  {Yunus found his voice & inspired others to find theirs} Live for others….
  40. 40. TREYresearch Add a footer 40 Nobel winner !!
  41. 41. TREYresearch Add a footer 41 Living Loving 4Ls Learning Leaving a legacy “Leave your legacy “ Universal human needs
  42. 42. THANK YOU Email mebre2017@gmail.com

