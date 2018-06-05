Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. In Digital We Trust!
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. ТРИ НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ ROYAL CANIN ТРЕХСТОРОННЕЕ СОТРУДНИЧЕСТВО: НАШ БИЗНЕС ОСН...
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. НАША ЦИФРОВАЯ ЭКО-СИСТЕМА ОБЪЕДИНЯЕТ ВСЕ БИЗНЕСС НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ С ВЛАДЕЛЬЦАМИ ПИТОМЦЕВ И...
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Подборщик пород и энциклопедия Подборщик пород – уникальный сервис, помогающий выбрат...
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. ... Это работает!
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Best Of Pets
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Best Of Pets
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Royal-canin.ru для заводчиков
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Royal-canin.ru для ветеринарных врачей
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Барьеры Масштабы и сложная структура FMCG компаний Скорость развития технологий Низки...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6

0 views

Published on

23

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6

  1. 1. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. In Digital We Trust!
  2. 2. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. ТРИ НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ ROYAL CANIN ТРЕХСТОРОННЕЕ СОТРУДНИЧЕСТВО: НАШ БИЗНЕС ОСНОВЫВАЕТСЯ НА ОПЫТЕ И РЕКОМЕНДАЦИЯХ СПЕЦИАЛИСТОВ. НАШИ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНЫЕ ПРОДУКТЫ РАСПРОСТРАНЯЮТСЯ ПО ТРЕМ КАНАЛАМ: Предложение инновационных продуктов для животных разных пород и категорий (служебные собаки, помощники людей с ограниченными возможностями) ЗАВОДЧИКИ И ДРУГИЕ ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЫ Продукты специального назначения, отвечающие физиологическим потребностям животных или терапевтическим целям ВЕТЕРИНАРНЫ Е ВРАЧИ Инновационные продукты класса супер-премиум, способствующие здоровому росту и развитию домашних животных СПЕЦИАЛИЗИРОВАННЫЕ МАГАЗИНЫ © MARS INCORPORATED. Конфиденциально. Только для внутреннего пользования
  3. 3. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. НАША ЦИФРОВАЯ ЭКО-СИСТЕМА ОБЪЕДИНЯЕТ ВСЕ БИЗНЕСС НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ С ВЛАДЕЛЬЦАМИ ПИТОМЦЕВ И СОПРОВОЖДАЕТ КОНСЬЮМЕРОВ НА ВСЕХ ЭТАПАХ ЖИЗНИ ROYAL CANIN RUSSIA – TRIPARTITE RELATIONSHIP MODEL CONSIDERATION ACQUISITION LIFE/MEDICALISATION BREEDERsPETOWNERsVETs Exhibition College PRO Best of Pets Breed Finder Search Sales Rep Conference Vet academy Special offers Tele marketing Best of Pets 48 hours Breeder Partnership 48 hours Royal BreederClub LIFESTAGE Trainings/ Workshop Specialoffers KIT Vaccination Neutered KIT Vaccination Neutered Trainings/ Workshop Special offers
  4. 4. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Подборщик пород и энциклопедия Подборщик пород – уникальный сервис, помогающий выбрать подходящую породу. Энциклопедия из 178 пород
  5. 5. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. ... Это работает!
  6. 6. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Best Of Pets
  7. 7. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Best Of Pets
  8. 8. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Royal-canin.ru для заводчиков
  9. 9. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Royal-canin.ru для ветеринарных врачей
  10. 10. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - MARS INC. Барьеры Масштабы и сложная структура FMCG компаний Скорость развития технологий Низкий уровень проникновения Digital в категорию Высокая стоимость внедрения инноваций Постоянные изменения в потребностях и ожиданиях потребителей

×