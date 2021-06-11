Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
~security~
 RULE 1: Share with care! Before you post anything on any kind of social media, you first have to ask yourself: ‘How will...
 RULE 2: Be polite when you write! Nobody likes impolite people in the day by day life, right? Well, that’s how it is on ...
 RULE 3: Protect and respect! The first thing you do NOT want to do is put your personal information out to the public. I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
53 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Internet security (2)

Rules to be safe on the Internet

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Internet security (2)

  1. 1. ~security~
  2. 2.  RULE 1: Share with care! Before you post anything on any kind of social media, you first have to ask yourself: ‘How will I feel if my parents or teachers see that?What will they think of me? Not everybody likes what you post, so you have to be very careful what you put out there for the world to see.
  3. 3.  RULE 2: Be polite when you write! Nobody likes impolite people in the day by day life, right? Well, that’s how it is on the internet too.When you write blogs or make posts, do not use all capital letters. LIKE THIS!!!!! It is considered very impolite, and no one likes impolite people! So the best thing is to be as polite as possible, because anyone can do it!
  4. 4.  RULE 3: Protect and respect! The first thing you do NOT want to do is put your personal information out to the public. It is very dangerous, because any criminal could easily find your house and that would be really bad! Also, beware of ‘cyberbullying’ , and don’t do it yourself! Don’t insult other accounts, and if you ever get an insult from any account, contact an adult you know.

×