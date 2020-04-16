Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 3rd Quiz Based on Assignment Topic: Textile Printing & Finishing Machinery Course Code: TE-321 Course Title: Textile wet...
2 INDEX Name of the topic Page no Significance of the study 03 Printing machine & types of printing machine 04 Hand Block ...
3 Significance Of The Study  To know about printing machinery.  To know about name of different types of printing machin...
4 Description Of The Study Printing machine: There are different types of digital textile printing machine and garment pri...
5 Hand Block Printing: This process is the earliest, simplest and slowest of all printing methods. A design is drawn on, o...
6 Picture: Hand Block Machine
7 Roller printing: Roller printing was highly productive, 10,000 to 12,000 yards being commonly printed in one day of ten ...
8 Picture: Roller Printing machine
9 Stencil Printing: A pattern is cut from a sheet of stout paper or thin metal with a sharp pointed knife, the uncut porti...
10 Picture: Stencil Printing Machine
11 Digital textile printing machine: Digital textile printing is described as any ink jet based method of printing coloran...
12 Picture: Digital Textile Printing Machine
13 Importance Of Printing Machineries: The rise in technology has seen development in every aspect of human life. The prin...
14 Finishing Machinery: Textile finishes are important because they help to improve the appearance; they also make the fab...
15 Picture: Mercerising Machine Of Textile Finishing
16 Softening Machine: Softening agents are applying on fiber, yarn, woven or knitted fabrics during dyeing process. Soften...
17 picture: Softening machine
18 Importance Of Finishing Machine: Textile finishes are important because of the following reasons. The finishes help to:...
19 Conclusion: printing and finishing machineries have a great impact in textile industry. Finishing can be said the backb...
20 References: 1) Sumon Mozumder, Assistant Professor, Department of Textile Engineering (2) www.textiletoday.com.bd (3) w...
  1. 1. 1 3rd Quiz Based on Assignment Topic: Textile Printing & Finishing Machinery Course Code: TE-321 Course Title: Textile wet processing-II Submitted To Sumon Mozumder Assistant Professor, Department of Textile Engineering Submitted By Name : Md. Toukir Ahmed Srabon ID: 152-23-4325 Daffodil International University Date Of Submission:15-04-2020
  2. 2. 2 INDEX Name of the topic Page no Significance of the study 03 Printing machine & types of printing machine 04 Hand Block printing machine 05-06 Roller printing machine 07-08 Stencil printing machine 09-10 Digital textile printing machine 11-12 Importance of printing machineries 13 Finishing machineries & Mercerizing machine 14-15 Softening machine 16-17 Importance of finishing machinery 18 Conclusion 19 References 20
  3. 3. 3 Significance Of The Study  To know about printing machinery.  To know about name of different types of printing machinery.  To know about Hand Block printing.  To know about Roller printing.  To know about Stencil printing.  To know about digital textile printing machine.  To know about importance of printing machinery.  To know about finishing machinery.  To know about softening machine.  To know about importance of finishing machineries.
  4. 4. 4 Description Of The Study Printing machine: There are different types of digital textile printing machine and garment printing machine is manufactured by the companies. Example of some machines are – block printing machine, roller printing machine, screen printing machine, flat-screen printing machine rotary printing machine, transfer printing machine, stencil printing machine, digital printing machine ,batik printing machine etc. Types of printing machine: Block textile printing machine Roller printing machine Screen textile printing machine Stencil printing machine Digital textile printing machine
  5. 5. 5 Hand Block Printing: This process is the earliest, simplest and slowest of all printing methods. A design is drawn on, or transferred to, prepared wooden blocks. A separate block is required for each distinct color in the design. A block cutter carves out the wood around the heavier masses first, leaving the finer and more delicate work until the last so as to avoid any risk of injuring it when the coarser parts are cut. When finished, the block has the appearance of a flat relief carving, with the design standing out. Fine details, difficult to cut in wood, are built up in strips of brass or copper, which is bent to shape and driven edgewise into the flat surface of the block. This method is known as coppering. The printer applies color to the block and presses it firmly and steadily on the cloth, striking it smartly on the back with a wooden mallet. The second impression is made in the same way, the printer taking care to see that it registers exactly with the first. Pins at each corner of the block join up exactly, so that the pattern can continue without a break. Each succeeding impression is made in precisely the same manner until the length of cloth is fully printed. The cloth is the wound over drying rollers. If the pattern contains several colors the cloth is first printed throughout with one color, dried, and then printed with the next.
  6. 6. 6 Picture: Hand Block Machine
  7. 7. 7 Roller printing: Roller printing was highly productive, 10,000 to 12,000 yards being commonly printed in one day of ten hours by a single-color machine. It is capable of reproducing every style of design, ranging from the fine delicate lines of copperplate engraving to the small repeats and limited colors of the parroting to the broadest effects of block printing with repeats from 1 in to 80 inches. It is precise, so each portion of an elaborate multicolor pattern can be fitted into its proper place without faulty joints at the points of repetition.
  8. 8. 8 Picture: Roller Printing machine
  9. 9. 9 Stencil Printing: A pattern is cut from a sheet of stout paper or thin metal with a sharp pointed knife, the uncut portions representing the part that will be left uncolored. The sheet is laid on the fabric and color is brushed through its inter sties. The peculiarity of stenciled patterns is that they have to be held together by ties. For instance, a complete circle cannot be cut without its centre dropping out, so its outline has to be interrupted at convenient points by ties or uncut portions. This limitation influences the design.
  10. 10. 10 Picture: Stencil Printing Machine
  11. 11. 11 Digital textile printing machine: Digital textile printing is described as any ink jet based method of printing colorants onto fabric. Most notably, digital textile printing is referred to when identifying either printing smaller designs onto garments (T-shirts, dresses, promotional wear; abbreviated as DTG, which stands for direct to garment and printing larger designs onto large format rolls of textile. The latter is a growing trend in visual communication, where advertisement and corporate branding is printed onto polyester media. Examples are: flags, banners, signs and retail graphics.
  12. 12. 12 Picture: Digital Textile Printing Machine
  13. 13. 13 Importance Of Printing Machineries: The rise in technology has seen development in every aspect of human life. The printing industry is an integral part of every working unit like the service industry, manufacturing industry and every other commercial aspect. The printing industry is the publishing agent where from small scale printing process to large scale printing process takes place. It has played an important role in helping the printing industry to keep up with the requirements. From small scale printings to commercial holdings and banners, printing machines could be termed as the machine which brought revolution in the printing industry. To help the printing industry to keep up with the daily requirements there are several printing machines and technique, and they are Digital printing, offset printing and letter press printing.
  14. 14. 14 Finishing Machinery: Textile finishes are important because they help to improve the appearance; they also make the fabric more useful and suitable for an end (specific) use. Mercerising: Treatment with sodium hydroxide destroys the spiral form of the cellulose with formation of alkali cellulose, which is changed to cellulose hydrate on washing out the alkali. Caustic soda concentrations of 20–26 % are used.Effective mercerization requires the use of wetting agents.The improvedlustre of mercerised cotton is due to the production of nearly circular cotton fibres under tension. Another characteristic feature is the untwisting (deconvolution) of the cotton hair.In dry mercerization, the process is carried out while drying the fabric on a stenter.
  15. 15. 15 Picture: Mercerising Machine Of Textile Finishing
  16. 16. 16 Softening Machine: Softening agents are applying on fiber, yarn, woven or knitted fabrics during dyeing process. Softening agents are applying on the materials at the last stage of dyeing process. Most of the time softening agents applies on fabric by softener machine.Softening agents should be compatible with other finishing chemicals. Here are a description about softening machine with picture in given below : Country: China Model No: BGS-4DRY Place of Origin: China Product Group : softening machine
  17. 17. 17 picture: Softening machine
  18. 18. 18 Importance Of Finishing Machine: Textile finishes are important because of the following reasons. The finishes help to: •improve the appearance of fabric and enhance its looks. •produce variety in fabrics through dyeing and printing. •improve the feel or touch of fabric. •make the fabric more useful. •improve the draping ability of light weight fabrics. •Make fabric suitable for an end (specific) use.
  19. 19. 19 Conclusion: printing and finishing machineries have a great impact in textile industry. Finishing can be said the backbone of a quality production and printing is the ornament for any stylish production. So both the finishing and printing machineries have usefulness in our textile industry. Production is not possible accurately without those machineries.
  20. 20. 20 References: 1) Sumon Mozumder, Assistant Professor, Department of Textile Engineering (2) www.textiletoday.com.bd (3) www.danti.it (4) www.textileschool.com (5) www.encyclopedia.com

