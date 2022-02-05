Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 46

Discover how 158,726 funnels generated $60 million in sales

Feb. 05, 2022
0 likes 45 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

ClickFunnels gives you everything you need to get your business launched online...
>>> https://cutt.ly/tryclickfunnels
Try everything it has to offer completely Free for 14 days

✅ No obligation
✅ No hidden fees
✅ Easy to cancel

The next 14 days could change everything for you
>>> https://cutt.ly/tryclickfunnels
Simple drag and drop webpage editor!
​Quickly build sales funnels that convert!
​Smart shopping cart with 1 click upsells!
​Email and Facebook Marketing Automation!
​Everything organized in one simple dashboard!

Hit ‘Learn More’ to get started 

All your marketing tools on one platform:

✅Collect and manage unlimited leads;
✅Build Sophisticated and Complete Sales Funnels;
✅Access everything you need for your 7-figure launch;
✅ Automate your marketing, engagement, and sales process;
✅Sell your content, course, or training;
✅Build authority and a professional online presence
✅The best and fastest drag and drop
Website Builder with hundreds of features

>>> https://cutt.ly/tryclickfunnels

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Secrets of Question-Based Selling: How the Most Powerful Tool in Business Can Double Your Sales Results Thomas Freese
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Your First Year in Network Marketing: Overcome Your Fears, Experience Success, and Achieve Your Dreams! Mark Yarnell
(4.5/5)
Free

Discover how 158,726 funnels generated $60 million in sales

  1. 1. click funnels Beginner Series Discover How 158,726 Funnels Generated $60 Million in Sales By Following These 5 Action Strategies with the Beginner Series Guides on Paid Traffic with Facebook, Adwords, YouTube and Native Ads Free Checklist +
  2. 2. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Table of Contents 5 Action Strategies for Your Business How to Setup the Most Profitable Funnel in ClickFunnels Facebook Ads on a $5/Day Budget How Start Generated Traffic for Your Funnels with Facebook Ads YouTube Ads on a $5/Day Budget How Start Generated Traffic for Your Funnels with Google Video Ads Google Adwords Ads on a $5/Day Budget How Start Generated Traffic for Your Funnels with Google Adwords Ads Native Ads on a $5/Day Budget How Start Generated Traffic for Your Funnels with Native Ads (Taboola, Outbrain) Ads Paid Traffic Beginner Series Sign up for a Free 14 Day Trial to use ClickFunnels in your business to collect leads and generate sales with higher conversions. Try for Free Now
  3. 3. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Implement These 5 Action Strategies in Business Today! DONE DONE PROFIT $ Sign up For Free ClickFunnels Account Send Traffic with The Beginner Series Guides for Facebook, YouTube, Google Adwords and Native Ads $ YOUR PROFIT $ DONE Create Your First Email Opt-in Funnel with Your Custom Logo and Thank You Page DONE Connect Your Custom Domain to Have a Branded Domain Name for Search Engines and Paid Ads DONE Connect Your Stripe Payment Account to Sell Your Products or Membership Access DONE Setup Your Email SMTP Settings for Your Auto Responder to Broadcast to Your Leads
  4. 4. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series How To Launch Your First Facebook Ad Starting At $5/Day Beginner Series
  5. 5. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Facebook, that behemoth that employers and bosses around the world hate for the lack of their employees’ efficiency during work hours, and the familiar network we all use to stalk our friends and neighbours. In the recent years, however, Facebook has shown a completely new side of itself, with the advertising numbers in massive rise and new features such as video advertisements being rolled out on a near weekly pace. But why would you want to advertise in a place where everyone else is already advertising? Isn’t that a waste of money, since all your competitors are there already? Well, no it’s not, and no they aren’t. With over 1.4 billion users and more than 900 million visits daily, there’s plenty of people to advertise to. And besides, I can guarantee that not all of your competitors understand the importance of good advertising, or that they think it’s too expensive. I’ll show you how you can do some simple Facebook advertising for just $5 per day, without having to fear your wallet will be drained or that you won’t get anything good out of it. Trust me on this one, you’ll want to give it a try. Facebook is a social platform first advertising platform second, or at least when you’re asking its users, because their business plan might disagree with that statement. But we’ll keep thinking of it as a social network, which means that you have to promote something of interest to a bored office worker browsing Facebook during his lunch hour, or a single mom ‘just quickly checking what’s happening’ when she should be catching some of that precious sleep. Facebook Ads – Only $5 a Day Budget
  6. 6. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series How can you setup you first Facebook ad? First of all, you must know when to use Facebook as an advertising tool, and that’s why this paragraph exists. To educate you on the possibilities of a brilliantly planned and exe- cuted advertising campaign on Facebook. If you’re selling clothes, you’ll want to promote sales and offers on Facebook. If you own a blog or a magazine, you’ll want to reach new people within your target audience, and what better way to do that than by utilizing Facebook advertising. See the pattern? Anything that is of any value or interest to the consumer directly will most likely succeed as a Facebook advertisement. Anything with the hint of some viral value will most likely do quite well as a Facebook promoted post, and skyrocket on its own because of Face- book’s inbuilt sharing and tagging abilities. To put it simply, use Facebook as a way to reach your audience better and to promote to them products, services and content that you might think they’d appreciate and find useful. What Do You Need To Start? A Facebook page! Now that we’re finally getting off to a concrete start on this adver- tising matter, head over to Facebook for Business and click the ‘create a page’ button shown in the image below.
  7. 7. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series First Facebook asks you to choose who or what you’re creating the page for, and this is what you will see. After that you’ll need to enter in a few details, such as page name, category and so forth. You being a business or a website owner yourself, I’m sure you know all of these details about the company you’re creating the page for, so I’m not going to hold your hand and teach you to spell your website’s address. For example, if you’d be creating a page for your dog walking service, this is what you would do.
  8. 8. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Finally you’ll need to complete a simple four step process, which I won’t go too far into due to this being an article about advertising on Facebook, but here’s an image for you to make sure you’re in the right place. Oh, and make sure to define your audience well, because Facebook will help you by suggesting good groups and keywords to target later on as it knows your audience. After completing the four step process, congratulations! You are now an owner of a brand new Facebook page! It’s not much yet, but fill in all the details, polish it out and give it a beautiful cover picture and you’re on your way to success.
  9. 9. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Let’s Begin – Step #1 Facebook offers you multiple ways to promote your brand, from promoting your Call to Action all the way to promoting an individual post. Here’s what it looks like when you click on the small blue button that says “Promote” in white letters. You need to choose the type of promotion based on what you wish to achieve. For ex- ample, if you’re looking to acquire new cus- tomers for your dog walking service by hav- ing them come by your doggy centre, choose the ‘Promote Your Local Business’ option. Or if you’re trying to amass boat loads of fresh visitors to your website, you might wish to select the obvious ‘Promote Your Website’ option. This step is as simple as it looks and sounds like, just choose the type of promo- tion you think fits your purposes best, and go for it. Now being marketers who are using Click- Funnels, generally your ultimate goal is to at- tract a mass amount of leads to your website and have them fill in your form (name, email, phone number etc.) We’re not going to go too deep into the technicalities of goals when Facebook Adver- tising (we’ll be leaving that for another post) but if you directing traffic to a landing page, “Promote Your Call To Action” generally does quite well. As you master Facebook Ads you’ll be able to go even deeper into using Power Editor and more. Optimize Your F acebook Ads
  10. 10. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Next step is to write some compelling advertising copy, Mad Men style for your new Facebook Ad. When writing Facebook advertising headlines and text, it can be a bit difficult to struc- ture something that you know will work. AdEspresso recently analysed 37,259 Facebook Ads and found and shared: It seems Facebook advertisers have taken this to heart. The median length for a head- line is just 5 words long. This means that their ad is immediately clear and to the point each time. By keeping to this approximate length, you’ll be able to get your point across to your audience clearly and succinctly without any distractions. Write Your Copy – Step #2
  11. 11. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Make your ad catch the attention of your audience by uploading a nice and relevant image. Remember, only 20% of the image is allowed to contain text when advertising on Facebook. Yes I know it can be super frustrating but you also need to remind yourself the platform you’re choosing to advertise on. You want creative which is native to the surroundings so it doesn’t just stand out like another flashing banner ad. HubSpot exclaims in one of their posts about some of their examples of ads which actually work that: One of their examples used was from NatureBox: “A beautiful and relevant ad is great, but without a call-to-action (CTA), your viewer might not know what to do next.” Grab Attention with Your Ad – Step #3
  12. 12. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series You really don’t want to be spending your hard earned advertising dollars on people clicking on your advertisement in a completely different country than where your target audience lives. That’s why you‘ll be giving Facebook the specific location or locations you want your ad to be shown in amongst an array of other targeting options. This targeting option specifically allows you to promote certain posts or pages to an au- dience in one country, and certain posts and pages to an audience in another country. With Facebook’s targeting options you can very specific with your location targeting. In face, with their newest updates, you can now even drop a pin in the location you’d like to advertise and select a radius of people to target. (NOTE: This is ideal for local brick and mortar businesses) Target a Location – Step #4
  13. 13. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series And this is where you can make or break the whole advertising campaign, mastering the interest selection. This is where it comes in handy if you properly narrowed down your page’s audience for Facebook before, because the system can recommend you some really solid groups and interests to target here. You should try to enter at least three different interests in this selection to attain a good reach for your campaign. Too few people to see the ad and you might just miss out on the whole results side of advertising. Before you ask “What’s the ideal target audience size?” Facebook advises you that: “Ad sets perform better when they’re targeted to at least a few thousand people. Consider removing some of your targeting options if your audience is too small.” Using Interest Targeting – Step #5 Facebook Paid Advertising Platform Welcome to the world of Facebook advertising, you’re now part of those smart business people and entrepreneurs who understand the value of good old fashioned advertising tech- niques combined with the modern wonders of technology!
  14. 14. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Finally, the budget side of things! This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, and it’s finally here. Select the amount of money you wish to spend each day on your promotion campaign, and select the duration of the run. Personally I’ve used many different campaign durations, but I’d recommend running the ad continuously and keeping an eye on its results on a day-to-day basis after the first 5 days. You need some initial data to be able to get an idea of its performance before tweaking the ad. Preview the Results Then… You’re ready to publish your ad! If you like the preview of your newly crafted Facebook Ad then you are ready to hit that sweet ‘Promote’ button at the lower right corner and enjoy the results! Budgeting and Running Your Ad – Step #6
  15. 15. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series How To Launch Your First YouTube Ad Starting At $5/Day Beginner Series
  16. 16. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series YouTube has more than a billion registered users who gen- erate billions of views by watching hundreds of millions of hours of videos on YouTube. And that’s per day. YouTube Ads – Only $5 a Day Budget Many people have experienced far better results with YouTube than traditional forms of search and social media advertising, due to higher initial costs and less competition on the platform. Of course, you can avoid the initial costs completely by making the video advertisement yourself, but many companies go with a freelancer or video company to start with a foot up in the competition. But how can you get started with YouTube advertising ...if you’ve never advertised before? When you start out with YouTube advertising, the very first thing you’re going to need is well, a video advertisement. Instantly that’s the first barrier to entry when advertising on a video platform which means if you can spend the time to advertise on a platform that requires some extra work (more than jumping on Canva and creating a banner ad in 10 minutes) you’ll be advertising in a space more ‘untapped’ by your competitors. When you decide to put together your video ready for YouTube advertising you’ve got two options: Work with a company to have a professionally designed and edited advertisement published for your campaign or you can do it yourself. You can go with premium services available to publish your video like Demo Duck or Sandwich Video, who have worked on the videos of websites like Slack as you can see below or you can decide to work on a DIY setup and film them yourself.
  17. 17. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Just remember, if you create your own video advertisement, you shouldn’t skimp on the quality. Hiring a professional will most likely reap the best rewards and save you a lot of time, which incidentally translates into money in the world of an entrepreneur. Although I’m not going to lie, working with professionals to setup your video creative can cost anywhere from $5,000 all the way up to $100,000 depending on the quality and ideas you’re looking for. In the creation phase, take a look at what some of your competitors are doing in the market. What types of video advertisements are they using? What calls to action do they have during or at the end of their ad? Are they driving to a landing page (which you could funnel hack) or are they driving to content (perhaps a blog post)? After you’ve got your advertisement perfected and it’s looking awesome, head over to YouTube’s advertising page. AdWords Video Campaign – Step #1 By clicking the “Let’s get started” button on YouTube’s advertising page, you’ll be cast off to create your first campaign. This is what the AdWords for video looks like when starting the creation process of a new YouTube advertising campaign.
  18. 18. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series I decided to use ClickFunnels’ latest YouTube video as the example for this tutorial. To select a video you simply get the link of the video you’ve chosen from the address bar of your browser, and copy paste it into the box in step 1. YouTube will handle the rest. Select Your Video Ad – Step #2 You can also take a look at how the ad looks for people browsing the internet and searching YouTube, not just how they see it when watching a video on YouTube.
  19. 19. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series You can see the second step being open now that I’ve entered the URL address of my chosen video to the video ad field. Create Your Ad – Step #3 I used the WordPress video on ClickFunnel’s YouTube channel as the example, and you can see it suggesting me a daily budget and giving me an approximation as to how many new views we’ll get for that video of ours. It also shows me where the ads will appear and how they will function, as well as allow- ing me to choose the thumbnail, headline and descriptions for the ad. After 5 seconds of video, the viewers can skip the ad, but more importantly you only pay if someone watches for more than 30 seconds. Writing a catchy headline and description for the advertisement is very important, and shouldn’t be treated as a less significant task than any other part of this process. Make sure the headline is attention grabbing and the description accurate and interest raising. When you write a high converting headline you want to make sure that it’s a stand out winner when people see it. You can also choose whether YouTube sends the ad clicks to a website of your choice or to your YouTube channel. It should be obvious to you by now you want to focus on lead generation and pushing people through your sales funnel so sending people to your website would be the best choice.
  20. 20. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Before you go ahead and launch your campaign though, be sure to have a landing page and funnel prepared in ClickFunnels (with all your appropriate retargeting pixels in- stalled so you can maximize the success of the advertising campaign. The budgeting process in itself is extremely simple. You just decide how much money you’re willing to spend each day, and then Google won’t bill you more than your set budget. As the title of this how to guide suggested, we’ll be showing you that it is indeed possi- ble to do all of this for just $5 per day: Decide On Your Budget – Step #4
  21. 21. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series You can also set the maximum cost per each individual view of your advertisement. By changing this amount you can affect the number of times your ad gets shown each day. Remember that too small a CPV and it might not get any visibility at all. The CPV is something worth testing carefully, as you are looking for the crossover of maximum impressions and minimal cost. This optimum value is not easy to find right away as a beginner, but when you do, your advertising efficiency will rocket sky high. So be sure to split test your campaign targeting, creative and pricing model as usual. Not really an optional step if you ask any true marketer, due to your audience segment being narrowed down from every single person on YouTube. Optional Audience Targeting – Step #5 The process of setting your ad up and target- ing your business’ target audience is easy with Google’s targeting tools. First you begin with location based targeting. You can go as broad as country or as laser tar- geted as a specific city: User Interests is probably the most important targeting option when architecting your YouTube Ad because you can get more specific on building your ideal prospects persona in the same process...
  22. 22. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series After that step you’ll be asked if you’ve already run a YouTube advertisement in the past or not (then depending on your answer you may be prompted to create a new account). After you’ve done that, you’ll enter your account details, submit your credit card number, review the ad one final time and you’re off! See How Easy That Was? Advertising on YouTube isn’t meant to be rocket science or for the larger companies with a crazy ad spend. If you’re a small business who has maybe looked into Facebook Ads but been turned off YouTube because of its daunting process, hopefully this tutorial shows you the simplicity of launching your very first campaign. Keep in mind, if you’re an advanced internet marketer this tutorial might seem very sim- plistic (that’s because it is). There’s many advanced areas of YouTube marketing which we’ll be likely to cover in a future post where you can make tweaks and get more techni- cal in your targeting to get cheaper clicks and better results. The Final Stages… – Step #6
  23. 23. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series How To Launch Your First AdWords Ad Starting At $5/Day Beginner Series
  24. 24. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Since the dawn of online advertising, one platform has been a clear number one choice – Google AdWords. With billions of search results delivered every day and hundreds of millions of users, you can rest assured your advertisement will reach your audience perfectly. With new competitors entering the market of online advertising all the time, and existing competitors such as Facebook and Bing strengthening their foothold in the business, Google has lost some foothold. However, with most of their revenue coming from their advertising business, you can be sure the multi-billion dollar search giant will fight for every inch of the way. And they seem to be holding their ground extremely well, as they still continue to grow their ad- vertising numbers steadily. This beginner’s introduction to advertising on AdWords is an effective and enlightening read that won’t take you the whole day to understand and the whole night to implement. An ad served by Google AdWords is one of those so called ‘sponsored search results’ at the top of each page, sometimes even on the sidebar and bottom for the more popular keywords. Here’s an example of what they look like in action: Google Adwords Ads – Only $5 a Day Budget
  25. 25. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series When you decide that you need to have an advertisement on Google, you’ll need to keep in mind a few important factors. First of all, you’ll need to have your desired keywords planned out and ready to go. Secondly, you’ll need to keep in mind that you have to direct the visitors somewhere after they click your advertisement. We here at ClickFunnels offer a 14-day free trial by redirecting our customers to a sepa- rate landing page, allowing them to sign up for their trial without any extra hassle. The third and final factor to consider is your target audience. You need to have a clear picture in your mind (and preferably written down) about who you want to target, and not just by age or gender. Geographical locations and spoken languages are also important as distinguishing be- tween potential customers and random visitors is not always easy. Don’t make this any harder on yourself than it has to be, which it isn’t, like at all. If you do the planning well upfront and have everything you need ready to go, when you start creating your first advertising campaign it’ll be a breeze. Before We Start… First and foremost, as a Google product, AdWords requires you to have, or at least to create, a Google Account to use it. You can either head over to your familiar Google login screen or handle it from within AdWords later on. I just thought I’d make sure you realized that Google wants you to have a Google Account in order to use a Google product. Know Your Search Keywords
  26. 26. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Sign Into Your Google Account for AdWords
  27. 27. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Head over to AdWords and click ‘Start now’. Creating Your AdWords Account – Step #1 After clicking the blue button you’ll be redirected to the first step of a four step process, which includes filling in some information about your business, details of your first cam- paign, billing information and reviewing the advertisement. If you’re like me and already have a Google Apps for Work account or a personal Goo- gle Account, the email address is entered automatically into the first field and you only need to sign up later.
  28. 28. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series For those of you who have used AdWords before, Google will automatically log you into the account and redirect you to your AdWords dashboard, but as this is a beginner ‘How To’ we’ll focus on creating that very first advertisement on AdWords. To finish step one and continue to step two you’ll just need to sign in or sign up for an AdWords/Google account depending on your starting situation, and you will be able to access step two when you’ve successfully created an AdWords account. AdWords Campaign Settings – Step #2 In this step you’ll be building your very first campaign within AdWords. Now that you’ve created your new account, you’ll be able to start your campaign by selecting ‘Campaign’ and then selecting ‘Search Network Only’ . For today, we’ll only be creating a cam- paign on the ‘Search Network’, and in the future as you become more expe- rienced and familiarise yourself around AdWords, you can try launching ads on the ‘Google Display Network’ too.
  29. 29. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Firstly you’ll need to set a name for your campaign, followed by choosing the type of ads that you want to use. At this stage, keep it simple and select ‘Standard’. You can see the way Google explains the reason to select the ‘Standard’ option below: Next you’ll be selecting your networks and devices. It should look something like this below:
  30. 30. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Be sure to have ‘Include Search Partners’ unticked. The reason we have that unticked is resources like Search Engine Land and Moz both highlight when on a small budget it’s wise to turn them off. For now, we’ll also leave the ‘Devices’ area the same. Google goes into explaining what ‘all eligible devices by default’ means. How it works: By default, new campaigns target all types of devices, which include desk- top computers, tablets, and mobile phones. However, when you create your ads, you can indicate that specific ads or ad extensions are optimized to show on mobile phones or tablets. You can also adjust your bids for different device types on the “Settings” tab. Next we’ll be selecting the location targeting for your campaign. This is one step you’ll have to do on your own. If you’re a local brick and mortar business, you’ll need to select the area you’re in: As always, you can get more advanced in each area of your targeting and ad building, but let’s keep it simple.
  31. 31. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Next select the language you’d like your ads to appear in. This one doesn’t need much explanation. As we head towards the end of first campaign you launch, we’ll be setting our budget to $5/day to get you started on the right foot. To really get some more information on the bidding and budgeting strategies you can find specific help on actual daily spend , monthly changing limits and what happens when you change your budget. Once you’ve confirmed your budget, hit ‘Save and Continue’. Congratulations, you’ve just selected your first campaign settings. Creating Ad Groups – Step #3 Now hang in there, we’re getting to the real meat of launching your Ad. Now we need to create our ‘Ad Groups’. At the top of the page you’ll see an area where you need to add your landing page. If you’re a ClickFunnels customer, I’d recommend picking yourself up a custom domain for your funnel and using that domain. Google is quite strict on their policies and which landing pages they allow so be sure to read over their policies so you don’t get yourself banned!
  32. 32. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series After entering the landing page you’ll be driving traffic to so you can generate leads, you need to get into the most important area of your campaign and that is your Ad group. Creating a solid Ad group is vital to a campaign’s success when driving PPC (Pay Per Click) traffic on Google’s Search network. Before we do a quick run through on Ad groups, what is an Ad group? Most search engines look to your Ad Group organization to determine: - Which keywords your ads will show in response to. - What your ad will say when it runs. - Where the visitor will be taken when they click on your ad. You’re deciding: - Who to advertise to. - What to say to get their attention. - And how you’ll make your final pitch when you set up an Ad Group.
  33. 33. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series So let’s use an online information product like learning to play tennis. Google gives you some initial tips, so based on their tips we might start with keywords like: - learn to play tennis - tennis tips - learn to play tennis fast - how to play tennis I highly recommend reading this tutorial to make sure you’re choosing effective key- words so you have a killer Ad group ready to go.
  34. 34. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Now we need to actually create our text ad and preview how it will appear in the search results. Google puts a lot of effort into making your new Google Ad effortless and easy to follow. They even include links and resources like tips for creating successful ads. Designing Your Ads – Step #4
  35. 35. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series You can see above I’ve filled out some information for our new tennis website’s adver- tisement. Keep it simple and follow Google’s guidance. Don’t be afraid to read their documenta- tion as they hold your hand through the first process (I know it can be quite daunting!). Once you’re happy with your first text ad, hit ‘Save’. Then hit the ‘Review Campaign’ button once the window closes. Awesome! We’re pretty much complete. Before you get too excited you’ll need to add the maximum bid for your budget. I’d start at about $1, however once you add in your bid, Google will populate your daily estimate on the left hand side which you can then go back and change that amount if necessary. As you can see in my example, we’re looking at about $0.33 to $0.42 with 81-100 im- pressions. Now that we have all the bidding information entered, you can hit ‘Save and Finish’ at the end of the page. Finalizing Your Ads & Submission – Step #5
  36. 36. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Congratulations, you have now launched your very first AdWords Ad! You’ll be taken to your dashboard which will look something like this: And there you have it, a perfectly optimized and quickly setup promotional campaign that only costs $5 per day and enables you to receive dozens of incoming leads for the keywords you set. Naturally Google AdWords is not an easy tool to use when going for the highest of con- version rates and finest of tunings, but there is a reason why search engine marketers are a well-compensated bunch when considering their expertize. They can make your company spend less on each customer acquisition all the while your brand gets more and more visibility. Who wouldn’t want that? This ‘How To’ only scratched the very surface of AdWords advertising and has a lot of bubble wrap around it.
  37. 37. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series How To Launch Your First Native Ad Starting At $5/Day Beginner Series
  38. 38. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Native advertising is a concept so hot right now, that you need sunglasses in order to be cool enough to deal with it. All jokes aside, native advertising is where you want to spend those hard earned ad dollars in many different cases. If you aren’t exactly familiar with native advertising, or would prefer reading a bit more about it before opening up your wallet, you’re in luck. I recently wrote about the five most common misconceptions marketers have about native advertising. I’ll be using Outbrain for this example campaign, but the steps that we go through here shouldn’t be too difficult for those who wish to use Taboola for one reason or the other. Outbrain’s promoted content from Mashable.com Native Ads – Only $5 a Day Budget
  39. 39. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series And here’s a look at the promoted videos Taboola shows on the front-page of Business Insider. ‘Research reveals why women cheat, and it’s not what you think’ That might be pushing the boundaries of advertis- ing for a website like Business Insider. Moz recently conducted a case study comparing both Outbrain and Taboola against each other and reported on their findings. Additional to their goal completions and tracking of conversions, Moz found great results with their social sharing on their blog posts too (another met- ric to keep in mind if you’re driving traffic to blog posts). Register for Outbrain – Step #1 The first step to take is to register for the platform we’ll be using to run our native ad- verts, so head over to Outbrain. This is what you should see right now.
  40. 40. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series From the image you can see that we’re going to be using Outbrain in a similar fashion to how some of the largest brands and businesses in the world use it, so let’s click ‘For Businesses & Brands’ now to get started. On this next page Outbrain explains to you exactly how, where and when your adverts will appear, and it’s an extremely exciting page to read in my opinion. Just look at your possibilities, having your content shown on CNN’s website? That’s quite impressive. After you’re done with being amazed by your possibilities, click the start now button for the actual registration form to show up. This is what it looks like: First you need to choose your country (A word of warning, Outbrain might not be available in all countries yet!), after which you’ll pro- ceed to entering your email address and coming up with an excellent password. And click ‘Create Account’
  41. 41. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series After you’ve registered for Outbrain you’ll be prompted to create your first ever cam- paign, how exciting! First you should name your campaign to make it distinguishable from your many yet to be created campaigns that I’m confident you’ll create after seeing the ROI and traffic from your first campaign. Then you’ll need to enter the URLs you wish for Outbrain to amplify. They recommend you to use between 3-5 articles as a minimum, and you can also cre- ate a variety of different headlines and images for a single URL after you’ve added it to the campaign. A very clever and neat trick is to enter your RSS feed into the campaign, guaranteeing your latest posts getting promoted as they go live. Maybe not suitable for those with a low daily budget, but definitely a cool trick for those with dozens of campaigns and hundreds of articles to promote. A quick word of caution, if you include a URL which is not permitted by their network you’ll receive a red ‘error’ message and will be notified to change the landing page. So be sure to read what types of content is ‘allowed’ to be advertised through their net- work. Let’s Get Started with a campaign – Step #2
  42. 42. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Before leaving the first step of the extremely simple 3-step Outbrain campaign creation process, check that you’ve edited the images and headlines for your chosen content, and remember to fix the invalid URLs if Outbrain gives you any of those in their notifica- tions. After you’re done with the headlines, images and URLs, move onto step 2 by clicking ‘Continue to Settings’. Check to Confirm Everything – Step #3 Before leaving the first step of the extremely simple 3-step Outbrain campaign creation process, check that you’ve edited the images and headlines for your chosen content, and remember to fix the invalid URLs if Outbrain gives you any of those in their notifica- tions. After you’re done with the headlines, images and URLs, move onto step 2 by clicking ‘Continue to Settings’. Have Your Campaigns Setup – Step #4
  43. 43. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series First you select the countries and regions you want to be targeting, for example USA and the UK. You can also choose to leave this blank if you wish for your promoted content to be shown everywhere. I do not recommend leaving this blank, because the language bar- riers alone will render your content useless to many of those visitors that you’ll still have to pay for in any case. Similarly to the tutorial on Facebook and Google advertising, you really want to dial in your audience and get specific. You can also choose whether you want to focus on only larger screen visitors, mobile visitors or both. After the targeting section you’ll need to set your budget for this campaign.
  44. 44. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series When setting the target budget you should keep in mind that, as Outbrain states, your actual spending might be up to 20% higher than the value entered here. Native advertising is the most difficult campaign type to run on a shoestring budget, but it’s doable. You’ll notice I’ve entered ‘$10’ per day in the step below. Outbrain has a minimum $10/ day restriction. Now I know this tutorial is $5 a day, but I figured we could make an exception just this once. When you’re doing native advertising, it’s generally a platform which will work better on a higher budget but starting at a $10 budget is fine to learn the ropes of the platform. Just be prepared for only few good leads coming in, as the CPC is rather high in such competitive form of advertising. Finally set the CPC you wish to offer and the campaign schedule, which you can use to select specific dates the campaign runs on if you wish to do so. The advanced settings section really is for those who need more advanced features When you’re ready with your content and settings, just click the ‘Continue to checkout’ button to reach the final step: credit card information.
  45. 45. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series While not the easiest advertising method to get right, nor the most affordable of the lot, native advertising is very effective and highly recommended for those who are willing to learn and adjust their campaigns day in day out. The potential of this type of advertising is truly incredible, as you can get your content in front of people who read pub- lications such as Mashable, CNN news or ESPN. And as always, we love hearing about your results and achievements as a result of our guides here at ClickFunnels, so please share your thoughts and experiences with us in our Support Desk. Thank you for reading and start advertis- ing your ClickFunnels campaigns for only $5 a day with any platform using the Be- ginner Series guides. If you like this guide please share it with your friends and fellow business owners to get the word out on how easy it is to get started marketing online with the power of ClickFunnels! In this last step you pretty much only enter personal information about you and your credit card, so as far as those go, I won’t instruct you on what to type into the boxes. Finally you’ll need to agree to Outbrain’s terms and that’s it, you’ve officially submitted your first campaign. Collecting Customer Payments – Step #5
  46. 46. click funnels Free Checklist + Beginner Series Try for Free Now Sign up for a Free 14 Day Trial to use ClickFunnels in your business to collect leads and generate sales with higher conversions.

×