Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MANDAN BHARTI AGRICULTURECOLLEGE AGWANPUR;SAHARSA Production Technology Of Sugarcane Submitted By:- MD.TANVIR
Botanical Name: Saccharum officinarum Origin i) S. officinarum (Noble cane ) – New Guinea ii) S barberi iii) S. sinensis( ...
6. It is susceptible to smut disease. 7. It is resistance to red rot and mosaic diseases. Characteristics Studied While Re...
planting Suru / Eksali / Seasonal 15th feb – 15th March. 12 months 41 tonnes Pre-seasonal Oct – 15 th Nov 12 months 60tonn...
1. This is the most common method of sugarcane planting followed in Maharashtra. 2. In this method the ridges and furrows ...
3. Hoeing 4. Tagarni 5. Earthing up 6. Detrashing 7. Propping or Tieing of cane. Weeding: 1st mannually weeding:-35-40 DAP...
Ton/ha BO 130 78.0 17.1 For all types of soil,best for gur ,Also suitable for ratoon crop BO 138 80.0 17.3 For all types o...
2. Manures and Fertilizers for Sugarcane Cultivation 3. Manures: 4. 1. Sugarcane is a long durational and heavy feeder cro...
Earthing up 45 Total 170 50 60 Irrigation for Sugarcane Cultivation 1. Optimum supply of water according to stage of growt...
6. Sweetness of juice. 7. Brix saccharometer or hand refractometer reading is the sure sign of maturity and it should be b...
3. Irrigation should not be given for a period of 4 to 6 weeks. 4. The emerging shoots should be cut close to the ground t...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Production Technology Of Sugarcane

73 views

Published on

crop production techniques of rabi crop ii (agronomy)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Production Technology Of Sugarcane

  1. 1. MANDAN BHARTI AGRICULTURECOLLEGE AGWANPUR;SAHARSA Production Technology Of Sugarcane Submitted By:- MD.TANVIR
  2. 2. Botanical Name: Saccharum officinarum Origin i) S. officinarum (Noble cane ) – New Guinea ii) S barberi iii) S. sinensis( Both are Indian cane) – North east India Economic Uses of Sugarcane in India: 1. Sugarcane is a cash crop gives ready cash to the farmers. 2. It is mainly used for manufacture of jaggery (gul) and sugar. 3. It is used for preparation of juice (raswanti), syrup and also for chewing purpose. 4. Various by – products like bagasse, immature tops, molasses, pressmud cake etc obtained from cane are used for different purposes. 5. Immature green tops are used as fodder. 6. Bagasse is used as fuel and for making paper. 7. Molasses is used for preparing alcohol and other chemicals 8. Pressmud cake is used as manure 9. Trash is used for thatching of huts, mulching and composting. 10. The stubbles are used as fuel or for making compost. Species and Characteristics of Sugarcane Species Species of Sugarcane A) Cultivated Species: i) Saccharum Officinarum ii) Saccharum Barberi iii) Saccharum sinensis. B) Wild Species: i) Saccharum spontaneum ii) Saccharum robust Species Characteristics i) Saccharum officinarum: 1. It is locally known as pundia or pondya. 2. Stalk is thick with soft rind. 3. It has high sugar content. 4. It gives higher yields as compared to other species. 5. It is resistance to smut disease. 6. It is susceptible to red rot and mosaic disease. ii) Saccharum sinensis: 1. It is known by Pansahi, nargori and mungo groups. 2. It is found in north India. iii) Saccharum barberi: 1. It is known by saretha and sannabile groups 2. It had wider adoptability so, it is grown all over India. 3. Stalk is thin and matures earlier. 4. It contains medium sugar. 5. It is poor in yield
  3. 3. 6. It is susceptible to smut disease. 7. It is resistance to red rot and mosaic diseases. Characteristics Studied While Releasing New Sugarcane Variety 1. Tillering capacity. 2. Sugar and fiber percentage. 3. Maturity period. 4. Resistance to pests and diseases. 5. Resistance to lodging. 6. Yield of cane. 7. Height of cane. 8. Thickness of cane. 9. Length of internode. 10. Colour of cane. 11. Suitability for sugar and gul making. 12. Hardness of rind. 13. Ratooning habit 14. Adoptability under different soil and climatic conditions. Ecological Requirement for Sugarcane Cultivation A) Climatic Requirement for Sugarcane Cultivation: 1. Sugarcane is a tropical crop. 2. It requires warm and humid climate for growth while cool, sunny and dry climate for ripening. 3. The temperature requirement is 25-32 C. 4. Germination does not take place when temperature goes below 7 0 C. 5. Both the extremes of temperature is harmful. 6. Severe cold arrests the growth, while attack of stem borer increases in hot weather. 7. It requires more than 1,375 mm annual rainfall when grown as rain fed crop. 8. Rainfall deficiency produces a fibrous cane, whereas too heavy rainfall reduces sugar content. B) Soil for Sugarcane Cultivation: 1. Sugarcane can be grown on wise range of soils. 2. But it grows best on well drained, fertile medium to heavy soils. 3. Soils rich in organic matter and levelled are most suitable. 4. It is heavy feeder crop so, should not be grown on light soils. Preparation of Land for Sugarcane Cultivation 1. Sugarcane stands in the field for more than one year hence, land is prepared by giving two deep ploughing. 2. First ploughing is given immediately after the harvesting of previous crop with mould board plough or tractor. 3. The land is exposed to sun for one to two months. 4. The clods are crushed with clod crusher or Norwegian harrow. 5. 35-50 tons FYM/ha. is added to soil. 6. Second crosswise ploughing is given by wooden plough. 7. 2-3 harrowing are given and soil is brought to clod free tilt. 8. Land is leveled with the help of planker and seed bed is prepared. Time of Sugarcane Planting Type of Planting Time Duration Av. Yield
  4. 4. planting Suru / Eksali / Seasonal 15th feb – 15th March. 12 months 41 tonnes Pre-seasonal Oct – 15 th Nov 12 months 60tonnes Adsali July – Aug 18 months 150 tons/ha. Selection of Sets and Sets Rate for Sugarcane Cultivation Selection of Sets for Planting (Quality of Sets) 1. Commonly sugarcane is propagated by using cane sets. 2. Preferably sets should be taken from well managed nursery. 3. Sets should be free from pests and diseases. 4. Sets should be selected from the crop of 8 to 11 months age. 5. Sets should be taking from thick, succulent canes having swollen eye buds. 6. Sets should be taking from plant cane, top shoots and water shoots. 7. Usually three bud sets are used for planting but, single bud or two bud sets may be used. 8. Now a day’s seedlings produced by tissue culture technique are used as planting material. The tissue culture seedlings are uniform in growth disease free and give high yield and recovery. 9. Sets should not be taken from over matured crop having dry scale bud lodged, flowered and ratoon crop. 10. Injured sets should not be used for planting. 11. Do not use sets from more than two days harvested cane crop. Set Rate (Quantity of Sets): Ridge and furrow method:- 50-60q.ha or45-50000 three buded sets Trench method :- Same Paired row method :-75-80 q/ha or 60-65000 three buded sets Sugarcane Sets Treatment for Sugarcane Plantation Sugarcane sets are treated before planting by different ways depending upon the condition of planting material. 2. Seedor set treatmentd: The sets are dipped for 2 to 3 minutes in a solution of Bavistin @2 gm and Endosulphan @1 ml /litre . This treatment helps to prevent set borne diseases like smut and to improve germination. 3. Hot Water Treatment: The sets are kept in hot water at 50 0 C temperature for two hours to control red-rot, grassy shoots and other virus diseases. Sugarcane Sets Planting Methods There are four methods of planting sugarcane: A) Ridge and furrow method. B) Flat bed method. C) Rayungan method. D) Paired row method E) Trench method A) Ridge and Furrow Method:
  5. 5. 1. This is the most common method of sugarcane planting followed in Maharashtra. 2. In this method the ridges and furrows are opened with the help of ridger by keeping 120 cm distance between furrows in heavy soil and 105 cm distance in light to medium soil. 3. Main and sub-irrigation channels are opened at appropriate distance. 4. First sets are laid on the top ridges end to end and later planted in furrows by two ways known as wet method and dry method of planting. Wet Method: This method is followed in light to medium soil. Irrigation is given to the field before planting. Sets are planted by pressing 2.5 to 5 cm deep in furrows with feet or hand. The sets are placed end to end by facing buds on sides. Dry Method: This method is followed in heavy soil to avoid the pressing as sets deep into the soil. Sets are placed in the furrow end to end by facing eye buds on sides and covered by giving a layer of soil. After completion of planting irrigation is given to the field. B) Flat BedMethod: 1. Flat bed method of sugarcane planting is followed in North Indian states like U.P.; Bihar etc. 2. The land is ploughed, harrowed, levelled and flat beds are prepared. 3. Cane sets are laid down in the flat beds end to end in rows. 4. 60 to 90 cm. distance is kept between two rows depending upon soil type. 5. They are pressed into soil with hand or feet to a depth 2.5 to 5 cm and covered with soil. 6. At the time of planting care should be take that buds should face on the sides otherwise lower buds cannot germinate. 7. This method is followed where there is abundant moisture. 8. Earthing up operation is done in rainy season. C) Rayungan Method: 1. Rayungan method is followed for adsali sugarcane planting at river side’s fields in heavy rainfall areas of Kolhapur district. 2. In these areas usually cane fields get flooded during rainy season which affects on germination. 3. In such cases set cannot be planted directly in main field. 4. Single bud sets are planted vertically in nurseries which are prepared high lying area of the farm in the month of June – July. 5. After six weeks the sprouted sets are transplanted in the main field when the danger of flooding is over. D) Paired row and trench method: 1. This method is practiced in Jawa and Mauritius. 2. Trenches are made about 90 to 120 cm. apart and 22 to 30 cm. deep. 3. The soil at bottom is loosened and mixed with manures. 4. The sets are planted in the middle of the trenches and covered with soil. 5. Irrigation is given after completion of planting. 6. This method produces large clumps of cane which do not lodge when tied together. 7. The damage from wild animals is also less. 8. This method has not given good results with Indian varieties hence not followed in India. Intercultural Operations in Sugarcane Cultivation Intercultural operations followed in sugarcane are: 1. Gap filling 2. Weeding
  6. 6. 3. Hoeing 4. Tagarni 5. Earthing up 6. Detrashing 7. Propping or Tieing of cane. Weeding: 1st mannually weeding:-35-40 DAP 2nd mannually weeding:-60-65 DAP Chemical control of weed:-Attrataf/Attrazine @2.5-3.0 lt./ha in 700-800 lt of water within 2-3 DAP. Again 2,4-D @1.25 lt in 700-800 lt of water should be applied 55-60DAP Two tine hoes are worked in the furrows to stir the soil and to remove weeds in long furrow and contour furrow layout. Such 3 to 4 hoeings are given at one month interval. Tagarni: Tagarni, a partial hilling up of soil against crop rows is done when the cane crop starts rapid growth at the age of 3 – 4 months. It is done twice at an interval of one month for loosening the soil and pruning non-functional roots. Earthing Up: Breaking or ridges and converting them into furrows and furrows into ridges are called as earthing up in sugarcane. This operation is done when the crop is 5 to 5.5 months old and 2 to 3 internodes are visible. It is done to support the plants with soil and avoid the direct contact of water of plants Detrashing: Removal of some of the older leaves from cane crop is known as detrashing it is done to avoid attack of insect pests. Detrashed leaves are used for cattle feeding or mulching. Propping or Tying of Cane Plants: The tying of cane plants to prevent lodging is known as propping. Some canes of two adjacent rows are brought together and tied by sugarcane leaves rope. It also helps in applying irrigation in a better way. Earthing Up – Intercultural Operation in Sugarcane Cultivation 1. earthing up operation consists of breaking of ridges and converting them into furrows and furrows into ridges. 2. This operation is done when the crop is 5 to 5.5 months old and 2 to 3 internodes are visible. 3. In case of small bed and serpentine layout this operation is done manually by digging the ridges with the help of Tikav or Kudali and raising soil at the base of cane plants. 4. In long furrow and contour furrow layout it is done by plough and ridger. 5. A small plough is run to break sides of ridges and shovel tooth cultivator is worked to break the centre of the ridges. 6. Then the soil is pulverized by harrowing. 7. Finally, ridger is worked to complete the work of earthing up. 8. This operation is done to support the plants with soil, to prevent lodging of cane and to avoid the direct contact of water to plants. Recomended varieties of sugarcane: Early varieties Av. Yield Suger % Remarks
  7. 7. Ton/ha BO 130 78.0 17.1 For all types of soil,best for gur ,Also suitable for ratoon crop BO 138 80.0 17.3 For all types of soil, best for making gur BO 139 84.0 17.4 For all types of soil BO 145 82.0 17.42 suitable for ratoon crop CoP 9301 83.0 17.3 For all types of soil Main season varieties BO 91 71.0 16.7 Suitable for water stress and water logging situation.Also suitable for alkaline and low fertile soil BO 110 78.0 16.8 More tillering capacity,Suitable for all types of soil BO 136 80.0 16.9 Suitable for ratoon crop, Also suitable for alkaline and low fertile soil BO 137 85.0 16.5 For all types of soil BO 141 88.0 16.85 Suitable for ratoon crop. Also suitable for alkaline and low fertile soil BO 147 88.5 17.2 More tillering capacity, Also Suitable for ratoon crop CoP 9206 82.0 17.8 For all types of soil, best for making gur CoP 9302 94.0 17.2 For all types of soil CoP 9702 85.0 17.37 Suitable for ratoon crop. Also suitable for alkaline and low fertile soil, best for making gur
  8. 8. 2. Manures and Fertilizers for Sugarcane Cultivation 3. Manures: 4. 1. Sugarcane is a long durational and heavy feeder crop thus, manure requirement is very high. 2. The 25 to 50 tons of FYM/ha is applied during the preparation of land. 3. The recommended doses of fertilizers for adsali, pre-seasonal and suru sugarcane crop are 5. Fertilizers: 1. Fertilizer Dose for Adsali Plantation (Dose per Hectare) Fertilizer Dose for Pre-seasonal Plantation Early (Dose per Hectare) Time of Application N (kg) P (kg) K (kg) FYM 1) At the time of planting 70 85 60 20-25 2) 6-8 weeks after planting //1st irrigation 40 - - 3) 8-12 weeks afterplanting/Earthing up 40 Total 150 85 60 Fertilizer Dose for Seasonal Plantation (Dose per Hectare) Time of Application N (kg) P (kg) K (kg) FYM At the time of planting Through Khalli(andi or tori)8q 40 Through chemical fertiliser 45 85 60 6-8 weeks after planting //1st irrigation 45 8-12 weeks afterplanting/Earthing up 45 Total 175 85 60 Fertilizer Dose for Ratoon cropping(Dose per Hectare) Time of Application N (kg) P (kg) K (kg) FYM 3 weeks after cleaning of ratoon 80 50 60 7-8 weeks after cleaning of ratoon 45
  9. 9. Earthing up 45 Total 170 50 60 Irrigation for Sugarcane Cultivation 1. Optimum supply of water according to stage of growth, season and soil type is very essential in sugarcane. 2. Heavy irrigation results in deterioration of soil structure, salt accumulation, water logging condition and wastage of water. 3. Shortage of water results in stunted growth, pith formation in cane and low yield. 4. The total water requirement varies according to type of crop i.e. Adsali or pre-seasonal or suru. 5. In general no irrigation is applied during rainy season except long dry spell. 6. In case of heavy soil it may be given at 10 days in summer and 20 days interval in winter. 7. In light to medium soils, the interval is 7 days in summer and 15 days in winter. Winter planting:-6-7 irrigation Spring planting :-4-5 irrigation Irrigation should be followed by interculturing Crop Rotation in Sugarcane 1. In heavy rainfall areas sugarcane is rotated with rice. 2. In low rainfall areas sugarcane is rotated with cotton. 3. For long rotation purpose cane is rotated with banana and turmeric. 4. Mung / urd / soyabean – pre. Seasonal cane – ratoon – summer groundnut. 5. Cotton / tur – sugarcane – ratoon – summer groundnut. 6. Onion, coriander, potato may be taken as intercrops in sugarcane which gives additional income to the farmer. Maturity of Sugarcane for Harvesting Factors Deciding the Maturity of Cane: The maturity of sugarcane depends upon following factors: i) Temperature during the growth period. ii) Time of planting. iii) Variety. iv)Application of manures and fertilizers. v) Irrigation Maturity Signs of Sugarcane: 1. General yellowish colour of the whole crop. 2. Cessation of growth and emergence of flowers in case of flowering varieties. 3. Swelling of eye buds. 4. Metallic sound of cane when tapped with finger nail. 5. Breaking of cane at node region.
  10. 10. 6. Sweetness of juice. 7. Brix saccharometer or hand refractometer reading is the sure sign of maturity and it should be between 21 to 240 brix. Testing of Sugarcane Maturity by Hand Refractometer: 1. Hand refractometer reading is a sure test of sugarcane maturity. 2. It determines the T.S.S. (Total soluble solids) in the juice. 3. The middle portion of the cane is punctured and a drop of juice is spread on the plate of the refractometer. 4. Then refractometer is held against light and see through the lens. 5. A film of juice on plate appears as divided into dark and light halves. 6. Observe the point of intersection of these halves on the scale provided on plate itself and not down the reading. 7. A few readings of canes selected randomly from the field are taken and average brix reading is calculated. 8. The brix reading between 21 to 240 brix indicates the maturity of cane Harvesting and Yield of Sugarcane 1. Sugarcane crop should be harvested at right stage of maturity because both early and delayed harvesting results in loss of quality and quantity of the final product. 2. Irrigation is withheld for about 10 to 15 days before harvesting. 3. The cane is harvested by giving slanting cut at ground level by cane cutting knife. 4. It is done slightly deeper if ratoon is not to be kept. 5. The cane is then stripped off dry leaves and roots. 6. The immature top potion is cut off along with 2 to 3 internodes. 7. Small bundles of canes are made with the help of leave rope and transported at crusher. 8. It should be crushed within 24 hours after harvesting to avoid reversion of sucrose into glucose. Yield: 1. Av. Yield of sugercane - 41t/ha 2. Av. Yield of preseasonal cane - 50 tons/ha. 3. Av. Yield of adsali cane - 150 tons/ha. Ratooning in Sugarcane Ratooning: 1. Ratooning is a practice of growing a crop from the stubbles of previous crop. 2. Importance of Ratoon: i) Ratoon saves cost on preparatory tillage and planting material. ii) It gets benefit of residual manure and moisture. iii) Ratoon crop matures earlier and gives more or less same yield as of suru cane. 3. Only one ratoon should be taken because incidence of pests and diseases increases and deterioration of soil takes place. Different Practices Followed in Ratoon Sugarcane Crop: 1. The sugarcane crop whose ratoon is to be kept should be harvested at ground level. 2. Generally all trash and dried canes should be removed from the harvested field but, in case of lack of moisture in soil trash is kept as such in field for mulching.
  11. 11. 3. Irrigation should not be given for a period of 4 to 6 weeks. 4. The emerging shoots should be cut close to the ground to encourage shoots from lower internodes and to have uniform stand of the crop. 5. Soil has to be loosened before starting irrigation. 6. A plough is worked first to break the sides of the ridges and then middle portion is loosened by working an iron grubber or kudali. 7. This operation provides aeration and pruning of old, non functional roots. 8. One or two harrowing are done and land is left to dry up for 2 to 3 weeks before starting the irrigation. 9. The dose of manure for ratoon is 25 to 30 tons FYM, 250 kg N 125 kg P and 125 kg K/ha. 6. First irrigation is given at 6 weeks after the harvest of the previous crop and then regular schedule of irrigation is followed at 3-4 week interval. 11. Intercultivation and earthing up operations are followed as in case of plant cane. 12. Ratoon crop matures earlier than the plant cane and gives about 90 to 100 tons/ha. yield.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

×