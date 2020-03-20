How to Create Python scripts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Python Scripts Md. Shafiuzzaman Lecturer, Dept. of CSE, JUST
  2. 2. Python scripts • Collection of commands in a file designed to be executed like a program
  3. 3. Python scripts • The first line of all your Python programs should be a shebang line, which tells your computer that you want Python to execute this program • You will be able to run Python scripts from IDLE without the shebang line, but the line is needed to run them from the command line. • The shebang line begins with #!, but the rest depends on your operating system.
  4. 4. Running Python Programs on Windows
  5. 5. Running Python Programs on Windows
  6. 6. Redirecting the Output
  7. 7. Using the Script Filename
  8. 8. Create a Batch File to Run Python Script • To make it convenient to run your Python program, create a .bat batch file for running the Python program with py.exe.
  9. 9. Steps to Create a Batch File to Run Python Script Create the Python Script
  10. 10. Steps to Create a Batch File to Run Python Script Save your Script: your Python script should have the extension of ‘.py’
  11. 11. Steps to Create a Batch File to Run Python Script Create the Batch File: To create your batch file, open Notepad and then use the following template:
  12. 12. Run batch files with Run dialog • Place all your batch and .py files in a single folder, such as C:PythonScripts • The folder should be added to the system path on Windows so that you can run the batch files in it from the Run dialog
  13. 13. Edit environment variables
  14. 14. Edit environment variables • From System variables, select the Path variable and click Edit
  15. 15. Edit environment variables
  16. 16. Edit environment variables
  17. 17. Run batch files with Run dialog.

