Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Buyer’s Remorse? More Like Givers Remorse
In the 1989 fantasy movie “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner’s character Ray nearly bankrupts his family’s farm in pursuit of building a baseball field where corn crop used to be grown.
Buyer’s Remorse, Voluptuous Vixens, Robert David Cochrane, Playboy, Kevin Costner, Nevertheless, Robert Cochrane
#BuyersRemorse #VoluptuousVixens #RobertDavidCochrane #Playboy #KevinCostner #Nevertheless #RobertCochrane
Buyer’s Remorse? More Like Givers Remorse
In the 1989 fantasy movie “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner’s character Ray nearly bankrupts his family’s farm in pursuit of building a baseball field where corn crop used to be grown.
Buyer’s Remorse, Voluptuous Vixens, Robert David Cochrane, Playboy, Kevin Costner, Nevertheless, Robert Cochrane
#BuyersRemorse #VoluptuousVixens #RobertDavidCochrane #Playboy #KevinCostner #Nevertheless #RobertCochrane