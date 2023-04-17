Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

Apr. 17, 2023
Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth.

It can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester. It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs in pregnancy.

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
A type of diabetes that women get during pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones can block insulin from doing its job.

Signs:
Women with gestational diabetes usually don’t have symptoms. Most find out that they have it during a routine screening.
Increased thirst
Needing to pee more often than usual
A dry mouth
Tiredness
Nausea
Vomiting

Causes:
The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

It's a presentation on GDM 2023.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth.

It can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester. It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs in pregnancy.

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
A type of diabetes that women get during pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones can block insulin from doing its job.

Signs:
Women with gestational diabetes usually don’t have symptoms. Most find out that they have it during a routine screening.
Increased thirst
Needing to pee more often than usual
A dry mouth
Tiredness
Nausea
Vomiting

Causes:
The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

It's a presentation on GDM 2023.

Healthcare
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

  1. 1. A presentation on By the students of group A: 02 ; 10th Batch. IBN SINA Nursing Institute, Kallayanpur, Dhaka. Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
  2. 2. Presented by  1010 Ayesha  1011 Dulali Akter  1012 Md. Redwan  1013 Sharmin Akter  1015 Israth Jahan  1016 Adiba Jahan  1017 Nishat Khanam  1025 Lamia Akter 2
  3. 3. Introduction  Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth.  It can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester. It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs in pregnancy. 3
  4. 4. Definitions Gestational Diabetes Mellitus A type of diabetes that women get during pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones can block insulin from doing its job.  Insulin A hormone that lowers the level of glucose in the blood Made by the beta cells of the pancreas and released into the blood when the glucose levels goes up 4
  5. 5.  Women with gestational diabetes usually don’t have symptoms. Most find out that they have it during a routine screening.  Increased thirst  Needing to pee more often than usual  A dry mouth  Tiredness  Nausea  Vomiting Sign and Symptoms
  6. 6. The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy. Causes
  7. 7. Risk factors ● Overweight or obesity ● Family history of diabetes ● Having given birth previously to an infant weighing greater than 9 pounds ● Age (women who are older than 30 are at a greater risk for developing gestational diabetes than younger women) ● Prediabetes 7
  8. 8. 8 Gestational diabetes normally goes away after birth. But women who have had it are more likely to develop:  Gestational diabetes again in future pregnancies.  Type 2 diabetes – a lifelong type of diabetes. Long-term effects of gestational diabetes
  9. 9. Neonate • Breathing problems, including respiratory distress syndrome. • Jaundice. • Low blood sugar (also called hypoglycemia) • Obesity later in life. • Diabetes later in life. Mother • Macrosomia. • Birth injuries. • High blood pressure and preeclampsia. • Preterm birth. • Stillbirth. Complications
  10. 10. Nursing management Nursing Assessment 1. Perform a prenatal screening test to identify gestational diabetes mellitus. A prenatal screening test is routinely performed between 24 and 28 weeks gestation, but it may be done earlier if risk factors are present. 2. Note signs of hyperglycemia (increased thirst, frequent urination, changes in visual acuity) or hypoglycemia (dizziness; tremors; lethargy; excessive sweating, pale, cool, moist skin). 3. Monitor the client’s vital signs, uterine contractions, and fetal heart rate (FHR). Nursing Diagnosis 1. Unstable blood glucose levels
  11. 11. Nursing management Nursing Interventions 1. Teach and demonstrate to the client how to monitor blood glucose levels using a finger-stick method. The pregnant diabetic woman may monitor her blood glucose levels several times a day as directed by the healthcare provider. The client can test their own blood glucose level in their homes. 2. Provide information regarding the signs, symptoms, and differences between hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. 3. Instruct the client on how to treat symptomatic hypoglycemia
  12. 12. Treatment Treatment for gestational diabetes focuses on keeping blood glucose levels in the normal range. Treatment may include: - Special diet - Exercise - Daily blood glucose monitoring - Insulin injections
  13. 13. Prevention ● Eating healthy foods. ● Exercising before and during pregnancy. ● Start pregnancy at a healthy weight. ● Don't gain more weight than recommended. 13
  14. 14. Conclusion .. Gestational diabetes is a condition that can impact both the mother and the fetus, which is why adequate glycemic control is important in helping prevent complications. Nonpharmacologic measures such as diet and exercise are often sufficient for many women to maintain appropriate blood glucose
  15. 15. THANKS! Any questions?

