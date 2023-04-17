Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth.



It can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester. It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs in pregnancy.



Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

A type of diabetes that women get during pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones can block insulin from doing its job.



Signs:

Women with gestational diabetes usually don’t have symptoms. Most find out that they have it during a routine screening.

Increased thirst

Needing to pee more often than usual

A dry mouth

Tiredness

Nausea

Vomiting



Causes:

The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.



It's a presentation on GDM 2023.

