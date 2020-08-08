So, you are stuck in your home for some reason and not being able to hit the golf course. You are missing the smooth breeze, endless green, and also swing your club to the hardest to make a satisfying tension. Short game drills of golf in your home has made you bored.

So what can be done?

Is there any way to practice full swings at home, rather than fake swings?

Yes, there is.

You can get the full swing experience along with the impact of using a golf impact bag. The best part is, you can make your own impact bag in your home. And to help you with that, we will discuss how to make a golf impact bag of your own, here.

