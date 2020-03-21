Can you play golf alone?

The answer should simply be “YES,” no matter how skeptically a few people would react.

Even when you’re alone, you can play the game of golf all right, and relish the utter enjoyment no matter what.

The idea of heading to the course alone and playing the entire 18 holes by yourself can be thoroughly alluring. It’s more like your silent battle with the course to slug it out, being entirely away from the eyes prying around all over. And it’s the opportunity to do things in your own way.

Learn More: http://bit.ly/2UersfL

