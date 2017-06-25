A rectangular symmetrical angle plies laminated composite beam of length 0.2m and width 6mm is considered for study. The beam is composed of four layers of different combination of composite material (glass epoxy and graphite epoxy composite). The beam is simply supported at both the ends and is subjected to uniformly distributed load (400 푁/푚) along the length (fig 1.1). Transverse deflection is computed for different lamination angle (0^0−〖90〗^0) by using Euler- Bernoulli’s theory (or CLPT).The main objective of the paper is to find out the lamination angle at which minimum deflection is obtained & to find out the effect of lamination angle on maximum transverse deflection of the beam