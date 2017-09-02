চিলেকোঠা প্রথম প্রকাশন

ৈ�-মািসক �থম সংখয্া, ১৬ই ভা� ১৪২৪
আমােদর কথা বাংলােদেশর থেক ায় ৫৬ ণ বড় গণচীেনর ৩৪ ট েদেশর মেধ এক টর নাম িসচয়ান। আর তার রাজধানী ছংদু শহর ট ছাটখােটা িছমছাম । ...
উিনশেশা আটান ুই সাল এক ট নারীর নাম গািলব দির (ঊহান, গণচীন) জিবক ঢউ েন বেড় ওেঠ বািলকা। গ ঁেক ঁেক ঠক উঁিক মাের, াৈগিতহািসক প...
একাল সকাল বেয় অ য় হেত চাওয়া সুেখর নশা ভ বা মা ট হেয় িমেশ যােব, িফের যােব কােলর কােল.... যু িচরকােল, ব , িবষয় সব কােলর যা া...
মহািমলেনর া ী বা ারাজ চ দাস ী র ছ টর হেয় গেছ। ভািস ট পড়ু য়া ছেলেমেয়রা ইেতামেধ ঘের ফরায় ব হেয় পেড়েছ।আমােদর ঘর আেছ িক ফরার ব...
১৫ই আগ ------- জনসংখ ায় আমরা ছয় জন। ৮:৪২ এর ন ধরার জন ৮:২০ এ আমরা শেন পৗেছ গলাম। টেকট চিকং সহ শেনর যাবতীয় রীিতনীিত অনুসরন ...
আবার হাটিছ। আমরা এেস পৗছালাম ইিরেগশন িসে েমর েবশ পেথর মূল ফটেক। কাউ ার থেক জানেত পারলাম মাথািপছ েবশমূল ১০০RMB। যথারীিত টেক...
হলাম।সময়টা তখন সােড় পাঁচটার কাছাকািছ।সােড় ছয়টায় ব হেয় যায়। হােটেল ফরার পালা। াি যখন িবপদ সীমা অিত ম করেছ তখন সাইটিসিয়ং গাি...
হাজার বছেরর চিলত লনেদেনর প িত বদেল িদে চীন তােরকু ল ইসলাম ক না ক ন তা এক ট িদন, যিদন ভল কের মািনব াগ ট বাসায় ফেল বিরেয় পেড়...
চীেনর ধান শহর েলােত এখন ায় সবাই মাবাইেল লনেদন করেত া বাধ কেরন। Financial Times এর সূ মেত চীেন গত বছর মাবাইল পেমে র পিরমাণ ...
মূলত ই ারেনেটর সহজলভ তা, াটেফােনর ব াপক ব বহার ও এ াপ েলা ব বহার বা ব হওয়ার কারেনই খুব ুত জনি য়তা পেয়েছ াটেফােন লনেদেনর এই...
লাও তা বেট িক আেন ক শরৎচ চে াপাধ ায় এর ীকা উপন াস থেক স রাে ও ঘেরর বািহের ঐ জমাট অ কার এবং বারা ায় ত ািভভূত সই দুেটা বুেড়া...
পাখার বাতাস ও জেলর ঝাপটা খাইয়া রামকমল কৃ িত হইয়া ফুঁ পাইয়া কাঁিদয়া উ ঠেলন। সবাই কিরেত লািগল, আপিন অমন কের ছটিছেলন কন? ভট্চ...
শষ হেরর কাব শারিমন জাহান নয়েনর কািনশ বেয় উপেচ পড়া নানা জল অেঝার ধারায় ঝের অিবরত। বুেকর গহীেন হঠাৎ মাচড় িদেয় ওেঠ সই পুরেনা ...
লাশ পচা মা ট আর আকােশর টান সুদী সজল খাঁ এই আমার আকাশ িবংশ একিবংশর িহসাব - বিহেসিব দয় ত াখ ান কের যার ছায়ায় দাঁিড়েয় । সাংবা...
রােতর অ্ধকাের থেম থােকনা জীবন । হয়ত চেল হয়ত চালােনার চ া চেল । মানুষ হয়ত রােতর অ কােরই খুঁেজ নয় তার অতীত-বতমান-ভিবষ েতর সত...
িব বী চ েগভারা আশফু ামান উ ল ছাটেবলায় অেনক ে র নায়ক িছেলন । সই কেব টারজােনর েম পেড়িছলাম মেন নই । বয়েসর সােথ সােথ ে র নায়েক...
বিলভার – কমবীর , মিনষী , মহাপু ষ । বতমান কােলর িব বী ইিতহােসর কড়চায় ইউেরাপীয় নাম েলাই আমােদর মগেজ চালান করা হেয়েছ । স অনুপ...
সফলতার গ MD MIsbahul Ferdous First PhD in Clinical Medicine(Cardiology) from Bangladesh in China. Tarekul Islam Award of E...
সমবায় আে ালেনর নায়ক আচায ফু চ রায় গৗরা ন ী (সাংবািদক ও পিরেবশিবদ) ‘‘দেশ িমেল কির কাজ,হাির জিত নািহ লাজ”এই ব ব েক সামেন রেখ...
দুবল ও অসু শরীর িনেয়ও িতিন ভারেতর িবিভ জায়গায় সমবােয়র কােজ ছেট বিড়েয়েছন। বােগরহাট স াল কা-অপাের টভ ব াংক,খুলনা জলা সমবায় স...
মােড়ায়ারীই িছল ধান চাল ব বসায়ী। খুলনার আশা িন উপেজলার বড়দল িছল এক ট মাকাম। এখােন চর আমদািন-র ািন ব বসা হেতা। এখানকার বড় ব ...
মিম িদদা ল আলম আমার িভতর আেরক আিম দাফন হইিন , হেয়িছ মিম । অেনক িকছ বলার থােক কাথায় বলব , বলব কােক ? বলার মত নইেতা কউ সবাই ...
ফরারী তাকিব ল ইসলাম রাফসান অিতকায় ফরারী আেবেশ; ছিব আঁিক আিম । এক অবাধ সাহেস; এক অদ নশার বাসায় িনত যাতায়াত বঁেচ থাকার েদর ঠ...
স াদকীয় ডাক -হরকরা ডােক বহকাল আেগর কথা । রানার কিবতাটা এতবার পেড়িছ আর এতটা আেবেগ আপ্লুত হেয়িছ য এখনও মেন বােজ । বাবার িকেন...
স েলা মানুষই িনয় ন কের । পা ম ােনর চাকির এখনও রেয়েছ এবং সটা অেনক পূণ। কার িচ ঠ এখন কাথায় আেছ স ট ই ারেনেট দখা যায় । কান পা...
স�াদনা পিরষদ ঃ ��দ ঃ মুিনয়া রােশদা িডজাইন ঃ আিরফুল ইসলাম �যুি� সহায়তা ঃ েমাঃ খাজা মঈন উি�ন �চার স�াদক ঃ তাকিবরুল ইসলাম রাফ...
চিলেকোঠা প্রথম প্রকাশন

  1. 1. ৈ�-মািসক �থম সংখয্া, ১৬ই ভা� ১৪২৪
  2. 2. আমােদর কথা বাংলােদেশর থেক ায় ৫৬ ণ বড় গণচীেনর ৩৪ ট েদেশর মেধ এক টর নাম িসচয়ান। আর তার রাজধানী ছংদু শহর ট ছাটখােটা িছমছাম । যু র দুবার গিত আর অথনীিতর সচল চাকার সােথ তাল িমিলেয় চলেত থাকা াচীন এই শহর ট ভাল পা াে িনয়িমত। এক সমেয় বাঙালী- ন এই শহের আজ ায় ১০০ বাংলােদশী-বাঙালী িশ াথ রা িনেজেদর অ জানান দয় িবিভ িব িবদ ালেয় এবং এেদর বিশর ভাগ সরকােরর উ িশ া বৃি িনেয় পড়ােশানা করেছন । দশ ছেড় আসা িত ট দয় থেক য অ কািশত অথবা কািশত র রণ হয় তা বুঝেত হেল এইসব মানুষ েলার কাছাকািছ আসাটা খুব দরকার, তােদর গ েলােক পাে দওয়া দরকার আনে র কাছাকািছ। বাসী ছা িবষয় ট িনেয় ছংদুেত থাকা সকল িশ াথ রা য সীমাহীন একাকী অতীেত ভাগ কেরেছন, য িনরান জীবেনর সােথ সি কেরিছেলন আমরা সই সময় েলাক পাে িদেত সই সি বািতল করেত সবাই একসােথ বাংলােদশ িশ াথ পিরষদ গঠন কেরিছ । আমােদর নতা নই ,আমােদর ধান নই আমােদর আেছ ধু আমরাই। হািস-গান, আন আর বাংলােদশেক বুেক কের সবাই একসােথ কা টেয় িদেত চাই বাংলােদেশর রানওেয় ছাঁয়ার আগ মুহত পয সবটা সময়। উৎসব আর উ ীপনা িনেয় ছংদুেত আমরা য পথচলা কেরিছ, আমােদর য ঘরটা আমরা তরী কেরিছ সখােন বার বার আপনােক এবং আপনার ি য়জনেক াগতম । বাংলােদশী িশ াথ পিরষদ ছংদু এর প থেক আপনােদর আ িরক েভ া। আশা কির আমােদর সােথই থাকেবন ।
  3. 3. উিনশেশা আটান ুই সাল এক ট নারীর নাম গািলব দির (ঊহান, গণচীন) জিবক ঢউ েন বেড় ওেঠ বািলকা। গ ঁেক ঁেক ঠক উঁিক মাের, াৈগিতহািসক পানেখর খালেস। নূেহর জাহাজ চেড় না র ফেল- আটেপৗের খালাসীর চােখ , আর ঘুঘু চরায় চৗ শ ট িদিঘর িভেটয়। িদিব রইেলা তামার নদী টর, তাতলােনা বুদবুদ, মেয়িল সফ টিপেনর- ি জ, অশরীরী চােখর ঠাের আর িনিষ কেরা না, বুেকর বাঁ পােশর আেয়িশ িতল। কািমেজর পুকু ের বড়িশ ফলেল, সকেলই নারী হেয় ওেঠ আজকাল- ধু কউ কউ হেয় যায় উিনশেশা আটান ুই সাল ।
  4. 4. একাল সকাল বেয় অ য় হেত চাওয়া সুেখর নশা ভ বা মা ট হেয় িমেশ যােব, িফের যােব কােলর কােল.... যু িচরকােল, ব , িবষয় সব কােলর যা া। (ছিব ও লখা-আিশস দাস)
  5. 5. মহািমলেনর া ী বা ারাজ চ দাস ী র ছ টর হেয় গেছ। ভািস ট পড়ু য়া ছেলেমেয়রা ইেতামেধ ঘের ফরায় ব হেয় পেড়েছ।আমােদর ঘর আেছ িক ফরার ব তা নই। এখােন আমার পিরিচত যসব বা ািলরা আেছন তােদর সবারই নািক বািড় ফরার পিরক নায় ভাটা পেড়েছ মােন কউই দেশ িফরেছ না। গট টেগদার নােম ইংেরজী য শ ট তার িতফলন ঘটােত আমরা সবাই কিফ শেপ। িব র আেলাচনা চলেছ দশ থেক িবেদশ, ডানা া থেক কের আমােদর াম পযােয়র সিলমু া কিলমু া কউই বাদ পড়েছ না। সিলমু া কিলমু ারা রাজনীিত করার এক অসামান িতভা িনেয় জ হন কেরেছন। তারা এক কার ধেরই িনেয়েছন বাংলােদেশর রাজনীিতর িসংহ ভাগ তােদর উপর ন । যাইেহাক আেলাচনা থেম নই- হঠাৎ ” িক িময়ারা তামরা ছ টেত কউ ঘুরেত টরেত যাবা না”-সজল ভাই বেল উঠেলন। ছং ুেত আমার চনা যত িসিনয়র বাংলােদশী আেছন উিন তােদর মেধ অন তম। িবনয়ী, এবং ব ু ভাবাপ একজন মানুষ। আমােদর িবপেদ উনার দুহাত বািড়েয় দয়ার এক অিলিখত চ েত আব ।েকান পিরক নার স ঠক বা বায়েনর একটা সু া িতভা উনার মেধ আেছ। হম,যাওয়া যায় সবাই তা মাটামু ট ী আেছ কাথাও ঘুের আসেল ম হয় না,স িতেত আিম। হ াঁ সূচক বােক সবার স িতর পর পরবত পদে েপ উপযু ান ও সময় িনবাচেনর পালা। কিফেত চমুক িদেল নািক মানুেষর মাথায় নতন আইিডয়া আেস আমােদর বলায়ও তার ব ািত ম ঘেটিন। সজল ভাই বলেলন,তিচয়াংইয়ান যাওয়া যাক। বশ ভালেতা তিচয়াংইয়ান জায়গাটার অেনক েনিছ িক জানা িকংবা দখা কানটাই হেয় ওেঠিন। বাসায় এেস গলেক কের জানেত পারলাম ২০০০ সােল ইউেনে া তিচয়াংইয়ানেক ”ওয়া হিরেটজ” িহেসেব ঘাষনা কের। সখােন বশ িকছ দশনীয় ান রেয়েছ।১৫ই আগ যাওয়ার িস া চূড়া হেলা। ১৪ই আগ িবেকেল টেকট কাটার পব শষ কের বাসায় ফরা সােথ সকােলর না ার জন িকছ িচপস,িব ু ট ও পানীয়। আমরা যা ৮:৪২ এর েন।আমােদর ইউিনভািস টর অদূেরই ন শন। সখান থেক মা ১০ ইউয়ােনর টেকেট তিচংয়ানইয়ান পৗেছ যাওয়া যায়। বাসায় এেস হােটল বুিকং দয়ার কাজ যথারীিত স হেলা। অেপ া ধুই হেরর।
  6. 6. ১৫ই আগ ------- জনসংখ ায় আমরা ছয় জন। ৮:৪২ এর ন ধরার জন ৮:২০ এ আমরা শেন পৗেছ গলাম। টেকট চিকং সহ শেনর যাবতীয় রীিতনীিত অনুসরন কের গট পার হওয়ার গৗরব আমরা সকেলই অজন করলাম। িনিদ সমেয় ন চেল এেসেছ। সবাই েন চড়লাম। িবনা বাঁিশেতই ন ছাড়ল। খুব ুত গিতেত দৗড়ােনার সােথ বাঁিশ বাজােনার একটা চচা েনর আেছ। আমােদর দেশ ায়ই এ ধরেনর চচা হেয় থােক। ন চলেছ। কান ঘাষণা ছাড়াই কৃ িতর সােথ ১৯৬ িক:িম: বেগ িতেযাগীতায় ব হেয় পেড়েছ। ঘুম জড়ােনা চােখ দিখ ন ছটেছ সবুেজর হাত ছঁেয়। দখেত দখেত ৩০ িমিনট পর আমরা পৗেছ গলাম। শন থেক বর হেয় চারিদেক তািকেয় িকছটা অনুমান কের িনলাম। পুেরা শহরটাই খুব সাজােনা- গাছােনা। গািড়- ঘাড়ার খুব একটা আিধক তা নই, নই কান জনরব। াপনা থেক কের কৃ িত সব িকছেতই রেয়েছ কা কায ও না িনকতার ছায়া। সবাই হােটেল যাব আমরা। আজ রােত এখােনই থাকার পিরক না কেরিছ। বােস উেঠ হােটেলর কাছাকািছ কান একটা েপেজ নেম িকছটা হঁেট সাজা হােটেল। আেগই বুিকং দয়া িছল। দু’ ম ১৩০ ইউয়ান কের ২৬০ ইউয়ান। Spring Business Hotel মাটামু ট িমেডল াস হােটল। আমােদর সােধ র মেধ সবটকু সুখ দয়ার দািয় তারা িনেয়েছ। আমরা সবাই েম চেল গলাম। আপাতত এই হােটলেক হড কায়াটার বািনেয় আেশপােশর দশন য় জায়গা েলা আমারা ঘুের দখব। সময় ১০:৩০। হালকা খাবার খেয় ১ বর হওয়ার কথা। িস াে িকছটা পিরবতন এেন দুপুেরর খাবার খেয় আমারা ঘুরেত বর হলাম। গ ব তিচয়াংইয়ান ইেরেগশন িসে ম। এ ট এক ট াচীন সচ ব ব া। ায় ২৫৬ ি পূবাে িকন রা ারা এক ট সচ ও বন া িনয় ন ক িহেসেব িনিমত যা এখনও ব বহার করা হয়। ক ট িমনিচয়াং নদীেক দুই শাখায় িবভ কেরেছ; ী কােল বৃ বিশ হেল, এই কে র কারেণ বন া হেব না এবং শীতকােল বৃ না-থাকেলও, নদীেত পািনর কমিত হেব না।েবশ দা ন একটা ব াপার! নতৃ ে সজল ভাই। জায়গাটার উনার বশ পিরিচত,অেনকবার এখােন আসার সৗভাগ হেয়িছল উনার। হােটল থেক বর হেয় বােস চেড় বশ খািনকটা সময় পিড়েত আমরা পৗেছ গলাম। কান একটা কালচারাল ি েটর ভতর িদেয় এ আমরা। জানেত পারলাম এটা ২০০০ বছর আেগর পুরােনা িক দেখ বাঝার উপায় নই। দু’পােশ এবং মাঝখােন পযটকেদর মনকাড়া সাির সাির দাকান আবার কাথাও রেয়েছ শতবষ গাছ ও িকছ ভা য। ি ট পিরেয় িকছটা এিগেয় িগেয় দেখিছ খরে াতা জল পাত। উপি র উৎস িমনিচয়াং নদী। িবকার লাকও এেত নামবার ক নাটকু ও করেব না। ভয়াবহ িবপদ হেয় যেত পাের। তেব বশ উপেভাগ । তাপমা া যখন আপনার িবর র কারন তখন কৃ িত যখন িনেজই শীতাতপ িনয় েনর কাজ হােত নয় উপেভাগ হেতই হয়। ভাজন রিসকেদর ভাজেনর ফাঁেদ ফলেত পােশর রে ারা েলােত খাবােরর পসরা সাজােনা।
  7. 7. আবার হাটিছ। আমরা এেস পৗছালাম ইিরেগশন িসে েমর েবশ পেথর মূল ফটেক। কাউ ার থেক জানেত পারলাম মাথািপছ েবশমূল ১০০RMB। যথারীিত টেকট িনেয় িভতের ঢকলাম। ঢেকই চােখপড়ল মানুেষর জটলা। কােছ আসেতই দখলাম পাথেরর িবশাল খ তার উপের খাদাই করা ”তিচয়াংইয়ান ওয়া হিরেটজ”। এই মেনর া ী িহেসেব জািহর করেত সবাই ক ােমরার লে িনেজেক ব ী করেত ব । ক ােমরা যখন মইেনর হােত আমরাও সুেযাগ হাতছাড়া করলাম না। মানুেষর ব ীদশা এত পছে র ক ােমরার আিব ার না হেল বাঝাই যত না। হাটেত করলাম। চারিদেকর পিরেবশ মনমাতােনা সৗ েয ভরপুর। দু’পােশ পািনর ফায়ারা ও রা ার মােঝর ফু ল েলা কিল থেক উে িষত হেয় যন আগমিন বাতা ছড়াে । দু’হাজার বছেরর পুরেনা গাছ মাথা উচঁ কের বীরদেপ দািড়েয় জানান িদে যৗবনেক বয়েসর েম বাঁধা যায় না। আেশপােশই রেয়েছ িকছ জুস ও পানীয় এর দাকান। গরেম তােদর কােছই শীতল হওয়ার ফু সরত িমলেব। সবাই ইিরেগশন িসে েমর চারিদক ঘুের দখেত করলাম। ইে িছল এমন জায়গার যাওয়ার যখােন পাহাড় ঘেষ থাকেব জেলর খলা, যখােন মেঘরা নৃত করেব পাহােড়র চূড়ায়। িনেজেক সবুজ বনানীর মােঝ িবিলেয় িদেত একটও আফেসাস হেব না।এ যন নদী,পাহাড়, কৃ িত ও মেঘর মহািমলন মলা।একই নদী িক কাথাও মেন হে নড়ার শ টকু নই কাথাও আবার ােতর েকাপ। াচীনকােলর সচ িবেশষ েদর ু রধারা ম আমােক রীিতমত অবাক কেরেছ।জায়গাটা খুব একটা বড় নয়। ই া থাকেল পােয় হঁেট ঘারা যায়। আমরাও ই ার িব ে িছলাম না। িক হঠাৎ দৃশ পট বদেল গল। হেলা ঝু ম বৃ । আ য় াথ হেয় আমরা অব ান িনলাম ছাট কু টেরর ছাট একট জায়গায়। ” চল সবাই বৃ েত িভ জ”-মুিনয়া আপুর াব। আকাশ থেক বিষত ফাটা ফাটা জল রােতর খাবােরর পর নাপা এ টা খাওয়ােত বাধ করেত পাের এই ভেব আপাতত সবাই চপ। সময় গিড়েয় যাে ,বাড়েছ বলা। বৃ র সােথ যু ঘাষণা যন সমেয়র দাবী। পােশর দাকােনই াি েকর রইনেকাট িব হ ল। রইনেকাট গােয় জিড়েয় গ ব যখন ঝু ল সত। বৃ র সােথ যু তখন ভালবাসায় গড়াগিড় খাে । বৃ র টপ টপ শ যন গাইেছ ঘুম পাড়ািনর গান। মেন হল বৃ না এেল হয়েতাবা মনটা অসং ািয়ত থেক যত। ঝু ল সতেত ঝু েল ঝু েল যাওয়ার অেপ ায়। দু’পােশ দিড় এবং িনেচ বাঁশ িদেয় বানােনা নদী পার হওয়ার এক ট আকষণীয় মাধ ম। নদীর উপর ঝু েল থাকার ভাবজিনত কারেন এর নাম ঝু ল সত।উৎসুক মানুেষর চ ভীড় ঠেল সত পার
  8. 8. হলাম।সময়টা তখন সােড় পাঁচটার কাছাকািছ।সােড় ছয়টায় ব হেয় যায়। হােটেল ফরার পালা। াি যখন িবপদ সীমা অিত ম করেছ তখন সাইটিসিয়ং গািড়েত কের িফের এলাম।েসখান থেক হােটেল। রােতর খাবার সের িব ােম সবাই।রাত বােরাটায় আবার বরেত হেব িক যতখািন া িছলাম তােত পুেরা রাত ঘুিমেয় কা টেয় িদেত পারতাম।এলােমর শে ঘুম ভাঙল।িকছ সময় পর ট া িনেয় বর হেয় গলাম রােতর ইিরেগশন িসে ম দখেত। অপূব!সকােল ঠক এখােনই এেসিছলাম িকনা স ব াপাের আমার ি ধা মাটামু ট ে পৗছাল। আেলাকস ার বেদৗলেত প বদেল িনেয়েছ। ঠক যন িবেয়র িপিড়েত নববধূ। ঘ া দুেয়ক সময় কা টেয় হােটেল িফের আসলাম। ঘুমেক ছ ট িদেয় শািকল ভাই,আিরফ বেসেছ কথার ফু লঝাির িনেয়। ইিরেগশন িসে ম িনেয় গেবষণা হে অেনকটা িসংগারার মেধ আলু ঢকল িকভােব এ ধরেনর। সকােলর েনই আমরা িফরব।মায়া কা টেয় চেল যেত মন চাইেছ না। ব াগ কােধ শেন পৗেছ পাহােড়র চূড়ায় তািকেয় বুজলাম আমােদর আবার আসার িনম ন জানাল। ন ছেড় িদল। িপছেন পেড় রইল সবুজ পাহািড় ে র শহর-তিচয়াংইয়ান।
  9. 9. হাজার বছেরর চিলত লনেদেনর প িত বদেল িদে চীন তােরকু ল ইসলাম ক না ক ন তা এক ট িদন, যিদন ভল কের মািনব াগ ট বাসায় ফেল বিরেয় পেড়েছন, সােথ নই কােনা ক াশ টাকা পয়সা, নই ডিবড/ িডট কাড! িকভােব চলেবন সারািদন? আেদৗ িক চলা স ব হেব? হয়েতা বাধ হেয়ই বাসায় ফরত যেত হেব মািনব াগ বা ক াশ টাকার জন । চীেন ব াপার ট এখন আর স রকম নই, ক াশ টাকা পয়সা, ডিবড/ িডট না থাকেলও আপনার াটেফান ট যিদ সােথ থােক তাহেল আপিন িন , কাঁচা বাজাের আলু, ব ন কনা থেক কের বািহের খাওয়া দাওয়া, কনাকাটা, িসেনমা দখা, ট া ভাড়া, সাইেকল ভাড়া নয়া সবই স ব হে াটেফান পেমে র মাধ েম। কান কার নগদ অেথর িবিনময় ছাড়া ধু মা QR কাড ােনর মাধ েম সবাই সবার সােথ খুব সহেজই লনেদন করেত পারেছন, যার কারেন খুব ুতই বদেল যাে হাজার বছর ধের চিলত কাগজ িকংবা ধাতব মু ার মাধ েম থাগত লনেদেনর প িত। ছিব : ফল িকেন মাবাইেল প করেছন এক ছিব: সব জ বাজােরও আেছ মাবাইেল পেমে র
  10. 10. চীেনর ধান শহর েলােত এখন ায় সবাই মাবাইেল লনেদন করেত া বাধ কেরন। Financial Times এর সূ মেত চীেন গত বছর মাবাইল পেমে র পিরমাণ ৫.৫ িলয়ন মািকন ডলার ছািড়েয় গেছ যা িকনা আেমিরকার চেয় ায় ৫০ ন বিশ। QR কাড যু র কল ােন এটা স ব কেরেছ চীনা দুই টক জায়া কা ািন টনেস এর Wechat এবং আিলবাবার Alipay। চীেন মাবাইল পেমে র ায় ৯০ শতাংশই রেয়েছ এই দুই কা ািনর দখেল। দন ন কনাকাটা ছাড়াও Wechat ও Alipay িদে আরও অেনক বাড়িত সুিবধা, ইউ টিল ট িবল পিরেশাধ, মাবাইল িরচাজ, ট া সািভস, খাবার ডিলভাির, ন ও িবমােনর টিকট কনা সহ পাওয়া যাে আরও নানািবধ সবা। সবই স ব হে কােনা কােরর নগদ টাকা পয়সার িবিনময় ছাড়া। ধুমা িনেজর ব াংক কােডর তথ Wechat বা Alipay এ ােপর সােথ যু কের িদেলই আপিন িন । নই এ টএম বুেথ িগেয় টাকা তালার ঝােমলা অথবা নগদ টাকা সােথ িনেয় ঘারাঘুিরর িচ া। ছিব: ডিবড/ িডট কােডর পাশাপািশ we chat প এবং Alipay এর মাধ েম এখন ায় সবখােন লনেদন স ব হে
  11. 11. মূলত ই ারেনেটর সহজলভ তা, াটেফােনর ব াপক ব বহার ও এ াপ েলা ব বহার বা ব হওয়ার কারেনই খুব ুত জনি য়তা পেয়েছ াটেফােন লনেদেনর এই প িত। এভােব চলেত থাকেল খুব বিশ দির নই যখন নগদ অেথর লনেদন হেয় যােব সেকেল। থাকেবনা টাকশােল নাট ছাপােনার ব তা। টাইপ রাইটার, িভিসআর, িপ িডে র মত কাগেজর মু াও একিদন হয়েতা জায়গা কের নেব জাদুঘের িকংবা কারও ব গত সং হশালায়। যু র জায়াের ভাসেত ভাসেত আমরাও ভিবষ ৎ জ েক শানাব কাগেজর মু ার গ । ছিব: Wechat এবং Alipay সবাসমূেহর একাংশ
  12. 12. লাও তা বেট িক আেন ক শরৎচ চে াপাধ ায় এর ীকা উপন াস থেক স রাে ও ঘেরর বািহের ঐ জমাট অ কার এবং বারা ায় ত ািভভূত সই দুেটা বুেড়া। িভতের মৃদু দীপােলােকর স ুেখ গভীর-অধ য়নরত আমরা চাির ট াণী। দউিড়েত িহ ু ানী পয়াদােদর তলসীদাসী সুর না যাইেতেছ, এবং িভতের আমরা িতন ভাই, মজদা’র কেঠার ত াবধােন িনঃশে িবদ াভ াস কিরেতিছ। ছাড়দা, যতীনদা ও আিম তৃতীয় ও চতথ ণীেত পিড় এবং গ ীর- কৃ িত মজদা বার-দুই এ া ফল কিরবার পর গভীর মেনােযােগর সিহত তৃ তীয়বােরর জন ত হইেতেছন। তাঁহার চ শাসেন একমুহূত কাহােরা সময় ন কিরবার জা িছল না। আমােদর পড়ার সময় িছল সােড় সাতটা হইেত নয়টা। এই সময়টকু র মেধ কথাবাতা কিহয়া মজদা’র ‘পােশর পড়া’র িব না কির, এই জন িতিন িনেজ ত হ পিড়েত বিসয়াই কাঁিচ িদয়া কাগজ কা টয়া িবশ- শখািন টিকেটর মত কিরেতন। তাহার কানটােত লখা থািকত ‘বাইের’, কানটােত ‘থুথুেফলা’, কানটােত ‘নাক ঝাড়া’, কানটােত ‘ ত া পাওয়া’ ইত ািদ। তৃ ায় আমার এেকবাের বুক ফা টয়া যাইেত লািগল। কােজই টিকট পশ কিরয়া উ ুখ হইয়া রিহলাম। মজদা তাঁহার সই টিকট-আঁটা খাতার উপর ঝুঁ িকয়া পিড়য়া পরী া কিরেত লািগেলন—তৃ া পাওয়াটা আমার আইনস ত িক না, অথাৎ কাল-পর িক পিরমােণ জল খাইয়ািছলাম। অক াৎ আমার ঠক িপেঠর কােছ একটা ‘হম্’ শ এবং সে সে ছাড়দা ও যতীনদার সমেবত আতকে র গগনেভদী র- র িচৎকার—ওের বাবা র, খেয় ফলেল র! িকেস ইহািদগেক খাইয়া ফিলল, আিম ঘাড় িফরাইয়া দিখবার পূেবই, মজদা মুখ তিলয়া একটা িবকট শ কিরয়া িবদু দ্েবেগ তাঁহার দুই-পা স ুেখ ছড়াইয়া িদয়া সজ উ াইয়া িদেলন। তখন সই অ কােরর মেধ যন দ য বািধয়া গল। মজদা’র িছল িফেটর ব ােমা। িতিন সই য ‘ অাঁ-েঅাঁ’ কিরয়া দীপ উ াইয়া িচৎ হইয়া পিড়েলন, আর খাড়া হইেলন না। ঠলােঠিল কিরয়া বািহর হইেতই দিখ, িপেসমশাই তাঁর দুই ছেলেক বগেল চািপয়া ধিরয়া তাহােদর অেপ াও তেজ চঁ চাইয়া বািড় ফাটাইয়া ফিলেতেছন। এ যন িতন বাপ-ব াটার ক কতখািন হাঁ কিরেত পাের, তারই লড়াই চিলেতেছ। এই সুেযােগ একটা চার নািক ছ টয়া পলাইেতিছল, দউিড়র িসপাহীরা তাহােক ধিরয়া ফিলয়ােছ। িপেসমশাই চ িচৎকাের হকু ম িদেতেছন—আউর মােরা—শালােকা মার ডােলা ইত ািদ। মুহূতকাল মেধ আেলায়, চাকর-বাকের ও পােশর লাকজেন উঠান পিরপূণ হইয়া গল। দরওয়ানরা চারেক মািরেত মািরেত আধমরা কিরয়া টািনয়া আেলার স ুেখ ধা া িদয়া ফিলয়া িদল। তখন চােরর মুখ দিখয়া বািড়সু লােকর মুখ কাইয়া গল! —আের, এ য ভট্চািয মশাই। তখন কহ বা জল, কহ বা পাখার বাতাস, কহ বা তাঁহার চােখ-মুেখ হাত বুলাইয়া দয়। ওিদেক ঘেরর িভতের মজদােক লইয়া সই ব াপার!
  13. 13. পাখার বাতাস ও জেলর ঝাপটা খাইয়া রামকমল কৃ িত হইয়া ফুঁ পাইয়া কাঁিদয়া উ ঠেলন। সবাই কিরেত লািগল, আপিন অমন কের ছটিছেলন কন? ভট্চািয মশাই কাঁিদেত কাঁিদেত কিহেলন, বাবা, বাঘ নয়, স একটা ম ভালুক—লাফ মের বঠকখানা থেক বিরেয় এেলা। ছাড়দা ও যতীনদা বারংবার কিহেত লািগল, ভালুক নয় বাবা, একটা নকেড় বাঘ। হম্ কের ল াজ টেয় পােপােশর উপর বেসিছল। মজদা’র চতন হইেল িতিন িনমীিলতচে দীঘ াস ফিলয়া সংে েপ কিহেলন, ‘িদ রেয়ল ব ল টাইগার’। িক কাথা স? মজদা’র ‘িদ রেয়ল ব ল’ই হাক আর রামকমেলর ‘ম ভালুক’ই হাক, স আিসলই বা িক েপ, গলই বা কাথায়? এত েলা লাক যখন দিখয়ােছ, তখন স একটা-িকছ বেটই! তখন কহ বা িব াস কিরল, কহ বা কিরল না। িক সবাই ল ন লইয়া ভয়চিকত নে চািরিদেক খুঁ জেত লািগল। অক াৎ পােলায়ান িকেশারী িসং ‘উহ বয়ঠা’ বিলয়াই একলােফ এেকবাের বারা ার উপর। তারপর সও এক ঠলােঠিল কা । এত েলা লাক, সবাই একসে বারা ায় উ ঠেত চায়, কাহােরা মুহূত িবল সয় না। উঠােনর এক াে একটা ডািলম গাছ িছল, দখা গল, তাহারই ঝােপর মেধ বিসয়া একটা বৃহৎ জােনায়ার। বােঘর মতই বেট। চে র পলেক বারা া খািল হইয়া বঠকখানা ভিরয়া গল—জন ানী আর সখােন নাই। সই ঘেরর িভেড়র মধ হইেত িপেসমশােয়র উে জত ক র আিসেত লািগল—সড়িক লাও—ব ুক লাও। আমােদর পােশর বািড়র গগনবাবুেদর একটা মুে রী গাদা ব ুক িছল; ল সই অ টার উপর। ‘লাও’ত বেট, িক আেন ক? ডািলম গাছটা য দরজার কােছই; এবং তাহারই মেধ য বাঘ বিসয়া! িহ ু ানীরা সাড়া দয় না—তামাশা দিখেত যাহারা বািড় ঢিকয়ািছল, তাহারাও িন । এম্িন িবপেদর সমেয় হঠাৎ কাথা হইেত ই আিসয়া উপি ত। স বাধ কির সুমুেখর রা া িদয়া চিলয়ািছল, হা ামা িনয়া বািড় ঢিকয়ােছ। িনেমেষ শতক িচৎকার কিরয়া উ ঠল—ওের বাঘ! বাঘ! পািলেয় আয় র ছাঁড়া, পািলেয় আয়! থমটা স থতমত খাইয়া ছ টয়া আিসয়া িভতের ঢিকল। িক ণকাল পেরই ব াপারটা িনয়া লইয়া একা িনভেয় উঠােন নািময়া িগয়া ল ন তিলয়া বাঘ দিখেত লািগল। দাতলার জানালা হইেত মেয়রা িনঃ ােস এই ডাকাত ছেল টর পােন চািহয়া দুগানাম জিপেত লািগল। িপিসমা ত ভেয় কাঁিদয়াই ফিলেলন। নীেচ িভেড়র মেধ গাদাগািদ দাঁড়াইয়া িহ ু ানী িসপাহীরা তাহােক সাহস িদেত লািগল এবং এক-একটা অ পাইেলই নািময়া আেস, এমন আভাসও িদল।েবশ কিরয়া দিখয়া ই কিহল, ািরকবাবু, এ বাঘ নয় বাধ হয়। তাহার কথাটা শষ হইেত না হইেতই সই রেয়ল ব ল টাইগার দুই থাবা জাড় কিরয়া মানুেষর গলায় কাঁিদয়া উ ঠল। পির ার বা লা কিরয়া কিহল, না বাবুমশাই, না। আিম বাঘ-ভালুক নই—িছনাথ বউ পী। ই হা- হা কিরয়া হািসয়া উ ঠল। ভট্চািয মশাই খড়ম হােত সবাে ছ টয়া আিসেলন—হারামজাদা! তিম ভয় দখাবার জায়গা পাও না?
  14. 14. শষ হেরর কাব শারিমন জাহান নয়েনর কািনশ বেয় উপেচ পড়া নানা জল অেঝার ধারায় ঝের অিবরত। বুেকর গহীেন হঠাৎ মাচড় িদেয় ওেঠ সই পুরেনা ত। রা র শষ হের জেগ থাকা িয় ু বাঁকা চাঁেদর মেতা; অিবনাশী হেয় ওেঠা তিম একা সে াপেন, আজও ভােলাবািস কেতা। দয় িনংড়ােনা িনঃ াথ ভােলাবাসা জােন আকাশ, চ , তারা নাহয় না-ই জানেল তিম। তামার দূয়াের নাড়েবা না কড়া পুেড় খাক যেতাই হেয় যাক এই অবুঝ দয় ভূিম। ------------------------------------- হয়ােচাং িব ান ও যু িব িবদ ালয় উহান, হেবই, চায়না
  15. 15. লাশ পচা মা ট আর আকােশর টান সুদী সজল খাঁ এই আমার আকাশ িবংশ একিবংশর িহসাব - বিহেসিব দয় ত াখ ান কের যার ছায়ায় দাঁিড়েয় । সাংবািদক সে লন , গেজট , সেনাট, স -িরিলজ যত পুিথেদর তামাশার আ া ; য রা ভে বাপ দাদার তালুক ; তবু আমার আকােশ তারা েল তাবত জানািকরা জাছনায় ডবসাতােরর জন ত। এখােনই আমার আকাশ। আদালেতর আদালত অবমাননা, াইবু নাল এর াধীনতা অবমাননা, িবচারপিতর ইিতহাস অবমাননা, তামার আমার সমাজ অবমাননা ; ক বেল কার বােপ িক িছল কেব ? িবচারপিতর বােপও িক িবচারপিত িছল ? না থাকেলও এখােনই আমার আকাশ । অবমাননার ন আর িনেদাষ জলখাটা যুবেকর িসগােরেটর ধায়ায় আ , গ যু ; আিম শষ কেব হেসিছলাম , এেসিছলাম ােতর সােথ অিভসাের মাত ত ? ক জােন ? িহসাব রােখ পাহাড়ী িপপেড়রা । বারবার লেখ আর বৃ েত ধুেয় যায় ; হজুর মুেছ গেছ । আবার িলিখ ? আিম বিল লখ , আমৃত , ধু িবে াহী হেয় উঠেলই খতম । আকােশর িনেচ গাখরা সােপরাই যিদ না থােক তাহেল ছাবেলর িহসাব রেখ িক লাভ ? তিম না থাকেল চ েনর িহসাব রেখ িক লাভ ? গণত না থাকেল লােশর িহসাব রেখ িক লাভ ? লাভ থাক বা না থাক , এটাই আমার আকাশ । ািলেয় িদক , তিলেয় িদক , মন চাইেল ব াথায় হাত বুিলেয় িদক । তবু এটাই আমার আকাশ । আমার ভাঙার দেশ , আমার লাশ পচা মা টেত; আমার আকাশ নেম আেস আমার বুেন িদেত ।
  16. 16. রােতর অ্ধকাের থেম থােকনা জীবন । হয়ত চেল হয়ত চালােনার চ া চেল । মানুষ হয়ত রােতর অ কােরই খুঁেজ নয় তার অতীত-বতমান-ভিবষ েতর সতব েনর যু । ( লখা ও ছিব- মা: খাজা মঈন উ ন)
  17. 17. িব বী চ েগভারা আশফু ামান উ ল ছাটেবলায় অেনক ে র নায়ক িছেলন । সই কেব টারজােনর েম পেড়িছলাম মেন নই । বয়েসর সােথ সােথ ে র নায়েকর সংখ াও বাড়েত থােক । টারজান থেক িস িমিলয়ন ডলার ম ান, বু স িল,দসু বনহর,মাসুদ রানা, সবই মেনর দরজায় নাড়া িদেয় গেছ। কিমকেসর অেনক নায়কও হানা িদেয়েছ।েবতাল বাহাদুর, ম ানে ক, াইডার ম ান ও অ ােলন। কানাডায় কালীন সমেয় থাকার সমেয় পিরিচত হলাম কিব, অনুবাদক আলম খারেশেদর সােথ । আলম ভাইেয়র ইৎসােহ, সািন েধ অেনক বই পড়ার চ া চলল। চ’র মাটরসাইেকল ডােয়রী তার অন তম। আহেমদ ছফার ”যদ িপ আমার “ও পড়া হল। চ’র বই পেড় ও তার রামা কর কািহনী পেড় আিমও য কখন চ”র ভ হেয় পেড়িছ জািননা। ২০০৫ সােল চ গভারার জ ভূ িম (েরাসািরও) আেজি নাসহ ল া টন আেমিরকার ৫ ট দশ া জল, প ারা েয়,বিলিভয়া, িচিল ঘুের আিস । তখন এন টিভর পারেভজ চৗধুরী বেলিছেলন, চ গভারার পা ার তার চাই এবং তার স আ ার রাখেত পেরিছলাম । দীঘ যা ার পর বুেয় আয়াের পৗছালাম । এয়ারেপাট থেক শহেরর ক েল, চেল এলাম ব াকপ াকারস হােটেল । ভাড়া ৭ ডলার কফা সহ। নানা দেশর পযটকরা এেসিছেলন । ব াকপ াকারস হােটল ইয়ুথ হােটেলর এই এক িবরাট সুিবধা কম ভাড়ায় থাকা যায় এবং নানা দেশর মানুেষর সােথ পিরিচত হওয়া যায় এবং জানা যায় নানা তথ । চ গভারা বুেয় আয়ার থেক ৩২০ িকেলািমটার দূের রাসািরওেত জ হন কেরন ১৯২৮ সােলর ১৪ ম । রাসািরওেত বাস এেস থােম াজা সান মা টেন । ম াপ ধের এিগেয় চ াম চ’র জ ােন অথাৎ থম বািড়েত যখােন িতিন জ িনেয়িছেলন। রা ায় অেনক লাকেক জ াসা করলাম িক দু:খজনক হেলও সিত বিশরভাগ লাক স ঠক তথ িদেত ব থ হল । এ যন গেয়া যাগী িভখ পায় না । অথচ আমার কােছ তথ আেছ , urkuiza ও entree rios এর সংেযাগ েলর আেশপােশই চ’র থম বািড়। অবেশেষ অেনক ঘুের উরিক জয়ােত এক ট িবশাল বড় এপাটেমে র দখা িমলল এবং জানা গল এখােন িতিন জে িছেলন। ছিবর জন আেজি নায় অব ানরত বাংলােদশী সােদক ভাই ও আিম এেক অপরেক সহেযািগতা করলাম । রা ার আেশপােশর লাকজন উৎসুক দৃ েত আমােদর ল করেছ । এর িভতর িকছ লাক জানাল এখান থেক কােছই এক ট য়ার রেয়েছ যখােন চ গভারার িবশাল ছিব আঁকা রেয়েছ। আমরা হ টই সখােন গলাম । এক ট ছাট জায়গা পােকর মত । পােক যিদও তমন লাকজেনর উপি িত নই । আিম চ’র সামেন দািড়েয় থেক চ’র জীবেনর িদেক িফের গলাম । সমাজতাি ক িব েবর িকংবদ ী ব ী আরেনে া চ’ গভারা । বাবার নাম এরেনে া গভারা িল এবং মা সিলয়া দ লা সরনা । চ’র দাদী িছেলন আইিরশ বংেশাদ্ভূ ত। চ’র ধমনীেত িছল আইিরশ এবং ািনশ নীল র । চ’র পূবপু েষরা লািতন আেমিরকায় আেসন ঔপিনেবিশক সমেয় । িচিলর পা বত আেজি নার মনেদাসা েদেশ তারা আ ানা গােড়ন। জীিবকা িছল কৃ িষকম । অ াদশ শতা ীর শষভােগ এই মনেদাসােতই লািতন মু সং ােমর অন তম নায়ক হােস দ সান মািতন নিবেরাধী কমকাে র সদরদ র িত া কেরন। ল া টন,েস াল ক ািরবীয় দীপপুে র িবশাল ভূ িমখে র ম ায় ম ায় জুলুম, লুঠ, ব না, হত ার িবষ ◌ুযুেগ যুেগ সং িমত হেয় িগেয়িছল । ন আর পতগাল ◌াঅত াচােরর মেরালার চািলেয় ঘৃণ লুেঠরার ভিমকা পালন কেরিছল তথাকিথত সভ দুই শ ধর দশ। এমন অসহায় অব ায় দেশর মধ থেক য িতেরাধ গেজ ওেঠ তার নাম িব ব । শ তার মু ঠ; দৃঢ় তার চায়াল। তেব ল া টন আেমিরকানরা ফরাসী সমরনায়ক নেপািলয়ােনর িত কৃ ত এর কারণ সারা ইউেরাপেক রাজতে র হাত থেক র ার জন ফরাসী িব েবর মূত পু ষ হেয় তেলায়ার িনেয় এেগােলন িতিন । ন নেপািলয়ােনর আওতায় চেল যাওয়ার সে সে সমু পােড়র ািনশ সা ােজ র ভীত টেল গল । ল া টন আেমিরকা নামক ভূখে দফায় দফায় িব েবর জয় জা উড়ল । এ িব েবর নতা িছেলন সাইমন
  18. 18. বিলভার – কমবীর , মিনষী , মহাপু ষ । বতমান কােলর িব বী ইিতহােসর কড়চায় ইউেরাপীয় নাম েলাই আমােদর মগেজ চালান করা হেয়েছ । স অনুপােত আটলাি েকর ওপােরর নাম েলা আমােদর অজানা। িফেদল কাে া, জগন, গভারা, ত-স া, সান মািতন , হদালেগা, হয়ােরত, জাপাতা-এেদর সােথ আমােদর কতটকু পিরচয় ? ভিনজুেয়লা বীর িব বী সাইমন বিলভােরর উপি িত আিম সারা ল া টন আেমিরকায় দেখিছ । জানেত পেরিছ এই চ শ ধর, অকু েতাভয় িতভাবান মহামানেবর উপর যত বই লখা হেয়েছ তত বই লিনন বা নেপািলয়ানেক িনেয়ও হয়িন । চ’র সে িফের আিস । চ ােসর পড়া খুব কম সমেয় আয় কের ফলেত পারেতন । চ‘র বাবা পড়েত ভালবাসেতন অ াডেভ ার আর ইিতহাস, মা ভালবাসেতন গ , উপন াস , দশন এবং কিবতা । চ’র মেধ এই দুই ধরেনর বই পড়ার বণতা দখা দয় । অবশ মােয়র ভার চ’র উপর িছল বিশ । চ’র ি য় লখক এিমিলন ও সালতাির , জুলভাণ এবং আেলকজা র দু েমা। মােয়র কাছ থেকও ফরাসী ভাষা র কেরেছন । Alberto Granado িলিখত “ travelling with che guevara “ নােম অসাধারণ বই রেয়েছ । উৎসাহীেদর The Motorcycle diaries ছিব ট দখার অনুেরাধ রইল । িকউবােত চ গভারার মু া রেয়েছ এবং চ’র বড় মেয় Aleida Guevara হাভানার এক ট হাসপাতােলর মিডিসেনর ডা ার িহসােব কমরত আেছন। আিলদা িনেজও একজন লিখকা । তার Estefania এবং Celia নােম দুই ট কণ াস ান রেয়েছ ।
  19. 19. সফলতার গ MD MIsbahul Ferdous First PhD in Clinical Medicine(Cardiology) from Bangladesh in China. Tarekul Islam Award of Excellence Winner - 2016 Beijing’s New Image in the Eyes of Foreign Friends Photo Contest.
  20. 20. সমবায় আে ালেনর নায়ক আচায ফু চ রায় গৗরা ন ী (সাংবািদক ও পিরেবশিবদ) ‘‘দেশ িমেল কির কাজ,হাির জিত নািহ লাজ”এই ব ব েক সামেন রেখ সমবায় ধারণা স সািরত হয়।একে কাজ করা,পুঁ জ গঠন করা এবং কার উেদ াগ হন করা-এ ধারণায় ফু চ খুবই উৎসািহত িছেলন। িতিন সবদাই সকলেক একাসােথ িমেলিমেশ কাজ করার কথা বলেতন।িতিন মানুষেকও ওই িচ ায় অনু ািণত কেরেছন। সমােজর উ িতর জন স য় এবং সমবায় প িত কাযকর,তা িনেয় গেবষণাগাের কাজ করার মেতাই হােত-কলেম কাজ কের দিখেয়েছন। গেড় তেলেছন সমবায় ব াংক। ভারেত িবিধব সমবায় আইন চালু হয় ১৯০৪ সােল। বাঙালী জািতেচতনার একিন সাধক ফু চ দেশর সমবায় আে ালনেক এিগেয় িনেত উেদ াগী হন। ১৯০৬ সােল িতিন রাড়ু িল ও আেশপােশর ােমর ও আেশপােশর মানুষেদর জেড়া কের ৪১ ট ঋণদান সমবায় সিমিত গেড় তােলন। ১৯০৮ সােল আচাযেদব ও তাঁর ভাই রায়সােহব নিলনীকা রায়েচৗধুরীর চ ায় সমবায় সিমিত েলা িনেয় রাড়ু িল স াল কা-অপাের টভ ব াংক িত া কেরন। যা িছল অিবভ বাংলার তৃতীয় ব াংক। ব ল কিমক াল এ ফামািসউ টক ালস ওয়াকস িল: িতিন িনেজ িত া করেলও পরবত েত এ ট এক ট যৗথ মািলকানাধীন িত ান িহেসেব গেড় তােলন। িতিন িনেজই িছেলন এর সভাপিত। ব বাসী কেলেজ ১৯১৮ সােল িত া কেরন ‘‘ব বাসী কেলজ কা-অপাের টভ ার এ ক াি ন’’। ছা েদরেক সমবায় আে ালেন আরও বশী অনু ািণত করার লে িতিন ১৯১৯ সােল ১৯২ ট কেলজর ছা িতিনিধ িনেয় ” ◌ুেড কা-অপাের টভ কনফাের ’-এর আেয়াজন কেরন। এেত সভাপিত কেরন আচাযেদব য়ং।এই কনফােরে তাঁর নতৃ ে এক ট ক ীয় কিম ট গ ঠত হয়। ছা েদর িনেয় সমবােয়র কায ম সফলভাব এিগেয় যাওয়ায় িতিন যারপরনাই খুশী হন। িতিন দুদশা িশ কেদর িচিকৎসােথ গেড় তােলন ” টচাস বেনােভােল ফা ”। এই তহিবেলর মাধ েম অকাল য়াত িশ কেদর িবধবা ীেদর সহায়তা করার ব ব া কেরন। তাঁর এই উেদ ােগ সহায়তা কেরন ব বাসী কেলেজর িত াতা,ব ু ানীয় অ জ অধ িগরীশচ বসু। সমবায় আে ালনেক খুেবই সাথকভােব এিগেয় নয়ার জেন ১৯২১ সােল তাঁেক ”িদ ব ল কা-অপাের টভ অগানাইেজশন সাসাই ট”-র সভাপিত িনবািচত করা হয়। ওই সমেয় বাংলায় ও ভারেতর অন ান অ েল ম ােলিরয়া রােগর াদুভাব িছল। যেহত শাসক িছল ইংেরজরা, সকারেণ এেদশীয়েদর িত এক ট উেপ ার মেনাভাবেতা িছলই। আচাযেদেবর সমবায়ীেদর িনেয় ম ােলিরয়া িতেরােধর কায েম এিগেয় আেসন। ১৯২৩-২৪ সােল গেড় তােলন ” ব ল কা-অপাের টভ এি ম ােলিরয়াল সাসাই ট”। িতিন িনেজই পািনহা ট অ েলর দািয় পালন কেরন। ম ােলিরয়ার িব ে জনমত গঠেনর জন িতিন পািনহা ট অ েলর পুকু র, ডাবা,নালা পির ার করা ও ব জেল ি িচং পাউডার ছড়ােনার কােজ নতৃ দন। মানুষও এই কােজ এিগেয় আেসন। মানুষেক এেত অনু ািণত করার জেন ছড়া ও গান গেয় াম ও নগর সমবায়ীরা ঘুের বড়ােতা। এই কায ম তখন ব াপক সাড়া পেড় এবং ম ােলিরয়া িতেরােধ খুবই কাযকর ভূিমকা পালন কের। যা অন ান এলাকাবাসীও অনুকরণ কের। ফল িহেসেব ম ােলিরয়া কেম আেস। সরকাির িরেপােট এই কায েমর ইিতবাচক িদক িতফিলত হয়। সরকাির িতেবদেন বলা হয়, ফু চ খুবই চমৎকারভােব ম ােলিরয়া িতেরােধর কায ম বা বায়ন কেরেছন;যা মানুষেক উ দ্ধু কেরেছ,মানুষও এই কায ম বা বায়েন স য় ভূিমকা রেখেছ (Sir P.C Roy spoke in glowing terms of the good work these societies were doing,and the method could be easily copied by other malaria striken village,of the panihaty would be pioneer in the successful fight against Malaria’)
  21. 21. দুবল ও অসু শরীর িনেয়ও িতিন ভারেতর িবিভ জায়গায় সমবােয়র কােজ ছেট বিড়েয়েছন। বােগরহাট স াল কা-অপাের টভ ব াংক,খুলনা জলা সমবায় সে লন, মিদনীপুর জলায় কা-অপাের টভ ব াংক সে লন ছাড়াও ঢাকা, বা াই,লােহার,করািচ ভৃ িত শহের সমবায় ব াংক ও সে লেন িতিন হা জর হেয়েছন,ব ব কেরেছন। কলকাতার অদূের রানাঘােট অনু ত কংস বিণকেদর িনিখলব সে লেন িতিন সভাপিত কেরন। এেত িতিন কংস বিণকেদর উৎপািদত পণ সাম ীর বাজার সৃ র জেন র সমবায়িভি ক িবপণন ব ব ার উপর ােরাপ কেরন।” দেশর কতব ও সবা স ে দুেটা কথা” বে িতিন বেলেছন, শষবার আিম যখন ম ানেচ ার িছলাম,তখন তাঁেদর কা-অপাের টভ ারস দখেত যাই।------বে আ য হেবন য তাঁেদর ব বসায় ৯৫ কা ট টাকার চা,িব ু ট, জিল ভৃ িত বছের িব হয়। সারা ইংল া ব াপী তােদর কমে ।’ বাকু ড়া িশ দশনী উে াধন করেত িগেয় িতিন তার ব েব সমবায় প িতেত বাঁধ িদেয় জলেসেচর মাধ েম চােষর কাজ করার আহবান জানান। মানুেষর আথসামা জক উ য়েন সবদায় ভেব চলা এই মানুষ ট ব ািনক হেলও সমবােয়র মত অথিচ া যমন তার িচ া জগতেক নাড়া িদেয়িছল,েতমিন মৗিলক অথশা স েকও তার পা ত িছল। অথশা িনেয় তার ধারণার গভীরতা আঁচ করা যায়, মু া িবিনমেয়র হার সং া এক ট িবতেক। ১৯২৭ সােল ি টশ সরকার পাউে র সে টাকার আনুপািতক হার পুনরায় িনধারণ কের। আেগ এক টাকা সমান ১৬ পিন পাওয়া যত। মান পুনরায় িনধািরত কের ১ টাকা সমান ১৮ পিন িনধারণ করা হয়। সারা ভারেত এর তী িত য়া হয়। বা াই (মু াই) িভি ক ব বসায়ীরাও টাকার মান ১৬ পিনেত রাখার দািব কেরন। ১৯৩০-৩১ সােল এই িনেয় সারা ভারতজুেড় িবতক দখা দয়। মহা া গা ী ১৯৩০ সােল “ াধীনতার সারাংশ” নােম বড়লাটেক য চরমপ দন,তােতও টাকার মান ১৬ পিনেত রাখার াব কেরন। িক ১৯৩৩ সােল আচায ফু চ রােয়র নতৃ ে একদল বাঙালী বু জীবী টাকার মূল মান ১৮ পিনেতই রাখার দািব কের সংবাদপে িববৃিত দন (আন বাজার প কা,৫নেভ র ১৯৩৩)। এেত সবেচেয় বিশ িত য়া দখায় মু াইেয়র ব বসায়ীরা। তাঁরা আচায রায় ক িনবৃত করার জেন কিব রবী নাথ ঠাকু রেক অনুেরাধ কেরন। এর পিরে ি েত আচাযেদব এক ট িববৃিত দন। তােত িতিন তাঁর অব ােনর পে ব খ া দন। িতিন বেলন,”আিম এমন কথা বিলনা য আমােদর বা ার হােরর মেধ কান কার গলদ নই ,তেব আমার মত য আমােদর দেশর বতমান দুগিতর জেন একমা বা ার হারেকই দায়ী করা যায় না। ---- গত ১৯২৭ সােল আিম ১৬ পিনর প পািত িছলাম িক এখন ১৮ পিনর প পািত হেয়িছ,কারণ,আিম ণমানযু ১৬ পিনর সমথন কেরিছলাম। িক এখন ণমান ব জত ১৬ পিনর কথা হে । যা আেগকার ১৬ পিন হেত স ূণ িভ ।“ একজন রসায়ন িব ানী হেয়ও ঝানু অথনীিতিবদর মত এই ব েব সকেলেকই হতবাক হেয় যান য, িতিন ণমােনর সােথ টাকার মূল মােনর িবতেক তাৎপযপূণভােব অংশ হণ কেরেছন । দেশর ও দশবাসীর ম লিচ ায় ব াকু ল ফু চ জীবেনর শষ াে ১৯৪০ সােলর ৮ই িডেস র এক বতার ভাষেণ বেলন, “ভারতবাসী এখনও ফেরা, সংঘব হেয় িশ -বািণেজ মন দাও, তেব যিদ বাঁচেত পােরা নইেল তামােদর ভিবষ ৎ নই।’ ধুমা মূ ার িবিনমেয় মান নয়, িতিন অথৈনিতক ইিতহাস পযােলাচনা কের দিখেয়েছন, িকভােব সকল অথৈনিতক কমকা বাঙালীর হােত হেত প ম ভারতীয় তথা জরা ট, মােরায়াড়ীেদর হােত চেল যাে । আর বাঙালীরা ধু িপিছেয়ই পড়েছ না, মাগত িবিছ হেয় পড়েছ। বাঙালীরা মধা- মনেন-রাজনীিতেত সই সমেয় এিগেয় থাকেলও কলকাতা হেত রাজধানী িদি েত সিরেয় নয়ার পর রাজনীিতেতও বাঙালীেদর অব ান দুবল-নড়বেড় হেয় যায়। তখন ব ড়ার তােলারােত একজন
  22. 22. মােড়ায়ারীই িছল ধান চাল ব বসায়ী। খুলনার আশা িন উপেজলার বড়দল িছল এক ট মাকাম। এখােন চর আমদািন-র ািন ব বসা হেতা। এখানকার বড় ব বসায়ীরাও িছল মােড়ায়ারী। বাকু ড়ার িব ু পুর িছল তসেরর কাপেড়র জন িবখ াত। অ াদশ শতা ী পয এই ব বসা বাঙালীেদর হােত িছল। িক উনিবংশ শতা ীর থেকই মােরায়াড়ীরা এখানকার ব বসার কতৃ নয় । মুরিশদাবাদ ও মালদেহর রশেমর ব বসায়ও মােরায়াড়ীরা চর িবিনেয়াগ কের । বিরশাল ও নায়াখািলেত চর পিরমােণ সুপাির উৎপািদত হত । িক সুপািরর ব বসা িছল মগ,চীনা ও জরা টেদর হােত । তমিন রংপুর, নীলফামারীর তামােকর ব বসার কতৃ িছল বািমজেদর হােত। বািমজরা ঐ তামাক িদেয় চ ট তরী কের র ানী করত । পের তামাক ব বসায় বে ওয়লা যু হয়। জুতা তরী, মাটরযােনর িম ী, বদু িতক িম ী, চাকর, রাধুনী, বামুন ভৃিত কােজও পা াবী, িহ ু ানী, জরা টেদর হােত চেল যায়। জরা ট ও পািসয়ানরা িম তরীেত াধান িব ার কের। ায় সকল শেন তারা িম িব করত। এমনিক বাংলােদেশর ায় সকল খয়াঘাট েলা জরা টরা বে াব িনেয়িছল। ঢাকা, কলকাতা শহেরর অিধকাংশ নািপত িছল অবাঙালী। চীনারা তােদর পির েমর েণ জুতার িম ীর জায়গা দখল কের নয়। আচাযেদব এই িবে ষণ উপ াপন কের বাঙালীেদর বিশ বিশ কের ব বসা বািণেজ এিগেয় আসার আহবান জানান। িব িবদ ালয় হেত পাশ করা ছা েদর করাণী হওয়ার িতেযািগতা দেখ মমাহত হেয়িছেলন। িতিন করাণীর জীবন না িনেয় উেদ াগী হওয়ার আহবান জািনেয়েছন। কলকাতা হেত রাজধানী িদি েত িনেয় যাওয়ার িত য়ায়ও িতিন মমাহত হন। িতিন বেলেছন : কিলকাতা হেত ভারেতর রাজধানী সিরেয় নওয়ার কেয়ক বছর পেরও বাঙালীরা ভারেতর িচ ানায়ক িছল। প ম ভারেতর জ ক গােখল এবং বালগ াধর িতলেকর মত লাকজনও িছল, িক সািহত িব ান ও বাঙালীরা এ দািব অবশ ই করেত পারত য, বাঙালীরা আজ যা িচ া কের সম ভারত পরিদন তাই িচ া কের । িক বাঙালীরা এখন দখেছ য, তােদর নতারা বৃ , তােদর ান অন কও িনেত পারেছ না । িদি র ব ব া পিরষেদ এবং কংে েস বাঙালীেদর ভাব খুবই কম। রােজৈনিতক ভারেক বাংলা হইেত উ র ও প েম সের যাে । সমবায় আে ালেনর অ দূত, মানবে মী এই মানুষ ট ১৮৬১ সােলর ২ আগ খুলনা জলার পাইকগাছা উপেজলাধীন রাঢ়ুলী ােম জ হণ কেরন। আচাযেদব যখন জে িছেলন তখন খুলনা জলা হয়িন । তখন পাইকগাছা িছল যেশার জলার অংশ। তার জে র ২৩ বছর পর ১৮৮৪ সােল খুলনা জলার সৃ হয়। অজ পাড়াগাঁেয় জ নওয়া এই মানুষ ট কলকাতা হেয় বৃি র টাকায় ল েন িগেয়িছেলন পড়ােশানা করেত । রসায়ন শাে অসাধারণ বুৎপি অজন করা এই মানুষ ট মৗিলক আিব ােরর জেন িছেলন খ ািতমান। সারাজীবন অিত সাধারণ জীবন যাপন কেরেছন। যা আয় কেরেছন, িবিলেয়েছন তার চেয় ঢর বশী। কলকাতার িব ান কেলেজর এক ট অিত সাধারণ কে ি য় ছা েদর সে বাস করেতন। ঐ ছা েদর একজেনর কােল মাথা রেখ িতিন মৃত বরণ কেরন। িদন ট িছল ১৯৪৪ সােলর ১৬ই জুন; বার। লখা ট সাংবািদক গৗরা ন ী িলিখত ”মানবে মী আচায ফু চ রায়” শীষক বইেয়র “সমবায় আে ালন অংশ হেত গৃহীত।
  23. 23. মিম িদদা ল আলম আমার িভতর আেরক আিম দাফন হইিন , হেয়িছ মিম । অেনক িকছ বলার থােক কাথায় বলব , বলব কােক ? বলার মত নইেতা কউ সবাই িবড়াল ডািক িমউ । িভতর বেল এক ট কথা বািহর বেল অন কথা সত বলেল যােব মাথা । এমন ভেয় ভীত মারা, এই সাহেস জেত তারা । ঁ টেয় নই িনেজেক- সৃ কির নতন আিম দাফন হইিন হেয়িছ মিম । এমন সব িচ াধারা বদল করেত আসেব যারা , অিন ত ভিবষ েতর মরন নশায় পরেব তারা । ; দূর করেত দুঃশাসন । মিম হেয় যাক নতন জীবন ।
  24. 24. ফরারী তাকিব ল ইসলাম রাফসান অিতকায় ফরারী আেবেশ; ছিব আঁিক আিম । এক অবাধ সাহেস; এক অদ নশার বাসায় িনত যাতায়াত বঁেচ থাকার েদর ঠক আেশপােশ । অতীেতর আ হনেনর শ ময় আকাশ াস কেরেছ আমায়; আিম ডবেত চাই কান এক নতন উ তায় । িলখেত চাই নতন গান, জীিবত হেব াধ, যা িছল িন াণ। সময়েক আমার মত কের সাজাব আর রংধনুর উৎসেব মাতব ।
  25. 25. স াদকীয় ডাক -হরকরা ডােক বহকাল আেগর কথা । রানার কিবতাটা এতবার পেড়িছ আর এতটা আেবেগ আপ্লুত হেয়িছ য এখনও মেন বােজ । বাবার িকেন দওয়া থম কিবতার বই - সুকা ভ াচাযর ছাড়প । কত াম, কত পথ যায় স' র স' র শহের রানার যােবই পৗেছ ভাের; হােত ল ন কের ঠনঠন্ জানািকরা দয় আেলা মাৈভঃ রানার! এখেনা রােতর কােলা। এরপর একিদন নতন বাংলা বই হােত পেয় কান এক বছেরর থম িদেন একটা গ পেড়িছলাম তারাশ র বে াপাধ ায় এর ডাক হরকরা। সখান থেক আমার একটা আেবগ গেড় ওেঠ ডাক ব ব ার সােথ জিড়ত এই রানার/ডাক হরকরা বা িপয়ন চির টর উপর । বাবা বসরকাির অিফেস চাকির করেতন । সই সুবােদ তার বািড় আসা হত না ায়ই । মােসর পর মাস কেট যত । মােক দখতাম িচ ঠ িলখেত । আিমও আমার ছাট প াড আর কলম িনেয় বেস ভা া অ ের বাবােক িলেখিচ অেনক কথা । কেয়কটা লাইন এখনও মেন পেড় । “আ া, মা মারেছ । আিম খলেত যােবা ।” “তিম কেব আসবা ?আসার সময় ব াট আেনা” “ এবার ু েল আিম একসােথ ৫ টা াইজ পাইিছ।” আিম জািন ধু আিম না । আেরা অেনক িশ র কােছই এই আেবগটা িছল। হয়েতা কউ কউ এই লখাটা পেড় ৃিতচারণ করেবন। তেব আমার সবেথেক বিশ ভাল লেগিছল ু েল যাবার সময় ঝালমুিড়র দুই টাকা িদেয় হলুদ একটা খাম িকেন সখােন আমার সই নািলশ িচ ঠ পুের - জেভর আঠায় লািগেয, ডাকবা টায় ফেল দয়ার মুহত েলা । একিদন বাবার ব াগ থেক িক জািন খুজেত িগেয় এক কাণায় য কের রাখা আমা সই িচ ঠ েলা দেখ চােখ পািন এেসিছল আনে । বৃ র িদেনও যখন সাইেকেলর িরং নতাম জানালার পােশ আিম িন ৎ িছলাম ডাকিপয়ন এেসেছ আমার বাতা িনেয় । বুকটা ভের উঠত এইসা আনে । সসব িদন আজ ধুই ৃিত হেয় দািড়েয়েছ। য কারেণ আজেক কীেবাডটা কােল তেল নয়া । আমার য ৃিত েলার কথা বণণা কেরিছ তার সােথ অেনেকরই ৃিত িমেল যেত বাধ । তািকেয় দখুন িপছেনর িদেক । ডাকিপয়ন আর ডাকবা িনেয় কত ৃিত য উেঠ আসেব বেল শষ করেত পারেবন না । একসময় মেনর কাণায় একটা ছা দীঘ াস উেঠ আসেব । কাথায় হািরেয় গল আমােদর খুব খুব সুেখর িকছ মুহত এেন দয়া দীনুরা ? ডাকবাে র লাল রঙ আজ ধূসর হেয়েছ। সময় কের ওটা খালার দরকার পেড় না রাজ বলা ১২-৩০ িমিনেট । আমােদর অেনক িকছই হািরেয়েছ বা হািরেয় যেত িদেত হেয়েছ। সমেয়র কােছ আমােদর আেবগ দাড়ােত পােরিন। িক , আধুিনকতার নাম কের আমরা িক কানিকছ বিল িদেয় ফেলিছ? আধুিনকতার অথ তা কানিকছ লাপাট করা নয় । বরং সাম স তা আনা । বরং আধুিনকায়েনর মধ িদেয় আমােদর সবিকছূ েকই একীভূত করা ( কু সং ার আপন ই ায় ঝের যায় ) । চীেনর িত ট পা অিফস আধুিনকায়ন করা হেয়েছ। রা ায় এই সং া ট সবেথেক বিশ িনভরতার তীক হেয দািড়েয়েছ। বাংলােদেশর চেয় ৬০ ন বড় গণচীেনর এ া থেক ও াে র মানুষ পা অিফেসর মাধ েমই যাগােযাগ কের থােক । িত ট পা অিফস ক উটার িনয়ি ত হেলও
  26. 26. স েলা মানুষই িনয় ন কের । পা ম ােনর চাকির এখনও রেয়েছ এবং সটা অেনক পূণ। কার িচ ঠ এখন কাথায় আেছ স ট ই ারেনেট দখা যায় । কান পা অিফেসর কান ব র কােছ গেল স ট পাওয়া যােব সটাও জানা যায় । ি য়জেনর জ িদন । আপিন দূের আেছন । পৗেছ যােব স ঠক সমেয় আপনার পাঠােনা িগফট। যটা আপিন িনেজ িগেয কেনন িন । যা ইেমইেল পাঠােনা স ব না । আপনার ি য়জন যখন দখেব তার দরজায় দাড়ােনা ডাকিপয়েনর হােত আপনার পাঠােনা জিনস। একবার ভাবুন সই অনুভূিতটার কথা । মাটকথা ডাকিপয়েনর অ েক ভ ািনশ কের নয় বরং আেরা উপযু কের দাড় করােনা হেয়েছ। ভারেতও চলেছ সই চ া । বড় বড় দশ েলােতাও সটা হেয়েছ। ধু আমােদর দেশই হয় িন। মাণ চান ? বুেক হাত িদেয় বলুন তা ,, আপনার বতমান এলাকার পা অিফসটা কাথায় ? আপনার সেখর ডাক টিকট জমােনা অ ালবােম মাট কতটা দশীয় ডাক টিকট?? অ ালবােমর নাম িক? িবেদশী ডাক টিকট সম না? বলুন তা আপনার দখা শষ পা ম ান টর সােথ কেব দখা হেয়েছ? পা অিফেসর বারা ায় পা ম ােনর অলস সময় এর ফােক তার সাইেকেলর ােক ধেরেছ জং । বড়বাবু বেল িদেয়েছন খরচ কমােত অ েয়াজনীয় লাক ছাটাই হেব। সংসােরর হাল হিককত িক হেব আ াহ মালুম । ভাই , ব ু , আমােদর সমাজটা অতটা আধুিনক হয় িন যতটা আমরা ভােব দখাই । মইল বা মাবাইল এর অবদান আিম অ ীকার কির না । িক তারপর ও এটাই িক সব অনুভূিতেক ানসফার করেত পাের ? ভেব দখুন য কথা আপিন ফােন বেলন - আপনার আ ার মানুষ েলার সােথ সই কথা েলা িচ ঠেত বলেল আেরা িক র ঙন হত না আপনার অনুভূিত েলা? মইেল যা যা কিপ প করেছন তার থেক িচ ঠেত লখা আপনার িনজ হােত লখা দুই লাইেনর অনুকাব িক আপনার ি য়জনেক আেরা সাসেপ , আেরা রামাি কজম িদেত পারেতা না? এখনও রাত জেগ ভাবেত ই া কের কাল সকােল যিদ একটা িচ ঠ পাই!!! আমরা ইেল িনক মাধ মেক আমােদর রানার বা ডাক হরকরার সােথ যু করেত পাির িক তাই বেল িবনাশ করেল িনেজর অ ে িক একট ঘা লােগ না? ভেব দখুন আপনার সবেথেক ি য় ব ু টর কথা । হয়েতা অন শহের থােক । আপনার সােথ কথা হয় না অেনকিদন । একিদন সময় কের এক পাতা িলখুন তােক? শালা ভূেল গিল আমােক >? কত ৃিত আমােদর । মেন পেড় সই কাজলা নদীর ধােরর াইমাির ু েল সােরর করা চির কের খেয়িছ। হাহাহ, কমন আিছস? সময় কের একিদন িচ ঠ িদস । তােক িনেয় দুই লাইেনর একটা কিবতা িলেখিছ --- ৃিতর চর হয় --বালুচর হয় না । ব ু কখনও দূের দূের রয় না । এই কথা েলাই দখেবন কতটা আেবদন সৃ কের আপনার ব ু র মেন । আিম জািন অেনক অেনক ব ু ছিড়েয় িছ টেয় আেছ চারপােশ। মােস না হয় একটা কের িচ ঠ িলখুন তােদর । আর ডাক িবভােগর এখনও সই দুই টাকার খােম কের ফেল িদন ডাক বাে । আবার রানােরর পােয় দৗড় আসুক । ডাক হরকরার পােয়র শে কাঁিপেয় তলুক াম। পা ম ােনর সাইেকেলর বেল রমনীর ত া ছটক ি য়জেনর িচ ঠর তী ায় । িত মােস অ ত একটা? এত সব আধুিনকতার ভীড় ঠেল আপনােক িক কানিদনও দখব? পা অিফেসর দরজায় আপিন খাম িনেয় িফরেছন । রানার ছেটেছ তাই ঝু ম ঝু ম ঘ া বাজেছ রােত রানার চেলেছ খবেরর বাঝা হােত, রানার চেলেছ, রানার! রা র পেথ পেথ চেল কােনা িনেষধ জােন না মানার। িদগ থেক িদগে ছােট রানার- কাজ িনেয়েছ স নতন খবর আনার।
  27. 27. স�াদনা পিরষদ ঃ ��দ ঃ মুিনয়া রােশদা িডজাইন ঃ আিরফুল ইসলাম �যুি� সহায়তা ঃ েমাঃ খাজা মঈন উি�ন �চার স�াদক ঃ তাকিবরুল ইসলাম রাফসান শািকল আহেমদ সািহতয্ স�াদক ঃ বা�ারাজ চ� দাস স�াদক ঃ সুদী� সজল খাঁ �কাশনা ও সবর্�� সংর�ণ ঃ বাংলােদিশ িশ�াথর্ী পিরষদ, েছংদু Email : ssajolkha@Gmail.com facebook.com/bdcommunitycd

×