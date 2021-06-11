Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to Gonzalez & Waddington, LLC. We aggressively defend Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps cases worldwide.
In the military justice system, the Prosecution has numerous attorneys and paralegals working hard to put you in prison fo...
Michael Waddington is a criminal defense lawyer and bestselling author specializing in serious felonies, military crimes, ...
He appeared in a major CNN Documentary, the 2009 "Killings at the Canal" and some of his cases have been the subject of bo...
Name Of Law Firm: Gonzalez & Waddington, LLC Address: 15800 Pines Blvd, Suite 3101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027, USA Phone: (...
Welcome to Gonzalez & Waddington, LLC. We aggressively defend Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps cases worldwide. We fight court martial cases throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific Rim (Korea, Hawaii, Guam, Japan). We represent military clients that are under investigation by CID, OSI, and NCIS with the objective of avoiding criminal charges. Founded and led by Michael Waddington, our firm is one of the most experienced and successful military law firms in the world.
  Results - We invite you to compare our case results with ANY lawyers worldwide, civilian or military. We also provide references on request. What are the Real Costs of a Court Martial Conviction? - Learn why a quick plea deal may not be in your best interests.
  3. 3. Michael Waddington is a criminal defense lawyer and bestselling author specializing in serious felonies, military crimes, court martial cases, and war crimes. Fellow - American Board of Criminal Lawyers 2013 TOP 100 Trial Lawyers in the USA - The National Trial Lawyers Association 2014 Super Lawyers - Georgia, Rising Star AVVO.com Rating - 10.0 SUPERB Mr. Waddington has been reported on and quoted by hundreds of major media sources worldwide and has provided consultation services to CNN Investigative Reports, 60 Minutes, Katie Couric, ABC Nightline, the BBC, German Public Television, CNN, CBS, the 2010-212 Golden Globe winning TV series "The Good Wife."
  5. 5. Name Of Law Firm: Gonzalez & Waddington, LLC Address: 15800 Pines Blvd, Suite 3101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027, USA Phone: (706) 664-1395 Practice areas: Criminal Defense, Military Law, Mediation, Family Law, Immigration Law, Criminal Law, Civil Practice, court martial lawyers, sexual assault defense lawyers, Federal criminal defense lawyers, military lawyers, Criminal defense lawyers. Established: 2006 Business hours: 24 hours 7 days a week. Payment methods: Cash, Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Check. Undergraduate: Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA Law School: Temple University School of Law, Philadelphia, PA. Specialities: Criminal defense, Military Lawyers, Court martial defense attorneys, Serious felonies, UCMJ, Sexual assault, Article 120 UCMJ, Administrative separations, War crimes, Defense, Sex crimes, White collar crimes, Article 120 UCMJ Sexual Assault, #MeToo Defense, Violent crimes, Show cause boards, Cross examination, Kick-Ass Closings, Trial advocacy, and Court martial trials. License and Bar code: 86125 - Pennsylvania Languages spoken: Spanish, French, English.

×