Career
47 views
Jun. 13, 2021

  1. 1. Personal Profile:  Date of Birth : 01 Jan, 1986.  Father’s Name : MD.Shohid ullah patawari.  Mother’s Name : SMT. Shamser Nesa.  Religion : Islam  Nationality : Bangladeshi  Marital Status : Married  Physical : Height -5.2”  Blood Group : AB+  NID : 1591017407785 Academic qualification: Bachelor of Social Science (BSS) Obtained GPA 3.10 in Govt. City College, Chittagong Chittagong, Bangladesh. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Obtained GPA 2.75 in Commerce from Bangladesh Open University, Gajipur-1705, In the year of 2012. Study Center, Hazi Mohammed Mohsin (Gov.) College Chittagong, NAME: MD. ALAUDDIN PATAWARI Present address: House # 5, 2800 D.T Road Baroquater Pahartali-4202, Double mooring Chittagong, Bangladesh. Email: alauddinpatwary@outlook.com; mdalauddinpatwary1@gmail.com Cell: (+88) 01708099136. (Imo, WhatsApp, Viber) (+88) 01815149172 Facebook: Md.Alauddin Patawari LinkedIn: Md.Alauddin Patawari Skype: Md.Alauddin Patawari Permanent address: Home: Alonia Baro patwary Bary. Village: East Alonia. Post office: Nur nagor-3710. Police Station: Faridgonj. District: Chandpur, Bangladesh.
  2. 2. Secondary Dakhil Certificate (SDC) Obtained 2nd Division in SDC (General studies group) from Gajinager charpata Islamia Dakhil Madrasha, under Madrasha Board Dhaka, in the year of 2000. Computer Literacy: 1. Windows XP, Windows7, Windows10. 2. Micro Soft office Suit (word, excel, power point, & Google docs, Sheets, Slides, open office & Libreoffice Internet, Browsing etc). 3. Web developer & Designer, WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Squarespace & Magneto Expert, Also know html, css, jQuery, java script, bootstrap. SEO, Digital Marketing, Link building, YouTube Channel creator, FB page Creator. Career Summary: Having solid working experience of 14 years in different positions at different Local large organizations from root level thru working in all intermediary Positions with job enlargement and enrichment as well as diversified job Responsibility in marketing executive, Supply Chain and Strategic Business Development. Job Experience: Working in an Established Garments Accessories Company as a Marketing Executive since 2007. Company name: Elastica Accessories Ltd. 2800 D.T Road Baroquater Pahartali-4202, double mooring, Chittagong, Bangladesh. Phone: +88-031-2511008. E-mail: Elastica03@yahoo.com; elasticaaccessories03@gmail.com Language Experience: Fluent in Bangla and English, Excellent at written and spoken English.
  3. 3. Career Objective: Secure a responsible career opportunity to fully utilize my Learning, training, knowledge, and skills, while making a Significant contribution to the success of the company. Strengths: Positive and professional attitude, hardworking and dynamic, Capacity, very much aware and having good understanding on Acts, rules, strong sense of responsibility, regulations, strong Communication and leadership skills. Strong sense of Responsibility and capable of quick service delivery. In circumstances stated above, I hope that you would be kind Enough to give me the opportunity to face the interview to prove my competence for post. I hereby declared that all the above information is correct and Complete. Yours faithfully MD. Alauddin patawari Date: 27 February 2021

