Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO BUILDING   1,000+ CONTACT EMAIL LIST By Ali Hilal
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List HOW I BUILD THE EMAIL LIST FAST USING SOLO ADS? Emails are alsore...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List There is some downside tosoloads as well. For example, youmay add...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi is a place where youcanbuy or sell soloads. There is nochar...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List After every deal, Udimi asks boththe buyer and seller torate each...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi has a soload range from $0.35 per click up to$0.95 per clic...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole ...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole ...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole ...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Thenyoucanselect whether youor the seller write the email.   I re...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi provides all the stats and performance reports onthe site i...
Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi is very popular among af liate marketers tobuild the list f...
IMPORTANT LINKS FROM THIS EBOOK   SIGN UP FOR UDIMI CLICK HERE SIGN UP FOR GETRESPONSE CLICK HERE  https://www.alihilalse...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
35 views
May. 12, 2021

Guide to building 1000+ contact email list ebook

Guide to building 1000+ contact email list ebook

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guide to building 1000+ contact email list ebook

  1. 1. STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO BUILDING   1,000+ CONTACT EMAIL LIST By Ali Hilal
  2. 2. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List HOW I BUILD THE EMAIL LIST FAST USING SOLO ADS? Emails are alsoreused, youcankeep sending emails toyour list and continue tomake money without spending more money onmarketing.   One way of doing it throughpaid traf c sources like Google, AdWords, or Facebook ads.   They bothare a great platform toadvertise but they are highly competitive. Recently I found aneasy optiontogrow email list is by using soloads. We all know that anemail list is very important for online business. Nomatter what yousell online, email marketing is the most ef cient way tosell. As soonas youlaunchyour blog, the rst thing youneed todois tostart collecting emails. The more emails youcollect the more sales youcanmake and make more money. Page # 1
  3. 3. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List There is some downside tosoloads as well. For example, youmay add anemail list owner whohas bot traf c or traf c whichmay be acquired from a bit shady way sothis subscriber may or may not convert intoa customer.  This is where Udimi comes in. WHAT ARE SOLO ADS? Soloads are ads sold by individuals who have a massive email list and promote your landing page or product tothat list. This traf c source is very legit and easy to use, and anybody cangive it a go. Since they don’t have a lot of regulations and it is exible, youcanmake some money using it. Since it is sold by individuals, they are super low cost as well. Compared totraf c sources like Google Adwords or Facebook ads. Moreover, youhave the freedom topromote anything and everything. WHAT IS THE CATCH? Page # 2
  4. 4. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi is a place where youcanbuy or sell soloads. There is nocharge for signing up and it is very easy touse as well.   Now, let’s get downtobusiness & let me explainit toyouhow tocreate a soload. First, click onthe Find Sellers link where youwill see a bunchof Udimi soload providers.   Now we have toadd the most suitable ad provider. For that, we will use the letter option available tous.   The most important letter is the rating letter. Youwant todeal withsomeone whois extremely reliable and has a good track record. UDIMI – MARKETPLACE FOR SOLO ADS Page # 3 Here's The Awesome Feature  The most important letter is the rating letter. You want to deal with someone who is extremely reliable and has a good track record.
  5. 5. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List After every deal, Udimi asks boththe buyer and seller torate eachother.  So, eachseller has a suf cient amount of reviews.   I would recommend going for a seller whichhas very few negative reviews and a moderate number of positive reviews.   Positive reviews aren’t always everything, we need paid customers from those subscribers. Hence Udimi has provided us withanother letter i.e., % of buyers letter.   While rating your sellers onUdimi, youalsoget tomark whether you got any sales from the ad buy. Onthe seller’s prole, you’ll see a percentage from the previous buyers.   Be careful inthis sectionbecause it would be a miracle if someone has a buyer letter of more than35%. Sucha rating is probably fake sogofor a 20-25 percentage whichis realistic and youget what youpay for. RATING METER IN UDIMI IS VERY EFFECTIVE Page # 4
  6. 6. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi has a soload range from $0.35 per click up to$0.95 per click. Don’t be greedy and gotoolow. Youmight not get any clicks at low.   PICK THE PRICE FOR YOUR CLICKS Page # 5
  7. 7. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole of eachad provider and identify the sellers whichmatchyour niche and would be most effective inconverting customers.   Youcanread about the seller’s infofrom its prole, like where they got these leads and what niche are they based on. Youcanscroll downevenfurther toread reviews from previous buyers.   Once youidenti ed the seller youwant, it’s easy. Just click the number of clicks youwant from the sellers.   Some sellers have a range inwhichthey prefer and thenyouselect what letters Udimi will apply toyour traf c. All soloads traf c goes throughthe Udimi base letter, whichgets rid of bot traf c and other fraudulent clicks.   But youneed a prime membership for other letters. Email Marketing Bene ts Based OnMarketer's Rating: 1. Generates more leads. 2. Improves conversionrates. 3. Improves sales. 4. Identify better quality leads. 5. Reduces marketing costs. EVALUATE THE NICHE FOR THE RIGHT FIT Page # 6
  8. 8. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole of eachad provider and identify the sellers whichmatchyour niche and would be most effective inconverting customers. Youcanread about the seller’s infofrom its prole, like where they got these leads and what niche are they based on. Youcanscroll downevenfurther toread reviews from previous buyers.   Once youidenti ed the seller youwant, it’s easy. Just click the number of clicks youwant from the sellers. Some sellers have a range inwhichthey prefer and thenyouselect what letters Udimi will apply toyour traf c.   All soloads traf c goes throughthe Udimi base letter, whichgets rid of bot traf c and other fraudulent clicks. But youneed a prime membership for other letters. Email Marketing will grow your business faster thanany other marketing medium! I use and recommend GetResponse:  EVALUATE THE NICHE FOR THE RIGHT FIT Page # 7
  9. 9. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Once youhave your desired ads provided, youhave toread the prole of eachad providers and identify the sellers whichmatchyour niche and would be most effective inconverting customers. Youcanread about the seller’s infofrom its prole, like where they got these leads and what niche are they based on. Youcanscroll downevenfurther toread reviews from previous buyers.   Once youidenti ed the seller youwant, it’s easy. Just click the number of clicks youwant from the sellers. Some sellers have a range inwhichthey prefer and thenyouselect what letters Udimi will apply toyour traf c.   All soloads traf c goes throughthe Udimi base letter, whichgets rid of bot traf c and other fraudulent clicks. But youneed a prime membership for other letters. Getty Images/iStockphoto The PowerOfEmail MarketingAt YourFingertip EVALUATE THE NICHE FOR THE RIGHT FIT Page # 8
  10. 10. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Thenyoucanselect whether youor the seller write the email.   I recommend youwrite the email as youaren’t sure how the seller will frame the email and will it be tempting enough.   Some sellers are really good at it and might help optimize it for you. I have alsoseensome sellers provide recommendations onyour landing page as well.   Once all that is done, you’ll see the total price you’ll pay (including Udimi’s $3 fee) and add to the cart tocomplete your order.   After that, the seller needs toapprove the sell. Once this process is done, he has 100 hours to start sending emails. Marek - stock.adobe.com EMAIL COPYWRITING Page # 9
  11. 11. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi provides all the stats and performance reports onthe site itself. Once he starts youcansee the stats onUdimi website. Youcansee the total number of clicks received and their locationaround the globe. Once he starts youcansee the stats onUdimi website. Youcansee the total number of clicks received and their locationaround the globe. Youcanmeasure email performance witha purpose-built tool that's alsoused for sending emails. Many platforms offer out-of-the-box reporting, but custom reporting is also frequently available. Most tools will measure things like delivery rate, openrate, click- throughrate, and purchase rate. Lukas from Pexels ANALYTICS   Page # 10
  12. 12. Step By Step Guide To Building 1,000+ Contact Email List Udimi is very popular among af liate marketers tobuild the list fast. I started experimenting and found success quickly.   Remember this is not for everyone, but it works for certainniches really well. I started off using buying ads from the promoted seller whichmatched my niche. It wasn’t like I earned a milliondollars ina monthbut I did more thanexpected by just using these soloads.   Soloads canbe used for direct sales. I use soloads not just for collecting emails but alsofor direct sales. If I add any great products that convert well, thenI dofor direct sales. Here is some tested proof that will help youbuild an email list faster:   Make sure of using multiple Sign-up forms. Make use of anExit-Intent Popup. Attempt tooffer content upgrades. Make sure torunsome giveaways and contests. Docreate multiple lead magnet pages. Use anactive contact form for proper email list growth.    The list cangoevenmore and huge. those were some easy basics that canbe done through your email autoresponder.  cottonbro from Pexels AN EASY WAY TO BUILD A LIST. FAST.  Page # 11 Well Drafted Emails
  13. 13. IMPORTANT LINKS FROM THIS EBOOK   SIGN UP FOR UDIMI CLICK HERE SIGN UP FOR GETRESPONSE CLICK HERE  https://www.alihilalsemailmarketing.quora.com  https://www.linkedin.com/ali-al-touqi- -013a8084 THANK YOU!

×