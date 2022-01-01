Fashion Stylist Courses – Social inclusion and diversity Design, which for such a long time has been elitist, can likewise be an instrument for social consideration. This was the message that stayed later the finish of season 52 of SPFW – São Paulo Fashion Week. The occasion occurred from 16 to 21 November at the Brazilian Cultural Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. Overwhelmed by variety, the catwalk showed an abundance of bodies from tall and short, flimsy and fat, cis and trans, youthful and old. Visit now : https://7daysfashionschool.com/