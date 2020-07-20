Successfully reported this slideshow.
One of the aspects of project appraisal

  1. 1. Project Appraisal (PA) : Project : Commitment of scarce resources to create tangible or intangible assets which are expected to yield a stream of return over a certain period of time. A project is a set of inter –related activities having the specific objective of producing some socio-economic return in the form of goods and / or services , through employment of scarce resources within a defined time period . "Appraisal" means the pre-investment analysis that is done before a project is approved, funded, & executed. Project Appraisal in a simple terms means pre-investment analysis of an investment project with a view to determining its market and technical feasibility , financial , socio-economic and managerial soundness and measuring its investment worth . Appraisal activities are part of the project planning phase which analyze & describe the potential benefits & cost of the project i. e to examine as to whether a proposed project which is going to take up for implementation and finance is a) commercially profitable, PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  2. 2. Distinction between "project Appraisal" and "Project Evaluation“:  Very often we ignore the necessity of drawing a clear-cut distinction between the terms "appraisal" and "evaluation" of projects.  But as a matter of fact "project appraisal" should be clearly distinguished from "Project Evaluation" as both of the exercises do not carry the same meaning.  The project appraisal means the pre-investment analysis and Project Evaluation shows the post-investment achievement. PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  3. 3. Needs for Project Appraisal in Banks: i) From the individual`s/borrower`s entrepreneur`s point of view: To ensure profitability. ii) From the lender`s/banker`s point of view : To ensure repayment of bank finance. To replace the traditional method of providing "collateral or security oriented" loan by the "Project or purpose oriented ”loan. To achieve organizational goals. iii) From national point of view : Optimum utilization of resources Achievement of national objectives. PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  4. 4. Different Aspects of Project Appraisal: There are mainly two types of feasibility studies in broader sense, viz, i) commercial feasibility and ii) socio-economic feasibility or simply economic feasibility. whereas in case of economic feasibility the same is viewed from the society`s angle as a whole. Commercial feasibility study again comprises of five different aspects namely i. Technical, ii. Marketing, iii. Financial, iv. Managerial, v. Socio-economic vi. Environmental. PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  5. 5. PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS Technical Feasibility: The technical aspects of an industrial project are appraised to determine whether the project is sound with regard to every engineering and technological consideration, including product specification, process, size, internal balance, suitability and availability of physical facilities, designs and layouts of equipment and buildings etc. Technical Aspect on Project Appraisal is concerned with : * Raw Material * Structure & Civil Works * Utilities * Project Chart and Layout * Infrastructure * Work Schedule * Manufacturing Process * Quality Control * Technology * Repair and maintenance * Product Mix * Stock and Spare * Plant Capacity * Safety Provision * Location & Sites * Technical Managerial Personnel * Machineries & Equipment * Project cost estimation
  6. 6. 1) RAW MATERIAL In case of Raw Materials the following aspect to be considered : * Source of Raw Materials i. Local, ii. Foreign * Requirement Volume * Quality * Price i. Past trend, ii. Present trend, iii. Future trend * Auxiliary Materials 2) UTILITIES * Power Supply * Gas Supply * Water Supply * Fuel and Lubricates * Generator for electricity/gas 3) INFRASTRUCTURE * Power * Transportation * Water * Communication 4) MANUFACTURING PROCESS * Select Process of Manufacturing 5) TECHNOLOGY : To choice of the technology the under-noted things should be considered: * Plant Capacity * Principal Input * Investment Outlay & Production Cost * Use by other units * Product Mix * Latest Development * Ease of Absorption PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  7. 7. 6) PLANT CAPACITY * Technological requirement * Input Constraints * Investment Cost * Market Condition * Resource of the firm * Government Policy 7) PRODUCT MIX * The choice of product mix is guided by market requirement. In the production of most of items variation in size and quality are aimed at satisfying a broad range of customers. * The flexibility with respect in product mix should be considered while planning the production facilities of a firm. 8) LOCATION & SITES To choice the location of a project must be considered : * Proximity of raw materials and market * A availability of Infrastructure * Government Policy * Other Factors i) Environmental Pollution ii) Labor Situation iii) Climate Condition iv) General Living Conditions To choice the site of a project must be considered : * Cost of land * Cost of development of the site PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  8. 8. 9) MACHINERIES & EQUIPMENTS The requirement of machineries and equipment is dependent on production technology and Plant capacity. So to determine the requirement of machineries and equipment’s the following procedure may be followed : * Estimate the likely level of production overtime * Define the various machining and various operation * Calculate the machine hour required * Select Machineries & Equipments for each function 10) STRUCTURES & CIVIL WORKS Structures & Civil Works may be divided into three categories: i) Site preparation and Development ii) Building and structure iii) Out door works PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  9. 9. 11) PROJECT COST ESTIMATION Cost computation has concerned under different subheads namely: * Cost of land including registration * Land Development * Building and other civil works * Imported Machinery * Local Machinery * Duty and other Charges * Internal Freight * Furniture and Fixture * Erection, Installation & Security Deposit for electric power & Gas * Development Cost i) Interest during construction period ii) Preliminary and Start-up Expenses * Contingencies i) For Machinery ii) For Building 12) PROJECT CHARTS AND LAYOUT Once data is available on the principal dimensions of the project market size, plant capacity, production technology, machineries and equipments, building and civil works, conditions obtaining plant site and supply of inputs to the project, project chart and lay out may be prepared. The important Charts and Layout drawing are briefly described below : * General functional layout * Utility consumption layout * Material flow diagram * Communication layout * Production line diagram * Organizational layout * Transport layout * Plant layout PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
  10. 10. 13)WORK SCHEDULE The purpose of work schedule is : * To anticipate problems likely to be arise during installation * To establish the phasing of investments * To develop a plan of operations covering the initial period PROJECT ANALYSIS: TECHNICAL ASPECTS
