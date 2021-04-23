✔Audiobook⚡Download⚡ Worthless Child

Copy Link Download : https://reader.softebook.net/bigmom/B08LQYVVJYThis book chronicles the unforgettable child abuse as seen through the child herself, this story contains graphic abuse and molestation. There is detailed case notes from the caseworkers who worked on the girls case, and then what actually happened as seen by the child. This story is about Divine and the horrific abuse she suffered from her stepfather and people who were supposed to be her family. This is her fight to save her brother, and the unconditional love that she has for him. This is about her love for a woman who shared a bowl of cereal with her. Divine slept in an old car bed that had urine on it, inside a dirty trailer with two parents who cared nothing for her.