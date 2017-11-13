Gonorrea �Qu� es? S�ntomas (mujeres) Transmisi�n Como evitarla TratamientoConsecuencias S�ntomas (hombres) Diagnostico Com...
La gonorrea es una infecci�n de transmisi�n sexual muy com�n que afecta especialmente a adolescentes y personas de entre 2...
S�ntomas (mujeres) La mayor�a de las personas con vagina que contraen gonorrea no tienen s�ntomas. Si muestran s�ntomas de...
Las personas con pene son m�s propensas a tener s�ntomas si contraen gonorrea. Habitualmente, los s�ntomas aparecen dentro...
la gonorrea se contagia por tener sexo sin protecci�n con alguien que est� infectado. Se propaga cuando el semen l�quido p...
Los antibi�ticos pueden curar la gonorrea muy f�cilmente si se trata temprano. Si no se trata, en una mujer, la gonorrea c...
Consecuencias Las consecuencias de no tratar la gonorrea pueden ser muy graves: esterilidad en hombres y mujeres, ceguera ...
La gonorrea se contagia a trav�s de las secreciones sexuales como el semen, el l�quido preeyaculatorio y las secreciones v...
El diagn�stico se realiza generalmente por medio del an�lisis del corrimiento purulento. Un peque�o cepillo puede usarse p...
En los hombres, la complicaci�n m�s frecuente de la gonorrea es la uretritis (inflamaci�n de la uretra) post-gonoc�cica. S...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gonorrea

19 views

Published on

Proyecto Gonorrea

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gonorrea

  1. 1. Gonorrea �Qu� es? S�ntomas (mujeres) Transmisi�n Como evitarla TratamientoConsecuencias S�ntomas (hombres) Diagnostico Complicaciones
  2. 2. La gonorrea es una infecci�n de transmisi�n sexual muy com�n que afecta especialmente a adolescentes y personas de entre 20 y 30 a�os. La gonorrea tambi�n es conocida como blenorragia. La mayor�a de las personas con gonorrea no tienen s�ntomas y se sienten perfectamente bien, de modo que es posible que no sepan que est�n infectadas. �Qu� es?
  3. 3. S�ntomas (mujeres) La mayor�a de las personas con vagina que contraen gonorrea no tienen s�ntomas. Si muestran s�ntomas de gonorrea, estos aparecen alrededor de una semana despu�s de haber contra�do la infecci�n. Esto incluye lo siguiente: Dolor o sensaci�n de ardor al orinar Flujo vaginal anormal que puede ser amarillento o sanguinolento Sangrado entre periodos menstruales
  4. 4. Las personas con pene son m�s propensas a tener s�ntomas si contraen gonorrea. Habitualmente, los s�ntomas aparecen dentro de la semana posterior a haber contra�do la infecci�n. Esto incluye lo siguiente: Secreci�n amarilla, blanca o verde del pene Dolor o sensaci�n de ardor al orinar Dolor o hinchaz�n en los test�culos La gonorrea tambi�n puede infectar el ano si tienes sexo anal o puedes propagar la infecci�n al ano desde otra parte del cuerpo (por ejemplo, al secarte despu�s de ir al ba�o). S�ntomas (hombres)
  5. 5. la gonorrea se contagia por tener sexo sin protecci�n con alguien que est� infectado. Se propaga cuando el semen l�quido pre eyaculatorio secreciones vaginales entran en contacto con los genitales, el ano o la boca o ingresan en estos. La gonorrea se transmite aun cuando el pene no penetra completamente en la vagina o el ano. Las v�as principales de contagio son el sexo vaginal,sexo anal, o sexo oral. Transmisi�n
  6. 6. Los antibi�ticos pueden curar la gonorrea muy f�cilmente si se trata temprano. Si no se trata, en una mujer, la gonorrea como la clamidia puede ser una enfermedad m�s seria llamada enfermedad inflamatoria de la pelvis (PID en ingl�s) y puede hacerle tanto da�o que despu�s no pueda tener hijos. Si no se trata en los hombres, puede hacerlos est�riles (no pueden tener hijos). Procura decirle de inmediato a todas tus parejas sexuales [de antes y presentes] si un m�dico te dice que tienes gonorrea. Ellos tambi�n deben tomar la medicina aunque no tengan s�ntomas. Si no se tratan y no se curan, te pueden volver a pasar la gonorrea o pasarle la enfermedad a otra persona. Tratamiento
  7. 7. Consecuencias Las consecuencias de no tratar la gonorrea pueden ser muy graves: esterilidad en hombres y mujeres, ceguera si se contagia un ni�o reci�n nacido durante el parto, da�os al pene, a articulaciones con artritis y a la piel. En los casos m�s cr�ticos, la infecci�n puede pasar a la sangre y provocar la muerte.
  8. 8. La gonorrea se contagia a trav�s de las secreciones sexuales como el semen, el l�quido preeyaculatorio y las secreciones vaginales. De modo que la mejor manera de evitar la gonorrea y otras enfermedades de transmisi�n sexual (ETS) es no tener sexo vaginal, anal u oral. Sin embargo, la mayor�a de las personas tienen relaciones sexuales en alg�n momento de sus vidas, por lo que es importante saber c�mo se puede tener sexo m�s seguro. El uso de protecci�n durante las relaciones sexuales realmente reduce las probabilidades de contagio de una enfermedad de transmisi�n sexual. La realizaci�n de pruebas de ETS peri�dicas es otra buena manera de cuidar tu salud. Como evitarla
  9. 9. El diagn�stico se realiza generalmente por medio del an�lisis del corrimiento purulento. Un peque�o cepillo puede usarse para recoger material de la uretra del hombre o del cuello uterino en el caso de las mujeres. En algunos casos, la orina tambi�n puede utilizarse para el diagn�stico. Diagnostico
  10. 10. En los hombres, la complicaci�n m�s frecuente de la gonorrea es la uretritis (inflamaci�n de la uretra) post-gonoc�cica. Se trata de una secuela que, sin embargo, suele estar motivada por otro organismo, la bacteria de la clamidia. Generalmente, gonorrea y clamidia se contraen a la vez, de ah� que esta complicaci�n se pueda generar por la presencia de la clamidia. La epididimitis (inflamaci�n del epid�dimo, un conducto del aparato genital masculino) tambi�n es frecuente. Las bacterias pueden ascender desde la uretra hasta el epid�dimo, mediante los vasos deferentes. En las mujeres, la principal complicaci�n es la salpingitis. Se trata de la infecci�n de las trompas de Falopio; y es el problema cl�nico m�s importante. Forma parte de la enfermedad inflamatoria p�lvica (EIP) que trataremos a continuaci�n. La infecci�n gonoc�cica diseminada (IGD) es m�s frecuente en mujeres que en hombres. Complicaciones

×