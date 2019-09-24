Successfully reported this slideshow.
Commercial Unit HVAC Coil Replacement Project in Atlanta, GA
  1. 1. Project Name Plaza Towers Risers Project Location Atlanta, Georgia Project Team Owner: Plaza Towers Condominium Association Specializations Markets General Contractor: McKenney’s, Inc. Engineer: McKenney’s, Inc. Design/Build Plumbing Shop Prefab Mixed-use & Multifamily
  3. 3. The Challenge New chilled water risers were required for large high-rise condominium towers. McKenney’s needed to install new piping without interrupting existing building cooling system operations. In addition, the team had to spread the cost of the project over three years to match the budget of the building’s owner. The Solution The McKenney’s team chose an alternate location to install the new chilled water risers in order to simplify the transition to the new cooling system in a cost-efficient, convenient manner for the homeowners. Two or three units were connected to the new risers at a time to accommodate the project’s unique scheduling needs. Riser sections were prefabricated at McKenney’s campus facility to streamline installation. Once all units were connected, the old risers were capped, drained and abandoned. The content of this document is not intended as an endorsement.
  4. 4. The Results Using a phased approach, the building owner’s unique budgetary and schedule requirements were met with minimal impact to homeowners during installation.
  5. 5. 1056 Moreland Industrial Boulevard Atlanta, Georgia 30316 P: 404-622-5000 sales@mckenneys.com 3601 Performance Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28214 P: 704-357-1200 Atlanta Office: Charlotte Office: www.mckenneys.com

