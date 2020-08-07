McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

As new COVID-19 cases in the US rose during July, optimism about a quick US economic recovery has declined.

With COVID-19 cases in the US surging in the last several weeks, consumers’ optimism has declined and is back to levels seen in early May. Across several measures, the improvement seen since early April has slowed down and the crisis continues to affect consumer behavior in several ways.



These exhibits are based on survey data collected in the United States from July 30– August 2, 2020. Check back for regular updates on US consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.