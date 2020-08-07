McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
McKinsey & Company 1 COVID-19 has affected consumer behavior in five key ways, many of which will have a lasting impact Sh...
McKinsey & Company 2 Shift to value and essentials McKinsey & Company 2 Most Americans believe that economic recovery will...
McKinsey & Company 3 Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents 1 Q: How is your overa...
McKinsey & Company 4 1 Q: How long do you believe you need to adjust your routines, given the current COVID-19 situation, ...
McKinsey & Company 5 Household income1,2 % of respondents 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) ove...
McKinsey & Company 6 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and ...
McKinsey & Company 7 Similarly, credit card data shows a rebound in spending since April but spending recovery has slowed ...
McKinsey & Company 8 Change in shopping mindset since COVID-191 % of respondents 1 Q: Which best describes how often you a...
McKinsey & Company 9 Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over ...
McKinsey & Company 10 Flight to digital and omnichannel McKinsey & Company 10 More people expect to make a portion of thei...
McKinsey & Company 11 More people expect to make a portion of their purchases online post-COVID-19 than before… Consumers’...
McKinsey & Company 12 Consumers’ use of online channel before and expected use after COVID-191,2 % of respondents purchasi...
McKinsey & Company 13 Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents 1 Q: Have you us...
McKinsey & Company 14 40 100 8060420 50 70 88 0 50 Purchased from social media Meal-kit delivery Buy online for in-store p...
McKinsey & Company 15 Shock to loyalty McKinsey & Company 15 I will shop smart and understand that sometimes availability ...
McKinsey & Company 16 Have you used any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Three out of four Americ...
McKinsey & Company 17 Most of this behavior change has been when buying ‘basics’ 1 Q: For which categories did you purchas...
McKinsey & Company 18 More than 50 percent of consumers cite convenience and value as drivers for trying new places to sho...
McKinsey & Company 19 More than 50 percent of consumers who tried a new brand cite value as a driver Reason for trying a n...
McKinsey & Company 20 Source of uncovering new retailer/store/website1 % of respondents 1 Q: You mentioned you shopped fro...
McKinsey & Company 21 Health and ‘caring’ economy McKinsey & Company 21 Where and when I shop is key to me. There are spec...
McKinsey & Company 22 Health and “caring” economy Personal use of face masks in public places3 % of total respondents Pers...
McKinsey & Company 23 Masks and barriers are becoming a priority to consumers as they decide where to shop in-store—up ten...
McKinsey & Company 24 Consumers buying based on company behavior1 % of respondents 1 Q: Which best describes how often you...
McKinsey & Company 25 Care, convenience, and quality are key aspects that leave a positive impression on the consumer 1 Q:...
McKinsey & Company 26 Homebody economy McKinsey & Company 26 >60% of consumers are worried about engaging in out-of-home s...
McKinsey & Company 27 Milestones for the US population not yet engaging with out-of-home activities1 % of respondents awai...
McKinsey & Company 28 Current level of engagement with out-of-home activities1 % of respondents per self-stated perception...
McKinsey & Company 29 Most Americans are concerned about traveling by airplane or public transit, and about attending larg...
McKinsey & Company 30 Americans intend to maintain their current level of engagement with out-of-home activities for the n...
McKinsey & Company 31 Recovery in mobility has slowed down or stopped in recent weeks Community mobility in the US1,2 7-da...
McKinsey & Company 32 Americans have acquired at-home alternatives to out-of-home activities, such as video chat and telem...
McKinsey & Company 33 UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend ...
McKinsey & Company 34 Homebody economy Flight to digital and omnichannel Health and “caring” economy Shift to value and es...
McKinsey & Company 35 Census region Race/ Ethnicity1 Asian Americans are less optimistic about the US economic recovery th...
McKinsey & Company 36 Men are significantly more optimistic about an economic recovery within the next 2-3 months than wom...
McKinsey & Company 37 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical, or other regulated advice or guarantee results....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

30 views

Published on

As new COVID-19 cases in the US rose during July, optimism about a quick US economic recovery has declined.
With COVID-19 cases in the US surging in the last several weeks, consumers’ optimism has declined and is back to levels seen in early May. Across several measures, the improvement seen since early April has slowed down and the crisis continues to affect consumer behavior in several ways.

These exhibits are based on survey data collected in the United States from July 30– August 2, 2020. Check back for regular updates on US consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 COVID-19 has affected consumer behavior in five key ways, many of which will have a lasting impact Shift to value and essentials Flight to digital and omnichannel Health and “caring” economy Homebody economy Shock to loyalty  With the expectation that recovery will take 6+ months, only essential categories are at or above pre-COVID levels  Most discretionary categories are still at -30 to -60% net intent vs. pre-COVID and the recovery initiated in early April has slowed down since mid-June  Post COVID-19, more consumers intend to continue to shop online (15-40% growth in online shoppers in most categories)  Many contactless services (e.g., delivery, pickup) have seen an increase during the crisis but it is likely that only some of them stick in the long-term  Consumers are looking for use of masks and physical barriers when deciding where to shop in-store and the importance of this visible safety sign is increasing  Company actions are increasing in importance (e.g., care that companies provide to employees) as a buying factor since the crisis started  Over 70% of Americans are not engaging in “normal” out-of-home activities and most of them are waiting to see indicators beyond lifting restrictions before engaging again  Americans have adopted at-home solutions across categories with an intent to continue post-crisis (e.g., wellness, entertainment)  Over 75% of Americans have tried either new brands, places to shop or shopping methods during the crisis, primarily driven by convenience and value  Most of the consumers who tried new ways of shopping intend to continue using a combination of what they did before COVID-19 and what they tried during the crisis
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 Shift to value and essentials McKinsey & Company 2 Most Americans believe that economic recovery will take more than six months Most categories have a negative net spending intent, with the exception of groceries, snacks, household supplies and entertainment Quite simply, because I’m not going anywhere, my spending has dropped and decreased dramatically. — 36-yr-old male, PA I’m really thinking about what I want and need, and I’m reluctant to buy things I don’t really want or need — 50-yr-old female, MO In a way, it’s as if COVID-19 forced me to start ‘adulting’ as a consumer. Every dollar I spend tells a story about my core values. I want to shop at places that care about their customers, their employees, and their communities!” — 46-yr-old female, IL More than one-third of Americans have seen a decline in their income, savings, and spending in the last two weeks ~70% of Americans believe COVID-19’s impact on their personal routines will last more than another four months; approximately half believe it will last more than six months ~40% of Americans are looking to save money while shopping Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years; McKinsey qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level in economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic”; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 7/7–7/12/2020, n = 1,923; 6/15–6/21/2020, n = 2,006; 6/1–6/7/2020, n = 1,966; 5/18–5/24/2020, n = 1,975; 5/11–5/17/2020, n = 2,002; 5/4–5/10/2020, n = 1,993; 4/27–5/3/2020, n = 2,105; 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052; 4/6–4/12/2020, n = 1,063; 3/30–4/5/2020, n = 1,484; 3/23–3/29/2020, n = 1,119; 3/20–3/22/2020, n = 1,073; 3/16–3/17/2020, n = 1,042; sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years 13% 16% 14% 15% 16% 16% 16% 15% 15% 20% 18% 17% 18% 19% 21% 43% 45% 45% 47% 46% 48% 48% 52% 52% 49% 49% 49% 47% 46% 47% 44% 39% 41% 37% 39% 35% 36% 33% 34% 32% 33% 34% 36% 35% 32% Apr 27– May 3 Apr 20–26Mar 16–17 Mar 20–22 Mar 23–29 Mar 30– Apr 5 Apr 6–12 Apr 13–19 May 4–10 Jul 30– Aug 2 May 11–17 May 18–24 Jun 1–7 Jul 7–12Jun 15–21 The US Mixed: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression/fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong as or stronger than before COVID-19 Shift to value and essentials Optimism in US economic recovery has declined after remaining steady for the past two months
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 1 Q: How long do you believe you need to adjust your routines, given the current COVID-19 situation, before things return back to normal in the US (e.g., government lifts restrictions on events/travel)? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How long do you believe your personal/household finances will be impacted by the COVID-19 situation? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 7/7–7/12/2020, n = 1,923, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years 11% 19% 20% 25% 25% 0–1 month 4–6 months 2–3 months 7–12 months More than one year 6% 12% 18% 13% 24%More than one year No impact 28% 0–1 month 2–3 months 4–6 months 7–12 months Adjustments to routines1 % of respondents Impact on personal/household finances2 % of respondents ~70% believe it will take another 4+ months before routines can return to normal, up from 69% in the last pulse survey ~55% believe their finances will be impacted for another 4+ months by the COVID-19 situation, up from 53% in the last pulse survey Shift to value and essentials Americans continue to believe the personal and financial impact from COVID-19 will last longer than another four months
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 Household income1,2 % of respondents 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings in the past two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income, spending, and savings may change in the next two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Household spending1,2 % of respondents July 7/12 July 7/30–August 8/2 July 7/12 July 7/30–August 8/2 Household savings1,2 % of respondents July 7/12 July 7/30–August 8/2 Shift to value and essentials Reduce slightly / reduce a lot Increase slightly / increase a lotAbout the same 9% 7% 55% Past 2 weeks 36% Past 2 weeks 35% 58% 10% 68% 22% Next 2 weeks 40%37% 19%22% 41%41% Past 2 weeks Past 2 weeks 14% 61% 25% Next 2 weeks Past 2 weeks 39% 19% Past 2 weeks 43% 60% 38% 44% 17% 13% 27% Next 2 weeks Declines in income, spending, and savings have held roughly steady since mid-July Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 7/7–7/12/2020, n = 1,923, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings in the past two weeks? 2 Net increase is calculated by subtracting respondents who stated they saw a decline from the respondents that saw an increase in household income, spending and savings. Shift to value and essentials Evolution of income, spending, and savings in the last two weeks1 Net increase2 -5 -40 -35 -25 -30 -20 -15 -10 0 Apr 13–19Mar 16–17 Jun 1–7Mar 20–22 Mar 23–29 Mar 30– Apr 5 Apr 6–12 Apr 20–26 Apr 27– May 3 May 4–10 May 11–17 May 18–24 Jun 15–21 Jul 7–12 Jul 30– Aug 2 Household income Household savings Household spending 3/27: Cares Act signed into law (e.g., unemployment benefits, stimulus checks to taxpayers) 4/11: IRS began delivering direct stimulus to taxpayers Consumers still report decreases in income, spending, and savings as recovery initiated in early April slowed down since mid-June Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 7/7–7/12/2020, n = 1,923; 6/15–6/21/2020, n = 2,006; 6/1–6/7/2020, n = 1,966; 5/18–5/24/2020, n = 1,975; 5/11–5/17/2020, n = 2,002; 5/4–5/10/2020, n = 1,993; 4/27–5/3/2020, n = 2,105; 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052; 4/6–4/12/2020, n = 1,063; 3/30–4/5/2020, n = 1,484; 3/23–3/29/2020, n = 1,119; 3/20–3/22/2020, n = 1,073; 3/16–3/17/2020, n = 1,042; sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 Similarly, credit card data shows a rebound in spending since April but spending recovery has slowed down since mid-June Change in customer spend by category1 % Source: McKinsey FIBRE team analysis reflecting Affinity data as of 7/12/2020 3/11: First stay-at-home orders in the US 1 Seasonally adjusted credit/debit card spending relative to 1/4-1/31/2020, 7-day moving average. Shift to value and essentials -40 -80 -70 -60 60 -50 -30 -20 -10 0 10 30 20 40 50 May JulyJunJan Feb Mar Apr Accomodation and food General merchandise store Entertainment Total Grocery and food store Health Transportation Change from 4/5 to 6/21, pp. +25 +34 +29 +20 +1 +46 +43 -2 0 -5 -1 -6 -2 0 Change from 6/21 to 7/12, pp.
  8. 8. McKinsey & Company 8 Change in shopping mindset since COVID-191 % of respondents 1 Q: Which best describes how often you are doing each of the following items? Possible answers: “doing less since coronavirus started”; “doing about the same since coronavirus started”; “doing more since coronavirus started”; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Shift to value and essentials 5% 6% 8% 9% 9% 55% 55% 61% 61% 69% 40% 39% 32% 30% 22% Becoming more mindful of where I spend my money Looking for ways to save money when shopping Changing to less expensive products to save money Spending time planning/making lists for shopping trips Researching brand and product choices before buying 100% Doing less Doing about the same Doing more Americans are becoming more mindful of how they spend their money and adopting new habits to save money Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  9. 9. McKinsey & Company 9 Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease spending from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase spending. 3 Not included or insufficient sample (n = < 75) in first survey. 8 13 20 25 24 30 44 43 42 55 49 17 11 13 32 50 21 20 14 11 18 13 11 9 9 9 8 8 12 8 8 8 8 Alcohol Groceries Snacks Footwear Quick-service restaurant Tobacco products Food takeout & delivery Restaurant Apparel Jewelry OTC medicines Accessories 10Non-food child products Household supplies Personal-care products Skin care & makeup Furnishing & appliances Decrease Stay the same Increase 17 14 27 46 45 25 34 37 24 53 42 33 49 50 52 59 57 11 15 13 9 14 13 16 9 14 15 16 18 8 Personal-care services Entertainment at home Short-term home rentals Pet-care services Vitamins/supplements Out-of-home entertainment 10 Books/magazines/newspapers Consumer electronics Fitness & wellness Travel by car Gasoline Adventures & tours 10Vehicle purchases Cruises International flights 10 10Hotel/resort stays Domestic flights Net intent2 +1 -14 -37 -31 -12 -18 -28 -14 -43 -28 -18 -33 -32 -42 -49 -49 Net intent2 +12 -7 +1 -42 +1 -9 -7 -11 -19 -35 -34 -33 -47 -41 -5 -24 -6 -13 Net intent: Above +1 Net intent: -15 to 0 Net intent: Below -15 Change since first survey Change since first survey -2 +8 +5 +15 +12 +30 +29 +13 +17 +6 +14 -11 0 +6 +14 +2 N/A3 N/A3 -2 -4 -1 +32 +23 +22 +21 +23 +3 +2 +31 +18 +19 +11 +13 +15 Shift to value and essentials Spending on essentials remains at or above pre-COVID-19 levels, but most discretionary categories are still at -30 to -60 percent net intent Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 3/16–3/17/2020, n = 1,042, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  10. 10. McKinsey & Company 10 Flight to digital and omnichannel McKinsey & Company 10 More people expect to make a portion of their purchases online post-COVID-19 across all categories, with a portion of consumers planning to shift completely online Contactless services have seen a rise, and many consumers intend to continue, especially self-checkout and buying online for in-store pickup Going in store is just limiting these days. Online has everything. Waiting a few days to get your product is worth the selection. — 27-yr-old male, CA [Online shopping] is providing a solution to my anxiety when it comes to trying to find things in a large store or realizing something’s sold out. — 19-yr-old female, IL I’ve broadened the categories I’ve shopped with [online shopping site]. Things I might typically buy at [in-store retailers] I’ve purchased from [online shopping site]. — 55-yr-old female, IL Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years; McKinsey qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020
  11. 11. McKinsey & Company 11 More people expect to make a portion of their purchases online post-COVID-19 than before… Consumers’ use of online channel before and expected use after COVID-191,2 % of respondents purchasing online3 1 Q: Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started, what proportion of your purchases in this category were online vs from a physical store/in person? 2 Q: Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided, tell us what proportion of your purchases in this category you think will be online vs from a physical store/in person? 3 Includes respondents who chose “some online,” “most online,” and “all online.” Respondents who indicated that they have not bought the category online and do not intend to do so in the next two weeks are classified as not purchasing online. 24 22 28 25 27 18 40 48 40 43 51 49 55 64 53 61 58 29 67 78 +14 Personal-care products Consumer electronics +11Snacks +13 OTC medicines +11 +11 +12 Alcohol Household supplies Food takeout & delivery +7 +3 +12 Skin care & makeup +14 +11 Groceries +12Fitness & wellness Tobacco +14Non-food child products +10 +7 Furnishing & appliances Accessories Apparel +12 Entertainment at home +10Footwear +10 +8Jewelry Books, magazines, newspapers +5 Vitamins/supplements Pre-COVID-19 Expected growth after COVID-19 % growth in customers purchasing category online +59% +50% +46% +45% +44% +40% +30% +30% +29% +29% +27% +21% +21% +18% +18% +17% +14% +12% +11% +7% Flight to digital and omnichannel ~15–45% growth in consumers who purchase online for most categories Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  12. 12. McKinsey & Company 12 Consumers’ use of online channel before and expected use after COVID-191,2 % of respondents purchasing most or all online3 1 Q: Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started, what proportion of your purchases in this category were online vs from a physical store/in person? 2 Q: Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided, tell us what proportion of your purchases in this category you think will be online vs from a physical store/in person? 3 Respondents who indicated that they have not bought the category online and do not intend to do so in the next two weeks are classified as not purchasing online. 6 6 8 7 9 6 14 19 21 17 20 17 22 31 21 25 27 11 46 64 +18 Groceries +11 Apparel Snacks +9 OTC medicine Personal-care products +10 Tobacco +16 +10 +17 Household supplies +6Alcohol +9 Food takeout & delivery +12 +9 Skin care & makeup +10Vitamins/supplements +16 Entertainment at home Fitness & wellness +16Non-food child products +14 +18 Furnishing & appliances +16Accessories +16Consumer electronics Footwear Jewelry +8 Books, magazines, newspapers +9 Pre-COVID-19 Expected growth after COVID-19 % growth in customers purchasing category most or all online +148% +143% +123% +143% +112% +96% +86% +95% +51% +97% +77% +85% +72% +52% +78% +69% +61% +71% +20% +14% ~50–100% growth in consumers who purchase most or all online for most categories Flight to digital and omnichannel …with many consumers planning to shift almost completely online Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  13. 13. McKinsey & Company 13 Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the COVID-19 situation started? If yes, Q: Which best describes when you have done or used each of these items? Possible answers: “just started using since COVID-19 started”; “using more since COVID-19 started”; “using about the same since COVID-19 started”; “using less since COVID-19 started.” 2 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” Number indicates respondents who chose “will keep doing what I am doing now” and “ will increase this” among new or increased users. 6% 4% 2% 21% 15% 3% 5% 3% 5% 5% 4% 2% 18% 14% 3% 23% 17% 15% 17% 12% 11% 5% 5% 4% 8% 10% 2% 3% 5% 16% 9% 14% 8% 2% 3% 3% Restaurant curbside pickup Buy online for in-store pickup Used a new store/restaurant app Meal-kit delivery Purchased pre-owned products Restaurant delivery Used deal-finding plug-ins Purchased directly from social media Quick-serve restaurant drive-thru Grocery delivery In-store self-checkout Store curbside pickup Not using Just started using Using more Using same/less Intent to continue2, % 43% 53% 60% 59% 73% 43% 65% 52% 60% 64% 53% 75% Flight to digital and omnichannel Americans have acquired new habits during COVID-19, including curbside pickup, and grocery and restaurant delivery Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  14. 14. McKinsey & Company 14 40 100 8060420 50 70 88 0 50 Purchased from social media Meal-kit delivery Buy online for in-store pickup Purchased pre-owned products online New store/restaurant app Restaurant delivery Grocery delivery Quick-serve restaurant drive-thru In-store self-checkout Restaurant curbside pickup Store curbside pickup Deal-finding plug-ins Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend to keep doing activity after COVID-19 UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 1 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” Number indicates respondents who chose “will keep doing what I am doing now” and “ will increase this” among new or increased users. 2 User growth is calculated as % of respondents who replied that they are new users over % of respondents who replied that they were using the product/service pre-COVID-19 (using more, using the same, or using less). Flight to digital and omnichannel Works for now Many consumers intend to continue these habits even after the crisis is over Accelerated shifts Potentially here to stay Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  15. 15. McKinsey & Company 15 Shock to loyalty McKinsey & Company 15 I will shop smart and understand that sometimes availability trumps brand loyalty. — 58-yr-old male, NY [Grocery store] doesn’t do drive-up or delivery so we can no longer go there. We now exclusively use curbside grocery pickup and will continue to do so going forward. — 40-yr-old female, TX The most important factor is going somewhere that we know we can get the products we need. — 30-yr-old male, IL Value is the primary reason for consumers to try new brands, while convenience is the main trigger for trying new places to shop 76% of consumers have tried a new shopping behavior, including shopping method, brand, and place to shop during the crisis Grocery and other essentials categories have experienced the largest shock to loyalty 60% of consumers used inspiration from digital channels to decide where to shop, including social media, online ads, or proactively researching Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years; McKinsey qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020
  16. 16. McKinsey & Company 16 Have you used any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Three out of four Americans have tried a new shopping behavior and most intend to continue the usage beyond the crisis 1 Q: Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started (i.e., in the past ~3 months), which of the following have you done? 25% consumers selected “none of these.” 2 Q: Which best describes whether or not you plan to continue with these shopping changes once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will go back to what I did before coronavirus”; ”will keep doing both this and that I did before coronavirus”; ”will keep doing this and NOT go back to what I did before coronavirus.” Intent to continue includes respondents who selected “will keep doing both this and that I did before coronavirus” and “will keep doing this and NOT go back to what I did before coronavirus.” 3 “New shopping method” includes curbside pickup and delivery apps. 43% 37% 33% 24% 22% Different retailer/store/website New shopping method3 Different brand Private label/store brand New digital shopping method Intent to continue2 81% 79% 84% 75% 82% 76% Consumers have tried a new shopping behavior Shock to loyalty Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  17. 17. McKinsey & Company 17 Most of this behavior change has been when buying ‘basics’ 1 Q: For which categories did you purchase from a different retailer/store/website since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started? Select all that apply. “Brand” includes different brand, new private label/ store brand. Categories where consumers tried a new brand or place to shop1,2 % of total respondents, top ten categories 7% Vitamins Groceries Apparel Snacks Skin care & makeup 6% Food takeout & delivery Household supplies Personal-care products 5% Entertainment at home 4% 7% Quick-service restaurant 14% 14% 8% 9% 9% 9% 10% 5% 6% 5% 3% 3% 5% 4% 2% Different retailer/store/website Different brand Shock to loyalty Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  18. 18. McKinsey & Company 18 More than 50 percent of consumers cite convenience and value as drivers for trying new places to shop Reason for shopping at a new retailer/store/website in the past three months1 % of respondents selecting reason in top three 1 Q: You mentioned you shopped from a new retailer/store/website since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started. What was the main reason you decided to try this new retailer/store/website? Select up to 3. 31% 27% 21% 20% 22% 22% 19% 18% 17% 9% 15% 5% 10% Better shipping/delivery costs Better prices/promotions Products are in stock Better value Less crowded/has shorter lines More easily accessible from my home Offers good delivery/pickup options Can get all the items I need from one place Better quality Offers natural/organic options Supporting local businesses The company treats employees well Cleaner/has better hygiene measures Convenience Purpose-driven Quality/organic Health/hygiene Value Availability x% Net % of respondents per category 31% 62% 55% 25% 19% 10% Shock to loyalty Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  19. 19. McKinsey & Company 19 More than 50 percent of consumers who tried a new brand cite value as a driver Reason for trying a new brand in the past three months1 % of respondents selecting reason in top three 1 Q: You mentioned you tried a new/different brand than what you normally buy. What was the main reason that drove this decision? Select up to 3. “Brand” includes different brand, new private label/ store brand. 43% 31% 30% 30% 11% 10% 21% 12% 16% 11% 3% Better prices/promotions Products are in stock Is available where I’m shopping The company treats employees well Is natural/organic Better value Better quality Larger package sizes Better shipping/delivery costs Cleaner/has better hygiene measures Supporting local businesses Availability Convenience Purpose-driven Quality/organic Health/hygiene Value x% Net % of respondents per category 43% 31% 58% 29% 16% 13% Shock to loyalty Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  20. 20. McKinsey & Company 20 Source of uncovering new retailer/store/website1 % of respondents 1 Q: You mentioned you shopped from a different retailer/store/website since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started. How did you initially come across this new retailer/store/website? Select one. Chart rebased to exclude those knew about it already and decided to give it a try. 14 26 14 20 26 Proactively researched Advertisement on TV/print/radio Heard from a friend/family member Someone talking about it on social media Advertisement online Shock to loyalty Digital channels are a key trigger for finding new places to shop, with 60 percent of respondents citing them as sources of insight Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  21. 21. McKinsey & Company 21 Health and ‘caring’ economy McKinsey & Company 21 Where and when I shop is key to me. There are specific [grocery stores] I’ll shop at because of their safety precautions they’ve put in place. The stores that only allow a certain number inside at a time are the ones I like to shop at. —31-yr-old female, NC Now that doors are opening and people are just rushing in [to stores] … I'm just leery about doing that. Maybe a little later. — 47-yr-old female, TX Care, convenience, and quality are key aspects that leave a positive impression on the consumer In the future, I would choose to shop at stores that treat their employees well. If a company treats them well, like family, they would treat me well. — 34-yr-old male, GA ~23% consumers are buying more based on how companies take care of their employees >65% consumers intend to continue wearing face masks for the rest of the year. Masks and physical barriers are also becoming more important to consumers as they decide where to shop Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years; McKinsey qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020
  22. 22. McKinsey & Company 22 Health and “caring” economy Personal use of face masks in public places3 % of total respondents Personal use of face coverings over time1,2 % of respondents reporting at least weekly use 1 Q: Currently, what is your typical weekly usage of new personal protective equipment (PPE) (and not reused) outside work (e.g., for personal use)? 2 Q: Nine months from today, what is your expected typical weekly usage of new PPE (and not re-used) outside work for personal use? 3 Q: Choose all situations from the list below where you use each type of personal protective equipment (PPE). For each setting, respondents were able to select all types of PPE that applied; the types of PPE that were asked about but not shown include disposable gloves, eye protection, and medical gowns. “Food services” includes restaurants and food pickups; “outing” includes gatherings with friends. 20 0 40 60 80 Retail stores GymFood services Grocery stores Office building Outing Public transit Hotels Outdoor public Private vehicle N95 respirator Cloth maskSurgical mask 32 62 62 33 58 68 Currently In 9 months N95 respirator Surgical mask Cloth mask Source: McKinsey & Company survey of US consumers on PPE usage 7/8–7/20/2020, n = 1,002 Most Americans plan to wear face masks, particularly in crowded public places, for the rest of the year
  23. 23. McKinsey & Company 23 Masks and barriers are becoming a priority to consumers as they decide where to shop in-store—up ten percentage points since May Top priorities when deciding where to shop in-store1 % of respondents for whom this criterion is the most important2 1 Q: Once restrictions lift, which of the following factors will be most important to you as you decide which of these places to visit in person? Respondents were asked to select the most important. 2 The following categories are included in each bucket: Cleaning and sanitization—increased cleaning, improved air filtration, availability of sanitizing supplies throughout the store; Health checks—customer wellness check (e.g., temperature) on entry, employees' wellness check (e.g., temperature) on entry; Masks and barriers—customers and employees wear masks, customers and employees provided masks and gloves, plastic barrier with cashier; No-contact purchasing—curbside pick-up, cashier-less checkout, no contact delivery, buy online for pickup in store; Physical distancing—customer number limit, distancing in customer line, reduced employee activity during shopping hours; Store regulations—no customer product testing, one-way store aisles, special hours for high-risk shoppers. 35% 25% 12% 10% 8% 8% Masks and barriers Cleaning and sanitization No-contact purchasing Physical distancing Health checks Store regulations Health and “caring” economy Change since the first measure, pp. +10 -5 +1 -3 -2 -1 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024; 5/11–5/17/2020, n = 2,002 sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  24. 24. McKinsey & Company 24 Consumers buying based on company behavior1 % of respondents 1 Q: Which best describes how often you are doing each of the following items? Possible answers: “doing less since coronavirus started”; “doing about the same since coronavirus started”; “doing more since coronavirus started.” Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Consumers are paying increased attention to how a company treats its employees 7% 9% 10% 11% 10% 70% 71% 72% 72% 74% 23% 20% 18% 17% 16% Healthy and hygienic packaging Retailers’ promotion of sustainable solutions How companies take care of the safety of their employees Sustainable/eco-friendly products 100% Company’s purpose/values Doing less Doing about the same Doing more Health and “caring” economy Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  25. 25. McKinsey & Company 25 Care, convenience, and quality are key aspects that leave a positive impression on the consumer 1 Q: What are the top 3 words you’d use to summarize a company the made a positive impression on you during COVID-19? 2 Q: What are the top 3 words you’d use to summarize a company the made a negative impression on you during COVID-19? Note: Size of text reflects frequency of mentions. Companies that left an impression Top three words Positive1 Negative2 Source: McKinsey & Company Qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020 Health and “caring” economy
  26. 26. McKinsey & Company 26 Homebody economy McKinsey & Company 26 >60% of consumers are worried about engaging in out-of-home shared services such as public transport, airplane travel, and ride sharing I will try to continue Zoom meetings and online doctor appointments if they work. It is such a time saver! — 60-yr-old female, CA I’m not going in grocery stores right now. I'm definitely going to be very paranoid, especially going to a store with kids. — 40-yr-old female, TX More than one-third of Americans plan to leave home only for shopping and socializing in the next two weeks 73% of Americans are still waiting for certain milestones before they engage in out-of-home activities, up from 70% three weeks ago >65% of consumers intend to continue with new at-home habits adopted during the crisis, such as cooking and online entertainment To be honest, despite the hardships faced with COVID-19, I am absolutely thrilled with some of my lifestyle changes. I like being at home more. — 46-yr-old female, IL Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years; McKinsey qualitative digital diaries 5/29–6/7/2020
  27. 27. McKinsey & Company 27 Milestones for the US population not yet engaging with out-of-home activities1 % of respondents awaiting each milestone before engaging Most Americans are waiting to see indicators beyond lifting restrictions before engaging in ‘normal’ out-of-home activities 1 Q: Which best describes when you will regularly return to stores, restaurants, and other out-of-home activities? Chart rebased to exclude those already participating in these activities and those who do not deem any of these items important. Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 53 31 16 Government lifts restrictions + other requirement Only once there’s a vaccine or treatment Government lifts restrictions Medical authorities deem safe 29% Stores, restaurants, and other indoor places start taking safety measures 16% I see other people returning 8% Government lifts restrictions and… 73% of people are not currently engaging in “normal” out-of- home activities, up from 70% in the last survey Homebody economy Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years ~22% of Americans will not engage in “normal” out-of-home activities until there is a vaccine or treatment (up from 19% in the last pulse survey)
  28. 28. McKinsey & Company 28 Current level of engagement with out-of-home activities1 % of respondents per self-stated perception of new COVID-19 cases in local geography2 Americans, especially those who perceive that COVID-19 cases are rising, plan to do fewer out-of-home activities in the next two weeks 1 Q: Which is your current level of engagement with out-of-home activities (e.g., get together with family or friends, dine at bar or restaurant, etc.)? 2 Q: How would you describe the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in your local geography (i.e., county/town)? 3 Net intention is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they “reduce the amount I will engage in activities out-of-home vs. the 2 weeks before” from “increase the amount I will engage in activities out-of-home vs. the 2 weeks before.” Homebody economy 10% 7% 8% 14% 16% 14% 29% 37% 37% 32% 60% 46% 36% 47% 3% 4% % engaging less than pre-COVID-19% of respondents 49% 28% 14% 9% Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years Americans stating that… New COVID-19 cases are going up New COVID-19 cases are stable New COVID-19 cases are going down I do not know 2-weeks planned engagement, net intention3 More engagement than pre COVID-19 Same engagement as pre COVID-19 Less engagement than pre COVID-19 Minimum engagement -29% -16% -5% -16% 89% 83% 73% 79%
  29. 29. McKinsey & Company 29 Most Americans are concerned about traveling by airplane or public transit, and about attending large events Consumers’ level of concern undertaking various activities1 % of respondents 1 Q: How worried would you be if you were to do the following activities in the next two weeks? Possible answers: “not worried at all”; “not very worried”; “somewhat worried”; “very worried”; “extremely worried.”; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Level of concern is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they “not worried at all” and “not very worried” from “very worried” and “extremely worried.” Level of concern2 54 53 51 44 43 35 41 33 24 12 25 25 16 8 -6 -19 -10 -2646% 42% 40% 39% 31% 29% 27% 25% 24% 24% 21% 20% 19% 16% 18% 15% 15% 14% 34% 36% 30% 28% 30% 31% 30% 26% 27% 26% 25% 25% 21% 23% 21% 19% 17% 18% 20% 23% 30% 33% 39% 41% 43% 49% 49% 49% 54% 55% 60% 60% 61% 66% 68% 68% Get together with family Get together with friends Work outside my home Shop for non-necessities Shop for groceries/necessities Go to a hair or nail salon Drive more than 2 hours from home Dine in at a restaurant or bar Stay in a hotel Rent a short-term home Use a clothing rental service Go out for family entertainment Visit a crowded outdoor public place Use ride-sharing service Go to the gym or fitness studio Travel by airplane Attend a large event Use public transportation Not worried Somewhat worried Worried Homebody economy Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  30. 30. McKinsey & Company 30 Americans intend to maintain their current level of engagement with out-of-home activities for the next two weeks Consumers’ engagement with activities outside home1,2 % of respondents 1 Q: Did you leave your house for the following activities over the past two weeks? Chart represents the percentage of respondents who indicated that they left home at least once during the past week to do this activity. 2 Q: For which of the following activities do you intend to leave your home to do in the next two weeks? Chart represents % of respondents who intend to leave their home to do this activity during the next two weeks. 83% 56% 39% 35% 29% 29% 21% 23% 17% 12% 11% 11% 12% 8% 8% Get together with friends Shop for grocery/necessities Go out for family entertainment Shop for non-necessities Get together with family Drive more than 2 hours away from home Travel by airplane Dine in at a restaurant or bar Attend a large event Work outside my home Go to a hair or nail salon Visit a crowded outdoor public place Go to the gym or fitness studio Use ride-sharing service Travel on public transportation 82% 55% 39% 35% 30% 29% 21% 20% 16% 12% 12% 11% 11% 9% 8% Past 2 weeks Next 2 weeks There is a strong correlation between concern in participating in a particular out-of- home activity and intent to participate (R2~0.9), suggesting that out-of-home activity engagement is driven by individuals’ level of concern with the activity Homebody economy Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  31. 31. McKinsey & Company 31 Recovery in mobility has slowed down or stopped in recent weeks Community mobility in the US1,2 7-day moving average, indexed to baseline3 Source: Google Community Mobility Report US (data refreshed 8/3/2020) 1 Community mobility changes calculated by Google using aggregated and anonymized data. 2 “Transit” includes transportation stations; “parks” refers to official public gardens and national parks; “residential” refers to one’s place of residence. 3 Baseline is median value in the 5-week period of 1/3–2/6/2020 for each category. Change as compared to baseline3 (%) Change from 6/21 to 7/26, pp. Retail and recreation Grocery and pharmacy Parks Transit Workplace Residential 0 -1 3 -2 0 -4 3/82/232/9 3/22 4/5 5/174/19 5/3 5/31 6/14 6/28 7/12 7/26 -60 -50 -40 -30 70 -10 -20 0 60 10 20 30 40 50 Retail and recreation Grocery and pharmacy Workplace ResidentialTransit Parks Homebody economy Change from 4/5 to 6/21, pp. +70 +25 +18 -11 +28 +13
  32. 32. McKinsey & Company 32 Americans have acquired at-home alternatives to out-of-home activities, such as video chat and telemedicine 17% 3% 3% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 25% 6% 3% 4% 20% 12% 37% 13% 13% 7% 6% 6% 6% 5% 3% 3% 33% 12% 6% 7% 38% 14% 4% 11% 10% 5% 7% 16% 5% 4% 6% 3% 3% 4% 2% 3% 8% Online fitness Digital exercise machine 1% Telemedicine: physical Telemedicine: mental TikTok Video chat: personal Cooked regularly for myself/my family Playing online games Videoconferencing: professional Remote learning: myself 1% Remote learning: my children Watching e-sports Wellness app Online streaming 1% Personal care/grooming at home Social media Not using Using less / the same Using more Just started using Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Intent to continue,2 % 66% 50% 48% 56% 46% 45% 67% 69% 58% 61% 64% 78% 68% 56% 63% 51% 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the COVID-19 situation started? If yes, Q: Which best describes when you have done or used each of these items? Possible answers: “just started using since COVID-19 started”; “using more since COVID-19 started”; “using about the same since COVID-19 started”; “using less since COVID-19 started.” 2 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” Number indicates respondents who chose “will keep doing what I am doing now” and “ will increase this” among new or increased users. Homebody economy Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020, n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  33. 33. McKinsey & Company 33 UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend to keep doing activity after COVID-19 1 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” Number indicates respondents who chose “will keep doing what I am doing now” and “ will increase this” among new or increased users. 2 User growth is calculated as % of respondents who replied that they are new users over % of respondents who replied that they were using the product/service pre-COVID-19 (using more, using the same or using less). Accelerated shifts Potentially here to stay Online entertainment and fitness and wellness habits adopted during the crisis are likely to remain in the medium- to long term Homebody economy 46 747048 6961 79 0 67 200 0 47 50 100 6249 6651 6452 53 54 56 57 58 776859 6360 7871 72 73 76 80 50 150 TikTok Playing online games Telemedicine: mental Used social media Telemedicine: physical Videoconferencing: professional Digital exercise machine Online streaming Video chat: personal Remote learning: myself Remote learning: my children Wellness app Watching e-sports Personal care/grooming at home Cooked regularly Online fitness Works for now Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 7/30–8/2/2020 n = 2,024, sampled and weighted to match the US general population 18+ years
  34. 34. McKinsey & Company 34 Homebody economy Flight to digital and omnichannel Health and “caring” economy Shift to value and essentials Shock to loyalty Annual household income Generation Boomers are less optimistic about the US economic recovery than other generations, even though they experienced the lowest impact on their income, spending, and savings Gen Z saw the maximum impact on income, spending, and saving and are more likely to trade down in purchases Gen X and millennials are more likely to have a positive online spending intent than the other generations and intend to continue newly adopted digital activities such as social media shopping Gen Z has the highest positive online spending intent in the entertainment and apparel, fashion, and luxury categories Younger generations are more likely to try new shopping behaviors (e.g., stores, brands, shopping methods, etc.) with >90 percent of Gen Z trying a new shopping behavior during the crisis; they cite value as the main driver to try new brands and places to shop Younger generations also state that company actions (e.g., how companies take care of their employees) are increasing in importance as a buying factor since the crisis started Boomers are less concerned than other generations when leaving home for essentials, but are refraining from other out-of-home activities that involve crowds due to a larger safety concern Higher-income Americans are more optimistic about the economic recovery, and have higher spending intent across categories Unlike other groups, higher-income Americans intend to increase their online spending across both essential and non-essential categories, and are more likely to continue the newly adopted digital activities they adopted during the crisis (e.g., meal-kit delivery) Higher-income Americans are more likely to try new shopping behaviors (e.g., stores, brands, shopping methods, etc.); unlike others, they cite convenience as the main reason to try new places to shop and quality is more important for them when deciding a new place to shop or a new brand to try Higher-income Americans pay more attention to companies’ actions (e.g., how they treat their employees, sustainability) when making purchases Higher-income Americans are more worried about out-of-home activities, although they plan to engage in out-of-home activities at the same or higher level as others do While the overall trends remain true, there are differences by various demographics (1/3)
  35. 35. McKinsey & Company 35 Census region Race/ Ethnicity1 Asian Americans are less optimistic about the US economic recovery than others. However, Hispanic Americans reported the highest impact in income, spending, and savings and they are the most likely to trade down in their purchasing Asian Americans are more likely to have a positive online spending intent Hispanic Americans tried new shopping behaviors (e.g., stores, brands, shopping methods, etc.) more, while more Asian Americans report they will stick with those new shopping behaviors after COVID-19 Hispanic Americans discovered new brands and places to shop more through social media and online ads, while Asian Americans relied more on family/friends and their proactive research Members of racial and ethnic minorities say they are more likely to buy from businesses that treat employees well and provide sustainable solutions Except for leaving home for essentials, Asian Americans are more concerned about participating in out-of-home activities, and have the lowest intent to engage in the next two weeks Homebody economy Flight to digital and omnichannel Health and “caring” economy Shift to value and essentials Shock to loyalty While the overall trends remain true, there are differences by various demographics (2/3) Americans in the Northeast and the South are the most optimistic about an economic recovery in the next 2–3 months; moreover, the Northeast population has higher shopping intent than others, across categories Americans in the Northeast region has positive online shopping intent across all categories tracked, while the Midwest is negative across most discretionary categories More Americans in the Northeast have tried a new brand and place to shop; although value and convenience are the main cited reasons to try new shops and brands, more people in the Northeast say they pay attention to quality when deciding to try something new Americans in the Northeast state that companies’ actions have become more important since the crisis started Consumers in the Northeast remain the most worried about out-of-home activities; however, they plan to engage with non-essential out-of-home activities slightly more than consumers in other regions 1 Q: Are you of Hispanic or Latino descent or origin? Q: What best describes your race or ethnic background? Possible answers: ”White or Caucasian”; “Black or African American”; “Asian”; “American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander”; “some other ethnicity.” Respondents might be classified in more than one of the shown race/ethnicity.
  36. 36. McKinsey & Company 36 Men are significantly more optimistic about an economic recovery within the next 2-3 months than women While spending intent is negative almost across almost all discretionary categories, more women plan to spend less in discretionary categories such as accessories, electronics, entertainment and footwear While men have positive online shopping intent across almost all categories, women have a negative intent across most of them. Men have higher intent to continue some convenient services adopted such as grocery and meal kit delivery More women have tried a new brand & place to shop during the crisis, especially on essentials (e.g., groceries). When deciding to try a new brand, convenience and availability are key triggers for women. More women are concerned with out-of-home activities, especially those involving large crowds or public services. As a consequence, they plan to engage less out-of-home over the next two weeks While the overall trends remain true, there are differences by various demographics (3/3) Gender
  37. 37. McKinsey & Company 37 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical, or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

×