McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
McKinsey & Company 1 13% 16% 14% 15% 16% 16% 16% 43% 45% 45% 47% 46% 48% 48% 44% 39% 41% 37% 39% 35% 36% US Optimism has r...
McKinsey & Company 2 Consumers continue to feel the financial impact of COVID-19 and expect to cut back on spending Overal...
McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1,2 % of respondents Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly ...
McKinsey & Company 4 While spending intent is still negative for most categories, intent has increased across the board re...
McKinsey & Company 5 Consumers expect to increase online shopping in certain categories, including some discretionary item...
McKinsey & Company 6 Americans are also changing how they spend their time, dedicating more time to domestic activities, m...
McKinsey & Company 7 Uncertainty about the duration of the situation, the economy, and overall public health are top conce...
McKinsey & Company 8 Americans believe that the personal and financial impact of COVID-19 will last well beyond two months...
McKinsey & Company 9 Looking ahead, US consumers expect to change three aspects of their behavior Go-to brands and retaile...
McKinsey & Company 10 Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Many consumers h...
McKinsey & Company 11 Looking beyond COVID-19, consumers expect to reduce in-person activities such as international trave...
McKinsey & Company 12 Consumer changes to digital and low-touch activities fall into three primary buckets 1 Q: Compared t...
McKinsey & Company 13 UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend ...
McKinsey & Company 14 American optimism remains highest among Gen Z, higher-income earners, and Millennials Confidence in ...
McKinsey & Company 15 1Q: How do you think your overall available income & spending may change in the next two weeks? Hous...
McKinsey & Company 16 Online discretionary spending is recovering for Gen Z, Millennials, and high-income earners Expected...
McKinsey & Company 17 Expected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 % of respondents Millennials, Gen X, and...
McKinsey & Company 18 0% 1% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50%+ % of new and increased users Have you used or done any of the following s...
McKinsey & Company 19 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical, or other regulated advice or guarantee results....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

21 views

Published on

As COVID-19 progresses, US consumers remain optimistic. The next normal is beginning to emerge, as consumers indicate some of their behavioral changes may stick long term

US consumers remain relatively optimistic, with 36 percent of consumers expecting an economic rebound within two to three months. Gen Z remains the most optimistic age group, with 45 percent reporting confidence in the economy. Top concerns include uncertainty around public health, the duration of the crisis, and the economy.

However, Americans still expect to reduce spending, especially on discretionary items
Consumers are feeling the impact of COVID-19, with about 34 percent noting that either their income or ability to work has been negatively impacted. As a result, more consumers are being very careful about how they spend their money (53 percent). Looking ahead, 35 percent of consumers say they will reduce their spending over the next two weeks. However, discretionary spending is starting to rebound, led by personal-care products, food takeout and delivery, non-food child products, skin care and makeup, and footwear and apparel. Consumers intend to increase online shopping, a shift that has been driven primarily by Gen Z, millennials, and higher-income consumers.

Consumers are also adopting and intensifying behaviors, especially digital ones
Consumers are starting to adopt new behaviors, including shopping on new websites for basics, shopping at a new grocery stores, trying curbside restaurant and store pickup, getting groceries delivered, and trying videoconferencing for professional and personal reasons. There are several additional categories where consumers are increasing their participation, such as entertainment streaming, e-sports, and online fitness.

These exhibits are based on survey data collected in the United States from April 20–26, 2020. Check back for regular updates on US consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

McKinsey Survey: US consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 13% 16% 14% 15% 16% 16% 16% 43% 45% 45% 47% 46% 48% 48% 44% 39% 41% 37% 39% 35% 36% US Optimism has remained stable: 36 percent of Americans believe that the economy will rebound within two to three months Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052; 4/6–4/12/2020, n = 1,063; 3/30–4/5/2020, n = 1,484; 3/23–3/29/2020, n = 1,119; 3/20–3/22/2020, n = 1,073; 3/16–3/17/2020, n = 1,042, sampled and weighted to US general population 18+ years Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents Unsure: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression/fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong as or stronger than before COVID-19 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic.” Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Mar 20–22 Mar 23–29 Mar 30–Apr 5 Apr 6–12 Apr 13–19Mar 16–17 Apr 20–26
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 Consumers continue to feel the financial impact of COVID-19 and expect to cut back on spending Overall sentiment in the general population in US1 % of respondents 1 Q: Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each of the following statements. Please select only one response for each statement; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Measures difference in “strongly agree / agree” between current and last pulse survey. 45% 33% 33% 37% 19% 11% 39% 40% 36% 29% 45% 42% 41% 17% 27% 31% 34% 35% 47% 49%10% Strongly disagree / disagree Somewhat disagree / agree Strongly agree / agree My family/friends’ health has been negatively affected by coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to make financial ends meet has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to work has been reduced by coronavirus or COVID-19 Uncertainty about the economy is preventing me from making purchases or investments that I would otherwise make I am cutting back on my spending Given the economy and my personal finances, I have to be very careful how I spend my money Strongly agree/ agree difference since last pulse2 -3 -2 -3 -1 -6 -2 -4 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n=1,052; 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years My income has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1,2 % of respondents Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly / increase a lot 43% 8%8%6% Past 2 weeksPast 2 weeks 51% 53% 39% 62% 29% Next 2 weeks 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings in the past two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income, spending, and savings may change in the next two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. While fewer Americans have experienced a reduction in income, almost half have reduced their spending in recent weeks Household spending1,2 % of respondents Past 2 weeks 22% Next 2 weeksPast 2 weeks 22% 24% 53% 46% 35% 31% 15% 49% April 13–19 April 20–26 Household savings1,2 % of respondents 18% 30% 46%44% Past 2 weeks 39% 18% 36% Past 2 weeks 15% 55% Next 2 weeks Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years April 13–19 April 20–26 April 13–19 April 20–26
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 While spending intent is still negative for most categories, intent has increased across the board recently, travel being the exception 16 22 31 28 45 73 54 58 63 62 27 16 19 43 55 20 29 21 12 26 17 11 6 8 6 14 16 8 7 7 Tobacco products 10Groceries Quick-service restaurant Snacks Food takeout & delivery Alcohol 5Restaurant OTC medicines 5Footwear Apparel Household supplies Jewelry Accessories Non-food child products Personal-care products Skin care & makeup Furnishing & appliances 10 Decrease Stay the same Increase 20 12 30 49 74 37 57 63 63 57 56 68 63 74 76 78 79 11 23 14 8 6 11 11 7 12 6 15 6 7 Consumer electronics Vitamins/supplements Out-of-home entertainment 5 Entertainment at home Books/magazines/newspapers Short-term home rentals Pet-care services Fitness & wellness 5 3 Personal-care services 5Gasoline Vehicle purchases Travel by car Cruises Adventures & tours International flights Hotel/resort stays Domestic flights Net intent2 +11 -16 -41 -68 -26 -46 -58 -58 -50 -44 -62 -48 -68 -69 -73 -76 Net intent2 +19 -13 0 -48 +5 -10 -5 -11 -34 -68 -49 -52 -55 -56 -11 -36 Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease spending from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase spending. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/6–4/12/2020, n = 1,063, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years -9 -10 Net intent: Above +1 Net intent: -15 to 0 Net intent: Below -15Change since 4/12 +5 +10 -3 +10 +7 0 +12 +4 +15 +8 +10 +11 +5 +11 +9 +10 N/A Change since 4/12 -2 +5 +7 +2 +13 +7 +8 +2 -1 +4 +4 +2 -6 -7 +5 -3 N/A
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 Consumers expect to increase online shopping in certain categories, including some discretionary items 1 Q: And where do you expect you’ll buy these categories? Tell us if you will shop in the following places more, about the same, or less in the next two weeks; please note, if you don’t buy in one of these places today and won’t in next two weeks, please select “N/A”; did not ask this question for categories not shown. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease shopping frequency from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase shopping frequency. Expected change in shopping channel per category over the next two weeks1 Axes show net intent,2 bubble size relative to share of respondents that have purchased category in last six months -10-35 -30 -50 -20-30 5-5-15-25 0 -10 0 10 15 10 20 25 20 -70 -60 -20 -40 Non-food child products (e.g., diapers) Household supplies (e.g., cleaning, laundry) Furnishings & appliances Groceries Accessories Alcohol Footwear Consumer electronics Food takeout & delivery Tobacco Skin care & makeup Books/ magazines/ newspapers Entertainment at home (e.g., Netflix) Vitamins / supplements Fitness & wellness Snacks OTC medicines Personal-care products (e.g., soap, shampoo) Apparel Jewelry Entertainment at home Discretionary Household essentials In-store Online Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 Americans are also changing how they spend their time, dedicating more time to domestic activities, media, and news 4% 10% 7% 14% 14% 13% 14% 12% 15% 19% 19% 44% 49% 55% 50% 51% 52% 54% 55% 53% 55% 56% 52% 41% 38% 36% 35% 35% 33% 33% 32% 26% 25% Movies or shows Cooking Live news Texting, chatting, messaging Home improvement Exercising Social media Video content TV Reading news online Reading for personal interest Decrease IncreaseStay the sameExpected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, how much time do you expect to spend on these activities compared to how much time you normally spend on them? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase time spent. Net intent2 +48 +31 +31 +22 +31 +22 +19 +21 +17 +7 +6 +39 +37 +34 +33 +30 +26 +25 +14 -1 -18 -25 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 Uncertainty about the duration of the situation, the economy, and overall public health are top concerns for Americans 64% 62% 62% 58% 54% 48% 44% 43% 41% 39% 38% 38% 35% Safety of myself or my family Not knowing how long the situation will last My personal health The US economy Taking care of my family Overall public health Impact on upcoming events Health of my relatives in vulnerable populations Contributing to the spread of the virus Not being able to get the supplies I need Negative impact on my job or income Impact on upcoming travel plans Not being able to make ends meet 1 Q: What concerns you most about the COVID-19 situation? Possible answers: “not a concern”; “minimally concerned”; “somewhat concerned”; “very concerned”; “extremely concerned.” Largest concerns of the US population related to COVID-191 % of respondents who are very concerned or extremely concerned Very concerned / extremely concerned 64% of Americans are very or extremely concerned about the uncertainty of the duration of the COVID-19 situation Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  8. 8. McKinsey & Company 8 Americans believe that the personal and financial impact of COVID-19 will last well beyond two months 4–6 months 9% 33%2–3 months 27% 16% 14% 0–1 month 7–12 months More than one year 22% 6% 19% 24% 13% 16%More than one year No impact 0–1 month 2–3 months 4–6 months 7–12 months Adjustments to routines1 % of respondents Impact on personal/household finances2 % of respondents ~91% believe it will take 2+ months before routines can return to normal, up from 89% in the last pulse survey ~72% believe their finances will be impacted for 2+ months by the COVID-19 situation, same as the last pulse survey 1 Q: How long do you believe you need to adjust your routines, given the current COVID-19 situation, before things return back to normal in the US (e.g., government lifts restrictions on events/travel)? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How long do you believe your personal/household finances will be impacted by the COVID-19 situation? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13-4/19/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  9. 9. McKinsey & Company 9 Looking ahead, US consumers expect to change three aspects of their behavior Go-to brands and retailers In-person activities Digital and low-touch activities  Up to 18% of Americans have switched go-to brands and/or retailers due to COVID-19, with many switching to store brands and shopping new websites for basics  More than half of consumers expect to maintain their choice after COVID-19  Consumers expect to reduce many high-traffic, in-person activities in the future, including international travel, going to the mall, and going to concerts or events  As consumers have adopted or increased digital and low-touch behaviors due to COVID-19, there is a broad range of intent to continue: — Works for now: Activities necessitated by COVID-19 that are poor substitutes for in-person counterparts, and with lower intent to continue — Accelerated shifts: Satisfactory digital replacements for in-person activities and connectivity, including telemedicine and remote learning, with growing adoption and medium-high intent to continue — Potentially here to stay: New and familiar forms of entertainment and interaction with medium-high intent to continue Consumer behaviors Findings A B C
  10. 10. McKinsey & Company 10 Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Many consumers have switched brands and retailers due to COVID-19, and about half expect to continue after the crisis 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started? 2 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; “will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” 18% 14% 14% 14% 13% Shopped new grocery store Switched to store brand Shopped new website: basics Shopped new website: non-basics Changed primary grocery store 64% 50% 56% 56% 43% Intent to continue2 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years A
  11. 11. McKinsey & Company 11 Looking beyond COVID-19, consumers expect to reduce in-person activities such as international travel, events, and mall shopping 1 Q: Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided, which of the following do you think you will do more or less compared to before the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started? Possible answers: “will reduce this”; “will do the same as before coronavirus”; “will increase this.” Excludes work-from-home category. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating to increase time spent. 13% 15% 19% 24% 27% 29% 29% 34% 63% 61% 57% 50% 47% 47% 51% 45% 23% 24% 24% 26% 26% 25% 20% 21% Shop online (non-grocery) Shop in physical stores (non-grocery) Shop in physical grocery stores Shop online for groceries Go to the mall International travel Domestic travel Go to movies, concerts, and other events Stay the sameDecrease IncreaseExpectations for consumer behavior after COVID-19, relative to pre-crisis1 % of respondents Net intent2 +10 +2 -1 -4 -9 -13 +9 +5 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052; 4/13-4/19/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years B Net intent change since last survey +5 +5 +3 +4 0 +2 +3 +6
  12. 12. McKinsey & Company 12 Consumer changes to digital and low-touch activities fall into three primary buckets 1 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; “will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”, “will increase this.” 2 User growth is calculated as % of respondents who replied that they are new users over % of respondents who replied that they were either: increased usage users, same usage users, or reduced usage users. UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 High(>40%)Low(<40%) Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend to keep doing activity after COVID-19 Low (<45%) Medium-high (>45%) Works for now Activities necessitated by COVID-19 that are poor substitutes for in-person counterparts, and consequently have lower intent to continue Accelerated shifts Satisfactory digital replacements for in-person activities and connectivity, with growing adoption Potentially here to stay New and familiar forms of entertainment and interaction with medium-high intent to continue  User growth is defined as the percent of respondents who replied that they are new users over the percent of respondents who replied that they were using this service pre-COVID-19  Intent to continue is defined as the percent of respondents who replied that, after COVID-19, they will keep their usage at the same level or will increase usage Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years C
  13. 13. McKinsey & Company 13 UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend to keep doing activity after COVID-19 Usage intent after COVID-19 is higher for wellness activities and telemedicine and lower for pandemic shutdown workarounds 1 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” 2 User growth is calculated as % of respondents who replied that they are new users over % of respondents who replied that they were using the product/service pre-COVID (using more, using the same or using less). Restaurant delivery 25% 38% Online streaming 6% 61%Digital exercise machine 30% 71% Spent time outdoors 4% 90%Wellness app 25% 81% Watching e-sports 7% 62%Meal-kit delivery 38% 51% Quick-service restaurant drive-thru 7% 50%Buy online for in-store pickup 34% 59% Online fitness 40% 55% Self-checkout in-store 9% 74% User growth Intent to continue High(>40%)Low(<40%) Low (<45%) Medium-high (>45%) Works for now Accelerated shifts Potentially here to stay Telemedicine: mental 125% 55% Remote learning: self 58% 51% User growth Intent to continue Telemedicine: physical 180% 48% Store curbside pickup 73% 38% Grocery delivery 57% 45% Remote learning: my children 131% 37% Restaurant curbside pickup 77% 26% Videoconferencing: professional 73% 43% Video chats: personal 50% 42% Playing online games 10% 56% User growth Intent to continue User growth Intent to continue Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years C TikTok 41% 60%
  14. 14. McKinsey & Company 14 American optimism remains highest among Gen Z, higher-income earners, and Millennials Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic.” Generation 45% 46% 33% 18% 37% Gen Z 40% 15% Millennial 34% 50% 16% Gen X Boomers 51% 16% 36% 48% 16% Apr 20–26 US overall 16%17% $50–$100K 35% 33% 48% <$50K 52% 42% 44% 15% >$100K Pessimistic Unsure Optimistic Income Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  15. 15. McKinsey & Company 15 1Q: How do you think your overall available income & spending may change in the next two weeks? Household income1 % of respondents Household spending1 % of respondents Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly / increase a lot 12% 24% 11% 46% 30% 60% 43% 9% MillennialGen Z 60% 31% Gen X 5% 71% Boomers Generation 36% 21% 43% 20% Gen Z 46% 34% Millennial 15% 52% 33% Gen X 10% 53% 36% Boomers Expectations of income and spending in the next two weeks1 % of respondents Apr 20–26 15% 49% 35% Apr 20–26 29% 8% 62% US Boomers expect the smallest reduction in income, while Gen Z expects the greatest reduction in both income and spending Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  16. 16. McKinsey & Company 16 Online discretionary spending is recovering for Gen Z, Millennials, and high-income earners Expected change in online shopping per category over the next two weeks1 % of respondents Generational Income $50–$100K >$100K<$50KGen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers US overall Net Intent -10 1 10 20+ Net Intent2 -20< -20 Groceries Household supplies Personal-care products Skin care & makeup Non-food child products Tobacco Consumer electronics Entertainment at home Food takeout & delivery Books/magazines/newspapers Alcohol Fitness & wellness Footwear 4 9 17 1 11 17 -2 4 12 0 -5 8 9 27 11 -7 -3 9 -9 1 9 12 28 20 -2 9 12 -1 -3 16 -18 -7 -2 -8 -3 2 1 29 9 26 -2 6 2 46 19 24 -2 34 5 19 9 15 9 26 -1 21 26 16 13 -6 -3 4 8 12 2 2 13 -3 -9 16 6 3 -10 2 -10 5 2 -4 -19 -3 -4 -14 1 -6 -5 -10 -30 -28 -16 -19 5 Apparel 35 10 -11 -24 -9 -14 6 9 9 4 1 15 -2 1 20 Snacks -6 1 5-12 7 1 -30 6 5 -8 -2 -10 -5 1 Q: And where do you expect you’ll buy these categories? Tell us if you will shop in the following places more, about the same, or less in the next 2 weeks. Please note, if you don’t buy in one of these places today and won’t in next two weeks, please select “N/A”; did not ask this question for categories not shown. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease online spend from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase online spend. OTC medicines -10 -1 6-3 6 -3 -7-2 Vitamins/supplements 3 7 1820 17 8 29 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  17. 17. McKinsey & Company 17 Expected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 % of respondents Millennials, Gen X, and higher-income earners plan to spend more time on TV and news; Gen Z plans to consume more video content 1 Q: Over the next 2 weeks, how much time do you expect to spend on these activities? 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase time spent. Generational Income $50–$100K >$100K<$50KGen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers US Overall Net intent -10 1 10 20 30 40+ Net Intent2 < -10 Live news Reading news online Texting, chatting, messaging Exercising Meditation/mindfulness Video games TV Movies or shows Social media Video content Home improvement Online groceries Online shopping (non-food) 44 49 5048 14 26 3022 6 19 3117 1 11 127 0 -7 5-1 -3 0 50 21 14 2319 25 32 3931 18 20 2721 25 30 3730 15 22 2721 12 25 2821 -17 -3 6-6 49 4 12 11 3 30 40 43 39 49 7 8 4 14 56 21 26 17 8 21 36 46 34 42 21 25 8 7 46 25 19 13 3 0 21 29 22 29 24 20 -3 -3 43 27 11 -7 -13 -26 -2 18 4 16 22 22 -23 -18 -9 -3 3-4 Working -19 -2 -16 -34 -22 -22 -11-18 Cooking Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/20–4/26/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  18. 18. McKinsey & Company 18 0% 1% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50%+ % of new and increased users Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents Millennials and higher-income earners are driving increased usage of video chat; Gen Z drives online games and delivery services 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started? If yes, Q: Which best describes when you have done or used each of these items? Possible responses: just started using since coronavirus started, using more since coronavirus started, using about the same since coronavirus started, using less since coronavirus started.) Generational Income $50–$100K >$100K<$50KGen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers US Total Remote learning: my children Videoconferencing: professional Video chat: personal Remote learning: self 9% 10% 23%13% 12% 26% 36%24% 20% 21% 39%26% 10% 10% 17%13% 13% 35% 35% 35% 19% 33% 36% 17% 19% 26% 22% 9% 3% 10% 19% 4% Spending time outdoors Online fitness Wellness app Telemedicine: physical Telemedicine: mental 17% 15% 20% 17% 12% 20% 21%17% 17% 18% 10% 4% 9% 9% 17%11% 10% 15% 8% 2% 7% 7% 11%8% 9% 10% 16% 15% 14% 13% 13%13% 8% 9% 7% 2% 7% 3% 8%6% Restaurant delivery Grocery delivery 16% 22% 31%22% 17% 26% 26%13% 30% 23% 34% 30% 21% 23% 12% 17% Buy online for in-store pickup Restaurant curbside pickup Self-checkout in-store Quick-service restaurant drive-thru Store curbside pickup 13% 21% 26%19% 20% 28% 38%28% 16% 20% 15%18% 23% 28% 22%24% 16% 20% 24%19% 20% 26% 12% 24% 16% 26% 29% 19% 22% 28% 20% 27% 21% 26% 17% 13% 28% 15% 25% 16% Playing online games Watching e-sports TikTok 17% 13% 19%16% 37% 23% 15% 5% 26% 12% 9% 1% 8% 7% 13%9% 38% 12% 8% 1% 9% 8% 12%10% Online streaming 38% 41% 51%42% 46% 57% 45% 28% Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 US Consumer Pulse Survey 4/13–4/19/2020, n = 1,052, sampled and weighted to match US general population 18+ years
  19. 19. McKinsey & Company 19 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical, or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

×