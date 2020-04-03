As the Spanish government and organizations continue to work toward containing COVID-19 and preparing for its aftermath, the economic effects are also beginning to be felt. Spanish consumers seem to be the least optimistic on the economy among European countries. They are already feeling the effect of the crisis on their incomes, and are planning to cut their spending in almost all sectors, with limited expectations of shifting consumption online in the short-run.



The exhibits here come from survey data collected in Spain March 26–29, 2020. We will contine to track consumer sentiment to gauge how people’s expectations, incomes, spending, and behaviors change throughout the crisis.