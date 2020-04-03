Successfully reported this slideshow.
McKinsey & Company 1 Most Spaniards are not optimistic about the economy, a slight decrease since last week Confidence in ...
McKinsey & Company 2 Consumers are spending money carefully and cutting back on spending Overall sentiment in the general ...
McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1 % of respondents 1 Q: How has the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation affected your (f...
McKinsey & Company 4 Consumers show negative spending expectations in most categories, except groceries, household supplie...
McKinsey & Company 5 Spanish consumers purchase household essentials in-store, but are increasing online spend for enterta...
McKinsey & Company 6 Spaniards’ behaviors are changing, with more time spent connecting virtually, and watching movies and...
McKinsey & Company 7 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical or other regulated advice or guarantee results. T...
McKinsey Survey: Spanish consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

As the Spanish government and organizations continue to work toward containing COVID-19 and preparing for its aftermath, the economic effects are also beginning to be felt. Spanish consumers seem to be the least optimistic on the economy among European countries. They are already feeling the effect of the crisis on their incomes, and are planning to cut their spending in almost all sectors, with limited expectations of shifting consumption online in the short-run.

The exhibits here come from survey data collected in Spain March 26–29, 2020. We will contine to track consumer sentiment to gauge how people’s expectations, incomes, spending, and behaviors change throughout the crisis.

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 Most Spaniards are not optimistic about the economy, a slight decrease since last week Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 Percentage of respondents by country Spain Mar 21–22 Mar 26–28 Unsure: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression / fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong or stronger than before COVID-19 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic” 36 45 19 Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020 N = 1,003, 3/21–3/22/2020 N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years 39 47 14
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 Consumers are spending money carefully and cutting back on spending Overall sentiment in the general population in Spain1 Percentage of respondents 1 Q: Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each of the following statements. Please select only one response for each statement. 65% 27% 26% 28% 11% 7% 9% 21% 45% 39% 35% 49% 49% 43% 14% 28% 35% 37% 40% 44% 48% Strongly agree / agreeStrongly disagree / disagree Somewhat disagree / agree I or someone in my family or a close friend have had negative health effects by the coronavirus or COVID-19 My income has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to make financial ends meet has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to work has been reduced by the coronavirus or COVID-19 Uncertainty about the economy is preventing me from making purchases or investments that I would otherwise make I am cutting back on my spending Given the economy and my personal finances, I have to be very careful how I spend my money Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020, N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1 % of respondents 1 Q: How has the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation affected your (family) overall available income and spending IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS? 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income and spending may change in the NEXT TWO WEEKS? 3 Q: How long do you believe your personal/household finances will be impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation? Nearly half of Spaniards expect a reduction in income during the next two weeks Household spending2 % of respondents Expected timeline3 ~80% of respondents believe their finances will be impacted by 2+ months by the COVID- 19 situation 3%2% 46% 54% 44% 51% Past 2 weeks Next 2 weeks 24% 36% 40% Past 2 weeks 47% 17% 37% Next 2 weeks Increase slightly / increase a lot Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020, N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 Consumers show negative spending expectations in most categories, except groceries, household supplies, and entertainment at home 12 41 29 48 49 76 89 80 83 88 83 29 13 20 69 82 28 13 9 18 6 11 24 9 Skin care & makeup 2 Groceries Snacks Food takeout & delivery Tobacco products Alcohol Quick-service restaurant 4 Restaurant 2Footwear 2 1 Apparel Jewelry 2Accessories Non-food child products Household supplies Personal care products 2 1Furnishing & appliances Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 Percentage of respondents Decrease Stay the same Increase 14 46 66 92 38 82 81 79 80 84 89 76 91 91 90 90 26 8 5 6 2 Petcare services 1 Entertainment at home 3 1 Books/magazines/newspapers 1 Consumer electronics Out-of-home entertainment 1Fitness & wellness 2 1 Short-term home rentals Personal care services Gasoline Vehicle purchases 1Travel by car Cruises Adventures & tours Hotel/resort stays 2International flights 1Domestic flights Net intent2 Net intent2 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating to increase time spent. +12 -38 -61 -91 -35 -81 -80 -77 -79 -82 -88 -70 -91 -89 -89 -89 +16 -18 +11 -81 -28 -20 -30 -43 -72 -87 -78 -81 -87 -81 -11 -67 +16 -18 1+1 -81 -28 -20 -30 -43 -72 -87 -78 -81 -87 -81 -11 -67 +12 -38 -61 -91 -35 -81 -80 -77 -79 -82 -88 -70 -91 -89 -89 -89 Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020, N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 Spanish consumers purchase household essentials in-store, but are increasing online spend for entertainment at home 1 Q: And where do you expect you’ll buy these categories? Tell us if you will shop in the following places more, about the same, or less in the next two weeks. Please note, if you don’t buy in one of these places today and won’t in next two weeks, please select “N/A”; did not ask this question for categories not shown 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating to increase time spent Expected change in shopping channel per category over the next 2 weeks1 Axes show net intent,2 bubble size relative to share of respondents that have purchased category in last six months 20-55 -50 -30 -70 -40-45 -35 -20-25 -60 -40 -15 0 10-10 -30 -5 -20 0 -10 5 15 10 -50 Entertainment at home Household supplies Non-food children/infant products (e.g., diapers) Tobacco Fitness & wellness Food takeout & delivery Skin care & makeup ApparelJewelry Accessories Alcoholic beverages Snacks Footwear Personal care products Household furnishing & appliances Books / magazines / newspapers Consumer electronics Groceries/food for home In-store Online Household essentials Discretionary Entertainment No decline Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020, N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 Spaniards’ behaviors are changing, with more time spent connecting virtually, and watching movies and TV Expected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 Percentage of respondents Net intent2 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, how much time do you expect to spend on these activities compared to how much time you normally spend on them? 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the percent of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the of respondents stating to increase time spent. +55 +49 +42 +43 +40 +32 +28 +23 +12 -23 -34 -34 -45 5% 10% 10% 9% 9% 13% 13% 16% 23% 40% 46% 44% 55% 35% 31% 38% 39% 42% 42% 46% 45% 42% 43% 42% 46% 35% 60% 59% 52% 52% 49% 45% 41% 39% 35% 17% 12% 10% 10% Reading news online Social media Texting, chatting, messaging Reading for personal interest Movies or shows TV Video content Live news Video games Online groceries Online non-food purchases Working Reading print news Decrease Stay the same Increase +55 +49 +42 +43 +40 +32 +28 +23 +12 -23 -34 -34 -45 Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 Spain Consumer Pulse Survey, 3/26–3/29/2020, N = 1,003, sampled and weighted to match Spain’s general population 18+ years
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

