The prevailing sentiment among Polish consumers is similar to those in other European countries, with uncertainty about health and the economy as the biggest concerns. With over half of Poles expecting their income to decrease, we observe a sharp decline in consumers’ intentions to purchase discretionary products, especially in-store. It is also important to note that the majority of Poles expect their finances and personal routines to be impacted for more than four months.



These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Poland from April 2–5, 2020. Check back for regular updates on Polish consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.