McKinsey Survey: Peruvian consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

In Peru, the prevailing sentiment is uncertainty about safety, overall public health, and the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Compared to other countries, however, Peruvian consumers are more optimistic about a quick economic recovery. Nevertheless, they are cutting back on spending in most categories. Although there is positive spending intent for household essentials and entertainment at home, the latter is the only category for which Peruvians are increasing online spending.

These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Peru from April 3–7, 2020. Check back for regular updates on Peruvian consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.

McKinsey Survey: Peruvian consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 More than half of Peruvians are optimistic about a speedy economic recovery Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years 45 51 4 Apr 3–7 Peru Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents Unsure: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression/fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong as or stronger than before COVID-19 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic”; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding.
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 However, Peruvians are still cutting back on spending and being careful with how they spend their money 44% 18% 19% 12% 13% 26% 40% 30% 36% 29% 29% 24% 14% 30% 42% 51% 53% 58% 67% 72% 84%2% 4% 4% Strongly disagree / disagree Somewhat disagree / agree Strongly agree / agree I have been personally affected by coronavirus or COVID-19 I am very concerned about losing my job My ability to make financial ends meet has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to work has been reduced by coronavirus or COVID-19 Uncertainty about the economy is preventing me from making purchases or investments that I would otherwise make I am cutting back on my spending Given the economy and my personal finances, I have to be very careful how I spend my money My income has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years Overall sentiment in the general population in Peru1 % of respondents 1 Q: Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each of the following statements. Please select only one response for each statement; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Measures difference in “strongly agree/agree” between current and last pulse survey.
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1,2 % of respondents Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly / increase a lot 20% 5% 71% 17% 10% Past 2 weeks 78% Next 2 weeks About three-fourths of consumers expect a reduction in income and savings, though a third will still increase spending Household spending1,2 % of respondents Next 2 weeks 21% 26% 35%39% Past 2 weeks 40% 39% Household savings1,2 % of respondents 15% 5% Next 2 weeks 14% 81% Past 2 weeks 77% 8% Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings in the past two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income, spending, and savings may change in the next two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. April 3–7 April 3–7 April 3–7
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 Peruvians plan to decrease spending across most categories, except groceries, household supplies, and personal care 13 53 54 65 78 77 77 90 74 79 73 28 18 17 65 83 40 13 7 12 5 5 7 6 17 29 26 5 Snacks Alcohol Groceries Tobacco products Food takeout & delivery 2 Quick-service restaurant Restaurant Footwear 4Apparel Household supplies Jewelry 4Accessories Non-food child products Personal-care products Skin care & makeup 4Furnishing & appliances Decrease Stay the same Increase 25 59 73 86 52 72 67 62 79 47 78 71 87 85 86 85 18 6 8 6 7 6 5 6 5 Hotel/resort stays Pet-care services 4 Books/magazines/newspapers Entertainment at home 3 Consumer electronics Travel by car Out-of-home entertainment 4Fitness & wellness Personal-care services Gasoline 2 3 International flights Vehicle purchases Short-term home rentals Cruises 3Adventures & tours 1 Domestic flights Net intent2 -7 -53 -69 -83 -44 -68 -61 -55 -77 -41 -73 -65 -84 -80 -85 -82 Net intent2 +27 -11 +11 -79 -40 -47 -53 -73 -72 -70 -88 -70 -73 -69 +9 -60 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease spending from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase spending.
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 At-home entertainment is the only category where Peruvians expect to increase online spending 25-30 -70 30 -35 -25 -5-20 -15 20 -10 -40 -50 -60 0 -30 -20 5 10 -10 10 15 0 20 Food takeout & delivery Snacks Household supplies (e.g., cleaning, laundry) Alcohol Books/magazines/newspapers Skin care & makeup Fitness & wellness Entertainment at home (e.g., Netflix) Non-food child products (e.g., diapers) Footwear Groceries Apparel Furnishing & appliances Accessories Jewelry Consumer electronics Tobacco products Personal-care products (e.g., soap, shampoo) Household essentials Entertainment at home Discretionary In-store Online Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: And where do you expect you’ll buy these categories? Tell us if you will shop in the following places more, about the same, or less in the next two weeks; please note, if you don’t buy in one of these places today and won’t in next two weeks, please select “N/A”; did not ask this question for categories not shown. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease shopping frequency from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase shopping frequency. Expected change in shopping channel per category over the next two weeks1 Axes show net intent,2 bubble size relative to share of respondents that have purchased category in last six months
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 Peruvians expect to consume more online news, video content, and social media during COVID-19 11% 14% 9% 13% 21% 12% 27% 42% 34% 37% 49% 40% 39% 44% 41% 34% 45% 41% 32% 39% 39% 36% 49% 47% 47% 46% 44% 43% 33% 27% 26% 24% 15% Movies or shows Video content Live news Working Reading news online Social media Video games TV Texting, chatting, messaging Reading for personal interest Reading print news Decrease Stay the same Increase Net intent2 +38 +33 +38 +33 +23 +31 +6 -15 -8 -13 -34 +39 +37 +34 +33 +30 +26 +25 +14 -1 -18 -25 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years Expected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 % of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, how much time do you expect to spend on these activities compared to how much time you normally spend on them? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase time spent.
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 Most Peruvians believe that the personal and financial impact of COVID-19 will last well beyond two months 0–1 month 13% 5% 30% 44% 9% 2–3 months 4–6 months 7–12 months More than one year 4% 13% 43% 26% 10% 0–1 month 4–6 months 5% No impact 2–3 months 7–12 months More than one year Adjustments to routines1 % of respondents Impact on personal/household finances2 % of respondents ~87% believe it will take 2+ months before routines can return to normal ~83% of respondents believe their finances will be impacted for 2+ months by the COVID-19 situation Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: How long do you believe you need to adjust your routines, given the current COVID-19 situation, before things return back to normal Peru (e.g., government lifts restrictions on events/travel)? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How long do you believe your personal/household finances will be impacted by the COVID-19 situation? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding.
  8. 8. McKinsey & Company 8 Peruvians are most concerned about the health and safety of family and overall public health 83% 80% 80% 79% 73% 66% 65% 61% 61% 57% 56% 48% 46% Safety of myself or my family Impact on upcoming events Health of my relatives in vulnerable populations Taking care of my family The Peruvian economy Not being able to get the supplies I need Overall public health Not knowing how long the situation will last Negative impact on my job or income Contributing to the spread of the virus My personal health Negative impact on my business Not being able to make ends meet Very concerned / extremely concerned 83% of Peruvians are very or extremely concerned about taking care of their families Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse Survey 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: What concerns you most about the COVID-19 situation? Possible answers: “not a concern”; “minimally concerned”; “somewhat concerned”; “very concerned”; “extremely concerned.” Largest concerns of the Peruvian population related to COVID-191 % of respondents who are very concerned or extremely concerned
  9. 9. McKinsey & Company 9 Peruvians have intensified usage and adoption of digital activities, especially remote learning, video conferencing, and entertainment 5% 3% 17% 27% 28% 14% 42% 11% 27% 18% 19% 7% 4% 3% 11% 2% 2% 8% 11% 13% 12% 6% 12% 9% 7% 10% 3% 4% 3% 7% Virtual/video chat for personal use Online personal training/fitness Meal-kit delivery Online media streaming TikTok Remote learning for me Playing online video games Watching online video gaming Grocery delivery 1% 3%Restaurant delivery Remote learning for my kids Digital workout bike or machine Telemedicine for physical health Wellness app (e.g., meditation) Video conferencing for professional use Telemedicine for mental health Not using Just started usingUsing moreUsing less/the same Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Peru Consumer Pulse 4/3–4/7/2020, n = 1,012, sampled and weighted to match Peru’s general population 18+ years Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the COVID-19 situation started? If yes, Q: Which best describes when you have done or used each of these items? Possible answers: “just started using since COVID-19 started”; “using more since COVID-19 started”; “using about the same since COVID-19 started”; “using less since COVID-19 started.”
  10. 10. McKinsey & Company 10 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

