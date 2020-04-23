In Peru, the prevailing sentiment is uncertainty about safety, overall public health, and the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Compared to other countries, however, Peruvian consumers are more optimistic about a quick economic recovery. Nevertheless, they are cutting back on spending in most categories. Although there is positive spending intent for household essentials and entertainment at home, the latter is the only category for which Peruvians are increasing online spending.



These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Peru from April 3–7, 2020. Check back for regular updates on Peruvian consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.