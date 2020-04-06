Successfully reported this slideshow.
McKinsey Survey: German consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

In Germany, the prevailing sentiment is uncertainty, about safety, how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, and the economy. Compared to other European countries, however, German consumers have greater optimism for a quick economic recovery, but they are cutting back their spending. Though they expect to consume more online entertainment, they are less sure of large shifts to online shopping.

These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Germany from March 28-29, 2020. Check back for regular updates on German consumer sentiments, behaviors, wages, spending, and expectations.

McKinsey Survey: German consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 The majority of Germans remain uncertain about the economic impact of COVID-19 but are more optimistic than most Europeans 15 15 60 58 25 27 Confidence in Germany’s economic recovery after COVID-191 Percentage of respondents Germany Unsure: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression / fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong as or stronger than before COVID-19 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1 “very optimistic” to 6 “very pessimistic.” Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years Mar 24–25 Mar 28–29
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 Most consumers do not feel an immediate financial impact but plan to be careful with their spending Overall sentiment in the general population in Germany1 Percent of respondents 86% 57% 46% 48% 25% 43% 15% 21% 28% 39% 34% 48% 29% 56% 48% 15% 16% 19% 27% 28% 29% 31% 8% 6% Strongly disagree / disagree Strongly agree / agreeSomewhat disagree / agree I or someone in my family or a close friend have experienced negative health effects from coronavirus or COVID-19 My income has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to make financial ends meet has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 My job feels less secure because of coronavirus or COVID-19 Uncertainty about the economy is preventing me from making purchases or investments that I would otherwise make I am cutting back on my spending Given the economy and my personal finances, I have to be very careful how I spend my money Difference since last survey2 N/A -2 -3 -3 -3 0 -3 My job has been impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 -3 1 Q: Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each of the following statements. Please select only one response for each statement. 2 Measures difference in “strongly agree / agree” between current and last pulse. Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 A growing number of Germans believe their income will decrease in the near future, though their spending will remain the same Household income1,2 % of respondents Household spending1,2 % of respondents 21% Past 2 weeks 27% 23% 56% 21% Past 2 weeks 51% 57% 15% 28% Next 2 weeks March 24–25 March 28–29 March 24–25 March 28–29 Household savings1,2 % of respondents 29% 13% 63% 8% Past 2 weeks 29% 58% Past 2 weeks 12% 56% 31% Next 2 weeks March 24–25 March 28–29 1 Q: How has the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS? 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income, spending, and savings may change in the NEXT TWO WEEKS? Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly / increase a lot 72% 3% 3% Past 2 weeks 25% 74% 22% Past 2 weeks 2% 67% 31% Next 2 weeks
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 Grocery and entertainment spend is anticipated to grow, while other categories decrease 8 27 15 33 30 74 86 57 51 65 71 25 13 9 28 65 20 9 6 22 6 12 8 8 Jewelry 0 Groceries 3 Alcohol Restaurant Snacks Tobacco products Quick-service restaurants Food takeout & delivery 1 Furnishing & appliances 1Footwear 2Apparel 1Accessories Non-food child products Household supplies Personal-care products Skin care & makeup 3 3 Expected spending per category over the next two weeks compared to usual1 Percentage of respondents Decrease Stay the same Increase 9 23 43 87 41 65 77 53 55 71 76 70 77 83 87 87 21 9 7 1 Out-of-home entertainment Books/magazines/newspapers Consumer electronics Vehicle purchases Entertainment at home Pet-care services 1 2 0 Gasoline 3 Hotel/resort stays Fitness & wellness Personal-care services 4 2 Adventures & tours 3Short-term home rentals 2Travel by car International flights 3Cruises 2 1 1Domestic flights Net intent2 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease spend from the % of respondents stating to increase spend. Net intent2 +12 -18 -9 -11 -24 -71 -85 -56 -49 -65 -70 -13 -5 -1 -25 -62 +12 -14 -36 -87 -39 -62 -76 -49 -53 -68 -74 -67 -76 -81 -86 -86 Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 Consumers expect to increase online shopping for entertainment and food takeout and delivery 1 Q: And where do you expect you’ll buy these categories? Tell us if you will shop in the following places more, about the same, or less in the next two weeks. Please note, if you don’t buy in one of these places today and won’t in next two weeks, please select “N/A”; did not ask this question for categories not shown. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating to increase time spent. Expected change in shopping channel per category over the next two weeks1 Axes show net intent,2 bubble size relative to share of respondents that have purchased category in last six months -20 15 -15 -5-35 -35 -30 -25 -25 -10 -5 -15 0 -50 5 5 10 15 20 25 -65 10 0 -60 20 -20 -30 -55 -45 25 -10 -40 Groceries Fitness & wellness Accessories Personal-care products (e.g., soap, shampoo) Consumer electronics Entertainment at home Alcoholic beverages Snacks Footwear Tobacco products Jewelry Books/magazines/newspapers Household supplies (e.g., cleaning, laundry) Food takeout & delivery Furnishing & appliances Non-food child products (e.g., diapers) Skin care & makeup Apparel Discretionary Entertainment at home Household essentials In-store Online Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 Consumer behavioral shifts to consuming more news and media continue 6% 7% 6% 19% 10% 16% 17% 18% 14% 28% 29% 43% 48% 56% 47% 61% 55% 54% 59% 66% 53% 61% 51% 45% 38% 34% 29% 29% 29% 23% 20% 19% 10% Live news Movies or shows Social media Reading print news Texting, chatting, messaging Video content Reading for personal interest Video games Working Reading news online TV Decrease Stay the same IncreaseExpected change to time allocation over the next two weeks1 Percentage of respondents 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, how much time do you expect to spend on these activities compared to how much time you normally spend on them? 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease time spent from the % of respondents stating to increase time spent. Source: McKinsey & Company M&S COVID-19 German Consumer Pulse Survey 3/24–3/25/2020 N = 1,014, 3/28–3/29/2020 N = 1,002, sampled and weighted to match German general population 18+ years Net intent2 +45 +38 +32 +15 +19 +13 +12 +5 +6 -9 -19
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

