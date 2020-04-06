In Germany, the prevailing sentiment is uncertainty, about safety, how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, and the economy. Compared to other European countries, however, German consumers have greater optimism for a quick economic recovery, but they are cutting back their spending. Though they expect to consume more online entertainment, they are less sure of large shifts to online shopping.



These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Germany from March 28-29, 2020. Check back for regular updates on German consumer sentiments, behaviors, wages, spending, and expectations.