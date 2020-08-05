Successfully reported this slideshow.
McKinsey Survey: Australian consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

Australian consumers are feeling less optimistic about the economic recovery compared to prior weeks from recent lockdowns.

In Australia, the prevailing sentiment remains uncertainty about the economy.
While the economy was opening up, Australian households felt better financially and emotionally, but were still cautious with spending and saving more. Recent resurgence of the coronavirus and resulting lockdowns in Melbourne, Victoria, are causing increased nervousness, and overall unease about public health has returned to the top of consumers’ concerns together with the economy. The resurgence is driving renewed contraction in spending, a further shift to online, and increased nervousness around going out.

These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Australia from July 17–19, 2020. Check back for regular updates on Australian consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.

McKinsey Survey: Australian consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis

  1. 1. McKinsey & Company 1 Optimism in Australia has declined after remaining steady for the past three months 22% 21% 18% 19% 20% 23% 57% 57% 61% 60% 21% 22% 22% 20% 20% 17% 60% 60% Confidence in own country’s economic recovery after COVID-191 % of respondents Mixed: The economy will be impacted for 6–12 months or longer and will stagnate or show slow growth thereafter Pessimistic: COVID-19 will have lasting impact on the economy and show regression/fall into lengthy recession Optimistic: The economy will rebound within 2–3 months and grow just as strong as or stronger than before COVID- 19 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798; 6/19–6/21/2020, n = 799; 5/8–5/11/2020, n = 704; 4/24–4/26/2020, n = 585; 4/10–4/13/2020, n = 640; 4/3– 4/5//2020, n = 669, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years April 3–5 Australia April 10–13 1 Q: How is your overall confidence level on economic conditions after the COVID-19 situation? Rated from 1, “very optimistic,” to 6, “very pessimistic”; figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. April 24–26 May 8–11 Jun 19–21 Jul 17–19
  2. 2. McKinsey & Company 2 The majority of Australians believe that the financial impacts from COVID-19 will continue to last well beyond two months Adjustments to routines1 % of respondents Impact to personal/household finances2 % of respondents ~95% believe it will take another 2+ months before routines can return to normal, same as the last pulse survey ~67% believe their finances will be impacted for 2+ months by the COVID-19 situation, up from 65% in the last pulse survey 1 Q: How long do you believe you need to adjust your routines, given the current COVID-19 situation, before things return back to normal in Australia (e.g., government lifts restrictions on events/travel)? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How long do you believe your personal/household finances will be impacted by the COVID-19 situation? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798; 6/19–6/21/2020, n = 799, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 5% 8% 0–1 month 40% 23% 24% 2–3 months 4–6 months More than one year 7–12 months 30% 8% 17% 15% 27% 7–12 months 2–3 months 3% 4–6 months No impact 0–1 month More than one year
  3. 3. McKinsey & Company 3 Household income1,2 % of respondents Reduce slightly / reduce a lot About the same Increase slightly / increase a lot 7% 28% 64% Past 2 weeks 29% Past 2 weeks 17% 79% 7% 65% 4% Next 2 weeks 1 Q: How has the COVID-19 situation affected your (family’s) overall available income, spending, and savings in the past two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Q: How do you think your overall available income, spending, and savings may change in the next two weeks? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. A similar proportion of Australians saw a decrease in income, spending, and savings in mid-July as in mid-June Household spending1,2 % of respondents 15% 49% 9% 16% 34% 32% Past 2 weeks 53% Past 2 weeks 70% 21% Next 2 weeks Jun 19–21 Jul 17–19 Household savings1,2 % of respondents Past 2 weeks 20% 51% 29% 53% 18% 29% Past 2 weeks 12% 67% 21% Next 2 weeks Jun 19–21 Jul 17–19 Jun 19–21 Jul 17–19 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798; 6/19–6/21/2020, n = 799, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years
  4. 4. McKinsey & Company 4 How have the coronavirus / COVID-19 restrictions changed the way you shop?1 % of respondents 1 Q: How have the coronavirus / COVID-19 restrictions changed the way you shop? Please select your level of agreement to each of the below statements, thinking about your planned behavior after the restrictions will be lifted (and no vaccine is available). Australians are becoming more mindful of how they spend their money and adopting habits such as making shopping lists 6% 4% 11% 10% 17% 52% 56% 57% 62% 59% 42% 40% 32% 28% 24% Looking for ways to save money when shopping Becoming more mindful of where I spend my money Spending time planning/making lists for shopping trips Researching brand and product choices before buying Changing to less expensive products to save money 100% Strongly disagree / disagree Strongly agree / agree Somewhat disagree / agree Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years
  5. 5. McKinsey & Company 5 While spending on nonessentials is still below pre-COVID-19 levels, intent has started to rebound in most categories Expected spending per category over the next 2 weeks compared to usual1 % of respondents 7 20 19 29 25 37 52 50 46 58 61 18 15 35 44 14 7 7 7 7 13 7 Alcohol Quick-service restaurant Furnishing & appliances 4 Groceries Snacks Food takeout & delivery 3 Tobacco products 4 4Restaurant Footwear 3Apparel 5Jewelry Accessories 2 Non-food child products 11Household supplies Personal-care products 5Skin care & makeup 5 Decrease Stay the same Increase 31 42 48 28 34 34 28 52 65 33 56 66 64 63 7 7 8 8 8 Entertainment at home Adventures & tours 11 5 4 Hotel/resort stays Books/magazines/newspapers Consumer electronics 5 Out-of-home entertainment 5Pet-care services Fitness & wellness 3Personal-care services Domestic flights Gasoline 3Vehicle purchases Short-term home rentals 3 6 7 Travel by car Cruises International flights 4 Net intent2 -26 -38 -40 -22 -27 -31 -24 -49 -63 -27 -48 -58 -60 -56 -4 Net intent2 +7 -6 -4 -39 -13 -12 -22 -18 -32 -48 -47 -43 -53 -57 -13 -30 Net intent: Above +1 Net intent: -15 to 0 Net intent: Below -15 Change since first survey Change since first survey -2 3 12 7 7 20 38 25 27 27 19 10 4 4 21 30 -2 2 25 41 32 45 43 37 14 12 46 41 30 29 33 N/A3 1 Q: Over the next two weeks, do you expect that you will spend more, about the same, or less money on these categories than usual? Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Net intent is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they expect to decrease spending from the % of respondents stating they expect to increase spending. 3 Insufficient sample (n = <40). Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798; 4/3–4/5//2020, n = 669, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years
  6. 6. McKinsey & Company 6 I am cutting back on my spending I am very concerned about losing my job My income has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 Around one-third of Australians say they are cutting back on spending and purchases Overall sentiment in the general population in Australia1 % of respondents 1 Q: Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each of the following statements. Please select only one response for each statement. Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Measures difference in “strongly agree / agree” between current and last pulse survey. 39% 32% 46% 46% 34% 19% 17% 48% 49% 35% 35% 44% 53% 49% 56% 13% 19% 19% 19% 22% 28% 34% 35%10% Strongly agree / agreeStrongly disagree / disagree Somewhat disagree / agree My family/friends’ health has been negatively affected by coronavirus or COVID-19 Uncertainty about the economy is preventing me from making purchases or investments that I would otherwise make Strongly agree / agree difference since last survey2 +3 +3 +2 +2 +2 +2 -1 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798; 6/19–6/21/2020, n = 799, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years -6 My ability to make financial ends meet has been negatively impacted by coronavirus or COVID-19 My ability to work has been reduced by coronavirus or COVID-19 Given the economy and my personal finances, I have to be very careful how I spend my money
  7. 7. McKinsey & Company 7 More people expect to make a portion of their purchases online post-COVID-19 than before… Consumers’ use of online channel before and after COVID-191,2 % of respondents purchasing online3 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started, what proportion of your purchases in this category were online vs from a physical store/in person? 2 Q: Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided, tell us what proportion of your purchases in this category you think will be online vs from a physical store/in person? 3 Includes respondents who chose “some online”, “most online,” and “all online”. Respondents who indicated that they have not bought the category online and do not intend to do so in the next two weeks are classified as not purchasing online. 18 16 37 31 16 40 14 43 15 40 22 42 43 32 40 56 42 55 81 9 4 +13 Snacks Groceries +17 +20 +26Non-food child products +8 Accessories Fitness & wellness Furnishing & appliances +10 +23 +8Tobacco +21 Consumer electronics Household supplies +6 +15 OTC medicine +8 +15Food takeout & delivery Personal-care products +11Skin care & makeup Alcohol Footwear Entertainment at home +11 +7Books, magazines, newspapers +6Apparel Jewelry Pre-COVID-19 Expected growth after COVID-19 +94% +81% +70% +65% +63% +58% +57% +49% +40% +38% +36% +36% +26% +25% +23% +20% +17% +11% +5% % growth in customers purchasing category online ~25–65% growth in consumers who purchase online for most categories
  8. 8. McKinsey & Company 8 …with many consumers planning to shift almost completely online Consumers’ use of online channel before and expected use after COVID-191,2 % of respondents purchasing most or all online3 Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 1 Q: Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started, what proportion of your purchases in this category were online vs from a physical store/in person? 2 Q: Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided, tell us what proportion of your purchases in this category you think will be online vs from a physical store/in person? 3 Respondents who indicated that they have not bought the category online and do not intend to do so in the next two weeks are classified as not purchasing online. 7 5 13 11 5 17 8 19 5 20 7 11 19 8 14 25 20 13 75 10 2 +15 +10 +3 Household supplies Alcohol +10 Food takeout & delivery Groceries Non-food child products +3 +19 Fitness & wellness Snacks +7 Tobacco +20Accessories +7 Jewelry OTC medicine +10 +6 +10 Personal-care products Furnishing & appliances Skin care & makeup +6 +9Footwear Consumer electronics +7Books, magazines, newspapers +9Apparel Entertainment at home +18 Expected growth after COVID-19Pre-COVID-19 % growth in customers purchasing category most or all online +143% +140% +146% +136% +140% +118% +38% +95% +60% +50% +86% +91% +53% +75% +64% +40% +35% +69% +3% ~70–145% growth in consumers who purchase most or all online for most categories
  9. 9. McKinsey & Company 9 Have you used any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents More than half of Australian consumers have discovered new shopping behaviors and most intend to continue their usage 27% 25% 18% 13% 12% Different brand Different retailer/store/website New shopping method 3 Private label/store brand New digital shopping method Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 52% Consumers have tried a new shopping behavior Intent to continue2 76% 83% 88% 86% 83% 1 Q: Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started (i.e., in the past ~3 months), which of the following have you done? 48% consumers selected “none of these.” 2 Which best describes whether or not you plan to continue with these shopping changes once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will go back to what I did before coronavirus”; ”will keep doing both this and that I did before coronavirus”, ”will keep doing this and NOT go back to what I did before coronavirus.” Intent to continue includes respondents who selected ”will keep doing both this and what I did before coronavirus” and “will keep doing this and NOT go back to what I did before coronavirus.” 3 “New shopping method” includes curb-side pickup and delivery apps.
  10. 10. McKinsey & Company 10 Seeking better value and availability, and supporting local businesses are key drivers for consumers to try new places to shop Reason for shopping at a new retailer/store/website in the past three months1 % of respondents selecting reason as top-three 30% 26% 19% 29% 28% 2% 25% 16% 15% 10% 17% 3% 6% Better prices / promotions Better quality Better value Better shipping / delivery cost More easily accessible from my home The company treats its employees well Products are in stock Supporting local businesses I can get all the items I need from one place Offers good delivery / pick-up options Less crowded / has shorter lines Offers natural / organic options Cleaner / has better hygiene measures 1 Q: You mentioned you shopped from a new retailer/store/website since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started. What was the main reason you decided to try this new retailer/store/website? Select up to 3. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Purpose-driven Quality/Organic Availability Health/Hygiene Convenience Value
  11. 11. McKinsey & Company 11 Many consumers have tried a new brand based on availability, better price, and value Reason for trying a new brand in the past three months1 % of respondents selecting reason as top-three 42% 37% 30% 12% 6% 29% 24% 4% 13% 7% 8% Is available where I’m shopping Better value Products are in stock Better prices / promotions Better shipping / delivery cost Supporting local businesses Larger package sizes The company treats its employees well Better quality Is natural / organic Is cleaner / safer 1 Q: You mentioned you tried a new/different brand than what you normally buy. What was the main reason that drove this decision? Select up to 3. “Brand” includes different brand, new private label/store brand. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Availability Value Health/Hygiene Purpose-driven Quality/Organic Convenience
  12. 12. McKinsey & Company 12 Source of uncovering new retailer/store/website1 % of respondents Digital channels are a key trigger for finding new places to shop, with 68 percent of respondents citing them as sources of insight 1 Q: You mentioned you shopped from a different retailer/store/website since the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation started. How did you initially come across this new retailer/store/website? Select one. Chart rebased to exclude those knew about it already and just decided to give it a try. Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 8 31 13 24 Advertisement on TV/print/radio Heard from a friend/family member 24 Proactively researched Someone talking about it on social media Advertisement online
  13. 13. McKinsey & Company 13 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the coronavirus situation started? Selected “changed my primary grocery store” and/or “shopped for groceries at a different store, not used before” and/or “switched to a discount store.” 2 Q: You mentioned that you have used a new grocery store in the last 2 weeks than previously. What made you try out a different store for groceries and daily supplies? Please select up to 3 answers or add another reason. Change in grocery shopping behavior1 % of respondents 8%8% 12% Switched to discounter Used different grocery store than usual Changed primary grocery store Main reasons to change stores2 % of respondents who have switched stores 39% 38% 30% 19% 16% 15% 15% 13%Store has longer opening hours Store has better home delivery or pickup services Store is less crowded Need to find cheaper prices Closer proximity of store/easier to reach Store offers special promotions on relevant brands/products Store offers a larger assortment Store is cleaner Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Australians who are changing grocery shopping behaviors are looking for lower prices or stores that are less crowded
  14. 14. McKinsey & Company 14 Cleaning and social distancing are most important to consumers as they decide where to shop in-store Top priorities when deciding where to shop in-store1 % of respondents for whom this criterion is the most important2 1 Q: Once restrictions lift, which of the following factors will be most important to you as you decide which of these places to visit in person? Respondents were asked to select the most important. 2 The following categories are included in each bucket: Cleaning and sanitization—increased cleaning, improved air filtration, availability of sanitizing supplies throughout the store; Health checks—customer wellness check (e.g., temperature) on entry, employees' wellness check (e.g., temperature) on entry; Masks and barriers—customers and employees wear masks, customers and employees provided masks and gloves, plastic barrier with cashier; No-contact purchasing—curbside pick-up, cashier-less checkout, no contact delivery, buy online for pickup in store; Physical distancing—customer number limit, distancing in customer line, reduced employee activity during shopping hours; Store regulations—no customer product testing, one-way store aisles, special hours for high-risk shoppers. 35% 25% 12% 10% 10% 9% Cleaning and sanitization Physical distancing Masks and barriers Store regulations No-contact purchasing Health checks Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years
  15. 15. McKinsey & Company 15 How have the coronavirus / COVID-19 restrictions changed the way you shop?1 % of respondents COVID-19 has so far had a limited impact on how Australians shop for sustainable products and from socially responsible companies Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 15% 15% 16% 14% 18% 63% 64% 65% 68% 67% 22% 21% 19% 18% 15% Sustainable/eco-friendly products Retailers promotion of sustainable solutions Healthy and hygienic packaging Company’s purpose/values How companies take care of the safety of their employees 100% Strongly agree / agreeStrongly disagree / disagree Somewhat disagree / agree Buying based on… 1 Q: How have the coronavirus/COVID-19 restrictions changed the way you shop? Please select your level of agreement to each of the below statements, thinking about your planned behavior after the restrictions will be lifted (and no vaccine is available). Possible answers: “strongly disagree/disagree”; “somewhat disagree/agree”; “strongly agree/agree.”
  16. 16. McKinsey & Company 16 Milestones for the Australia population not yet engaging with out-of-home activities1 % of respondents awaiting each milestone before engaging Most Australians are waiting to see indicators beyond lifting restrictions before regularly engaging in out-of-home activities 1 Q: Which best describes when you will regularly return to stores, restaurants, and other out-of-home activities? Chart rebased to exclude those already participating in these activities and those who do not deem any of these items important. Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 66 17 17 Government lifts restriction + other requirement Only once there’s a vaccine or treatment Government lifts restrictions Medical authorities deem safe 34% Stores, restaurants, and other indoor places start taking safety measures 20% I see other people returning 12% Government lifts restrictions and… Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 75% of people are not currently engaging in regular out-of- home activities
  17. 17. McKinsey & Company 17 While many Australians are engaging in work and socializing outside their homes, not many are engaging in out-of-home entertainment Consumers’ engagement with activities outside home1 % of respondents 1 Q: In the last 2 weeks, did you go out for the following activities? Chart represents the percentage of respondents who indicated that they left home at least once during the past week to do this activity. Q: How would you estimate your frequency of going out for the following activities change, compared to before the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation? Chart represents % of respondents who will do the same or more activity after COVID-19 subsides. 95% 53% 52% 48% 47% 42% 27% 25% 23% 17% 15% 13% 9% Shopping for non-discretionary items Getting together with friends Go to the gym or fitness Shopping for groceries or daily supplies Going to work Visit a crowded outdoor public place Meeting family members Eating out Travel on public transportation Doing wellness treatments Travel for leisure or work Going out for family entertainment Go to the cinema or concerts Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Past 2 weeks After COVID-19 subsides 69% 52% 59% 55% 49% 40% 37% 37% 42% 41% 38% 36% 33%
  18. 18. McKinsey & Company 18 Consumers’ worries about out-of-home activities in the next two weeks1 % of respondents 1 Q: How worried would you be if you were to do the following activities in the next two weeks? Possible answers: “not worried at all”; “not very worried”; “somewhat worried”; “very worried”; “extremely worried.” Figures may not sum to 100% because of rounding. 2 Level of concern is calculated by subtracting the % of respondents stating they are “not worried at all” and “not very worried” from “very worried” and “extremely worried.” Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Level of concern2 41% 47% 39% 44% 35% 35% 27% 29% 27% 28% 24% 21% 21% 20% 41% 34% 40% 32% 36% 35% 39% 36% 32% 27% 29% 31% 26% 24% 18% 19% 21% 24% 29% 30% 34% 35% 41% 45% 47% 48% 53% 56% Shop for groceries/necessities Shop for non-necessities Visit a crowded outdoor public place Work outside my home Go to a hair or nail salon Get together with friends Get together with family Go to a shopping mall Dine in at a restaurant or bar Go out for family entertainment Go to the gym or fitness studio Use public transportation Attend a large event Travel by airplane Not worried Somewhat worried Worried -23 -28 -18 -20 -5 -6 +7 +6 +14 +27 +36 +17 +23 +32 Australians are concerned most about travel by airplane or public transit, or attend a large event
  19. 19. McKinsey & Company 19 Have you used or done any of the following since COVID-19 started1 % of respondents 1 Q: Have you used or done any of the following since the COVID-19 situation started? If yes, Q: Which best describes when you have done or used each of these items? Possible answers: “just started using since COVID-19 started”; “using more since COVID-19 started”; “using about the same since COVID-19 started”; “using less since COVID-19 started. 2 Insufficient responses (n = <40) 3 Question was not asked in this country’s version of the survey. Australians have picked up new digital and low-touch activities, including telemedicine, video chat, and grocery delivery Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years 28% 11% 12% 5% 4% 6% 9% 9% 5% 5% 12% Video chats: personal Digital exercise machine 3% Tiktok Online fitness 4%Telemedicine: mental Playing online games 4% 2% 1% Online streaming 3% Watching e-sports Videoconferencing: professional Remote learning: my children 6% 3% 3% 2% Remote learning: myself Spending time outdoors 3% 1% 4%Wellness app Telemedicine: physical Not using Just started usingUsing moreUsing less / the same N/A2 12% 10% 10% 11% 11% 3% 6% 5% 2% Restaurant delivery Quick-serve restaurant drive-thru Grocery delivery 2% 2%Meal kit delivery 1%In-store self-checkout Restaurant curbside pickup Buy online for in-store pickup Store curbside pick-up N/A3 Consumers have intensified their digital behavior across many of these activities, including online streaming, personal and professional video chat, grocery & restaurant delivery, in-store self-checkout, drive-thru in a quick-service restaurant and buying online for in-store pickup N/A3 N/A2
  20. 20. McKinsey & Company 20 50 70 100 0 5040 60 80 90 0 150 200 Videoconferencing: professional Telemedicine: physical Telemedicine: mental Remote learning: my children Online fitness Video chat: personal Remote learning: myself Wellness app Online streaming Playing online games UsergrowthsinceCOVID-192 Intent to use after COVID-191 Percent of new or increased users who intend to keep doing activity after COVID-19 1 Q: Compared to now, will you do or use the following more, less, or not at all, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has subsided? Possible answers: “will stop this”; ”will reduce this”; “will keep doing what I am doing now”; “will increase this.” 2 User growth is calculated as % of respondents who replied that they are new users over % of respondents who replied that they were using the product/service pre-COVID-19 (using more, using the same or using less). Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years Works for now Accelerated shifts Potentially here to stay Australians will continue some of the at-home habits developed during the crisis, such as remote learning or using wellness apps
  21. 21. McKinsey & Company 21 Australian consumers seem keen to shift to more individual modes of transport Intent to use the following travel and mobility options compared to before COVID-191 % of respondents 10% 9% 9% 10% 8% 7% 32% 27% 23% 20% 21% 12% 28% 27% 24% 21% 19% 13% 3% 2% Plane Taxi/cab Train 1%Bus (public) 1% 1%Metro/subway 1% Car sharing/rental Use less Never use (today) Will stop using About the same Use more 9% 11% 59% 57% 21% 26% 18% 8% Walking 1% 1% Own car/truck Own bicycle 5% 6% 3% 1% 6%5% Bike sharing 1% 5% 5% 5% (E-) scooter sharing Own bike 1 Q: Once the current coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis is over (and no vaccine is available), how willing will you be to use the following travel and mobility options available, compared to before the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation? 2 Data not available Public transport Individual transport Source: McKinsey & Company COVID-19 Australia Consumer Pulse Survey 7/17–7/19/2020, n = 798, sampled and weighted to match Australia’s general population 18+ years N/A2
  22. 22. McKinsey & Company 22 Disclaimer McKinsey does not provide legal, medical, or other regulated advice or guarantee results. These materials reflect general insight and best practice based on information currently available and do not contain all of the information needed to determine a future course of action. Such information has not been generated or independently verified by McKinsey and is inherently uncertain and subject to change. McKinsey has no obligation to update these materials and makes no representation or warranty and expressly disclaims any liability with respect thereto.

