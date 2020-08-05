Australian consumers are feeling less optimistic about the economic recovery compared to prior weeks from recent lockdowns.



In Australia, the prevailing sentiment remains uncertainty about the economy.

While the economy was opening up, Australian households felt better financially and emotionally, but were still cautious with spending and saving more. Recent resurgence of the coronavirus and resulting lockdowns in Melbourne, Victoria, are causing increased nervousness, and overall unease about public health has returned to the top of consumers’ concerns together with the economy. The resurgence is driving renewed contraction in spending, a further shift to online, and increased nervousness around going out.



These exhibits are based on survey data collected in Australia from July 17–19, 2020. Check back for regular updates on Australian consumer sentiments, behaviors, income, spending, and expectations.